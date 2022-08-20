The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover Borough

Dunkin Donuts, 1039 Carlisle St, Aug. 10, Pass. Food employee observed in drive-thru area, wearing bracelet, watch, ring on hands or arms. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 300 Frederick St, Aug. 10, Pass. Observed wall above the donut case to have water damage and is in need of repair. Observed flooring under the fountain area with an accumulation of dirty, debris and sticky residue. Chemicals stored with condiment packets under the hot dog area and in the cabinet by coffee area with creamers. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.

Penn Township

Codorus Snack Bar, 1066 Blooming Grove Rd, Aug. 8, Pass. Observed a bucket of chlorine sanitizer reading at 0ppm rather than 50-100ppm. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bathroom area. Observed rodent droppings in the kitchen area on the 2nd shelf where chemicals are stored, the area is in need of cleaning. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with a handle touching the ice. Observed flooring under the chemicals shelves in the kitchen area to be cracked and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Three Arrows Coffee at Hanover Amish Market, 1649 Broadway, Aug. 8, Pass. No violations.

Spring Garden Township

Kissho Sushi, 970 George St, Aug. 9, Pass. Observed chemicals (handsoap) stored above bottles of hot sauces and mayo packets in dry storage area. Corrected

Pizza Hut, 1019 Mount Rose Ave, Follow Up, Aug. 9, Pass. Observed walls, floor and ceiling around the entire food facility area are extremely dirty with food splash, static dust and grease accumulation and in need of cleaning.

York Township

Taco Bell, 2054 S Queen St, Aug. 9, Pass. Observed accumulation of food debris on motor and stainless steel panel at the three-compartment sink area. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink with an accumulation of food and black matter inside. Observed flooring in front of the rethermalizer and on the drive-thru line where the floor is damaged and no longer smoother and easily cleanable. Observed hood baffles with an accumulation of static dust. Old food residue, observed in the handwash sink in the reheating and frying area, indicating uses other than hand washing. Observed drain to the fountain machine with an accumulation of black and white matter. Food employees observed in the drive-thru line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, beard covers.

Wendy’s, 2060 Springword Rd, Aug. 9, Fail. The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed dumpster doors left open when not in use. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Observed hood systems above the fryer closest to the front counter with peeling paint. Drain under the front counter dining room area of the food facility and has an accumulation of white and pink matter. Food employees observed in the drive-thru sandwich area, not wearing proper hair restraints, beard covers. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects and rodents. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the front counter and dishwashing area. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed the floor behind the fryer and with an accumulation of old food debris and grease and casters (wheels) of fryer in back prep area with an accumulation of grease. Observed plumbing under the prep sink is slow to drain indicating a clog. Observed low floor grout and broken tiles in the dishwashing area. Floor is not easily cleanable and creates an environment for pests. The electrocutor insect control device located in the drive-thru area is not designed to retain the insect in the device. Metal cover on insect light is half attached which can allow pest to fall out and contaminate food below. Back door located in the prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Observed fan guard the walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust.