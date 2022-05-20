The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dough Heads Waffles, 120 N. Duke St., May 14. Pass. No violations.

Aldi Store No. 118, 1884 Fruitville Pike, May 13. Pass. A rack of bread stored directly on the floor in the warehouse area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Ground beef observed stored above whole-intact muscle in the display case.

Artifice Ales & Mead, 55 N. Main St., Manheim, May 13. Pass. Assorted containers on storage shelf were to have food and label residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned, Shops Of Tower Village, 955 N. State St., Ephata, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Bixler’s Country Fair, Red Shed, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Bob’s Barbecue, 2481 Lincoln East Highway, May 13. Pass. Static dust on the grid on the walk-in cooler condensing unit.

Candy Corner, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 6, change of owner, May 13. Pass. Prepackaged candy without ingredient labels.

Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Drive, Manheim, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Good Day Coffee, MFF3, 1303 W. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, May 13. Pass. No violations.

The Gumbas Co., 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 6, opening, May 13. Pass. No violations.

La Abuela Mexican Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 4, May 13. Pass. Employee not washing hands after touching unclean surfaces; corrected. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected. Employee not using gloves to prepare ready-to-eat foods; corrected. A baby crib in kitchen beside three-bay sink. A food employee was touching a ready-to-eat food with bare hands; corrected.

Lapp Valley Farm Ice Cream, Outside 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 4, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Leo’s Italian Cafe, Lower Lot Front, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 13. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected. Raw chicken stored on top of raw beef in refrigerator with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination; corrected.

Popeye’s Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, May 13. Pass. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks in the restroom at the time of this inspection. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the front. Water slow to drain from sink in women’s room. The three outdoor storage areas (old walk-in coolers), are full of a horrendous, disgusting amount of trash, old equipment, broken equipment and water-damaged items. The three units have an odor, are filthy, and are an area for possible rodent harborage. Several metal and plastic food containers, three tongs, pans and cookie sheets with old food residue and not clean to sight and touch, all stored as clean. An excessive amount of ice buildup observed on the floor, on shelves, on boxes and under condenser in walk-in freezer. Broken coving tiles near the mop sink.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Sikk Witit Ice, 613 Emerald Drive, opening, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Smokehouse BBQ and Brews at Plain and Fancy, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Route 340, Bird-in-Hand, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, May 13. Fail. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A pink and black slimy residue inside the soda nozzles at the self-service soda machine. Pieces of old food inside the blades of the slicer. Old food residue in the black, bread forms. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. A wristwatch and a portable speaker stored directly on top of bags of food on the shelf in the back. Ceiling tiles missing in the back food-preparation area, and need to be replaced. A black residue on the air intake vents and on the ceiling around the vents. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Tres Hermanos Mexican Grill, 79 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 13. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hat. Several containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Items removed and washed again.

Overactive Imagination at Pa. Dutch Country Camp Ground, 185 Lehman Road, Manheim, May 12. Pass. No violations.

The BBQ Trough, 1280 Indiantown Road, Stevens, May 12. Pass. Food employees wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, May 11. Fail. Food employees washing dishes not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Another employee involved in preparing food not wearing a beard net. Food tongs stored on the fire suppression line, not a clean and sanitized place. Food-dispensing utensil in gallon of ice cream stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia in the sanitizing buckets. The chlorine test strips used for determining the chlorine concentration of the mechanical dishwasher expired December 2021. Several food containers with old food residue and organic buildup inside, all stored as clean. An extreme amount of old food splatter on the underside of the pass-through above the hot-hold area, subjecting food to contamination. Old food residue and crumbs on the inner rim of the slicer. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the coffee station and the employee restroom. Working containers in the dishwashing area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (ribs) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date marked. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A call for service was placed. Water leaking from two areas on the pipe beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. The floor grout in the dishwashing area has eroded away resulting in standing water and food crumbs, the floor is no longer easily cleanable. A food employee was touching a salad — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Coleslaw was held at 54 F on top of ice, in the kitchen, rather than 41 F or below as required. The fume hood baffles are missing above the fryers, subjecting food and equipment to drip contamination. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old food and crumbs on the floor beneath the fryers. The wheel-castors of the fryers are coated in a buildup of oil and debris. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Burrowes School, 1001 E. Orange St., May 11. Pass. Ten to 15 rodent-type droppings in the dry storage room-indicating activity in the area.

Dollar General No. 13688, 560 S. 7th St., Akron, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot Auto Auction, 1605 Apple St., Ephrata, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot Auction, 1605 Apple St., P.O. Box 501, Ephrata, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Graziano-Pizzeria Grill, 107 Doe Run Road, Manheim, May 11. Pass. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment.

Linda’s Lunch Wagon, 109 Maple St., Leola, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars, 1643 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Lunch Wagon Too, MFF4, 109 N. Maple St., Leola, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Rettew’s Catering, 309 S. Main St., Manheim, May 11. Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Bridgeport Family Restaurant, 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, complaint, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Food Mart, 175 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 10. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food repackaged by the food facility was being date-marked with a sell-by, use-by or discard-by date that was beyond the manufacturer’s original date (milk); corrected. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in front of coffee machine; corrected.

Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Drive, East Earl, follow-up, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Fratelli Pizza, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 10. Pass. Vents with dust accumulation in multiple areas; -walk-in cooler vents with dust accumulation -ceilings vents with dust accumulation. Raw chicken was stored beside and above other TCS foods with no barriers in the walk-in Cooler; corrected.

Heritage Hotel / Loxley’s Restaurant & Bar, 500 Centerville Road, May 10. Fail. Food employee preparing food wearing a wristwatch. Cigarettes found on the shelf in the kitchen during the inspection. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was observed in the wait-station with food equipment and on a food-preparation table in the kitchen. Food employees all involved in food-preparation, not wearing beard covers. Several packs of reduced-oxygen-packaged salmon, were thawed and not removed from the package prior to thawing, as directed on the safe-handling instruction. Meat sauce placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A food employee was touching cheese, cucumber slices and bread — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Exhaust baffles are not installed to cover entire cooking surface and prevent drip from outside surface of hood onto food on the flat grill and char-broiler. Deeply scored cutting board on the "window" bain-marie not resurfaced or discarded as required. Black static dust on the large fan near the wait-station. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen and the wait-station being used as a food-preparation sink as evidenced by knife and whisk stored inside. Water slow to drain at floor drain beneath the double oven. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from pipe beneath the hand-wash sink at the wait-station. Rustoleum paint, spray bottles of chemicals and cleaners stored on a shelf above single-use to-go containers and cups just outside the bar. A spray bottle of cleaner stored on top of the latte machine at the wait-station. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old hardened food residue on the can opener blade and on the slicer. A black, slimy residue was observed up inside the ice maker. Raw shell eggs being stored above cream in the walk-in cooler. An extreme amount of burnt food crumbs on the catch-trays of two stoves. Food employee personal belongings (box of Cepacol) in the wait-station on a table with food equipment, although lockers are provided.

Kreider’s Tomatoes, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Blvd, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Steaks-N-Stuff, 720 Graystone Road, app bid 1, Manheim, May 10. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair. In-use knives or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleaned and sanitized.

Stoltzfus Soft Pretzels & Pizza, 720 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, No. 3760, 2850 Main St., Morgantown, May 9. Pass. Food employees in kitchen and food-prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats. Food stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food-contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; food-prep counters — dirty pans on trash bags in the equipment storage area, vegetable slicer; repeat. Wall in the food-storage and equipment-storage area has a hole or is broken and in need of repair. Expired creamer in the reach-in cooler; corrected. Ice machine chipping paint into ice. The food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning — floors and walls throughout the facility, food equipment within kitchen.

Dollar General Store, No. 2203, 553 W. Main St., Mount Joy, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree, No. 4412, 783 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 9. Pass. Litter on floor under and around pallets in rear storage area.

Homestead Village Inc., 2426 Lime Spring Way, opening, May 9. Pass. Toilet rooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Isaac’s Deli, 565 Greenfield Road, complaint, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Kog Hill Winery, 105 Twin Country Road, Morgantown, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Krazy Kones, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Mom’s Store, 190 Cinder Road, New Providence, May 9. Fail. Hand-wash sink broken in slicing area and food employees not able to wash hands. Moved slicer to bulk bagging area until repaired. A food employee certification is displayed, but the certificate has expired. Two containers of powder baby formula offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Thermometer is not available in the double-door glass refrigeration unit. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Faucet broken on the hand-wash sink and not in operating condition. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The third sink drain is not maintaining the water level for proper sanitation of utensils. Two overhead doors at the loading dock with a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents and insects. Old pallets, plastic drums and other equipment is stored outside and creates an environment for harborage of rodents.

My Place, 95 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, May 9. Pass. Deflector plate of the ice machine has a mineral residue accumulation. A bag of onions stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; corrected. An employee beverage stored on a shelf within the refrigerated preparation table at the pizza making station; corrected. Food facility does not have available quaternary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Ruby Tuesday, No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, May 9. Pass. Food debris and grease buildup on the floor behind the cook line and beneath the fryers. Peeling paper and “bubbled” paper on the ceiling of the women’s room in the stall. Torn rubber door gaskets on the double-door cooling unit and the reach-in coolers. Food employee preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. A grease buildup on the fume hood exhaust. Old food splatter and black residue on the pass-through at the mechanical dishwasher. Water, as at hand-wash sinks in the women’s room, is not under pressure during inspection.

Sonic Drive-In, No. 6885, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 9. Pass. Shelving used to store food containers while drying are not clean to sight and touch, posing a risk of contamination. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; moved for cleaning. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted containers were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting); removed to wash and sanitize again.

Stoltzfus Meats Farmhouse Kitchen, 3 Heritage Drive, Intercourse, opening, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco Columbia, 1000 Columbia Ave., May 9. Pass. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the cabinet beneath the coffee due to rodent feces with single-service cups. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Old equipment, trash, leaves, and debris in the outside fenced-in area and in front of the facility, creating a possible area for rodent harborage. CBD Delight Ginger Beer and Lemonade, 8.4 ounces, distributed by Spectre LLC, Delaware, contains an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation, and CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Taylor Chip, 23 Center St., Intercourse, May 9. Pass. No violations.

Today’s Pizza, 933 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 9. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).