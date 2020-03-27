The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Bon Ventures DBA Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, follow-up, March 14. No violations.

English Bros, 62 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, March 14. No violations.

Beiler's Candyland, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, March 13. No violations.

Brisas del Caribe, 407 E. King St., follow-up, March 13. No violations.

European Grocery Store, 135 Fruitville Pike, opening, March 13. No violations.

Groff’s Home Made Candies LLC, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, March 13. No violations.

Intercourse Fire Company, 10 Hollander Road, P.O. Box 52, Intercourse, complaint, March 13. No violations.

Keystone Service Systems Inc., 230 S. Queen St., March 13. Facility failed to post the food safety certification for public view.

Save-A-Lot Food Stores No. 209, 222 S. Queen St.., March 13. The facility food safety certification was not displayed for public view as required. Facility floors, all nonfood contact surfaces, are very dirty and in need of cleaning. Floors tiles are broken and in need of repair.

Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, change of owner, March 13. No violations.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., follow-up, March 13. Old food residue and buildup on the hot and cold handles of the hand-wash sink. Some trash, debris and clothing around the outside of the facility. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy worms and other gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Old food splatter and buildup on the walls near the chicken flouring area. Static dust on fixtures above the hot food holding area.

Wendy's No. 6449, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, March 13. No violations.

Wyndham Lancaster Host Expo Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, March 13. Side service door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals; repeat violation. The food slicer has dried food residue and is not clean to sight and touch; cleaned. Clean dish racks with glasses stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the concession kitchen; corrected. Food employee wearing watch in food prep area; corrected.

Wyndham Lancaster Host Resort & Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, March 13. Milk and sandwiches were held at 50 F in the refrigerator in the Starbuck's area rather than 41 F or below as required; disposed. Food employees in food prep area not wearing beard nets. Facility does not have a thermometer or test strips to determine the final rinse sanitizer temperature of the high-temperature dish machine. Dried residue on the blender unit located in the Starbuck's area. No designated hand-wash sink set-up in the omelet station area; corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the drain line leaking at the three-compartment sink.

A Plus 40451H, 1954 Old Philadelphia Pike, complaint, March 12. No violations.

Boba Cha, 100 Park City Center, 6115, follow-up, March 12. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Cardboard was being used to line the shelves in the food prep area bain-marie; corrected on-site.

Bruno's, 11 Kleine Lane, Lititz, March 12. No violations.

Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike, March 12. No violations.

Leisure Lanes Snack Bar, 3440 Columbia Ave., March 12. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (hot dogs, cheese), located in the small cooling unit and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lititz Ave., Lititz, March 12. No violations.

Little Caesars, 1643 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, March 12. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit. Food employee certification is displayed, but the certificate has expired on Jan. 1. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 Belmont Road, Paradise, March 12. No violations.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville, complaint, March 12. Food facility is offering for sale foods (peanut butter, eggs) prepared in an unapproved private home; items removed from sale.

Rainbow Ice Cream II/CCHD No. 775, 7316 White Oak Road, Christiana, March 12. No violations.

Root, 23 W. Walnut St., complaint, March 12. Gloves not being worn when handling ready-to-eat food; corrected on-site and compliance assured.

Sunoco Columbia, 1000 Columbia Ave., March 12. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The outside dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. The floor of the walk-in cooler is broken and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Two half-gallons of 1% low-fat chocolate milk, beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Food employee preparing food wearing a bracelet and watch. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy worms and other gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (food for the hot-holding area), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, used to frame the area where the steam table and cold-holding units area. Trash, dead leaves and old broken equipment inside the fenced area of the facility. Food facility using rodent bait placed on shelves and not in tamper-resistant bait stations. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Employee personal items (hand lotion) was on a shelf in the food preparation area and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Chemicals being stored in the customer area on shelving above food equipment (bags, plasticware, food wrap).

Aromas del Sur, 548 S. State St., Ephrata, March 11. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clumps of caulking on seams of walk-in cooler walls and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. In kitchen, several floor tiles are cracked or broken and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Deep pots being used to cool soups rather than shallow containers. Static dust accumulation on cover of floor fan. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. An accumulation of food debris on walk-in cooler floor.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

CJ's Ephrata Pizza, 43 E. Main St., Ephrata, change of owner, March 11. Hood baffles contain an accumulation of grease. There is no place for a mop to air-dry. Pizzas will be held in close proximity to front hand-wash sink. A partition is needed to protect against splash water falling on pizzas. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ceiling near three-bay sink close to light fixture is peeling and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Road, Quarryville, March 11. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats), located in the glass door refrigerator and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced. Meat loaf, sausage gravy and mashed potatoes, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use-by date and required discarding; items discarded. Dried food residue on the food slicer and not clean to sight and touch; cleaned. Ice-cream scoop stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F or in a dipper well with running water. Dried residue on the underside of the mixer. The bain-marie cutting board scored and surface rough and not smooth and cleanable. Grease accumulation on the fryer unit and under cooking equipment.

Isaac’s Deli No. 2, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, March 11. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy Store, 799 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, March 11. Static dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers in the walk-in cooler. The areas under the sinks and counter areas of the deli/ice cream area are dirty and are in need of cleaning. A piece of cardboard used to level the small refrigerator in the deli area, which is not a nonabsorbent material. Loose rubber door gasket on the small refrigerator in the deli/ice cream area. Unwrapped single-use items (cups and lids) are being stored in cardboard containers not an approved material.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, March 11. No violations.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, March 11. No violations.

A Plus 40245H, 1404 N. Reading Road, Reamstown, March 10. The walk-in cooler contains a heavy accumulation of water on floor due to a roof leak which is an ongoing problem. Compliance required by correction date listed. At self-serve pastry case, there is no list of ingredients available for consumers to view. Quat test strips are available but do not indicate the correct sanitizer concentration. Ice chute of ice machine, a food contact surface, was to have a food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. In walk-in cooler a sporadic black residue on ceiling and walls.

Arianna's Bakery, 158 E. Jackson St., New Holland, March 10. No violations.

Carrabba's Italian Grill, 1000 North Pointe Blvd., follow-up, March 10. The lids for the fryers and the lids for the cold-holding units being stored on the floor in the pizza making area. A pink and black slime inside the nozzle of the spray-wand in the dishwashing area. Food employee (dishwasher) not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; new violation. Wet wiping cloths in pizza making area and at the cook line, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Missing/open welds on the top portions “dividers” on top of the three-compartment sink. Water seeps through the top open portion creating standing water beneath the three-compartment sink. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer.

Hans Herr Elementary School, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, March 10. No violations.

Javi Restaurant II, 853 Manor St., follow-up, March 10. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, March 10. No violations.

New Holland Evangelical United Methodist Church, 276 W. Main St., New Holland, March 10. Dirty return air ventilation ducts on fume hood pose a risk of potential contamination when food is prepared.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, complaint, March 10. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; repeat violation. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility; repeat violation. Dried food residue accumulation on the bulk food containers. Grease and old food debris under the cooking equipment. The splash guards on the hand-wash sinks have dried food splatter and need cleaned. Dried food and grease residue on the shelf unit used to store plastic chip containers. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the drain line leaking at the three-compartment sink. The floor drain and the drain line from the self-serve soda unit has a slime type buildup and needs cleaned. Beef brisket was held at 114 F in the hot-hold area rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Food prep and warewash areas of the food facility are extremely dirty and greasy and in need of cleaning.

Son's Ice Cream, 2 Miller St., Strasburg, opening, March 10. No violations.

Sunny Ridge Health Foods, 206 Tabor Road, New Holland, opening, March 10. No violations.

A's Grocery & Deli, 63 Green St., March 9. Floors in the grocery and food prep areas have holes and are in need of repair. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area.

Alexander Coffee Bar, 24 E. King St., opening, March 9. No violations.

Arby's No. 7074, 888 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 9. No violations.

Avid Hotel Lancaster East, 2151 Lincoln Highway East, opening, March 9. No violations.

Hogar Crea International Inc., 26 Green St., March 9. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; repeat violation.

Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, March 9. No violations.

Today's Pizza, 933 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, March 9. Particle board being used for shelves. Food equipment drying on a cloth rather than on a rack. A back door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects. Food employees in the food preparation area not wearing beard covers.

Village Cafe, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, change of owner, March 9. A piece of cardboard and tape is used to cover a hole in the floor near the grease trap.

Village Farm Market, 1520 Division Highway, Ephrata, March 9. Bathroom is not provided with a covered receptacle for sanitary products. Prepackaged foods are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients. In food storage room, rodentlike droppings along floor/wall junction. Service company called at time of inspection. Some flour and food remnants on top of containers and on floor which need to be kept cleaned.

ZOUP! Fresh Soup Company, 142 Park City Center C0359, complaint, March 9. No violations.

Penny's Park City, 142 Park City Center, March 8. Provide thermometer in reach-in refrigeration unit.