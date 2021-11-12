The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 13226, 2600 Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

J & B Hotel, 26 E. State St., Quarryville, Nov. 5. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Kreiders Market Inc., 2396 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Sunrise Grocery, 103 Rosedale Road, Christiana, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

AMVETS Post 136 Home Association, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 4. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above bottles of barbecue sauces and canned drinks in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above drinks in the walk-in cooler.

Dairy Queen No. 14245, 181 S. Reading Road, P.O. Box 186, Ephrata, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 4. Pass. Sprayer nozzle at three-bay sink in meat room with an accumulation of yellowish debris. Fan guards in walk-in produce cooler and produce room with an accumulation of static dust. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, Nov. 4. Pass. Dried food residue accumulation on the mixer blade of the immersion mixer; cleaned. Dried residue on the blades of the lemon slicer; cleaned. Dried residue on the safety guard of the floor mixer. Moist residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 26 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, Nov. 4. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

LIDL, 2001 Columbia Ave., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Nov. 3. Pass. Litter and debris under and around equipment. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair. Visors do not cover all hair, including ponytails. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, cabinets, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Giant Food Store 6567, 35 Friendly Drive, Quarryville, Nov. 3. Pass. Meat department — rust and chipping paint on the walk-in cooler door closures. Bakery department — Brillo-type soap pads stored in the large mixing bowl used for the floor mixer. The handwash sink is slow to drain. Meat department — dried food residue inside the meat grinder and not clean to sight and touch; cleaned.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Road, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Nov. 3. Pass. An excessive build-up of ice on the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Ceiling tile missing in the dishwashing room, needs to be replaced.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, Nov. 3. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Nov. 3. Pass. In-use pizza cutter and dough scraper stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Four knives and one cleaver, stored as clean, with old food residue on them. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the storage area downstairs. The faucet at two-bowl sink downstairs leaks profusely. Paint flaking from the wall at the bottom of the steps.Torn rubber door gaskets on three doors of the triple-door cooler across from the cook line. Onion and tomato combination placed hot in the walk-in cooler in a container greater than four inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Presto Pasta, 48 N. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 3. Pass. Food employee in cooking area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms. Food utensils in cooking area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F.

St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, Nov. 3. Pass. Old food residue on two can opener blades.

Two Cousins Pizza, 437 E. Main St., Mountville, Nov. 3. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler.

Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Centerville Middle School,865 Centerville Road, Nov. 2. Pass. Working containers of sanitizer stored on a shelf next to plasticware.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Fire Company, 3290 Main St., Conestoga, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Danda Farms, 603 Lititz Road, Manheim, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 07730, 1223 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Nov. 2. Pass. Walk-in freezer with an accumulation of ice on the floor and hanging from condenser.

Farmer’s Table, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Nov. 2. Pass. A food employee was touching wraps, lettuce, tomato — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.

Grand Central Bagel Cafe Inc., 245 Centerville Road, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Hershey Cafe & Bakery, Stanley K. Tanger Blvd, Suite 307, Nov. 2. Pass. White milk, being used for consumer consumption, with expired sell-by date; discarded. Food employee wearing a watch on arm. Soup was not cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours. Soups cooling at room temperature on the shelf, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Metal cup without a handle being used by a food employee to scoop ice — scoop needs to have a handle.

Meadow View Greenhouse And Produce, 6697 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Nov. 2. Pass. Prepackaged brownies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Rosie’s Pizzeria, 827 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Nov. 2. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Old food residue accumulation along the base of the wall and behind shelf units in the walk-in cooler. A mop sink for disposing of dirty mop water is not provided in the facility. The water supply hose located at the three-compartment sink is leaking water onto the floor. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain leaking at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Moist residue accumulation on the ice chute of the self-serve fountain soda unit.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, change of owner, Nov. 2. Pass. Food employee in the preparation area, wearing bracelets, a wrist watch, and a ring with stones on finger. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A working container of cleaner stored hanging from the shelf, above clean food equipment.

Waffle House No. 1450, 2499 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 2. Pass. Cream beef was held at 109 F, rather than 135 F or above as required; discarded. Equipment in good repair — the booster heater for the mechanical dish machine is not providing the minimum required temperature for sanitizing. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. Facility will use disposables and utilize the three compartment sink for w/r/s.

Zook’s Gourmet Meats And Poultry At Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 0581, 1641 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 1. Pass. The rear service door has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Burrowes School, 1001 E. Orange St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, Nov. 1. Pass. 52 - 1/2 pint 1% low-fat milk, beyond the sell-by, being offered for sale. A tan and black, slimy residue on the inner sides of the ice maker.

Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Junior High School, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Primary, 1055 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Nov. 1. Pass. Food employee in prep area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms.

Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

House Of Tacos, 2042 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Nov. 1. Pass. The handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by buckets, and a bag of onions stored above bain marie on cook-line.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., type 2 follow-up, Nov. 1. Pass. Prepackaged vegetables, garlic, mushrooms, fruit, herbs, dried fruits and assorted meats and cuttlefish are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Food facility is removing shellfish from the original container for display at the seafood counter, but does not have a record-keeping procedure to correlate original labeling information with dates of sale. Clams were removed from sale and denatured.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, 432 Market St., Mount Joy, Nov. 1. Pass. Tongs and other utensils in kitchen 2 and 3 with old food debris.

Nissley Vineyards Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 301 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd, Nov. 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three compartment sink.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd., complaint, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., Nov. 1. Fail. Two employees’ open beverage containers (one twist-cap variety) were at the food preparation area and above the clean dishes in the dish washing area. Food utensils in rice-cooking area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Boxes of vermicelli stored directly on the floor in the back dining area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. Old food residue on the inner rim and blade of two slicers. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the wait station. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the dishwashing area. Ceiling tiles missing in the dining area, and need to be replaced. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the storage room due to rodent droppings on boxes. Working containers in the wait station, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Employee personal items — two bottles of prescription medications and nasal spray — were on a shelf above clean dishes in the dishwashing room, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Mildew on some shelves in the walk-in cooler and on the fan guards. Single-service, single-use articles, cups and lids, stored in the back dining area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the dishwashing area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Cooked beef was held at 63 F, in the cooking area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Two containers of raw shell eggs were held at 64 and 72 F, in the cooking area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Cardboard, not cleanable, being used to line some shelves in the walk-in cooler. Grime and food debris in metal canisters used to hold metal spoons at the cookline. The handwash sink in the dishwashing area was blocked by a gray tote and not accessible at all times for employee use. Exit door to the outside, located in the back of the food facility, is self-closing and is being propped open. Personal-use medicines stored in food-facility refrigerators are not kept in separate, labeled and covered containers. Two Novo flex syringes in the reach-in cooler on a tray with and above food for the business.

Taylor Middle School, 45 N. Ninth St., Columbia, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Woodland Natural Foods, 232 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.