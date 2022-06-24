The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Mason’s Eatery, 451 E. Mifflin St., opening, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Brisas Del Caribe, 407 E. King St., follow-up, June 16. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Deep freezer needs to be cleaned.) Loose and dirty rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooling unit.

Garcia Mini Market, 432 S. Duke St., opening, June 16. Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Ceiling has evidence of previous leak. Repair damaged ceiling area.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., follow-up, June 16. Fail. Food stored in grocery bags and not a food safe container or bags. Some food in the food prep area, was not date marked, or was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in hot holding equipment. Clean food utensils in service area, stored not inverted. Some food ingredient storage containers, in the food prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Foil over shelves and is not an easily cleanable food contact surface.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, change of owner, June 16. Fail. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomit or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, bologna), located in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (chicken) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach-in cooler, is not being date marked. The sanitizing solution of the three-compartment sink was mixed with soap, lessening the effectiveness of the sanitizer. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the upstairs and downstairs food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Marinara sauce was held at 107 F, in the hot hold unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. A black and tan residue up inside the icemaker. Old food residue on the slicer in the downstairs preparation area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the downstairs food preparation area. A bottle of machinery oil stored on a shelf with food equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above sliced tomatoes and sliced onions in the reach-in cooler. A tube of raw beef was stored above potatoes in the reach-in cooler. Prepackaged “grab and go” pie and cake slices are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement. Several ceiling tiles missing in the downstairs food preparation area, and need to be replaced. Prepackaged “grab and go” pie and cake slices are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Noodles & Co., 2099 Fruitville Pike, complaint, June 16. Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in the dining area and the dish-washing area.

River Trail Brewing, 38-40 W. Front St., Marietta, follow-up, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Alice’s Diner, 1655 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, June 15. Pass. Missing tile and moist residue accumulation on the floor at the soda unit in the area of the drive-thru window; repeat April 29. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of ant activity in dining area, but facility does have a pest control program. Pest company treated exterior of the building on June 15.

Dunkin', 580 Centerville Road, follow-up, June 15. Pass. No violations.

El Toro Barbacoa, 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Asian Bistro, 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, Ephrata, June 15. Fail. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by failure to follow required HACCP Plan for monitoring pH of acidified foods. Raw eggs being stored beside ready to eat foods. Food ingredients without labels. Cutting knives stored between two counters; corrected. The ventilation system and oil collection filters needs to be cleaned or changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Food facility is not following the HACCP plan that was submitted and approved by the department. Facility not keeping calibration records for pH meter. Did not have adequate calibration supplies to calibrate pH meter.

Harvey's Bar-B-Que, 300 Sassafras Alley, Mount Joy, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Harvey's Main St. Bar-B-Q, 304 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 15. Pass. Plastic containers with splits and cracks.

John Herr's Village Market Inc., 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, June 15. Pass. Soup food was held at 102 F, in the salad bar area, rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Food employee not following the proper wash, rinse and sanitize procedure at the three-compartment sink as required.

La Costena Restaurant, 315 W. King St., June 15. Fail. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in deep freezer and other equipment. Loose, soiled rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie unit. Repair and clean gaskets. Many food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue, dishes or utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in facility, but facility claims to have a pest control program. Requested confirmation. Food ingredients left in cans and not transferred to proper storage containers. Improper storage of fish and other items. Food kept in grocery bags and not a food safe container or food grade bags. Personal items located in food prep area and not separated from for sale to public items or ingredients. Potentially hazardous food throughout facility not date marked with date of opening or date prepared. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Many food ingredients in storage containers, in the food prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Scoop being stored in the ice bag with handle in the ice. In-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Construction activities in dinning area and facility was open. Dishes, such as bowls and plates, must be inverted to prevent from contamination and debris build up.

Lions Club Snack Bar, 314 N. Prince St., rear, Millersville, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 1964 Fruitville Pike, June 15. Pass. Women's toilet rooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomit or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers. The hand-wash sink in the front area was blocked by a scrub brush and a bottle of dish detergent and not accessible at all times for employee use. Working containers in the back area, used for storing cleaners, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Starview Brews, 224 Locust St., Columbia, opening, June 15. Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels were not available for monitoring the final rinse water temperature of the mechanical glass washer.

Ace Sushi at Yoder's Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Akhi Sushi, 100 S. Queen St., opening, June 14. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 4060, 2110 Spring Valley Road, June 14. Pass. A gross amount of trash, debris and garbage in the dumpster corral, creating a potential for rodent harborage. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Spillage in the reach-in cooler for milk. Water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area.

The Golden Whisk Bakery, 245 Locust St., Columbia, opening, June 14. Pass. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply the restroom sink at the time of this inspection. Peeling paint on the ceiling in the back dock area. Two walls in the retail area are made of brick and is cracked/roughened/not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Reamstown Pool, 68 Ream Road, Stevens, June 14. Pass. Three-bay sink basins have sharp internal angles/corners, rather than rounded causing build up of difficult to clean residue.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, June 14. Fail. Missing oil filters in the hood throughout the kitchen of the restaurant area. Intake air duct needs to be cleaned and the filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air within the meat department. Food employees throughout different departments, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; corrected. Dirty dishes on storage shelf; corrected. Small bowl being used as a scoop in rice; corrected. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility preparing smoked beef using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan; meat removed from sale. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the throughout kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in different departments; corrected. Floor in the meat department area is made of concrete and is cracked with holes and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Ceiling tile exposed and subject to moisture: meat department, restaurant food storage area.

Big John Nolt’s BBQ And Catering, 415 E. Mount Airy Road, Stevens, June 13. Pass. Containers with nonstick coatings with scratched lining. Items removed. Litter and debris under and around equipment.

Blessing Food Store, 24 W. Clay St., Unit 2, June 13. Fail. Raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the produce area. Potentially hazardous food stored in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the freezer, is not being date marked. Food being stored on cardboard and produce being wrapped in newspaper, subjecting product to possible contamination.

City Deli, 202 E. King St., June 13. Fail. Food products being stored on cardboard and subjected to potential contamination. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigeration unit, is not being date marked. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food items being stored in grocery bags instead of being transferred to food grade bags or containers. Food storage containers in the food prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Beverages stored in the employee restroom, a prohibited area for food storage. Personal items stored with for sale to public items. Food stored directly on the floor in food prep area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Outer premises not maintain to preclude trash buildup. Shelving in refrigeration units have evidence of rust and debris. Majority of food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Denver Community Pool Snack Bar, 400 Monroe St., Denver, June 13. Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerator, is not being date marked.

Giant Food No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, June 13. Pass. Meat department: Food employee not wearing a beard cover. The hand-wash sink was blocked by several carts and not accessible at all times for employee use. Deli department: Display case for ready-to-eat foods is not equipped with a drip pan to catch condensation. Condensation on equipment over ready-to-eat foods in the display case. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers stored next to a container of salt and pepper packets, and laying on deli meat storage bags. The backs of several metal food containers greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Warehouse and dock area: An extreme amount of webbing on the overhead fixtures and in the corners. Meat department and produce department: Static dust on the fan guards in the walk-in coolers and meat processing room.

Hissho Sushi At Giant No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Mr Mini’s Tasty Donuts MFF4, 501 Lavender Lane, New Holland, opening, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Redner’s Quick Shoppe No. 30, 1304 Reading Road, Stevens, June 13. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43-50 F, in the open self serve cold case, rather than 41 F or below as required. The thermometer was checked for accuracy and the foods were evaluated and voluntarily removed. The manager will provide the inspector with the report of the evaluation and corrective measures. Chicken salad and seafood salad were found to be 44-46 F in a cooler that was holding 39-40 F, indicating long periods of use out of refrigeration. The products were voluntarily discarded.

Silver Springs Family Restaurant, 3653 Marietta Ave., June 13. Pass. A tube of ground beef was stored above pork chops in the walk-in cooler. An open employee's beverage container was on the small preparation table. A food employee was touching bread and lettuce — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.

Skyline Concessions, 245 Eden Road, June 13. Pass. Grill cleaner with cooking spray and food equipment, on the shelf beneath the flat grill. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles (plates and cups) stored in the back storage room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Grease and dead bugs on the floor around the fryer. Cardboard, which is not cleanable, is being used to cover the floor in front of the flat grill and in front of the fryers.

Solanco Market, 1844 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, emergency response, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Sunny Ridge Health Foods, 206 Tabor Road, New Holland, June 13. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment ware-wash sink. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerator.