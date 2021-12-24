The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Gap View Farm Market, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 17. Pass. No violations.

Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 304, Willow Street, change of owner, Dec. 17. Pass. The handle on the sliding door of the cold hold unit repaired with tape which is not an approved material.

Grasshopper's Wicked Pickles, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 17. Pass. No violations.

Hot Box BBQ MFF4, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, Dec. 17. Pass. No violations.

Long's Horseradish (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 17. Pass. No violations.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 17. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meat and cheeses) located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened or date it needs to be discarded. Ceiling in kitchen area with an accumulation of grease. Customer self-service, single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

Agape Cafe And Grille, 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Dec. 16. Pass. Bulk food bags and onions stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Cocktail Cafe, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Golden Wall, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Suite 11, Gap, Dec. 16. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking on the drainpipe of the three-compartment sink. Dried food residue under the platform where the bulk food containers are stored. Ten to 15 rodent-type droppings along the wall near the bulk food containers, indicating activity. Facility has a pest company and will contact.

Griddle & Grind Cafe, 20 W. Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 16. Pass. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a grease and food debris buildup inside. There is no sign where homemade baked goods are sold indicating that ingredients are available upon request.

Houston Cafe, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap, opening, Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, Dec. 16. Fail. Food employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. Assorted refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-control-for-safety food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the back walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked or labeled. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Two employee's open beverage containers were on a food preparation table. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility does not have available thermal labels or irreversible thermometer for monitoring the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Torn rubber door gaskets on several cooling units. Food facility is using small soufflé cups, rather than a spoon or ladle, to scoop out applesauce, salad dressing, salsas and other assorted sauces. Four knives, stored as clean in a drawer, with old food residue on them. Metal food containers, stored as clean on the storage rack, with old food residue inside. Ceiling tiles missing in the dock area and above a food storage rack in the back need to be replaced. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. An extreme amount of grease buildup on the floor behind the newer flat grill. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish-washing area. Clean food equipment on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. In-use knives stored between countertop legs and table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Four 16-quart containers of vegetable soup made on Dec. 15 still at a temperature of 55 F in the walk-in cooler. Food placed hot in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Several deli meats were held at 50 F in the Lowboy cooler rather than 41 F or below as required. This cooling unit has an ambient temperature of 51 F. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is holding a proper cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Raw shell eggs and pancake mix were held at 72 F and 64 F, respectively, at the cook line, rather than 41 F or below as required. Deli ham and corned beef, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding.

Oka Asian Fusion, 501 Harrisburg Ave., No. 721, Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Dec. 16. Pass. Particle board, not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used as shelving for pizza pans.

The Clubhouse At Providence Park, 10 Providence Park Drive, Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Chancey’s Pub, 6049 N. Main St., East Petersburg, Dec. 15. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area is being used as a mop sink. Hand-wash sinks are to be used for hand-washing only. A strainer in the designated hand-wash sink at the bar. An employee's open beverage container was on the shelf with spices and condiments. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in sanitizer rather than water at 135 F or hotter, or on a clean surface.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, J101, follow-up, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

Kanji Japanese Restaurant, 771 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 15. Pass. Drain a prep sink with black, green and pink slimy matter accumulation. Hand-wash sink at front sushi bar was blocked by a container of bleach sanitizer. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, which is not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Lombardo's Restaurant, 216 Harrisburg Ave., Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread No. 1131, 2405 Covered Bridge Road, Suite 155, Dec. 15. Pass. Food employee in food prep area wearing bracelets and watches. Food employees’ hair not effectively restrained to prevent contamination of food. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie, 608 Richmond Square, Suite 109, Dec. 15. An employee's open beverage container was on a food preparation table. Cigarettes found on the food storage rack in the back during the inspection. Empty bottles, stored as clean, with food residue inside. A black and pink residue up inside the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back service area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. Food employees in the food preparation area not wearing beard covers. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back wait station to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Rice & Noodles, 1238 Lititz Pike, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, Dec. 15. Fail. Food facility is preparing and packaging juice and not providing a consumer advisory or warning label on the juice. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sinks in the prep kitchen and deli departments was 0 ppm rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging for bacon, hams, beef sticks, chicken and other meat products without the required written procedures and an approved HACCP plan. Static dust and dried residue on the ceilings and condensing units in several walk-in coolers. A hole along the base of the wall under the two-compartment sink located near the chicken walk-in cooler. The back wall of the pork walk-in cooler damaged and needs repaired. Meat department: The floor is cracked and has exposed subflooring in several areas and in the walk-in coolers. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

The Lucky Dog, 1942 Columbia Ave., Dec. 15. Pass. An employee's open beverage container was on a table next to the meat preparation area. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in coolers. A black residue up inside the ice maker. A buildup of grease on the pipes behind the flat grill. Food employee slicing roast beef not wearing a beard cover. A food employee was touching lettuce — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.

Two Cousins Pizza, 437 E. Main St., Mountville, complaint, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 37 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 15. Pass. Butcher block counter in back prep room with a deep divot exposing nails. This is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Chipping paint in back prep room area. This floor should be resealed.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Dec. 15. Pass. Raw eggs (in shell) stored above ready-to-eat salads in the walk-in cooler nearest the main kitchen. Raw poultry stored above butter in the reach-in cooler nearest the griddle and fry area. A transparent ingredient storage container, located near the cook line, not labeled with the common name of the food. Employee food and beverages stored on a shelf above facility food/ingredients. All violations were corrected.

Yoder's Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, complaint, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2065 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 14. Pass. A spray bottle of clear liquid water not labeled. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A white residue on all of the shelves of the walk-in cooler across from the dishwasher. Static dust and flour dust on the fan guards of both walk-in coolers. Static dust on two air-intake vents above the mop sink. Old food residue inside the dicer and inside two plastic food containers, all stored as clean on the drying shelf. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. An extreme amount of gnats back in the corner behind the counter in the bar area.

Bully's Restaurant & Pub, 647 Union St., Columbia, Dec. 14. Pass. Cooked rice, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A grease buildup inside the fryer cabinets and on the floor beneath them. Peeling and chipping paint on the floor of the basement food preparation area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach for the mechanical dishwasher. Hand sanitizers stored next to packets of condiments.

Dunkin’, 3929 Columbia Ave., Dec. 14. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Steam-wand cleaner, Spic and Span, and coffee machine cleaner, stored next to coffee flavors, sugars and on top of the coffee machine. An employee used a cup rather than a scoop with a handle, raking their hand and cup through the ice, contaminating the ice. A bottle of clear liquid water not labeled.

Esh's Discount Grocery, 103 Carriage Drive, Gordonville, Dec. 14. Pass. Two containers of powder baby formula were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed. Food facility is offering for sale food (sauerkraut) prepared in an unapproved private home; item removed.

High's No. 151, 1792 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 14. Pass. Ingredients are not posted or available for donuts offered for sale in the self-service cabinet. Rodent dropping in the cabinet beneath the hand-wash sink in the back. An extreme ice buildup in the reach-in freezer inside the walk-in cooler.

Lancaster Airport Authority, 500 Airport Road, Suite G, Lititz, Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, Dec. 14. Pass. 13 water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area. Prepackaged flan and cakes are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement. Prepackaged flan and cakes are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Marietta Center For The Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta, Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Molly's Courtyard Cafe, 17 E. Market St., Marietta, Dec. 14. Pass. Cabinet at front counter area where the base of the cabinet had water damage and is no longer in good condition, smooth and easily cleanable. Quinoa stored in a nonfood-grade bucket in kitchen area. Food facility kitchen area needs mechanical ventilation due to having a grill and frying of foods is taking place. Utensils stored in containers with the food contact end facing upward; the food contact surfaces should be down to protect from contamination of debris and hand contact.

Mr. Bill's Fresh Seafood At Lancaster Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Sugar Plums And Tea, 403 Bank Barn Road, Dec. 14. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected.

Target No. 2545, 960 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Dec. 14. Pass. Small amount of black matter accumulation on shelves in dairy coolers.

The Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

The Spice & Tea Exchange Of Lancaster, 20 W. Orange St., Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 14. Pass. Moist residue accumulation on the ice chute of the soda fountain unit; cleaned. Food residue accumulation in the bottom of the cabinet of the chicken breading unit.

Bruno's at Greenfield, 555 Greenfield Road, change of owner, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

China Wok, 345 Comet Drive, Millersville, Dec. 13. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on the under counter double-door refrigeration unit.

Du Jour Catering, 233 Aspen St., New Holland, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Panda Garden Restaurant, 649 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 13. Pass. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. The screen door located in the rear of the building has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects and rodents. Equipment in good repair — the walk-in freezer is not maintaining a temperature to ensure food is maintained in a frozen state. Freezer temperature is 33 F.

Wawa Food Market No. 275, 2126 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 13. Pass. Two gallons of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.