The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

City of Lebanon

Smoke and Chill, 436 E Lehman St, May 6, Pass. Cigarette ashes observed in the handwashing sink, paper towel dispenser was located at the 3-compartment sink rather than the handwashing sink, toilet tissue was not provided at the toilet.

Turkey Hill, 716 E Lehman St., May 6, Pass. The spout of the ice dispenser on the soft drink fountain was observed to have a slight amount of pink residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Smoker’s Tobacco Outlet, 1224A Cumberland St, May 9, Pass. No violations.

Wich Way Sandwiches, P.O. Box 293 E Lehman St, May 9, Pass. No violations

Gary’s Sports Bar and Grill, 414 N 7th St, May 10, Pass. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had a small amount of residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Rodent droppings under the sink in the rear.

Latin House Restaurant, 433 N 9th St, May 10, Pass. Time in lieu of temperature should be used as a control for potentially hazardous foods (flour for dredging chicken), but it is being held for more than 4 hours. The slot on the rack for holding cutting boards, a food contact surface, had residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Robin’s Ice Mobile Unit, 545 Lehman St, Pass. No violations

Edwin Mini Market Inc, 200 Lehman St, Follow-Up, May 11, Pass. Eggs were stored above bread in the walk-in cooler. Floor in the meat area is made of concrete; it is very rough and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface