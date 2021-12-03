The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

AFC Sushi at Lancaster Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery III LLC, 201 W. Vine St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Canassatego Rainmaker Association, 700 E. Chestnut St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Chestnut Hill 2, 532 W. Chestnut St., follow-up, Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen, 347 N. Plum St., follow-up, Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Domi Mini Market, 72 S. Marshall St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4780, 519 Leaman Ave., Suite B, Millersville, Nov. 24. Exposed rafters and missing tiles above the pizza oven.

El Tio Mini Market, 320 S. Lime St., Nov. 24. Pass. Floor in the rear consumer area is made of damaged vinyl tile and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. Deep freezer lid, located at the rear of the store, is damaged and repaired with duct tape; lid must be repaired or replaced with approved material.

Hildy's Tavern Inc., 448 W. Frederick St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

LGH Outtakes, 540 N. Duke St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

LL Grocery Deli, 648 E. Chestnut St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy Store, 799 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Nov. 24. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers that is mounted to the ceiling in the store retail area. Static dust accumulation on the air vent and ceiling tiles located above the ice cream service area with the potential to contaminate food.

McDonald’s Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

OMG Donuts, 116 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Nov. 24. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Repeat violation. A piece of bare wood is a support for the countertop and is next to the tabletop mixer, which is not an approved material and must be nonabsorbent. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the elbow on the grease trap. Exposed wall studs and bare wood in the ware-wash area and subject to moisture; repeat violation.

Speedway No. 06780, 2281 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, Nov. 24. Pass. Sticky residue under the iced tea rack in the walk-in cooler.

Torres Grocery, 136 S. Ann St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 315, 1008 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Nov. 24. Pass. Eight half-gallons of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the drainpipe leaking at the three-compartment sink. Rear service door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers in the deli and beverage walk-in coolers. Leaves, debris and old pallets at the outdoor receptacle holding area.

Two Cousins Pizza, 2845 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 24. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Chicken thawing in standing water in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Facility using cardboard to line shelves used for food and equipment storage. Material must be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.

Arby’s No. 5599, 2230 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 23. Pass. A discolored residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan cover.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, Nov. 23. Fail. Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler area. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the walk-in cool and freezer area are not labeled with the common name of the food or discard date. Multiple food items stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Beef thawing in standing water in the ware-wash sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Beef/pork/shrimp, potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking, in the walk-in cooler, are not date-marked.

Burger King No. 1514, 5300 Main St., East Petersburg, Nov. 23. Pass. A bottle of “restroom cleaner” stored on a shelf above clean food equipment. Excessive grease buildup and food debris behind the fryers and behind the fry dumping area. Excessive grease buildup inside the exhaust hood over the fryers; system is scheduled for cleaning. Static dust on the back and supports of the order screens. Old food residue and grease on many food containers, onion slicer, black trays for hot holding, and lids, all stored as clean. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap was not used.

Dollar Tree No. 01597, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, No. C, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Endo Cafe Lancaster, 237 N. Prince St., Nov. 23. Pass. Facility is offering CDB infused food items, which is an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation, and at this time CBD is not recognized as a safe substitute to be added to food.

G-Sapphire African Market, 14 S. Lime St., follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Got Jerk Island Bar & Grill, 300 W. James St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Gran Sabor Latino Inc., 123 N. Franklin St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

House Of Pizza, 23 W. Chestnut St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Isabelle Cuisine LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

King Street Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Day Care Center, 146 S. Queen St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Noodle King, 216 N. Duke St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Olewine Dining Commons (METZ Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, follow-up, Nov. 23. Fail. An employee's open beverage container was on a shelf in the dish-washing room. Rodent droppings in the "soda room". Rodent droppings are not being removed from the room. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Pitbullz Pizza, 752 E. Ross St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Queen Grocery & Deli, 332 1/2 S. Queen St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 697, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Speed’s Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., Nov. 23. Fail. Posted food safety manager certificate is expired. Operator will have 90 days to obtain new certificate. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 5313 Main St., East Petersburg, Nov. 23. Pass. A bottle of isopropyl alcohol stored on a shelf above the food preparation table. A pink and tan slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the cooking area. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Wendy's No. 644, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, Nov. 23. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, trays, straws) stored in the outside storage area directly on the floor rather than 6 inches above the floor as required. The floor beneath the storage racks is filthy. Cookie sheets, just washed, still greasy to sight and touch; repeat violation. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. A hole in the bottom of the mop sink. Filth, trash and grime beneath the tables at the drive-thru window.

Zook's Chicken Pies, 3427 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

A1 Express, 1085 E. Main St., East Earl, follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Brethren Village / Chives / Perkissimo / Village Center Bistro / Village Stores, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Carini's Italian Restaurant, 4204 Division Highway, Blue Ball, Nov. 22. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Ever Fresh Produce, 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Mission BBQ, 2002 Fruitville Pike, opening, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Speedway No. 06722, 5 Hartman Bridge Road, Nov. 22. Pass. Three gallons of white milk and two pints of chocolate milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Speedway No. 06783, 5387 Lincoln Highway, Gap, follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 10210, 1950 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 22. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's room to remind food employees to wash their hands. The ice scoop stored on top of the ice maker, an area not clean and sanitized, rather than on a clean sanitized surface.

Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln East Highway, Nov. 22. Pass. Deeply scored cutting board on the single door bain-marie unit, not resurfaced or discarded as required. A metal air vent in the bakery area with chipping paint with the potential to contaminate food.