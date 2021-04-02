The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Panera Bread, 839 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 27. In warmer, egg yolks on a couple of eggs were raw and not cooked sufficiently. Facility does not have a consumer advisory on the menu. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 200 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Until service company arrives, manual warewashing must be conducted.

Reiff's Farm Market, 2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Ephrata, March 27. The following items are labeled incorrectly: Millport Baked Goods, donuts — occidental flour and pastry flour rather than wheat flour, no ingredients for sweet dough mix, no ingredients for shortening, no allergens listed; Stoltzfus Bakery, white- and chocolate-covered pretzel rods — not all packages are are labeled; Rice Krispie Treats — allergen listed says dairy instead of butter; no subingredients listed for jelly beans.

The Pressed Plate, 52 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 27. Prepackaged chocolates contain no labeling, i.e., the name of the product; ingredient statement, including subingredients; distributed by or made-by address or telephone number or email address; or allergens, if applicable. Prepackaged Monkey Munch does not include subingredients; name and address of distributor or made-by email or telephone number; allergens; or net weight.

Alert Club, 762 Crystal St., March 26. No violations.

Beiler’s Candy Counter, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 26. Food handler donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Beiler's Candy Counter, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 26. Food handler donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Beiler’s Taste of Home Bakery, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 26. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, March 26. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Site has temporary warewashing setup, and a hand-washing setup for a temporary license. Food facility does not have hot water generation to supply hand-wash and warewash sinks. Food facility is offering for sale caramel apples prepared in an unapproved private home. They may not be sold for public consumption. Food handler squeezing lemons for lemonade with bare hands. Water at hand-wash and warewash sinks found not under pressure during inspection.

Conrad's Deli, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 26. Manager described washing and rinsing trays but not sanitizing. Food employees are not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. The person In charged did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by not knowing how to conduct warewashing. The facility is using quat ammonia tablets to sanitize in a two-compartment sink rather than an approved cleaner/ sanitizer; repeat violation.

Dunkin’ No. 344801, 2120 Lincoln Highway, March 26. Food employee wearing bracelet and watch on arms.

Homestead Farm Products, 955 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, type 2 follow-up, March 26. No violations.

Meduseld Meadery, 252 Harrisburg Ave., March 26. No violations.

Rachel's Family Dining, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 26. Quat test strips expired in 2020 and need replacement. Strainer, a food contact surface, contained food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Temperature-control-for-safety foods in bain-marie (corn beef, cheese, burgers) had internal temperatures in the 50 F’s rather than 41 F or less; voluntarily discarded. Temperature-control-for-safety foods in stand-up refrigerator (ham balls, meat loaf, turkey breast, milk, yogurt, potato filling, butter salad dressing, turkey breast) had internal temperatures of 56-71 F rather than 41 F or below; voluntarily discarded. Utensils with food contact surfaces up rather than inverted. Room fan near stove contains static dust.

Rainbow Ice Cream II / CCHD No. 775, 7316 White Oak Road, Christiana, March 26. No violations.

Rhoda's Breads, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, March 26. A pan of shredded beef in the bain-marie had an internal temperature of 48 F rather than 41 F or below; voluntarily discarded. Condensate in packages of bread indicating that they were not cooled down prior to being packaged. A food employee was washing their hands at the three-compartment sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Some food employees not wearing a hair restraint.

Rocky Ridge Meats, 245 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, March 26. No violations.

Taylor Chip, 23 Center St., Intercourse, opening, March 26. No violations.

The Kabab Station, 247 N. Queen St., March 26. No violations.

Traditional Greek Pastries, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, March 26. Labels do not contain a list of allergens.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen/Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 26. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint such as a hat or net. Food handler not wearing a hair net as required. Employees eating and drinking in stand in close proximity to food. Food handler wearing a watch.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, March 25. No violations.

Blue Ball Bar-B-Que MFF4, 1086 Sunset Ave., East Earl, opening, March 25. No violations.

Bon Ventures DBA Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, complaint, March 25. No violations.

Brewster's Bar B Que, 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata, March 25. Highly scored and stained cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required; discarded. A small gap on the bottom of storage room door needs to be sealed to prevent vector entrance. Food employee working alone was unfamiliar on how to conduct warewashing and not adequately trained by the certified food manager. Internal temperature of a large pan of pork ribs held at room temperature had an internal temperature of 70 F; voluntarily discarded. An accumulation of grease noted on hood baffles. Chlorine test strips used to ensure correct sanitizer concentration expired in 2020 and needed replacement.

Cafe 1832, 301 Gap Road, Strasburg, March 25. Food facility using reduced oxygen packaging of foods (cooked chicken, ham, smoked pork) without the required written procedures and HACCP plan; items discarded. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required. Facility will cease reduced-oxygen packaging of products until a HACCP plan is submitted and approved by the department.

Killer Kitchen Gourmet MFF3, 845 Houston Run Drive, Gap, March 25. No violations.

Baron Von Schwein Esk, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Baron Von Schwein II MFF4, 120 N. Duke St., March 24. No violations.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, March 24. Dumpster lids are open allowing for vector entrance.

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering, 949 Church St., Landisville, opening, March 24. No violations.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, March 24. No violations.

Donegal Junior High School, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, March 24. Water at three-compartment sink for sanitizing dispensing at 142 F rather than 75-85 F degrees as stated by manufacturer’s use instructions. Two rubber spatulas with rough edging no longer in good condition. A package of American cheese opened with no date marking to determine prep or discard date.

Down on the Farm Creamery, 226 Gap Road, Strasburg, follow-up, March 24. No violations.

Feather Pizza, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, March 24. No violations.

Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, March 24. Prepackaged soups are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged soups are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight. The test strips for quaternary ammonia have expired.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 993 Plaza Blvd., March 24. No violations.

My Herbal Apothecary, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Pizza Tent LLC, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Rita's Italian Water Ice, 5351 Lincoln Highway Suite 10, Gap, March 24. No violations.

Rothstein Brothers Food, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Soulcialize LLC, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Sunoco Columbia, 1000 Columbia Ave., follow-up, March 24. Cooked chicken fingers and hot dogs were held at 105 F and 125 F, respectively, in the hot holding case and the roller grill, rather than 135 F or above as required.

Tender Love & Fry, 347 N. Plum St., March 24. No violations.

Way of Jesus Academy, 880 Hershey Ave., March 24. No violations.

Wish You Well LLC, 341 E. Liberty Ave., March 24. No violations.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., complaint, March 24. Five boxes of cereal, a nonhazardous food item, were found to be out of date. Person in charge voluntarily disposed of expired items to ensure proper quality control. Posted food safety manager certificate expired. Facility has 90 days to renew and provide current certification to the city.

1 Way House, 354 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, March 23. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver, March 23. Internal temperatures of sliced tomatoes, bologna and salami sandwiches on the line measured 50-55 F rather than 41 F or below.

Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy, March 23. Water at three-compartment sink in the sanitizations sink observed at 120 F rather than 75-85 F as instructed.

Donegal Intermediate School, 1175 River Road, Marietta, March 23. Water at three-compartment sink in the sanitizations sink observed at 111 F rather than 75-85 F as instructed. Interior of ice machine deflector shield with pink slime buildup. This machine ice is not being used to cool food or used in drink it is only used to surround food in pans to keep cold over lunch. Hot dogs and American cheese slices open with no date-marking, indicating a discard or open date. Facility using an acid base sanitizing test strips instead of a quat based testing strip at their three-compartment sink. Door handles of oven with peeling cracked coating. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 50 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Instructed to handmix product or to use their mechanical dishwasher to sanitize.

Donegal Primary, 1055 Koser Road, Mount Joy, March 23. Water at three-compartment sink in the sanitizations sink observed at 120 F rather than 75-85 F as instructed. The hand-wash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Facility has one sink that water reaches proper temperature and they have been advised to use that sink for hand-washing.

Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, March 23. No violations.

Lancaster Distilleries, 2 W. Grant St., opening, March 23. No violations.

Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course, 1107 Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom, March 23. No violations.

Sushi Express, 100 Park City Center, A Kiosk, March 23. No violations.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6759, 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds, complaint, March 23. No violations.

Artifice Ales & Mead, 55 N. Main St., Manheim, opening, March 22. No violations.

Freeze & Frizz Drive-In, 2250 New Holland Pike, March 22. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, March 22. PH meter calibration values and PH rice testing are not all being conducted and documented daily. Logs predated (three days) and documented prior to testing. Also, cleaning logs were predated (three days) and filled out. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility person in charge not able to produce 2021 records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Current HACCP plan was not available at the facility to ensure that sushi is being processed properly and for regulatory inspection.

Homestead Groceries, 1044A Georgetown Road, Paradise, March 22. No violations.

JoJo’z Crazy Pizza, 1704 New Holland Pike, March 22. No violations.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Pike, March 22. A cup in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand washing. Static dust on the vents of the air-intake in the food preparation area.

Las Animas Mexican Store, 1643A Lincoln Highway East, March 22. No violations.

Little Britain Store, 10 N. Little Britain Road, Quarryville, March 22. The overhead door located in the receiving area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed.

Little Caesars, 1643 Lincoln Highway East, March 22. No violations.

Mastersonville Fire Company Kitchen, 2121 Meadow View Road, Manheim, March 22. Facility has wrong type of test strips for testing sanitizer; facility is using quat sanitizer but has chlorine testing strip.

Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Company Mobile Unit, 2121 Meadow View Road, Manheim, March 22. No violations.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, March 22. No violations.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, March 22. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 271, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, March 22. No violations.

River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, March 22. No violations.

Rushi Petroleum, 2270 New Holland Pike, March 22. Raw shell eggs stored above sandwiches in the reach-in cooler.

Strasburg Sunoco, 280 N. Decatur St., Strasburg, March 22. One gallon of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.