The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., follow-up, May 29. Pass. No violations.

Bear Fruit, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 28. Pass. No violations.

Hideaway Bar, 75 Kleine Lane, Lititz, May 28. Pass. No violations.

J T Java House, 2573 Lititz Pike, May 28. Pass. No violations.

Viet My, 550 N. Franklin St., follow-up, May 28. Pass. No violations.

Willow Creek Discount Grocery, 30 Willow St., Adamstown, May 28. Pass. Tongs used for hot dogs are stored on table unprotected. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Six containers of expired milk for sale in refrigerator; removed. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food is not available. Floor in bargain room is cracked and broken and no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Gap on side of dock door needs sealing to prevent vector entrance. Mops not being hung to air-dry.

Zig's Bakery and Country Home Catering, 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz, May 28. Pass. Foods held in a stand-up two-door cooler in the deli area being held at 42-43 F rather than at 41 F. Food was placed back into walk-in cooler since the length of time didn't exceed 4 hours. Seven rubber spatulas with chewed up edges no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Spray bottles with clear liquid with no labels in different areas of the facility. Hand sanitizer stored on shelf with utensils. Underside of mixers with excessive dried on food residue. Vents above dough sheeter with heavy flour buildup. The dishwasher that is low temp on final rinse didn't reach 160 F internally; the final rinse on the temperature gauge on the outside of machine said 185 F, but thermometer placed inside only read 152 F. Facility will sanitizer in the third sink until dishwasher is fixed.

CVS Pharmacy No.1668, 630 Centerville Road, May 27. Pass. Lower area of the wall in the vestibule has a long hole and is in need of repair.

Excelsior, 125 E. King St., May 27. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, type 2 follow-up, May 27. Pass. Ceiling above pizza oven excessive soiled with static dust buildup. Racks at wing station with encrusted food debris. Vent above walk-in cooler door with heavy static dust buildup. A pizza on top of bags of flour in the food prep area half-eaten and with an open dip cup. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Mangat Mini Mart, 44 E. Liberty St., May 27. Fail. Posted food protection manager certification expired November 2020. Facility will have an individual certified within 90 days. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the deli counter and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 1054C Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, May 27. Pass. Fountain nozzles with excessive buildup of old syrup residue. Basin of sink with a rim of grease buildup and not cleaned prior to use. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with static dust buildup. Knife holder on back line has food debris buildup. Interior of both reach-in coolers in front of the house with excessive old food debris buildup. Food employee in food service area wearing a watch.

Stoll & Wolfe Distillery, 35 N. Cedar Lane, Lititz, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Taj Mahal, 2080 Bennett Ave., May 27. Pass. Cooked chicken, assorted cut vegetables and cooked vegetables in the walk-in cooler are stored open with no covering. Loose ice used for drinks is being served from the three-compartment sink, which is not a clean and sanitary area. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to the coffee pots on the microwave.

Turkey Hill No. 111, 701 N. Plum St., May 27. Fail. Facility does not have a retail food establishment license displayed in a conspicuous location or is able to produce on request. Half-gallon whole milk and 1 gallon 1% milks, potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking in the walk-in cooler display, were beyond the date-marking and require discarding.

Turkey Hill No. 171, 410 E. Chestnut St., May 27. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., May 27. Fail. Facility does not have a retail food establishment license displayed in a conspicuous location or is able to produce on request. Sixteen ounce, 2% half-gallon and 1 gallon fat-free milks, potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat foods requiring date-marking in the walk-in cooler area, were beyond the date-marking and require discarding.

Adamstown Community Pool, 272 W. Main St., Adamstown, opening, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Cocina Mexicana Inc., 112 N. Water St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza - Downtown, 155 E. King St., May 26. Fail. Food employees in the food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Village Greens Golf Inc., 1444 Village Road, Strasburg, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Homestyle Salads and More, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Lion N Lamb Catering, 543 Champ Blvd., May 25. Pass. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the two-door cooler, is not being date-marked.

Long's Horseradish, 2 W. Grant St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

Luciano’s Pizza Inc., 1274 Millersville Pike, May 25. Pass. Cigarettes, cigarette butts, ashtray found on the table in the back area during the inspection. Back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. An employee is scheduled to take the test.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, complaint, May 25. Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the South gym, which is a temporary eating area. Numerous areas behind the bleachers and other locations with approximately 15-20 rodent-type droppings on the floor. One live rodent running from under the bleachers and returned to the area where it came from.

McDonald’s No. 7641, 1788 Columbia Ave., Columbia, May 25. Pass. Litter and trash at the farthest end of the parking lot in the grass and under bushes. Several food trays for hot holding, stored on the clean equipment rack, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored near the hot water heater directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the rag buckets was 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Grease buildup on the floor beneath the grill and around the grease tanks in the back.

Papa Sneaux XMH2412 MFF4, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, outside, Manheim, May 25. Pass. Order window and door is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Multiple flies inside the facility. A spray bottle and a squirt bottle with clear liquid with no common name label.

Seventh Ward Republican Club, 716 N. Queen St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

Simply Greek, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, May 25. Pass. Cheese was held at 45 F, in the back counter area rather than 41 F or below as required. Refrigeration unit not in working order; unit was iced up.

Stubby's Bar & Grille, 254 E. Frederick St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

The Black Goat LLC, 52 W. King St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

This Little Piggy, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 307, 2171 Columbia Ave., May 25. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Static dust on the ceiling in the walk-in cooler. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Vecchia Sicilia, 1786 Columbia Ave., Columbia, May 25. Pass. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine in the three-compartment sink.

Bridge, 24 E. King St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Enck's Custom Catering/ Lunch Ladle, 244 Granite Run Drive, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Isaac's of Strasburg, 741 E. Strasburg Road, Strasburg, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Juicy Crab, 1306 Lititz Pike, May 24. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above cooked chicken in the small cooling unit. Food employee personal belongings, (car keys, cellphone, shake mixes, water flavoring) on the shelf above the food preparation area, although there is a designated area for storing such items. Hand sanitizers stored on shelves above the food preparation area and next to food items in the kitchen. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, is being used as a table for the small flat grill. Employee's open beverage containers (four) were on shelves above food preparation tables.

Just A Little More MFF3, 2535 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Council of Churches, 812 N. Queen St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express, 1680B S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 24. Pass. Back door left open when not in use. Facility has a screen on the door, but it does not prevent from pest from entering the building. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the food prep area and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Miesse Candy, 118 N. Water St., Suite 102, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Nacho Cabra, 24 E. King St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

OMG Donuts, 116 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 24. Pass. Food employee in prep area, wearing bracelet on arm. Dried residue on the underside of the milkshake blender; cleaned. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. A container of cream being used with an expired sell-by date; discarded. Spoons used in drink preparation stored on a terry towel, which is not an approved method of in-use utensils. Exposed wall studs and bare wood in the warewash area and subject to moisture.

Pizza Hut, 900 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, May 24. Pass. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish area. Wet-nesting of pans in the dry dish area.

Rita's Ice at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 236, 1158 River Road, Marietta, May 24. Pass. Two pieces of equipment for frying damaged; one has peeling coating on the handle and the second has some broken wires. Ice-cream novelty case with an excessive amount of ice buildup. Fan guards in the walk-in food cooler and the walk-in beer cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Arm of milkshake machine (a nonfood contact surface) with dried on milkshake residue. Interior of Icee cabinet extremely dusty, and cabinet under soda fountain has leaking pipe with standing water. A few small flies and regular house flies around a dump sink in the food prep area.

Sheetz No. 269, 4179 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 697, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Stonehouse Cafe, 2415 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 24. Pass. Wet wiping cloths near kitchen grill and coffee bar not being stored in sanitizer solution. Internal temperature of raw shell eggs near stove measured 72 F rather than 45 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Walk-in cooler floor needs a through cleaning. Sanitizer in three-bay sink and low temperature dishwasher is not being routinely tested to ensure correct concentration. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen are stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. A sack of raw cabbage stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Bags of refuse lying on the ground near back door rather than stored in a trash receptacle with a tight-fitting lid.

Subway No. 33782, 4227 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, May 24. Pass. Knife on the clean side of sanitizing knife holder contained residue; returned to warewashing. Internal temperatures of meatballs on steam table measured 81 F rather than 135F or above as required. Steam table had been turned off accidentally; food voluntarily discarded. Food employee wearing a watch and a ring with stones rather than one with a smooth surface. A bird entered dumpster through open door; doors/lids must remain closed to prevent vector entrance.

Tacos del Soul LLC, 24 E. King St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Tellus 360, 24 E. King St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 185, 14 N. State St., Brownstown, May 24. Pass. Dumpster lids are open permitting vector entrance.