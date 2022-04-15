The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Arby’s No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., complaint, April 8. Pass. No violations.

Cafe Arabella, 40 E. Main St., Lititz, April 8. Pass. Raw shell eggs, stored. Torn rubber door gaskets on the single-door cooling unit. above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler at the cook line; corrected. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area; corrected. The hand-wash sink in the front counter area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device; corrected.

Der Chicken Haus, 48 W. Newport Road, Lititz, April 8. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 1838 Fruitville Pike, April 8. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the single-door cooling unit. Pink and black slime inside the ice maker and on the ice deflector plate. A coffee cup being stored on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Static dust in the hood area above the ovens and on the wall near the hood.

Giant Food Store No. 6563, 100 Towns Edge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, April 8. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The hand-wash sink in the deli and produce department does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Regency Sportsrink, 2155 Ambassador Circle, April 8. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Rothsville Mini Market, 2102 Main St., Lititz, April 8. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored with and above ready-to-eat foods in the sales-floor cooler; corrected. Beverage glides in the sales-floor cooler area with old food residue and soil accumulation. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Sugar Whipped Bakery, 77 E. Main St., Lititz, April 8. Pas. No violations.

Tropical Freeze Flavor MFF3, 2940 Lititz Pike, Lititz, opening, April 8. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, April 7. Fail. Cans of soda being stored in the hand-wash sink in the back, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back and in the restroom. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The hand-wash sink in the restroom and the back area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Ceiling tile missing in the restroom needs to be replaced. Elyxr LA Gummies by U.P. Corp, Newport Beach, Calif. 92660; Wicked CBD Gummies by Matrix Studio, London, UK; and Pirates Treats CBD Gummie Worms contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back area to remind food employees to wash their hands. An extreme amount of clutter in the back room of the facility. An assortment of items scattered over the floor. Chemicals for retail sale displayed on shelving above and on the same shelf with food.

English Bros, 62 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, April 7. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Isaac’s Deli No. 02, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 7. Pass. Fan guards of the walk-in cooler area of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizing bucket was 100 ppm, rather than 200 to 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. The interior of the machine, a food contact surface, had yellow/pink residue buildup and was not clean to sight and touch.

Isidore and Maria’s, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Johnson & Johnson Lititz Marketplace, 400 Lincoln Ave., Lititz, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Laura the Cookie Lady, 26 E. Main St., Lititz, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Maria’s New York Pizza, 128 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 7. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the hand-wash sink in food-prep area.

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main St.,Manheim, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Monastery Bakery of St. Joseph, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Our Lady of the Angels School/Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, April 7. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above grapes in the walk-in cooler. Dock doors and doors from the dock into the cafeteria have gaps and do not protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the dish room, storage room, laundry room, food-preparation area and the small room off the cafeteria, the facility does have a pest control program.

Primo Hoagies, 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 7. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was less than 150 ppm, rather than 150 to 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected. Flooring around and under oven and prep sink with missing tiles allow exposed raw concrete which is an absorbent material.

Snowfox at Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, April 7. Pass. No violations.

The Inn at Twin Linden, 2092 Main St., Narvon, change of owner, April 7. Pass. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe PA16, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 703, Manheim, April 7. Pass. Nonfood shelf by sink corroded.

Weiser’s Market, 680 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, April 7. Pass. Raw chicken displayed next to raw pork products in the sales floor meat case, with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination; corrected. The underside of the prep table in the meat-prep area with an accumulation of food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Shelving in the meat walk-in cooler with excessive accumulation of old food debris and mold buildup. Food-dispensing utensil in bulk flour bin stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Numerous food products in the deli walk-in freezer area are stored in direct contact with accumulating frost and ice. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. A heavy accumulation of dust and mold debris in the deli walk-in cooler floor and ceiling.

Bright’s Restaurant, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Firehouse Subs, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 8A, April 6. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher; repeat violation from 2020 and 2021.

Francesco’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 30 S. Main St., Manheim, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Laser Dome, 2050 Auction Road, Manheim, April 6. Pass. Cheese and pepperoni were held at 46-50 F, in the pizza-prep station area cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required; food was voluntarily discarded. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food,in the pizza-prep cooler and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened.

McCleary’s Public House, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, follow-up, April 6. Pass. Food employee in cook-line area wearing jewelry on hands or arms. Food employees in cook-line area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Salmon and tuna in packaging that was being thawed without opening the packaging or immediately cooking once thawed on the cook line. An open employee beverage container was in a food-prep area of the kitchen. Trailing ants on and around the coffee brewing area. A spray bottle of Fantastic was store on the same shelf as tea bags and ranch packets. Spray bottle of sanitizer hanging on shelf above food-prep counter.

Olde Lincoln House, 1398 Main St., Ephrata, April 6. Pass. Dust accumulation on walls and ceilings throughout the facility; corrected. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution for sanitizing buckets were 100 ppm, rather than 150 to 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected.

Penn Cinema, Buildings A & B, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, April 6. Pass. Sanitizers used to clean and sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation in Building B. The hand-wash sink in the bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; corrected by using additional bathrooms in the facility while repairs are being made. Popcorn counter holding equipment with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces; in need of cleaning and sanitizing.

Rita’s No. 82, 40 Redwood Drive, April 6. Pass. No violations.

Tin Roof Cafe N’ Sweets, 108-I Reading Road, Ephrata, April 6. Pass. A ceiling fan, a nonfood contact surface was not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Coffee Co., 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, April 5. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in the front counter area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Loose rubber door gaskets on the front counter reach-in cooling unit. Hood vents in the cook line area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the dish machine. The hand-wash sink in the dish area was blocked by utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected.

Conrad’s Deli at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 5. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Corner Butcher, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, follow-up, April 5. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4739, 840 Main St., New Holland, April 5. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry; corrected. The following areas of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning: ceiling vents throughout the food facility and fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Food employee coat in food storage area hanging on bottled beverage storage area; corrected.

Donegal Gardens, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Grill, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 5. Pass. Cheese was held at 44 F, in the refrigerator, rather than 41 F or below as required. Owner was cooling soup in the unit, creating higher temperatures. Soup moved to freezer for better chilling and to allow the refrigerator to recover.

Finks French Fry Stand, 705 Graystone Road, front Building 1, Manheim, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Flory Distributing Co., 725 S. Broad St., Lititz, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop, 813 E. Rothsville Road, Lititz, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Kiefer’s Meats & Cheese,705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, follow-up, April 5. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Panda Buffet, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 5. Pass. Food employee personal jackets stored on shelving utilized for storing restaurant food/ingredients; corrected. Screen door to the rear of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of pests. Food employees in the food-preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected. Personal food items stored above restaurant food items within the walk-in cooler; corrected. Several food ingredient storage containers, in the food-preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the food/ingredient. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Containers of fried chicken stored at room temperature without documentation to verify the time it was removed from refrigeration; corrected.

Potato Express, 705 Graystone Road, rear midway, Manheim, April 5. Pass. Assorted food was held at 44 F in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. Discussed using smaller amounts in exposed top area, so items could be maintained at proper temperatures. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink was blocked by sanitizer container and cloth and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Raub’s Sub Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 5. Pass. Plywood used as cutting board at the sandwich-prep area, which is not a hard maple or equivalent close-grained wood as required. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.

Rita Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Stoltzfus Dips and Pigs, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5 and shed, Manheim, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Stoltzfus Soft Pretzels & Pizza, 720 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 5. Pass. Floor in disrepair.

The Pit Beef Shack, 705 Graystone Road, front Building 1, Manheim, April 5. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn MFF3, 311 Stanley K Tanger Blvd, April 5. Pass. No violations.

V & G Sabor Boricua, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, April 5. Pass. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. The facility has 60 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers.

Walnut Spring Orchard, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 5. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19233, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, April 5. Fail. Dairy mix in frosty machine at 44 F instead of 41 F or below; corrected. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shelled eggs stored over ready-to-eat bacon within the walk-in cooler. Box of beverage cups stored directly on the floor in dry-storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The following equipment in the kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces: drink soda machine backsplash, interior of all reach-in coolers, grease hood filters above the cook line area. Mops not being hung to air dry. Commercially processed refrigerated, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair, with water leaking at the mop sink cleaner dispensing unit. An insect-control device in the front hand-washing area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Employee coats being stored on shelves where cleaning elements are being stored at the three-bay sink. Accumulation of black mold buildup and dirt on the walls in the cleaning storage area and the ceiling vents throughout the facility.

Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Drive, April 5. Pass. Peeling paint on the wall where the chest freezers are stored. Two ceiling tiles missing in the lunchroom (eating area) and need to be replaced; repeat violation of 2018, 2019 and 2021.

A & M Pizza, 39 Market Square, Manheim, April 4. Pass. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Ice machine and ice chute of soda station not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold; repeat 2021. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces — shelving over sink — not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Brunnerville General Store, 1229 Brunnerville Road, Lititz, April 4. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the sales floor area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2065 Fruitville Pike, complaint, April 4. Pass. Gnats in the corner area of the bar. The facility does have pest control.

Cedar Creek Farm Market, 5066 Division Highway, East Earl, follow-up, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Elstonville Sports Association, 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, April 4. Pass. Several containers on storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Several plastic food bins were with cracks making the surfaces difficult to clean; the containers were voluntarily discarded.

Family Dollar Store No. 21855, 930 S. Duke St., April 4. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Gargano’s Pizzeria & Deli, 5997 Main St., East Petersburg, April 4. Pass. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Gingrich’s Food Market, 216 W. Hill St., Bainbridge, April 4. Pass. Receiving door to the rear of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of pests. Personal care supplies such as shampoo stored on a shelf above the three-bay ware-washing sink; corrected. Several temperature-controlled-for-safety foods were held at 52 F or higher for an unknown amount of time, rather than 41 F or below as required. The person in charge was present during the inspection and voluntarily disposed of the items in question. Initial temperatures were recorded using an infrared surface thermometer. A stem thermometer was then used to verify the lack of proper cold holding. The following items were disposed of: two 1 gallon containers of 2% white milk held at 52.1 F, four 12-pack cartons of jumbo eggs held at 53.2 F, one 18-pack carton of large eggs held at 53.2 F, two 12-pack cartons of extra large eggs held at 53.2 F, two half-gallon containers of apple cider (labeled “keep refrigerated”) held at 55.7 F, two 12-ounce bags of iceberg salad held at 59 F. Thirteen items in total were disposed of, worth $47.51.

Lancaster County Youth Intervention, 235 Circle Ave., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Mangat Mini Mart, 44 E. Liberty St., follow-up, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Mission BBQ, 2022 Fruitville Pike, complaint, April 4. Pass. No violations.

Mountville Elementary School, 120 College Ave., April 4. Pass. No violations.

Saladworks, 988B Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, April 4. Pass. Counter under fountain machine with an accumulation of sticky syrup. The hand-washing sink in the back of the house was blocked by a trash can. An open employee beverage container without lid and straw was sitting on prep table in the back-of-house area, a food-preparation area.

Sal’s Pizza & Family Restaurant, 2345 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, April 4. Pass. An open employee beverage container was in cooking area, a food-preparation area. Food employee chewing gum in the cooking area area. Food employees in cooking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Scoop O Dough No. 2 MFF3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, April 4. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

St. John Neumann School for Children and Families, 401 Locust St., Columbia, April 4. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch. Old food residue on the splash-guard of the mixer. Deeply scored cutting boards (two green boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Top of the Market Cafe, Auction Road, Manheim, April 4. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces — shelving in back area — not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Grease on floor behind fryers in snack bar area.