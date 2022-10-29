The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Mt Wolf Borough

Home Assn of VFW Post #2493, 195 S Main St, Oct. 19, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Burgers are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the door of the ice machine. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a pink, brown and black mold-like substance on the dispensing bar and under the door hinge framing, and was not clean to sight and touch. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the bar area.

Marcello’s Pizza, 421 Center St, Oct. 19, Pass. Food employee observed in pizza prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as a beard cover. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the in two sandwich bain marie cooling units. Two long cutting boards on the two sandwich baine marie cooling units are stained and discolored and must be resurfaced, discarded or replaced.

Northeastern Area Social Service Center, 131 Center St, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Falls Hotel Inc, 1179 Cly Rd, Oct. 19, Pass. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the door of the ice machine and refrigerated baine marie cooling unit.

USA & I Pizza, 176 Newberry Commons, Oct. 19, Pass. GREASE AND DUST ACCUMULATION ON FILTERS OF HOOD SYSTEM.

Spring Garden Township

Victors of York, 554 S Ogontz St, Oct. 17, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The hand wash sink in the kitchen/cook area is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed feta cheese in the sink. Observed the following: Three large knives hanging on a magnetic wall holder with food debris and not clean to sight or touch/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Manual Can Opener with food debris on the blade and not clean to sight and touch/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Slicer with food debris on the top and bottom of the slicer/blade, and was not clean to sight or touch/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Two white cutting boards with dark discoloration/staining and no longer cleanable/CORRECTED ON SIGHT Ice Machine has pink mold like substance on dispensing bar and black mold like substance on the hinge arms of the door. Observed too numerous to count rodent-like droppings in the basement dishwashing/prep/storage area along the perimeter of walls.

York Haven Borough

Kickin’ Kadilaks Bar & Grill, 19 S Front St, Oct. 19, Pass. Food employees observed in the prep/kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as a beard cover. Assorted bottles, food ingredient storage containers, in the baine marie unit, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed in-use knife stored between table edge and baine marie unit, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie unit and three door upright cooling units. Mechanical ware washing equipment observed not being operated according to the manufacturer's data plate. Wash was reaching the required 150 degree minimum temp. However, the rinse was reaching 173 degrees instead of the 180 minimum temp. Tested interior temp of 180 or more, but gauge is not reading correctly/or needs calibrated. Observed a cup of small knives, metal cup of assorted spoons, two black tubs with lids and tongs, and one metal pan with food elevators, food contact surfaces, stored in the prep/kitchen area, with food residue and crumbs and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed two toasters, on a shelf between the dining room and kitchen, with an accumulation of bread crumbs, on the bottom crumb catcher tray, on non-food contact surfaces. Observed dust and cobwebs on the top of the range/fryer hood, a non-food contact surface.