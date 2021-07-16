The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Subway No. 28273, 1380 Columbia Ave., July 9. Pass. Working bottles of restroom cleaner, degreaser, glass cleaner stored hanging above soda bottles on the shelf. Drano stored under the cabinet on a shelf next to single-use lids and bags of tea. Old food splatter up inside of the microwave. An accumulation of black residue on the deflector plate and up inside the ice maker. Placed out of service. Black and orange slime up inside the ice chute of the self-service soda machine; placed out of service. Ceiling tiles missing in the back of the house and need to be replaced.

Bootleg Antiques, 135 Bridge St., Columbia, July 8. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class.

Cedar Crest Farmers Market, 748 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, opening, July 8. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1670, 615 Locust St., Columbia, July 8. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Rodent dropping on shelves and on the floor in the storage area. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in the dumpster pad due to a gross accumulation of trash, garbage and other debris. Extreme ceiling damage in the storage area, water-stained ceiling tiles, ceiling tiles missing, and holes in the ceiling. An extreme amount of clutter in the storage area. An extreme amount of webbing at the ceiling/wall juncture in the back storage area. The vestibule of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Dead insects and webbing. A gross accumulation of trash, garbage and other debris on the dumpster pad and not inside the dumpsters, creating a potential for rodent harborage. An overgrowth of weeds at the northernmost corner of the facility. Cardboard, which is not cleanable, taped to a large portion of the floor in the storage area. Chemicals being stored on the “overflow” carts in the storage area with food and single-use items (plates, cups).

Grandma Jack Gourmet Snacks, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Magic and Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, July 8. Pass. No violations.

McDonald's, 68 East Town Mall, complaint, July 8. Pass. No violations.

Rumspringa, 3174 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, July 8. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Sheetz No. 388, 3101 Columbia Ave., complaint, July 8. No violations.

Almigo's, 2309 Columbia Ave., opening, July 7. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine in the mechanical dishwasher in the back of the house. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels were not available for checking the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher at the bar.

Fuddruckers, 100 Rohrerstown Road, July 7. Pass. Certified food manager preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by two carts. A working bottle of sanitizer stored on the table next to a tray of brownies.

Jake's on Main, 188 W. Main St., Landisville, opening, July 7. Pass. No violations.

LLG Grocery III, 321 N. Marshall St., opening, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Red Lobster No. 0240, 69 Town Mall, July 7. Pass. Grease filters and light covers above the grill with grease buildup. Small blue platters stored wet and stored in a manner that does not allow for air-drying. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected. Sticky residue accumulation under the soda fountain unit. Temperature strips or a waterproof thermometer is not available to verify the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishmachine. Dark, moist residue on the drop chute of the ice machine; cleaned. Ceiling tiles missing in the food prep area near the walk-in cooler and need replaced. Plastic cups stored in the ice bin at the soda unit and being used as scoops. Missing floor tiles along the wall in the dishroom area.

The Promised Land Camp, 220 Boy Scout Road, Conestoga, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Whitehorse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, change of owner, July 7. Pass. Gravy, which was cooled, was only reheated to 114 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required.

Dough and Co. MFFT3, 46 N. Prince St., Apt. 1, July 6. Pass. Gaskets of cookie dough refrigerator equipment, in the serving area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Floor/wall/ceiling in the serving area is made of paint and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent and is chipping; in need of proper repair. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food dispensing utensil in cookie dough stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container; corrected and discussed with person in charge. The hand-wash sink located in the hand-washing area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; corrected and discussed on-site.

Glick's Natural Products, 120 Geist Road, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Milano Pizza & Pasta, 149 Oak Ridge Drive, Mountville, complaint, July 6. Pass. A bag of gummy bears on the food preparation table in the back. A storage room for personal items and food, and spare equipment, very cluttered with food in opened containers, debris and other items strewn about. This is a repeat violation from 2019 and 2020. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on a food preparation table.