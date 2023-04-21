The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Adamstown Beverage, 2994 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Andy's Market Inc., 310 N. 11th St., Columbia, April 14. Pass. Raw chicken stored next to raw beef in a common container in the walk-in cooler with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Assorted boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia of the three-compartment sink. The test strips were wet previously and no longer react.

Cafe 1832, 301 Gap Rad, Strasburg, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 E. Main St., Denver, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 3, mobile food facility Type 3, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Espressdough, 115 Farmhouse Lane, Mountville, opening, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1533 Columbia Ave., April 14. Pass. Food employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. An accumulation of flour and grease buildup on the fume hood above the fryers. Ice was in the hand-wash sink in the back. Back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, April 14. Pass. Two trash receptacles/dumpsters outside without lids or coverings to prevent rodents or insects.

Marticville Middle School, 36 Frogtown Road, Pequea, April 14. Pass. Areas of flooring in front of walk-in cooler and at transition to back loading dock not durable, smooth and easily cleanable.

Smoke & Chill, 353 Cherry St., Columbia, follow-up, April 14. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale: The Demon Delta 8 Gummies; Stonehead HHC infused apple, berry, pina colada and watermelon Gummies, California; Stonehead Delta 8 infused apple, berry, pina colada gummies, California; Cake Delta 8 sour citrus gummies, Orange, California; Canna, Cali melon, tropical punch Delta 9 gummies, California; DB Strawberry CBD gummies, distributed by Virag, Pompano Beach, Florida; Torch Delta 9 Live Resin chili lime gummies, that contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Speed’s Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., complaint, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 582 Centerville Road, follow-up, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Weaver's Health Foods, 108 S. Sixth St., Denver, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Alla Board, 100 S. Queen St., April 13. Pass. No violations.

Amanita Cafe, 401 W. Walnut St., April 13. Pass. No violations.

Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, April 13. Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The items will be removed and cleaned again prior to use.

Blanks Food Shack, 135 Brethren Church Road, Leola, opening, April 13. Pass. Container on drying shelf was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Brick House Coffee And Kitchen, 53 Refton Road, Strasburg, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Gigi’s Ice Cream Bar, 2 S. Second St., Bainbridge, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Grocery Outlet, 703 Lancaster Road, Manheim, April 13. Pass. Raw ground beef next to beef steak and beef briskets with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Raw ground beef above bacon.

McDonald’s No. 12963, 711 Lancaster Road, Manheim, April 13. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces such as frappe machine not cleaned at a frequency to preclude old food residue.

My Place, 95 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, April 13. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Hood vents in both the front and back kitchens with an accumulation of grease and static dust. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

O’Halloran’s Irish Pub, 764 High St., follow-up, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Shady Acres Farm Market, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, April 13. Pass. Prepackaged snack food items and cake rolls are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement. Prepackaged snack food items and cake rolls are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Subway, 1625 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 13. Pass. Black bread forms being used in daily food prep activities, which are tattered and frayed and not durable under this usage condition. Deeply scored cutting boards at sandwich bain-marie not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Barnes & Noble Café, 1700 Fruitville Pike, April 12. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces identified throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Brisas Del Caribe, 407 E. King St., follow-up, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Road, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Days Inn, 34 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, April 12. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, April 12. Pass. Assorted food was held at 46-52 F in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. the affected food was voluntarily discarded. Assorted food was held at 43-49 F, opposite of the compressor in the walk-in box, rather than 41 F or below as required. Foods below the compressor were at 40-41 F. Temperatures with the foods ranged from warm at the outer surface to cooler in the middle of the product. This indicates that the cooler is getting progressively warmer. The affected food was voluntarily discarded and the other food will be moved to a working unit. Assorted foods in the walk-in box were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

House of Tacos, 853 Manor St., April 12. Fail. Rice, food ingredient storage container in the food prep area is not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored in unapproved container. Knife rack, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ware wash area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., April 12. Pass. Food employee in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. One quart of half & half in the bar reach-in with an expiration date of Feb. 15. Thawing tuna without required slit for proper thawing procedure as per manufacturer’s instructions. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. Meat slicer and four tongs (food contact surfaces) were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Pennsylvania Prime Steak & Seafood, 1555 Sylvan Road, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Water Ice, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Suite 10, Gap, April 12. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Kitchen area of the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

V.I.M. Pizza, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Gap, April 12. Pass. Employee drinks stored on food contact surfaces. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

VFW Post No. 7418, 4988 Lincoln Highway East, P.O. Box 432, Gap, April 12. Pass. Multiple foods, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the refrigerator area, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding.

Wawa No. 8025, 787 Route 41, Gap, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, April 12. Pass. Four pints of reduced-fat chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Pirates Treats Cherry Rings CBD Gummies, Wicked Delta 8 Gummies and JUST CBD Honey Sticks contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Paper towels are not available at the hand-wash sink in the back. Ceiling tiles missing and broken in the restroom and above the hand-wash sink in the small hallway and need to be replaced.

Corelife Eatery LLC, 1581 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, April 11. Pass. No violations.

Golden Soft Pretzel LLC, mobile food facility, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, April 11. Pass. No violations.

Juicy Crab, 1306 Lititz Pike, April 11. Pass. Old food residue on two colanders on the shelf above the three-compartment sink.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Broomfield Drive, Lititz, April 11. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front and back area to remind food employees to wash their hands. A working container of Super San-food service sanitizer was stored on rack above food prep area.

Our Lady Of The Angels School/Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, April 11. Pass. Mops hanging over the hand-wash sink in the restroom, contaminating the hand-wash sink and contacting the soap dispenser. Rodent feces on the floor throughout the facility. The facility has pest control.

P. F. Chang’s, 1575 Fruitville Pike, complaint, April 11. Pass. No violations.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd., follow-up, April 11. Pass. Some soups, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. Facility has an employee who has taken food safety training program and is waiting for test results.

Scoop O Dough/CCHD No. 1347, 6285 Bayberry Ave., Manheim, opening, April 11. Pass. Squeeze bottles were not labeled with the common name of the food. Bottles were labeled. Ensure that foods removed from their original container are labeled with the common name. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration Sample pouch of 15 test strips provided for sanitizer in use. Obtain appropriate test kit within 10 days.

Speckled Hen Coffee, 141 E. Main St., Strasburg, April 11. Pass. No violations.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., follow-up, April 11. Pass, Cheese was held at 55 F in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. All temperature abused food was discarded.

Aldi Store No. 160, 2210 Embassy Drive, Building 3, April 10. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer and in the back cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Grime on the outside of the restroom doors.

Cava Mezze Grill, 1569 Fruitville Pike, April 10. Pass. Food employees again in the front food preparation area not wearing a beard cover; repeat violation of March 17, 2022; March 22, 2022; and Oct. 12, 2022. Manual warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day; repeat violation of Oct. 12, 2022. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing area. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The facility has it posted in the back hallway near the rear entrance; repeat violation of Oct. 12, 2022. The hand-wash sink in the dish washing area was blocked by a black tote and a large cart of trash and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Domino’s, 2422 Willow Street Pike, April 10. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., April 10. Pass. Deli department: Utensils stored in a blue bucket that were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. A buildup of grease on the floor behind the fryers. A working container of sanitizer stored on a shelf next to an open bag of spoons. Static dust on the fan guards in these walk-in coolers: deli department, produce department and dairy department.

Sheetz, 2149 State Road, April 10. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale: Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies, manufactured for Canopy Growth USA, Evergreen, Colorado; Wyld Elderberry and Huckleberry CBD Gummies, manufactured by Northwest Natural Goods, Clackamas, Oregon; Medterra Keep Calm, Sleep tight, and focus CBD Gummies, manufactured by Sensoril, Irvine, California, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Starbucks Coffee No. 59388, 2412 Willow Street Pike, April 10. Pass. No violations.

Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, April 10. Pass. Plates, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — hand-wash sink leaking at the pipes under sink.