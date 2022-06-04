The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dover Township

Jim and Nenas, 4720 Carlisle St, Follow-Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Moonlight Cafe, 4140 Carlisle Rd, Follow-Up, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Felton Borough

Migano’s Pizza, 74 Red Lion Ave, May 25, Pass. Bain Marie door gaskets are very dirty. Exterior surfaces of food ingredient squirt bottles are not clean to sight and touch. Screen door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Table mounted can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Floor to ceiling pillars in the kitchen area of the food facility are extremely dusty and in need of cleaning.

Glen Rock Borough

CS Convenience Store, 50 E Main St, May 25, Pass. Apples for sale on the sales floor without a sign stating to wash prior to consumption. Premade sandwiches in the grab and go case do not have all ingredients listed on the label. Lunch Meats is a TCS foods with an open date, but the product is being held beyond 7 days. White racks in the meat and cheese refrigerator in the back room with an accumulation of black-matter. Fan grates within the walk-in unit having an accumulation of static dust build-up at the time of inspection.

Lower Windsor Township

Craley Crabs, 2701 Craley Rd, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Sam and Jo Gyro’s, 139 Gilbert Ln, May 24, Pass. No violation.

Susquehanna Area Senior Center, 2427 Craley Rd, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Manchester Borough

Brotherly Love Scratch Kitchen, 139 Parkview Rd, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Shrewsburry Borough

Chick-Fil-A, 14665 Mt Airy Rd, May 24, Pass. Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine between wall and machine. This is not considered a clean surface store on a tray or in an ice scoop holder.

Panera Bread, 98 Sofia Dr, Complaint, May 24, Pass. The underside of the customer self serve soda dispenser has a large accumulation of old encrusted liquid splash and in need of cleaning.

Saubel’s Market, 65 E Forrest Ave, May 24, Pass. Observed various cooked entrees (Mac and beef, Ham, Potatoes & Green Beans, sandwiches to name a few) prepared then packaged on premises then displayed for sale in refrigerated cases on the retail floor without ingredient labels. Deeply scored cutting boards in the deli area not resurfaced or discarded as required. Shellstock tags are held for 90 days but there is no date marking of when the last Shellstock was sold on the tag. Soiled vent cover inside of the kitchen area beside hood. Ice accumulation on the outside of food packaging in the meat and seafood freezer. Ice is coming from the condenser unit, this is an indication of the unit not properly working. Flooring in the deli, bakery, meat room with damaged tiles and chipping paint. Walls in the hallway of the meat room are damaged and unsealed, not smooth and easily cleanable. The wall of the seafood 3 compartment sink is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface at the time of inspection. Produce delivery door located in the produce and meat area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and in-between the double doors and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Flooring underneath fryers within the Kitchen department, has a build-up of grease and in need of cleaning.

Springettsbury Township

Aloha Snow, 3410 E Market St, May 23, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

York Grocery Outlet, 1244 Greensprings Dr, May 23, Pass. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef. evidence of rodents from droppings in several areas of the storage room.

Boardwalks, 3608 E Market, May 25, Pass. Several raw animal foods were stored where there is a potential for contamination of ready to eat foods when retrieved by employees. In-use knives stored between table edges an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Single-use soufflé cups being used as dispensing utensils are observed stored in the food. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Observed fountain soda machine, in front counter area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, on non-food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces of the char grill are not clean to sight and touch.

Spring Garden Township

Miller’s Barbecue, 555 Country Club Rd, May 25, Pass. No violations.

York Township

Panera Bread, 2108 S. Queen St, May 23, Pass. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dry dish storage area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Utensils stored in dry dish areas all facing different directions and with food contact end stored face up. Hats were being worn but it was not properly restraining hair on a few employees. Spray bottle of water and a shaker of powdered sugar in the bakery area with no common name label. Green shelves in the walk-in cooler are rusted and have chipping paint. Baseboard by back exit door with missing tile and damaged.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 2058 S. Queen St, Follow-Up, May 23, Pass. Observed ceiling vents one at the pretzel prep area and one in the dish area with excessive accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning. Raw pretzel bites and pretzel dogs stored in the walk-in cooler uncovered. catering trays in dry storage areas, stored uncovered or not inverted. Flooring throughout the floor wall junction with an accumulation of flour and salt.