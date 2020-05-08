The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, April 24. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Platinum Hempherb Natural CBD Gummies by EMI Labs contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under the Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Personal food ingredients and leftovers in the refrigerator of the food facility indicating use of the food facility as personal living quarters. Bedding and clothing materials in the food facility indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters.

Divine Swine In & Out BBQ, 2684 Lebanon Road, Manheim, April 24. Food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Equipment in prep area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dishwashing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Family Dollar No. 21680, 24 S. 18th St., Columbia, April 24. Rodent droppings along the northwest wall in the storage room and in the mop room. Mops are not being hung to air-dry, creating an odor in the mop room. A large amount of spillage inside the dairy cooler. Static dust and webbing on four air-intake grids in the customer area near the lights in the back. Some air vents in the customer area are black with a residue buildup.

Fuddruckers 7731, 2001 Strickler Road, Suite B, Manheim, April 24. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold inside. Clean cups stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

GEARS Community Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, April 24. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 113, 901 Nissley Road, April 24. One pint of 1% low-fat chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Not all baked items (cheese danish, muffins) in the self-service cabinet have an ingredient statement.

Udder Bliss Creamery, 189 Ridgeview Road, No. 2, Elizabethtown, April 24. No violations.

Killer Kitchen Gourmet MFF3, 845 Houston Run Drive, Gap, April 23. No violations.

Papa John's No. 2129, 1800 Columbia Ave., April 23. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored in storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Water leaking from the faucet of the hand-wash sink in the back.

Subway, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 1, Gap, April 23. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Sunoco Centerville, 520 Centerville Road, April 23. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 231, 1199 Prospect Road, Columbia, April 23. All prepackaged baked goods in the self-service display case are not labeled properly with the name of product and ingredient statement. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Pain medication and cold medication stored above candy and baked items in the storage area in the back. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. An open employee's beverage container (screw-cap variety) was next to the AutoFry in the food prep area. A black residue up inside the ice chutes of the self-service soda machines. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Trash and debris on the dumpster pad. A bottle of disinfectant stored on the table with food equipment (a food scale).

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 307, 2171 Columbia Ave., April 23. A poster or placard is not posted advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming.

Comfort Inn of Lancaster County North, 1 Denver Road, Denver, April 22. No violations.

Dollar General No. 10036, 3515 Columbia Ave., April 22. Air intake grids in the customer area need to be cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Dollar General Store No. 154, 1649 Lincoln Highway East, April 22. Rear exterior door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects; repeat violation.

Fruittastic, 100 Monroe St., Denver, April 22. No violations.

Julienne Sushi Bar, 19 E. High St., Elizabethtown, April 22. No violations.

McDonald's No. 6076, 311 Centerville Road, April 22. Unused soda lines and grease pump lines on the floor, making the areas difficult to clean. An old sticky piece of cardboard on the shelf of the soda syrup rack, not an approved material.

Papa John's, 1314 Lititz Pike, April 22. Static dust on wires, computer and the computer hardware, all above the pizza sauce is stored on the table, risking physical contamination of the sauce. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. An open employee's beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on the table where food is labeled, a food preparation area. Crackers and Pop-Tarts on the same table. Can opener in the back is creating metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively. A bottle of hand soap on a preparation table with food.

Rutters No. 23, 3849 Hempland Road, Mountville, April 22. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Two microwaves with old food splatter up inside the interior. Oil splatter on the walls and equipment near the oil dispensing and removal area. Old oil residue beneath and in back of the adult slushie machines and the fry company machines. Food containers with old label residue stacked.

Son’s, 1991 Miller Road, East Petersburg, April 22. No violations.

A & M Pizza, 39 Market Square, Manheim, April 21. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in box and bain-marie and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Dollar General No. 10553, 33B Friendly Drive, Quarryville, April 21. Dried milk residue on the bottom of the triple-door refrigerator in the store room area.

Hilltop Acres Farm Market, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, April 21. Litter and debris on floor behind pallets along wall of warehouse near the ice-cream freezer.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 30 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 21. No violations.

Subway No. 4236, 135 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 21. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 341 Comet Drive, Millersville, April 21. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan cover.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 075, 1349 Millersville Pike, April 21. Eight pints of double-chocolate low-fat milk, five pints of low-fat chocolate milk, three pints of protein milk, one pint of protein chocolate milk and two quarts of 1% chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. A working bottle of sanitizer stored in a drawer with single-service lids. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Obvious water damage and holes in the ceiling in the back storage area. The floor in the customer area is extremely pitted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The fire emergency door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap around the side and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 246, 1503 Columbia Ave., April 21. Old food and trash behind the grease trap beneath the three-compartment sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Static dust on the fan guard covers of the walk-in cooler. Three pints of 1% chocolate milk and six pints of low-fat chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. The fire exit door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food containers being stored on a shelf with stainless steel cleaning chemicals above the three-compartment sink.

Village Market, 191 N. Main St., Manheim, April 21. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candies with CBD/hemp extract, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.

Mom's Store, 190 Cinder Road, New Providence, April 20. Tools and other items stored on a rack above food items in the downstairs storage area with the potential to contaminate food. Medicine type items on display above food items in the retail area.

Phillips 66, 2194 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 20. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as counter around microwave oven, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 048, 26 Manor Ave., Millersville, April 20. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. A white mildew-type residue and dust accumulation on the shelf units and racks in the walk-in cooler. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing unit. Outside storage area an accumulation of leaves and old equipment present and is a potential area for rodents and insects hazard. Five pints of milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed. Facility could not immerse food contact utensils or equipment for a minimum of 30 seconds in the sanitizing compartment of the three-compartment sink due to a drain plug not available to maintain water level. A dirty mop head placed on the edge of the hand-wash sink; corrected. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 263, 1561 Millport Road, April 20. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 115 Manor Ave., Millersville, April 20. No violations.

Weaver’s Store & Cafe, 1011 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, April 20. No violations.

Willow Creek Discount Grocery, 30 Willow St., Adamstown, April 20. Severely dented, distressed canned items on display and intended for use or sale in the food facility.