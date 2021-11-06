The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dover Township

Bill Macks Ice Cream, 3890 Carlisle Rd., Oct. 28. Pre-packaged food (ice cream pie) stored in self-service reach-in coolers, is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, or distributed by statement. Inside bottom of ice cream freezers had an accumulation of residue and debris and are in need of cleaning. Bulk milk dispensing tube not cut at a diagonal and protruding greater than 1 inch from the dispensing head. Rodent-like feces in back storage room of the food facility. Food ingredient storage container (sugar), in the back storage area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Food containers stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer and walk-in refrigerator.

Dover Township Community Building, 3700 Davidsburg Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. The outside trash receptacle and waste handling unit lid was left open, and does not preclude the entry of pests.

Rite Aid, 2901 Carlisle Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. Milk refrigerator shelving observed with mold-like substance.

East Manchester Township

Giant Food Store, 205 Glen Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. Clogged wastewater pipe at the hand sink. A working container of sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment or single service articles in the deli and bakery areas. Food employee in the meat department was not wearing proper hair restraints such as beard covers. Raw chicken food stored in rinse basin of the three bowl sink in the meat department area, where it is subject to splash from chemicals. The hand wash sinks located beside the rotisserie oven, produce preparation, produce three-basin and bakery do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Light shield inside the chicken cooler is broken.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 205 Glen Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. HACCP log book is full. Person in charge is not recording required checks for temperature, calibration, acidified rice pH etc. Hand sink not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Hanover Borough

Los Tacos, 410 Locust St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Shank’s Mare, 2092 Long Level Rd., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Middle School, 300 Keagy Ave., Oct. 25. Pass. The food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Hanover Senior High School, 403 Maul Ave., Oct. 25. Pass. Strawberry milk with an expiration date of Oct. 24 was intended for sale.

Hellam Township

Lehman’s Roadside Market, 529 Cool Spring Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Spring Grove Area High School, 1490 Roths Church Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Spring Grove Area Intermediate School, 1480 Roths Church Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Spring Grove Elementary School, 1450 Roths Church Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Linens stored in contact with apples in the walk-in refrigerator. Aprons were stored on a shelf next to food contact items, although lockers were provided. Toilet room door was propped open.

Newberry Township

Karns Foods, 10 Newberry Commons, Oct. 28. Pass. Dust accumulation on upper vent area of the proofer in the bakery. Dust and grease accumulation on filters, suppression lines, light shields, interior ceiling and wall areas of the hood system in the chicken frying and grill area in the deli. Some plastic cutting boards have brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts.

Rutter’s Farm Store, 2215 Old Trail Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. There were two plastic cutting boards have brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. There was grease and dust accumulation on the filters of the hood system above the fryers. The dumpster lids were open on one dumpster.

Rutter’s, 1090 Old Trail Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Subway on the Newberry Commons, 90 Newberry Commons Ave., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Valley Green Beverage, 20 Newberry Commons, follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Township

Paradise Elementary School, 6923 Lincoln West Highway, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Feelin Cockey, 1649 Broadway Unit 25, opening, Oct. 27. Pass. Walls in the back storage area are not sealed to provide a smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable surface. The floor and wall juncture in the back storage area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

Baresville Elementary School, 135 Sanford Ave., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Red Lion Borough

Shades Corner Cafe, 157 East Broadway, Oct. 23. Pass. Stove and refrigerator unit handles broken and in need of repair or replaced at this time. Evidence of rodents and insect activity in dry stock area, but facility has a pest control program.

Shadesville Hub Next Door, 157 East Broadway, Oct. 23. Pass. No violations.

Spring Garden Township

Family Dollar, 1025 Mount Rose Ave., Oct. 28. Pass. Mop bucket has old dirty murky water resting inside. Numerous refrigerator and freezer units in the retail area have an accumulation of dirt, liquid splash and old food residue all around the bottom shelving. Wall in the rear stock area has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair.

Pizza Hut, 1019 Mount Rose Ave., Oct. 27. Pass. The inside bottom shelving of three refrigerator units, in the rear and front areas have an accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue and debris. Numerous ceiling tiles heavily soiled within the food facility. Numerous refrigerator door gaskets, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Flooring over-top of the grease trap is made of wood and is roughened. The mechanical ware washing unit has a large buildup of filth and food residue around the top and inside areas of unit and doors. The manual ware washing unit(three compartment sink) nozzles, hand spray and spout have a large buildup of filth and food residue.

The Crab Shack N Seafood, 1539 Mount Rose, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Springettsbury Township

Viet Thai, 2535 East Market St., Oct. 25. Pass. containers without handles being used as dispensing utensils and stored in both ready to eat foods and bulk dry ingredient containers. Toilet tissue is not provided at each toilet. An open employee's beverage container was in reach-in refrigerator beside and above items intended for use or sale in the facility. Cleaning supplies stored in sushi hand sink area, with potential to contaminate equipment and hands. Wet wiping cloths in sushi bar area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Washington Street School, 301 Maul Ave., Oct. 25. Pass. Severely dented, distressed canned items observed in dry storage area and intended for use in the food facility.

York Township

The Apple Cart, 25 Monument Rd. Building A Lower Level, Oct. 26. Pass. Glides under bottled soda with splash, splatter and black mold-like substance. Coffee machine dispensing apparatus, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces inside the storage room refrigerator were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Starbucks, 2044 Springwood Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Evidence of fly(insect) activity within the front and rear areas of the food facility. Rear area of the front counter-tops had an accumulation of old food residue and debris.

Wellspan Heart and Vascular Center - Healthy Heart Cafe, 30 Monument Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in the customer service area were not being stored in the sanitizer solution.

Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital Cafeteria, 55 Monument Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in dry storage area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Non-food contact surfaces such as cooling unit door gaskets not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

York Cancer Center - Sunshine Corner Cafe, 25 Monument Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Bakery case items are not labeled nor does the case have a sign or placard stating ingredients are available upon request. Under counter refrigerator door hinges are loose and need to be adjusted.

Dairyland Family Restaurant, 5 Dairyland Square, Oct. 23. Pass. The inside reflector of the ice machine has a black slimy residue forming along the entire reflector. Mechanical ware washing equipment has a large buildup of filth and food residue and was not cleaned before use.

Sweetfrog, 2071 Springwood Dr., follow-up, Oct. 23. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

Giant Food, 1255 Carlisle Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. Shellstock tag information record retained noted the beginning sell date but not the ending sell date for Mussels that were sold beginning Sept. 24, 2021. Black mold-like growth and water accumulating inside bakery cooler light covers. Crumbs and debris under the weight tray of the auto wrapper in the meat department. Three-basin sink was set up with hot soapy water in basin one, warm water sanitizer solution in the middle and nothing in the third basin. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Loose rubber door gaskets were on the three door seafood freezer and the bakery walk-in freezer cooling units. Wall in the bakery freezer entry area has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair. Deli cooler trench drain is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Grocery freezer floor is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 1255 Carlisle Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

West Manheim Township

Britton Coffee Company, 2633 Baltimore St., opening, Oct. 28. Pass. Flooring under the three-compartment sink in back ware wash room, is made of unfinished wood, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. Shelving in prep area made of raw, unfinished wood, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Inside of the refrigerator was dirty and in need of cleaning.

New Dawn Enterprises, 188 Vegas Dr., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Wrightsville Borough

Wrightsville Elementary School, 300 Chestnut St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.