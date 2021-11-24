The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

J&S Pizza Lions, 31 West Main St., follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. Several foods in the refrigerator, located in the front food preparation area, stored open with no covering. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded.

Richard H Weber Post 8023, 401 West Main St., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Bethel Township

Bell & Evans Employee Cafeteria, 154 West Main St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Bell & Evans Employee Cafeteria, 2929 William Penn Highway, Nov. 16. Pass. Drain line leaking at the hand sink in the service area.

East Hanover Township

East Hanover Elementary School, 1098 School House Rd., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Twin Kiss, 361 West Lincoln Ave., follow-up, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Cafeteria Los Muchos, 27 South 8th St., Nov. 16. Pass. Food employees were either washing hands in the three-compartment sink or the prep sink because the handwashing sink was not functioning. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded. Clean food equipment or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The hot and cold water supply lines for the handwashing sink were turned off.

Javi Restaurant, 365 North 9th St., Nov. 16. Fail. Food employees were not using the handwashing sink to wash hands because it was blocked by a prep table and the flow of hot water was very low. Meat was thawing in standing water in the prep area sink. Debris around the perimeter of the room. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the employee toilet room. A container of knives is very dirty; some of the knives were not clean and one knife was wrapped with tape which cannot be cleaned. The food contact surfaces of take-out containers are stored on a shelf that is not clean. a container of flour used for dredging chicken being held at room temperature and not being cleaned between uses with buildup of residue on the inside and outside of the container. Old unused equipment stored in food facility prep area, should be removed from food facility. There is a hole in the wall in the employee toilet room and a cover is missing from an electrical outlet in the prep area. Rodent droppings under and behind the equipment. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded. Clean food equipment in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The flow of hot water to the hand sink was very low and not adequate for washing hands.

Myerstown Borough

Myerstown VFW Post #6076, 410 West Main Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

North Londonderry Township

Dairy Queen of Palmyra, 5 North Londonderry Square, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Grocery Outlet, 66 North Londonderry Square, change of owner, Nov. 17. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in open-air merchandise coolers, located at the front of the facility. Fan guards and ceiling near the refrigeration unit within the walk-in dairy cooler had an accumulation of dust. Handwashing sink in the restroom nearest the employee break room was out of service. Potential rodent harborage areas inside equipment and supply storage areas of the food facility. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Walmart, 100 North Londonderry Square, Nov. 17. Pass. Buildup of oily residue on the three-bay sink. Non-food contact surfaces in dish areas are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

South Annville Township

Yellow Breeches Educational Center, 1920 Horseshoe Pike, Nov. 16. Pass. Pest control device in the storage closet. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 0 parts per million.

Union Township

American Legion Post #910, 75 Fisher Ave., Nov. 19. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat foods that are prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerator are not being date marked. Several food storage or dispensing containers, located throughout the food preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the foods and ingredients. There was an accumulation of grease droplets on the fire suppression system. There was an accumulation of static dust on the fan guards of the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler. Dirty mop water was disposed of in a three-compartment ware washing sink. The wall-mounted fry press, located in the walk-in cooler, and the back side of the blade to the deli slicer. There were cracked and missing floor tiling in the kitchen area.