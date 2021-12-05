The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coatesville City

Tasty Pizza & Fried Chicken, 657 E. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 23. Pass. The warming cabinet used for parts and the bain marie, deep fryer and small refrigerator not used and located in front service area

East Marlborough Township

Active Day of Kennett Square, 500 Old Forge Ln. Suite 503, Nov. 23. Pass. Remove the unused chemical dispensers at the three compartment sink

East Pikeland Township

St. Basil Knights of Columbus, 2330 Kimberton Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. Clean the interior of the 2-door cooler in storage room off the gymnasium. Dust-like debris buildup on ceiling vent cover in dry storage room off of gymnasium

Easttown Township

St. Norbert School, 6 Greenlawn Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

East Whiteland Township

Canteen Avenue at Penn State Great Valley, 30 E. Swedesford Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations. The food facility does not employ a certified employee.

CVS Pharmacy, 335 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. The floor in the walk-in cooler, the floors, walls, sinks, mirrors, toilet and diaper changing table in both bathrooms need to be cleaned. New ceiling tiles have a stain on them that shows that there is a leak.

The Juice Pod, 446 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Nov. 22. Fail. Lack of a backflow prevention device on the water line in the mop sink area. Food was thawing at room temperature on the counter. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Cans were opened storing food inside a bain marie. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Facility is offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in cold holding units throughout the kitchen, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Wipe down all doors on cold holding units. Clean the inside of all cold holding units and bain maries. Remove all cardboard boxes and any items that the facility is not using daily

East Vincent Township

Chartwells at East Vincent Elementary School, 340 Ridge Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. Toilet rooms are adjacent to an area where food-service equipment is stored, and do not have a self-closing door.

Kennett Square Borough

La Verona, 114 E. State St., Nov. 23. Pass. Shelving in the Avantco refrigerator is broken. Shelf next to fryer, flour bin on shelf next to the fryer, microwaves exteriors and table, butcher block table, mixer, door frame between back prep area and main kitchen, ceiling and underside of heat lamp shelf. Sweep the walk-in refrigerator floor. Sweep basement floor and under shelving.

Kennett Masonic Temple, 121 Center St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Township

Italian American Citizens League, 30 Ways Ln., follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. The Old Buffet Room has become a storage area for unused and unnecessary items. The facility does not yet have a certified food manager.

New Garden Township

El Terre GTO Regional Mexican Food, 345 Scarlett Rd. Unit 6, opening, Nov. 22. Pass. The three-bay sink drain lines and the small hot water heater are leaking.

New London Township

New London United Methodist Church, 1010 State Rd., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Norco Fire Company, 144 W. Schuylkill Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. The food facility does not have an employee with Chester County Certified Food Manager certification. In the bar area, the refrigerator has a large puddle gathering on the bottom. Single-serve dishes were stored upturned and some debris is gathering in the dishes.

New China Express Restaurant, 351 Coventry Mall, Nov. 22. Fail. Food in the bain marie was kept at 46 degrees F. Raw chicken was sitting out for 30 minutes at room temperature. Raw chicken was stored above cooked chicken in the refrigerator. The hand wash sink in the back area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Oxford Borough

Rite Aid, 455 N. 3rd St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Santa Anna Italian American Club, 442 Dayton St., Nov. 24. Pass. Leak at faucet base at small three-basin cooler in main kitchen. Several heavily water stained ceiling tiles in the hallway outside the kitchen, and public women’s room. The food facility does not employ a certified employee. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen, and restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands

Schuylkill Township

Technical College High School Pickering Campus, 1580 Charlestown Rd., follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 parts per million.

Tredyffrin Township

Courtyard Cafe by Marriott, 762 W. Lancaster Ave., Nov. 23. Pass. Bistro bain marie was at 58-62 degrees F. The interior thermometer in the bistro bain marie needs to be provided with an accurate interior thermometer. The two-door victory unit R-1 is not working. The two-door victory unit R-2 is missing a handle on the left side door. Sanitizer dispenser is not discharging properly. Knee wall on the left and right side of the grab n go unit needs to be cleaned from splash and buildup.

Hibachi of Valley Forge, 240 W. Swedesford Rd., Nov. 22. Fail. Boxes of shrimp were thawing at room temperature in the food prep sink without cold running water. Date labeling in the walk in cooler needs improvement. Provide date labeling on all bins including cut vegetables. PVC pipe exiting dishwasher has makeshift duct tape repair and is leaking onto the floor. Raw beef protein was stored above cooked chicken and vegetables in the walk-in cooler. A crock pot of rice was left out overnight. Open cans of soy sauce were in wok line bain marie and are prone to rusting. Accuracy of thermometer on cook line bain marie by wok station is not working. Staff were washing hibachi utensils in the food prep sink and not washing. Top of grease bins located outside, shelf located above tempura station, ceiling vent at pantry kitchen door, ceiling vent at server station common hallway five-Ice chute, ceiling tiles in kitchen where splash has occurred, countertop under soda machine dispenser, floor to the left of the two-door Pepsi reach-in in server station area, wire racks in walk in cooler and underside of flat top grill at all Hibachi stations and under cabinets at hibachi stations need to be cleaned. A dirty bus tray with food residue and dirty plates was at the bar from the day before. Remove line on all shelves for stored glasses and pitchers, then clean the shelf and place it back on the shelf. Spill on the walk-in cooler, floor, fan guards, side of lights and far back right corner of the walk-in freezer. Provide door sweep at back storm door. Several large white rice tops and lettuce tops were cracked at the edges and broken. Old refrigeration and roof top hood units were stored outside by the back door. Walk-in cooler self closing wheel door mount is not closing the walk-in cooler in its entirety. Soda guns at the bar, a food contact surface, had residue and were not clean to sight and touch. A ceiling light in the server station area by the digital dining machines has been removed. Two ceiling tiles located in the server station above the digital dining machines are soiled. Cans of Raid in the kitchen. Several fly tape traps were hanging in the kitchen. Rodent droppings were on the floor under dolly ingredient bins, on the left side of soda dispenser in server station and in the cabinet below hibachi station, close to kitchen.

West Brandywine Township

Hibernia United Methodist Church, 220 Hibernia Rd., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 323 E. Gay St. Unit A1, opening, Nov. 22. Pass. Both hoods had grease and dust built up. The bread speedrack cover was found in poor condition with a hole. The bottom of the deli case was found with food debris. Coving next to the mop sink was found in disrepair with a detached tile.

New Haven Pizza, 18 N. Church St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Restaurante Morelos, 611 W. Strasburg Rd., Nov. 22. Pass. Orange buckets and white buckets, not meant for reuse, used for the storage of sauces. Wet wiping cloths on the food prep table, not stored in sanitizer solution.

West Goshen Township

Country Bagel Bakery, 929 S. High St. #21, follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. Shelving is rusted above the three-bay sink. Butcher block table is cracked and deeply etched.

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 S. High St., follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. Excess debris (pallets, stacked cardboard, loose trash, etc) on the exterior lawn and refuse area

Westtown Township

Asuka, 1502 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 1502 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Hickory Farms, 211 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 23. Fail. Cardboard is being utilized as a covering for the refrigeration unit located behind the front counter. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. There were multiple missing ceiling tiles in the front service area. Chipped flooring throughout the food storage area. Gap at the exit door does not prevent the entry of vectors.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 143 W. Lincoln Highway, Nov. 23. Pass. Leak at the three compartment sink located under the sanitizing compartment. Accumulation of debris along the flooring in the walk-in freezer. Accumulation of debris along the wall behind the three compartment sink.