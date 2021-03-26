The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Beiler’s Candyland, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, March 19. No violations.

Blue Ribbon Pizza, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 19. Interior of soft drink refrigerator needs cleaning.

Brian Nissly's Market Stand, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 19. No violations.

The Flour Child, 646 Union St., Columbia, March 19. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Flour spillage beneath the table for bags of flour. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The employee is scheduled to take a food manager course at the end of the month. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/warewashing area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom.

Foltz's/MFF3/PT536D1, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 19. No violations.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats, 2088 Fruitville Pike, March 19. No violations.

Groff’s Home Made Candies LLC, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, March 19. No violations.

Jake & Leona’s Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 19. No violations.

Kiefer’s Smoked Meats, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 19. Quat test strips are not available to ensure correct sanitizer concentration.

Mulligans Fish Fry & Seafood, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 19. Food handler wearing a ring with stones rather one that is smooth. Food handler not wearing proper hair restraints, such as a hair net or hat.

Smokehouse BBQ and Brews at Plain and Fancy, 2121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, March 19. The plastic coating flaking on the ice machine deflector plate and needs replaced. The rear service to the kitchen area has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Son’s Ice Cream, 2 Miller St., Strasburg, March 19. No violations.

Stoltzfus Bulk Foods, 922 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, March 19. Several packaged bags of chicken-base, no MSG are not labeled.

The Amish Village, 199 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, March 19. No violations.

Upohar LLC, 120 N. Duke St., March 19. No violations.

A’s Grocery & Deli, 63 Green St., March 18. No violations.

Baron Elementary School, 123 Gamby St., Manheim, March 18. No violations.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, March 18. No violations.

Cinnamon Rolls of Lancaster County, 1831 Oregon Pike, opening, March 18. No violations.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, March 18. No violations.

Down on the Farm Creamery, 226 Gap Road, Strasburg, March 18. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Unclassified eggs not labeled with the required information. Prepackaged foods (cheese balls, variety of snack foods) not labeled with ingredients, subingredients and allergens. No paper towels at the hand-wash sink; corrected. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was repacking crackers — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; corrected.

Gaudenzia Vantage Inc., 206 E. King St., March 18. Containers of milk, a potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking, in the prep area refrigeration unit were beyond the date-marking and require discarding.

Isaac’s Deli No. 02, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 18. Hand-wash sink in ladies room is clogged and slow to drain.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., March 18. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the prep area refrigeration and freezer units, is not being date-marked. Interior surface of deep freezer is cracked/damaged and requires repair and/or replacement. Posted certification for food safety manager is expired, owner states they have the new one and will have available upon reinspection.

Prospect Diner, 4030A Minute Drive, Columbia, March 18. Working containers in the front service area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Working containers of sanitizer were stored next to condiments and creamers in the front service area. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked beef in the walk-in cooler.

Reinholds Fire Company TFS Type 3, 156 W. Main St., Reinholds, March 18. No violations.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, March 18. No violations.

Cafe Arabella, 40 E. Main St., Lititz, opening, March 17. Three sets of lights above back counter not shielded or shatter resistant. Interior of a reach-in cooler soiled and in need of cleaning. Tile wall around hand-wash sink in kitchen area with missing tiles.

Chestnut Hill 2, 522 W. Chestnut St., complaint, March 17. No violations.

Collusion Tapworks, 5 Juniper Lane, Suite 1, Lititz. No violations.

Down on the Farm Creamery, 509 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, complaint, March 17. No violations.

European Grocery Store, 1345 Fruitville Pike, March 17. The front door to the outside of the food facility is being propped open.

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 2121 New Holland Road, March 17. Torn rubber door gaskets on the pizza unit. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the wait station. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required; boards are on order. A brown and black residue inside the drain beneath the three-bowl sink. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese in the walk-in cooler. A box of chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust inside the fan covers of the walk-in cooler.

Gracie's on West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, March 17. No violations.

Javateas, 1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, complaint, March 17. No violations.

Keystone Service Systems, Inc., 230 S. Queen St., type 2 follow-up, March 17. No violations.

Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave., March 17. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep/dry storage area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A working container of multisurface sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food and single service articles in the dry storage area.

Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, March 17. No violations.

Lancaster House North, 335 North Prince St., March 17. No violations.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Blvd., March 17. No violations.

Leisure Lanes Snack Bar, 3440 Columbia Ave., March 17. No violations.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, March 17. No violations.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, Manheim, March 17. No violations.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, March 17. No violations.

O & J’S Deli Grocery, 121 E. Walnut St., March 17. No violations.

Root, 223 W. Walnut St., March 17. No violations.

Rose City at Lancaster, 425 N. Duke St., March 17. No violations.

St. Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., March 17. Boxes of single-service, single-use articles (plasticware spoons) stored in the storage room directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Subway No. 23207, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, change of owner, March 17. Knives on serving line are being stored in sanitizer rather than a clean, hard surface. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Meatballs were held at 68 F in steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. An accumulation of static dust on walk-in cooler fan guard cover. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Valley Education Center, 21 Valley Road, March 17. No violations.

Dollar General No. 21693, 1154 Main St., East Earl, March 16. No violations.

Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, March 16. No violations.

Front Porch Baking Co., 513 Lehman Ave., Millersville, opening, March 16. No violations.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., March 16. No violations.

Latin American Deli & Grocery, 300 Coral St., follow-up, March 16. No violations.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 575 N. Franklin St., follow-up, March 16. No violations.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd., complaint, March 16. No violations

New Holland Coffee Co., 29 E. King St., complaint, March 16. No violations.

R J Venture Inc. (Sunoco), 1204 Lititz Pike, March 16. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. An extreme amount of trash, litter and debris on the outside dumpster corral pad, creating a potential for rodent harborage. An extreme amount of clutter in the back room. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the area of snacks, on shelves and in cabinets, but facility does have a pest control program.

Sunoco Columbia, 10000 Columbia Ave., March 16. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Three pints of 2% low-fat milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. Food facility is placing unprotected blocks of rodent bait on shelves with food items. Beef and cheese empanadillas were held at 115 F in the heat case rather than 135 F or above as required. Food tongs with old food residue. Tongs are only being cleaned once at the end of the day, rather than every four hours. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the area of snacks, on shelves and in cabinets, but facility does have a pest control program. Gnawed snack bags and rodent droppings on shelves with snack foods and in cabinets below the coffee area. Old equipment, trash, leaves and debris in the outside, fenced-in area, creating a possible area for rodent harborage.

Udder Bliss Creamery, 189 Ridgeview Road, No. 2, Elizabethtown, March 16. Three working spray bottles of liquid store in the chemical storage area with no common name label.

Valley Brook Farms, 168 Reading Road, East Earl, opening, March 16. No violation.

Village Farm Market, 1520 Division Highway, Ephrata, March 16. Some flour spillage and cobwebs in dry storage room.

Wendy’s No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Ave., complaint, March 16. No violations.

Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, March 16. No violations.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., March 16. No violations.

Auntie Anne's No. 221, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, March 15. No violations.

Barnes & Noble Cafê, 1700 Fruitville Pike, March 15. No violations.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 812 Route 41, Gap, March 15. No violations.

James Buchanan Elementary School, 340 West End Ave., March 15. No violations.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, March 15. Grease accumulation on the floor under and around cooking equipment. Flaking paint on the block wall in the food prep area of the kitchen. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty and had piles of leaves, which attract insects and rodents. Ten to 15 dead cockroach-type insects on glue boards. Facility had treatment on March 10 and another treatment scheduled for March 24. Reviewed pest report. Raw beef stored above raw fish; corrected. Cove molding and wall panels not secured and visible gaps. Molding and wall panels need secured and sealed.

Stone Hill Catering, 721 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga, March 15. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, March 15. No violations.