The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Boyertown Borough

CD’s Place Restaurant, 237 N. Reading Ave, Aug. 17, Pass. Holes observed at floor-wall juncture under 3-compartment sink.

Centre Township

Poppin Good Time Kettle Corn, 305 Gin Mill Rd, Aug. 17, Pass. No violations.

Cumru Township

Heritage of Green Hills Health Care Bldg, 400 Tranquility Ln, Aug. 15, Pass. Pressure measuring device for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing equipment is not in increments of 1 psi and/or accurate to +/- 2 psi in a range of 15-25 psi. Gauge for sanitizing pressure is over 50psi. Mop sink needs to be sealed at the wall/sink junction. Installation date is not noted on all new filters for new Equipment. Several wall corners in the kitchen area have broken molding coverings and wall panels are open at ends and must be repaired.

Exeter Township

Sonic Drive-In, 4515 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 16, Pass. Observed a spray nozzle for an open container of walk-in freezer cleaner laying in an open box of plastic wrap. Corrected. Observed a bag of onions leaning against a bottle of weed killer near the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Scoop is being stored with the handle in direct contact with the drink ice at the drive-thru window. Corrected. Observed a bag of onions stored directly on the floor near the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected. Commercially processed food (beef) was not reheated to 135°F before being placed in the steam table for hot holding. Temperature was 52°F. Corrected. Foods were held at 60 °F in the bain marie unit rather than 41°F or below as required. Manager will keep the condiments and cut vegetables in this unit for a maximum of 4 hours and will then throw away any unused portion until this unit can hold foods at proper temperature. The 4 hour hold time must be logged and monitored.

Caboose Crew, 4800 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Exeter Family Restaurant, 4800 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. Observed liquid dripping from the soda lines that run through the basement ceiling. This is scheduled to be repaired tomorrow. Torn/damaged door gasket observed on the Coke refrigerator in the kitchen. Outside door located in the basement area of the food facility and the side door in the kitchen have gaps at the bottom and do not protect against the entry of pests. Some of the light bulbs in the kitchen are not shielded or shatter proof. Corrected.

Birdsboro Mart, 6600 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 19, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sink. Floors and counters in the kitchen areas have dirt/residue and need to be cleaned. The hand wash sinks do not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. The gas company is scheduled to turn on the service for the hot water heater today. Exit door located near the restrooms has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of pests. There is a gap between the 3-compartment sink and the wall that will allow water/debris to accumulate behind the sink, an area that can't be properly cleaned.

Heidelberg Township

Johnny and Hons Smokehaus, 924 W. Penn Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. Steam table drain hose is down into floor drain and does not have a proper air gap, also the drain needs a cover. Frozen foods pulled and placed in walk-ins are not re-dated properly with use by date. Deli slicer blade and guard a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Longswamp Township

BF Clams, 336 Kennedy Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Maidencreek Township

Plaza Azteca, 100 Anna Ave, Aug. 17, Pass. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Food utensils near entrance to kitchen observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Corrected. No person in charge (PIC) present upon entering the facility. PIC arrived promptly after being informed that an inspection was being conducted. Corrected.

Marion Township

Hi-Way Meat’s, 4030 Conrad Weiser Parkway, Aug. 19, Pass. Observed some frozen reduced oxygen packaged fish without a label indicating that it is to be kept frozen until time of use.

Maxatawny Township

Bowers Hotel, 298 Bowers Rd, Aug. 18, Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected. Cut cucumbers and commercially prepared sauces marked "refrigerate after opening" observed at 52°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected.

Muhlenberg Township

Haiku Hibachi and Sushi, 3215 N. 5th St, Aug. 19, Pass. Food dispensing utensils in teriyaki sauce are observed stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food. Corrected on inspection. Observed raw shrimp stored in a 3-compartment sink area, where it is subject to splashes from utility washing. Corrected on inspection. Opened salad dressing/tofu was held at 54°F, in the small refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected on inspection with transfer of items to alternate refrigerator. Old food residue, utensils bowl and bottles of soap present in the sinks observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Corrected on inspection.

Reading City

18th Ward Democratic Club, 412 Pansy St, Aug. 13, Pass. No violations.

Oakbrook Brewing Company, 628 Park Ave, Aug. 13, Pass. No violations.

Oakbrook Relief Assoc., 630 Park Ave, Aug. 13, Pass. No violations.

Travelers Pub, 1701 Cotton St, Aug. 13, Pass. No violations.

Grocery Outlet of Shillington, 4200 Shillington Plz, Aug. 17, Pass. Observed dairy cooler fan, ceiling area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Also floors and walls at the door have mold/spilled product residue and must be cleaned. Rear door located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a large gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Door threshold is deteriorated at the bottom of the door area and must be repaired. Also pallets of product are stored against the walls of the warehouse. Observed eggs in cardboard and paper wrapped cheese food stored in customer reach in cooler area, where it is subject to splash from dripping condensate water from shelf above product. Items to be moved from those shelves. Observed several snack food displays stored directly on the floor in the aisle area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Reboot Your Nutrition, 410 N. 6th St, Aug. 17, Pass. No violations.

Braylin Deli Grocery, 100 Oley St, Aug. 18, Pass. Food, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

Eli’s Corner, 146 Oley St, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Getty Mart, 270 W. Greenwich St, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Happy Mini Market, 128 W Greenwich St, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Misael Grocery, 134 W. Oley St, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Robesonia Borough

Domino’s Pizza, 1 W. Penn Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. This is a repeat violation.

Spring Township

Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill, 2723 N. Meridian Blvd, Aug. 15, Complaint, Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in several areas. Facility working to address the issue.

Julianas, 776 Fritztown Rd, Aug. 17, Fail. Raw animal foods were stored stacked in a pan above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Observed food stored in bain marie refrigerator unit area, where it is subject to splash from build up of condensation water in bottom of unit. Also dripping grease build up along the ansul system piping above the cook line. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floors in the bar area have build up of broken glass, old food debris and dead insects. Also the dough mixing room has a build up of old flour and dough pieces under shelves and mixer. Raw shellfish is being stored in open containers of ice that have no drainage in the bottom causing shellfish to be submerged in the water. Ceiling vent area of the food facility pizza kitchen area is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. -Deli slicer blade and guard, a food contact surface, was observed to have old dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Also, the front counter slushie machine has slight mold build up around the dispensing nozzle area. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area. Rear prep room hand wash sink is not in an area that is easily accessible and easy to use. An unapproved insect control device located in the kitchen/counter area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/fruit fly insect activity in bar and dough mixing room areas. However the facility does have an extermination program. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area around new vent and need replaced. Wall in the rear french fry cutter area has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair.

Video Burger, 2121 Reading Ave, Aug. 17, Pass. No violations.

IHOP, 2701 N. Meridian Blvd, Aug.19, Follow Up, Pass. Wall (coving tiles) near the floor drain at the the dishwasher has deteriorated. End coving tiles missing from the walls at the left-hand entrance to the server area. Wall between the office and the closet is damaged near the floor and is in need of repair.

Tulpehocken Township

Sun Valley Acres, 529 Woleber Rd, Aug. 16, Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.