The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Amaranth Bakery LLC, 2 W. Grant St., complaint, Dec. 4. No violations.

Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge, Dec. 4. Lunchmeat, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Floor in kitchen under fryers and equipment with missing floor tile with concrete floor exposed. Potato cutter with dry food residue on blade.

Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Dec. 4. No violations.

Brunnerville Hotel, 1301 Front St., Lititz, Dec. 4. Small amount of peeling paint on wall by walk-in cooler by bread rack. A temperature measuring device or thermal labels for measuring mechanical warewashing was not available for monitoring surface temperatures of utensils. A working spray bottle of purple liquid with no common name label.

Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, follow-up, Dec. 4. No violations.

Dinner Belle Luncheonette, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, complaint, Dec. 4. No violations.

Garden Spot Home Association/American Legion, 109 N. Broad St., Lititz, Dec. 4. No violations.

Shot and Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Dec. 4. No violations.

Smithgall’s Pharmacy, 536 W. Lemon St., complaint, Dec. 4. No violations.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., complaint, Dec. 4. Cook in prep area noted to not being wearing mask properly (mask was below chin line) while actively engaging on food prep.

Stanley’s Trailside, 392 E. Front St., Marietta, Dec. 4. No violations.

Stoners Barn and Restaurant, 605 Granite Run Drive, Dec. 4. Cole slaw, corn salsa, and hash, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler and double-door cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. A gallon of milk used for coffee, beyond the sell-by date. Old food residue on three knives stored as clean. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ceiling tiles (wooden panel) missing in the back food preparation area, and need to be replaced.

Sweet Spot (MFF1), 2149 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 4. No violations.

The Clubhouse at Providence Park, 10 Providence Park Drive, complaint, Dec. 4. No violations.

The Village Haus, 2 N. Market St., Reinholds, Dec. 4. A couple of frayed, wooden mixing spoons, which is not a durable material. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Interior of ice machine is not being cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Willow Valley Cafe 24 Hundred, 2400 Willow Street Pike, Dec. 4. No violations.

Brewster’s BBQ Unit 1 MFF4, 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata, Dec. 3. No violations.

Brisas del Caribe, 407 E. King St., Dec. 3. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigeration unit and refrigerator in the prep area, is not being date marked. Various food ingredient storage containers, in the walk-in refrigeration unit and refrigerator in prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Multiple food containers stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigeration unit, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., Dec. 3. No violations.

Juquilita, 1680 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 3. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.

Moo-Duck Brewery, 79 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Dec. 3. No violations.

Neffsville Sunoco, 2548 Lititz Pike, Dec. 3. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, Dec. 3. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the drain line leaking at the three-compartment sink. The wall and floor area under the three-compartment sink are extremely dirty and the area needs to be cleaned. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Queen Grocery & Deli, 332 1/2 S. Queen St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Slice of Italy, 400 Earl St., Terre Hill, Dec. 3. Chicken wings cooling at room temperature on prep table, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Operator does not use test strips to ensure sanitizer concentration daily but instead relies on service company to test monthly. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. A fly strip hanging over dough mixer with the potential to contaminate food and food equipment. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food debris under food equipment in kitchen. Knives stored between bain-marie and prep table between use, which is not a sanitary location. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 150ppm to 400ppm.

Snowfox-Weis No. 133, 2600 Willow Valley Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 3. Facility did not have records of current sushi production available for review; corrected.

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Lancaster, 20 W. Orange St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Town Clock Cheese, 5381 Bridge St., Gap, Dec. 3. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike,Willow Street, Dec. 3. Fish was held at 49 F, in the fish department display case, rather than 41 F or below as required. The cold hold unit in the fish department is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bakery area. Three half-gallons of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date, discarded.

Ciro’s Italian Bistro, 605 Richmond Drive, Dec. 2. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for measuring the surface temperature of utensils coming out of the mechanical dishwasher. An accumulation of black residue inside the ice maker and on the corners of the deflector plate. Old food residue on the meat slicer. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state recognized food safety course. Raw shell eggs stored above fish and calamari in the walk-in cooler. The hand-wash sink to the right of the cook line was blocked by a large cart and not accessible at all times for employee use.

El Serrano, 2151 Columbia Ave., Dec. 2. No violations.

Fairview Groceries LLC, 96 Paradise Lane, Ronks, Dec. 2. Raw organic cheese offered for sale from sources that are not approved under the milk sanitation law; removed.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln Highway East , Dec. 2. Bulk food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. large floor mixer, in food prep area, with an accumulation of food residue on nonfood contact surfaces. The delivery door located in the rear of the facility has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

Seasoned Kitchen, LLC, 647 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, Dec. 2. No violations.

Sheetz No. 559, 4010 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 2. ice in the hand-wash sink at the drive-through. Floyd’s on the Go Gummies, Leadville; Social CBD Gummies by Sentia Wellness, Portland, Oregon; Wyld CBD Gummies, Portland, Oregon; and Heritage Hemp CBD Gummies, Massachusetts, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Black cooking sheets used for placing items on for cooking, stored beneath dirty exhaust ducts above the oven.

VFW Post No.6759, 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds, Dec. 2. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

AFC Sushi @ Lancaster Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., follow-up, Dec. 1. No violations.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 1. Extremely scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clean food equipment on shelves stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Food employees on cook line not wearing proper hair restraints, such as a net or hat. Individual cups of sour cream and spinach artichoke dip were held at 53 F and 46 F, respectively, rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Hood baffles contain a heavy accumulation of grease.The wash solution temperature in the single-tank conveyor, dual-temperature mechanical warewashing equipment was 126 F, rather than not less then 160 F as required. Service company called at the time of inspection. Interior of stored metal inserts and scoops were not clean to sight or touch. An accumulation of dirt and debris under dry storage room shelves and food remnants and paper on walk-in cooler floor.

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Education Building, 407 Lafayette St., Dec. 1. No violations.

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, Dec. 1. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Pipe leaking beneath the double-bowl sink near the window.

Farm 2 Table Creations LLC, 25 N. Market St., Dec. 1. No violations.

Foresters of America, 201 Locust St., Columbia, Dec. 1. No violations.

Giant No. 6566, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 1. Ground chicken and turkey stored above ground beef in the display counter. Meat department: Static dust on the fan guards in the meat preparation area. Receiving department: Dock door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Deli department: A working bottle of sanitizer stored next to single-service containers. Fryer powder stored next to single-service containers. Working bottles of mineral oil stored hanging on boxes of single-service items. Meat department: Mineral oil hanging above metal food trays. A grease build-up behind the fryers, on conduits, pipes, and the floor. Bakery department: Single-service, single-use articles (containers and lids) stored directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Greencircle Organics, Central Market, Dec. 1. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., Dec. 1. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the bain-marie and refrigeration unit, is not being date marked. Sauces and other food items in the refrigeration unit of prep area stored open with no covering.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., Dec. 1. No violations.

LGH Outtakes, 540 N. Duke St., Dec. 1. No violations.

Mr. Bill’s Fresh Seafood at Lancaster Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 1. No violations.

Our Guardian Angel Child Care Center, 635 Union St., follow-up, Dec. 1. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Our Lady of the Angels School/Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, Dec. 1. The soap dispenser in the employee restroom has fallen off the wall.

Route 30 Diner, 2575 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Dec. 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dishmachine.

Seasons Olive Oil and Vinegar, 36 W. King St., Dec. 1. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 79, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Dec. 1. No violations.

Speckled Hen Coffee, 141 E. Main St., Strasburg, Dec. 1. Moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate.

Sweethearts of Lancaster, 2 W. Central Market, Dec. 1. No violations.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 313, Willow Street, Dec. 1. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit. The sushi prep area has debris and dirt under the counter area and along the wall and needs to be cleaned. The handles on the hand-wash sink faucet were not in good working condition and need to be repaired; corrected. The rear service door is rusted and has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

Yogurtworks, 108-1 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Dec. 1. Quat test strips are expired and need to be replaced.

Zook’s Chicken Pies, 3427 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, opening, Dec. 1. No violations.

A PLUS 40451H, 1954 Old Philadelphia Pike, Nov. 30. 5 half-gallons and 4 1-gallons of fat free white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven in the Subway area; cleaned. Numerous single-service, single-use articles stored in the Subway and store areas, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the Subway area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 30. Facility offering milk for consumer drinks with expired sell-by date; discarded. Excess grease accumulation on all the fryer units and need to be cleaned. Beef, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the cooking area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use-by date and requires discarding.

Cici’s Pizza, 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, Nov. 30. Banners and other items stored on top of the ice machine with the potential to contaminate the ice. Sauce and soup, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165 F within two hours for hot holding. Soup and sauce were held at 108 F, rather than 135 F or above as required.

Evo 206 Coffee Bar, 206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 30. Interior of ice machine with black build-up. Interior of ice machine with black build-up.

Go N Bananas, 1170 Garfield Ave., Nov. 30. No violations.

Marietta Pioneer Fire Company, 200 N. Waterford Ave., P O Box 93, Marietta, Nov. 30. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Peach Lane Farmers Market, 85 Peach Lane, Ronks, Nov. 30. No violations.

Shamrock Cafe, 312 W. Walnut St., Nov. 30. No violations.

Totally Nuts (Ziegler’s Gourmet Nuts Inc.), 120 N. Duke St., type 3 follow-up, Nov. 30. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., complaint, Nov. 30. Flooring in the walk-in cooler, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Roll-up door located in the basement area of the food facility was left open and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Mouse droppings visible along base of chip rack and coffee counter. Extermination certification for rodents required within seven days.