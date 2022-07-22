The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bello Pane, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, July 15. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but foods being held for more than four hours. Exposed food preparation in area under ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.

Cabrera Grocery LLC, 100 W. Strawberry St., follow-up, July 15. Pass. No violations.

City Deli, 202 E. King St., follow-up, July 15. Pass. No violations.

King’s Smoked Meats, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, follow-up, July 15. Pass. No violations.

Lantz Goodies, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, outside Building 1, July 15. Pass. Employee wiping nose and not washing hands.

Rafiki Shoppe, 833 Second St., Suite 6, July 15. Pass. No violations.

Sun Down Lounge, 429 N. Mulberry St., July 15. Pass. No violations.

The Tap Room, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 15. Pass. Evidence of fruit flies at soda guns.

Twisted Sisters, 47 N. Main St., Manheim, opening, July 15. Pass. No violations.

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream MFF3, 1478 Penryn Road, Manheim, July 15. Pass. No violations.

9 Below MFF3, 317 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Almigo’s, 2309 Columbia Ave., July 14. Fail. Soup was held at 82 F in the steam unit rather than 135 F or above as required. The lid of the grease receptacle left open when not in use. The basement was left open at the time of the inspection. The side exit door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Old unused equipment stored in back of the facility outside, should be removed. Glass cleaner stored on the table next to cups at the wait-station. Degreaser stored with barbecue sauce on a shelf. Insecticide sprays in the kitchen area. Raw beef stored directly on top of cooked potatoes in the reach-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above green sauce and pico sauce in the reach-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above oranges in the downstairs walk-in cooler. Raw ground beef stored in a container with whole-intact beef muscle. Raw shrimp stored above cooked, shredded chicken in the reach-in cooler. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Boxes of food and bags of ice stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Grime inside both speed wells at the bar. Grime on the tops of the bulk food containers. Static dust on all fans in the kitchen and the dishwashing area. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Grease “stringers” up under the salamander, subjecting food to drip contamination. Outdoor storage area for refuse is not nonabsorbent flooring, such as concrete or asphalt. A large hole in the ceiling in the food-preparation area. An open beverage container was in the bar area. Food employee eating in the food-preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. Black, slimy residue on the deflector plate and inside the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. An overgrowth of weeds around the perimeter of the facility. Dead tree limbs and weeds around the dumpster. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in kitchen and dishwashing area, facility does pest control program. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Dead roaches in a container of utensils stored on the food-preparation table. Clean food equipment and utensils on a rack in the dishwashing area stored uncovered in two containers with live and dead roaches inside the utensil container.

Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 931 Harrisburg Ave., July 14. Pass. No violations.

Castanedas Mexican Restaurant MFF4, 336 Main St., Denver, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Commonwealth Kitchen, 420 Pearl St., July 14. Fail. The hand-wash sink in the food-prep area and drink area being used as a food-preparation sink as evidenced by defrosting meat and utensils in the sinks. An employee’s open beverage container was in drink-making area. Food employees in facility not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Many food-contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Some food-ingredient storage containers in the food-prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food equipment, such as pots and hot-holding units, stored on the floor. Potatoes stored directly on the floor in rear storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food in the food-prep area and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the food-prep area is not being date marked. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility.

Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Lickity Split No. 3 MFF3, 632 Hiester Ave., New Holland, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, July 14. Fail. Food employee involved in food-preparation while wearing a wristwatch; repeat violation. Two open beverages at the cook line, one above the food-preparation area, three in the dishwashing area and one above the three-compartment sink; repeat violation. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; repeat violation. Reduced oxygen packaging fish thawed in an unopened package. Eight boxes of hash browns thawing at room temperature on the dunnage rack, which is not an approved thawing method. A residue inside the soda nozzles. Single-service, single-use articles (soup cups and lids) stored in the storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in both restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloths throughout not being stored in sanitizer solution. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; repeat violation. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area and need to be replaced. Raw shell eggs, four flats, were held at 63 and 73 F, at the cook line, rather than 41 F or below as required; repeat violation. Two working containers of dish detergent stored next to the chopper. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink and the sanitizer bucket was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Several cracked and loose floor tiles in the walk-in cooler.

M&S Deli Grocery Inc., 567 S. Lime St., follow-up, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Poke Bowl Station, 367 Comet Drive, Millersville, July 14. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from the drain line of the three-compartment sink. Bulk food containers not labeled with the common name of the food.

Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., July 14. Fail. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date-marked. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food in the refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in some equipment. Many food-ingredient storage containers in the facility are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored close to the floor in basement area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; move food off lower shelving to higher shelf. Loose rubber door gaskets on the deep freezer unit. Many food-contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old unused equipment should be removed from food facility. Basement area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Swiss Villa, 1783 Prospect Road, Washington Boro, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Terre Hill Family Restaurant, 213 Main St., Terre Hill, July 14. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the walk-in cooler and need replaced. The food facility is in need of cleaning throughout.

Timbers Pavilion, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill, July 14. Pass. No violations.

Village Market, 191 N. Market St., Manheim, July 14. Pass. No violations.

White Oak Campground, 3156 White Oak Road, Quarryville, July 14. Pass. No violations.

88 Chinese Express, 31 N. Queen St., July 13. Pass. Repair cracked floor tiles and seal floor in food-prep area.

Aged and Cured, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, 905 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 13. Pass. Assorted food in the walk in cooler was held at 44 F to 50 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The owner voluntarily removed and discarded the affected food and will provide the evaluation and service report for the repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: sink drain leaking at the bar.

Bori Dog Hot Dogs MFF3, 88 Rose Ave., Leola, July 13. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

China King, 1621 Manheim Pike, July 13. Pass. Raw pork stored on sauce in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored directly on top of raw shrimp in the walk-in cooler. A grease buildup inside the single-burner stove. The screen of the back door to the outside is not secure at the bottom and does not protect against rodents or insects. Employee food intermingled with food for the business, rather than segregated on a bottom shelf. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored in hallway directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food utensils near the rice cooker stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. A bag of carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on four cleavers and one knife, all stored as clean on the magnetic strip. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

El Jibarito, 602 S. Lime St., follow-up, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, type 2 follow-up, July 13. Fail. Ingredients for drinks in the food-prep area were stored open with no covering. Some food-ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Fruit in the deep freezer was freezer-burned and had freezer debris in the product. Many food-contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Harvest Cafe, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, P.O. Box 380, Intercourse, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Hess’s Trailer No. 2 TFF3, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Lake in Wood Snack Bar, 576 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon, July 13. Pass. The meat slicer, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Working containers of cleaner were stored on the same shelf with equipment and single-service articles in the equipment storage and food-preparation areas; corrected. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center, July 13. Fail. Food stored directly on the floor in back storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food stored in the employee restroom, a prohibited area for food storage. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front display area.

Merrymaker, 315 E. Marion St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Mini Tasty Donuts, 120 N. Duke St., opening, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Passenger on Plum, 131 N. Plum St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Ice, No. 10882, 6 N. Prince St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

Sakura, 33 N. Queen St., July 13. Pass. No violations.

The Kling House, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 13. Pass. No violations.

Whitehorse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, July 13. Pass. The bulk food container in the basement is not labeled with the common name of the food. The ice cream freezer cabinet doors repaired with duct tape — not an approved material. Facility does not have max-hold thermometer or test strips to determine the final rinse temperature of the high-temperature dish machine.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Aura Espresso Room, 44 N. Queen St., follow-up, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Black Diamond Cafe MFF3, 4283 Fairview Road, Columbia, opening, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Blessing Food Store, 24 W. Clay St., Unit 2, type 2 follow-up, July 12. Pass. No violations.

China House, 2052 Fruitville Pike, July 12. Fail. Flour for chicken is not being sifted every four hours or covered and refrigerated as required. Food employee only rinsing equipment without a wash and sanitizing step. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by a large dispenser of plastic wrap and not accessible at all times for employee use. A can of WD40 stored next to the grinder. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cigarettes and a lighter found on the shelf in the storage area during the inspection. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Black residue on the inner walls and ice-making component of the ice maker. Raw chicken stored above sauces in the two-door cooling unit. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. An accumulation of grease and food debris beneath the fryers and on the table shelf next to the fryers. Holes in the screen of the back door.

DiMaria’s Pizza, 759 Main St., Mount Joy, July 12. Pass. Plastic containers with splits and cracks. Clean food equipment or utensils in dishwashing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air-drying (wet-nesting). Food containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Dunkin’ Donuts, No. 343939, 807 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats that cover all hair including ponytails; visors do not cover all hair. Several containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Flies in various areas of the facility. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: waterline leaking in women’s bathroom and at the utility sink.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill Ephrata, Ephrata Swimming Pool, Ephrata, July 12. Pass. Pretzels in the freezer stored open with no covering.

Horst Farm Market, 640 Reading Road, East Earl, July 12. Pass. A working container of medication was stored above or on the same shelf with single-service articles in the kitchen area; corrected. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods; corrected. Meat in the deli cooler stored open with no covering; corrected. Food employee personal belongings in deli cooler; corrected.

Lantz Goodies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Marion Court Room, 7 Marion Court, July 12. Pass. Nonfood-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., Type 2 follow-up, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Meck’s Produce Farm Stand, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, July 12. Pass. No violations.

New Life Sushi at Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, follow-up, July 12. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s No. 534, 809 Main St., Mount Joy, July 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats that cover all hair including ponytails; visors do not cover all.

Sunnyside Acres Produce, 2 W. Grant St., July 12. Pass. No violations.

Zook’s Homemade Sausage Sandwiches, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, July 12. Pass. Sausage in the display case was held at 14 F to 49 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. Loose rubber door gaskets on the display cooling unit. The hand-wash sink was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Burkholder Fabrics, 2155 W. Route 897, Denver, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Cartel Brewing & Blending, 928 N. Prince St., follow-up, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Down on the Farm Creamery, 509 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, July 11. Pass. Packaged foods not labeled with an ingredient statement to include sub-ingredients.

Ephrata Asian Bistro, 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, Ephrata, follow-up, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Feather Pizza Co., 785 Stehman Church Road, Washington Boro, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Gene’s Family Beef MFF3, 2157 W. Route 897, Denver, July 11. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane Road, Denver, July 11. Pass. Several food containers on the dish rack had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Tavern, 1 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 11. Pass. Deeply scored and stained cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Grease and food accumulation under the fryer units. Old food residue on the shelf of the hot-holding unit where the cutting board is. Moist residue accumulation on soda unit nozzles and the soda gun in the bar area; cleaned. Moist residue in the bottom of two ice scoop holders. Pulled pork and soup, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the refrigerator unit, were date-marked by the facility, but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding; discarded

Joe on the Go Coffee Co., MFF3 and Commissary, 2 Miller St., Strasburg, opening, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Little Dreams Child Care Center LLC, 25 E. New St., July 11. Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 993 Plaza Blvd., July 11. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout rear kitchen area.

Loris Lunch Wagon No. 3 MFF3, 135 Brethren Church Road, Leola, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Mendy’s Pig Roast & Catering MFF3, 72 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, 2160 State Road, opening, July 11. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher.

Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata, July 11. Fail. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food-contact surfaces throughout the facility have food residue and are not clean to sight and touch. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks throughout the facility to remind food employees to wash their hands. Indoor storage area for waste is not separate from food or equipment or utensils and presents a cross-contamination hazard. Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with equipment and single service-articles in the dishwashing area; corrected. Raw chicken displayed next to raw beef and pork in refrigerator with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Several raw animal foods were stored beside ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Paper towel dispenser for hand-washing improperly installed by food-prep ware-washing sink. Hole in ceiling above ware-wash sink. An insect-control device in kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils; corrected. Intake and exhaust air duct needs cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cooking equipment, such as pans, in the kitchen area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, emergency response, July 11. Pass. No violations.

V & F Mini Market I, 611 N. Plum St., complaint, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Yorgos, 66 N. Queen St., follow-up, July 11. Pass. No violations.

Zia Maria, 2350 Reading Road, Denver, July 11. Fail. Exposed food preparation in the cooking line area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Assorted food containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food-contact surface of plastic containers are cracked and not smooth and easily cleanable. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Food spillage, litter and debris on floors under and around equipment in various areas of the facility. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Non-food-contact surfaces, such as handles, pulls and shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee in prep area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms while handling garnish for drinks. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was slicing oranges for drinks with bare hands. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air-drying (wet-nesting).