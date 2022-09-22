The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

Adelphia Seafood, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 10, Pass. No violations.

Chatty Monks Brewing Co, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 10, Pass. No violations.

Italian & French Pastry Shop, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 10, Pass. Reach in refrigerator temperature measured at 43.0 degrees F, corrected to 37.8 degree F. Wiping cloth not being stored in sanitizer solution. ServSafe certificate not posted.

LBS-N-Ozs, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 10, Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths in *sink area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food dispensing utensil in bread crumbs observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Corrected immediately. Food Employee Certification certificate not observed posted. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

San’s Asian Food, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 10, Pass. No violations.

Weisser’s Delicatessen, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 10, Pass. No violations.

4G Nutrition, 3609 Pottsville Pike, Sept. 13, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Cocinando Con Joako, 1049 Penn St, Sept. 13, Pass. No violations.

El Gallito Mexican Bakery, 948 Buttonwood St, Sept. 12, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in both food prep areas. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the rear food prep area. Intake / exhaust air duct needs cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Family Dollar Store, 840 Penn St, Sept. 12, Pass. No violations.

Franklin Breakfast Burger, 1007 Penn St, Sept. 12, Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 645 Penn St, Sept. 13, Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in kitchen areas. Professional pest control is necessary documentation required