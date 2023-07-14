The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Friar Tuck’s, 607 Willow St., Reinholds, July 8. Pass. Three-bay sink with buildup of greasy residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Northern Lancaster County Game and Fish, 180 Forest Drive, Denver, July 8. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

The Friendly Horseman’s Club, 260 Kline Road, Stevens, July 8. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair including ponytails. Assorted food held at 45 F in the refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required. The food was moved to a cooler and rapidly chilled with ice.

Clearview Lanes, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, July 7. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Copper Cup, 1 W. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, July 7. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in three-door refrigerator, as well as three double-door reach-ins. Mechanical warewash equipment does not have a temperature measuring device for wash and rinse tank and the hot water sanitizing final rinse manifold. Hand-wash sink at front service area needing a splash guard on the left side. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the ladies’ restroom area; corrected.

Danny’s, 1274 Millersville Pike, July 7. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Two employees’ open beverage containers were above and on a food preparation table. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Onions stored directly on the floor in the back and a box of chicken on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (assorted pizzas and garlic knots) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue on the upper rim of the slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A dark residue inside the soda nozzles. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by pizza trays on a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the faucet at the three-compartment sink leaking at the assembly connection. Back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and being propped open. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front and back food preparation area. The hand-wash sink in the front area does not have single-use towels or continuous towels. Working container of an unknown liquid in the area of the slicer, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Employee personal items were stored on shelves above food preparation areas and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Finazzo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 2121 New Holland Pike, follow-up, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Harolene's Kitchen, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Hitch Coffee, mobile food facility Type 3, 832 N. Queen St., July 7. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Pretzels Building 6, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, complaint, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Papa Sneaux 2, mobile food facility Type 3, 951 Fruitville Pike, back of lot, Lititz, July 7. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in two-door reach-in. Static dust on the personal fan just above the ice shaver.

Sikk Witit Ice, mobile food facility Type 3, 613 Emerald Drive, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Simply From Scratch, 555 S. Water St., July 7. Pass. No violations.

Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., July 7. Pass. No violations.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata, July 7. Pass. No violations.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., follow-up, July 6. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane, Denver, July 6. Pass. Litter and debris on floor under and behind equipment in storage room.

Katie’s Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 6. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Multiple foods in cooler in the basement area possibly subject to water entry and stored in direct contact with water. Eggs held at 60 F on the counter at grill area rather than 45 F or below as required. Ham loaf and hamburger was held at 50 F in the counter at the grill area rather than 41 F or below as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The refrigerator upstairs is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less as required. The cooler in basement is leaking inside. The meat slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Water leaking from the soda carbonator pump and stagnant water buildup on the floor in the basement area. An insect control device in area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Hood filters need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., July 6. Pass. Raw chicken stored above raw pork loin in the walk-in cooler. Assorted cuts of raw pork stored in chicken boxes. Fish department: deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Mr. Joe’s Steakhouse, 348 Perry St., Columbia, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls - Intercourse, 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, complaint, July 6. Fail. Repair/replace bain-marie in food prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Poke Bowl Station, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, type 2 follow-up, July 6. Fail. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required.

Tacos El Gordo, 52 E. Main St., Ephrata, July 6. Pass. Soup was not cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours after preparation. Items were found to be 56 F the following day of preparation; items were voluntarily discarded. Assorted food was held at 46-56 F in the prep area bain-marie and refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected foods were voluntarily discarded. Prepared and frozen items are not date marked with the day of processing and date of freezing.

Tacos El Gordo, mobile food facility Type 4, 216 Linda Terrace, Ephrata, July 6. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 10553, 33B Friendly Drive, Quarryville, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Ginza, 565 Greenfield Road, July 5. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An employee’s open beverage container was on the food preparation table in the kitchen. A food employee (at the sushi prep area) was touching shredded radishes and sliced vegetables — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Raw chicken stored above sauce in the walk-in cooler. Reduced oxygen packaged tuna thawing in an unopened package. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a calcium-lime buildup inside. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top of it and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Old food residue and grease on several stainless bowls and colanders stored on a shelf as clean. A slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the sushi preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lititz Pizza Co., 18 Cooperfield Circle, Lititz, change of owner, July 5. Pass. Three food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets and/or hats. Food dispensing utensil stored in salt and sugar containers not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Sliced mozzarella, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date of June 21 and requires discarding. Deli meat (turkey), a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date of June 20 and requires discarding. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach-in equipment near hand-wash sink at the front kitchen area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for mechanical dishwasher and three-compartment sink. A working container of disinfectant glass cleaner and surface cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food ingredients in the front kitchen area.

Mason’s Eatery, 451 E. Mifflin St., complaint, July 5. Fail. Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Improper storage of food. Food kept in grocery bags and not a food-safe container or food-grade bags. Condiment container, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Passenger On Plum, 131 N. Plum St., July 5. Pass. No violations.

Prince G. Store, 14 S. Prince St., July 5. Pass. No violations.

Rise Bake Shoppe, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 5. Pass. A black film in the water basin of ice machine. Gaskets on reach-in refrigerators at coffee station with an accumulation of food and coffee residue. Grills had inoperable hood vent with accumulated static dirt buildup over food preparation area. Distressed merchandise (dented can) in the dry storage area, not clearly segregated from other food, utensils and equipment as required; corrected. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Rock Lititz Studio, 100 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, July 5. Pass. A food ingredient storage containers on the same shelf as charbroiler not labeled with the common name of the food; corrected. Chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A pink residue on reflector plate of ice maker; corrected. Filters in the exhaust hood, as well as exhaust vent at convection oven with an accumulation of grease and carbon.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, July 5. Pass. Food employee eating food on the food preparation area at the make-line. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. The mechanical dishwasher is leaking profusely at the entrance, creating pooling water in the dishwashing area. Old food residue on the can opener blade and between the “fins” of the onion slicer. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; prior violation Dec. 14. The outside dumpster area, inside the corral and outside has trash, debris and old equipment, creating a possible harborage for rodents. The sliding doors of the outer dumpster and grease receptacle were left open when not in use. An excessive number of gnats in the food preparation area near the hand-wash sinks in the back storage area and in the bar area.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., follow-up, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Son’s, 319 W. State St., Quarryville, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Spanish American Civic Association, 545 Pershing Ave., July 5. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 24240, 245 Centerville Road, Unit 9A, complaint, July 5. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 037837, 2 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, July 5. Pass. Food dispensing utensil stored in shredded cheese with handle not above the top of the food and the container; corrected. Three fountain drink nozzles, a food contact surface, were to have old residue and were not clean to sight and touch; corrected.

Taste Of Brooklyn, 347 N. Plum St., opening, July 5. Pass. No violations.

CVS No. 2297, 385 N. Broad St., Lititz, July 3. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, July 3. Pass. An employee's open beverage container was on a shelf in the dishwashing area. Raw chicken stored on top of a bucket of sauce in the walk-in cooler. Raw beef stored above sauce in the reach-in-cooler. Tempura used to coat shrimp stored in a barrel that once held MSG. Back door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Lorah’s Handmade Chocolates, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, July 3. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics Inc., 41B S. Broad St., Lititz, July 3. Pass. Prepackaged food such as Blueberry, Black & Gold, Golden Nectar, and Raspberry Pure Honey are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and distributed-by statement.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 1917 Fruitville Pike, July 3. Pass. Food employee washing dishes and prepare food while not wearing beard cover. Condensation on the Ansul system above the flat grill subjecting cooked food to possible drip contamination. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The coating of the floor in some areas of the facility are chipping and bubbling up and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The floor in the kitchen has areas of raw cement and is no longer smooth and cleanable.

Tres Hermanos Mexican Grill, 79 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 3. Pass. A food employee was touching tortilla chips — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; corrected. Food stored directly on the floor in dry storage area and walk in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; corrected. Rice was held at 110 F in the hot-holding bain-marie, rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the spigot of the hand-wash sink in main kitchen prep area. An insect control device in food production area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils; corrected.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 103, 2395 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 3. Pass. A slow drain on the basin of the restroom hand-wash sink. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 316, 2339 Oregon Pike, July 3. Pass. Six 8-ounce bottles of low-fat, organic vanilla milk and six 8-ounce bottles of low-fat, organic chocolate milk were held at 62 F in the small cooler out front, rather than 41 F or below as required. This ambient temperature in this unit is 62 F. Temperature control for safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains a temperature of 41 F. or colder. A black residue up inside the ice chute at the self-service soda machine. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the back area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Gallon jugs of hand sanitizer stored next to the nacho cheese dispenser and to-go boats in the front area and next to rolls and spices in the back food preparation area. A bottle of sanitizer stored on a shelf next to food wrap in food preparation area. A bottle of Clorox bleach stored next to drinking straws on a storage shelf in the back.