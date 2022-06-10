The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Expired food, moldy hotdogs Recalled formula being sold, milk stored at wrong temperature

Harrisburg City

Best Western Plus, 1344 Eisenhower Blvd, Follow-Up, May 31, Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the stand-up refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view-repeat violation.

McDonald’s, 2929 Paxton St, Complaint, May 31, Pass. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

A and S Catering, 101 Market St., June 1, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in equipment. TEmp was held at 47 °F, in the cold unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Grease trap cleaning and photo to be sent. Cardboard being used under a 3 bay sink. Cutting boards in need of replacement. Grease storage must be properly disposed of. Old unused soda machine stored in the area, should be removed from food facility.

Mesa Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 316 N 2nd St., Pass. No violations.

OD’s Fish House, 1500 Market St, Follow-Up, June 2, Fail. Frozen food sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure. Food observed thawing at room temperature. Macaroni, a potentially hazardous food, in the open counter area, was not maintained at 41°F or below or at 135°F or above for over 4 hours, and requires discarding. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible. Food in the area is stored open with no covering. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed food stored in pan, where it is subject to splash from hand wash sink. Observed food stored in a wet and/or unclean area of the facility. Excess dirt on cabinets. Three bay sinks are not operational. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area. Hand wash sink located next to the fryer and possible contamination of food products. Post fire events-chemicals were dispersed-intensive cleaning warranted. The Person in Charge failed to notify the Department of an imminent health hazard and cease operations. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the area to remind food employees to wash their hands-repeat violation.

Ayesha Convenience Store, 2 N 15th St, Pass. Expired: Lunchable (5), Lettuce (1) Baby formula (8) cans all past due date bread (3) short dated expiration. Hot dogs packages (4) observed in the deli area, slimy to the touch. Spoiled, moldy, and are adulterated. -Handwash sink in prep area has low stream of water. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bathroom. Bathroom hand wash sink has a temperature in excess of 135 degrees.

Rivas Deli and Cafe, 524 Maclay St, June 3, Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bathroom.

Lower Paxton Township

Ross Dress for Less, 5100 Jonestown Rd, June 2, Pass. No violations.

Middle Paxton Township

The Manor at Mountainview, 2201 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, June 2, Pass. No violations.

Penbrook Borough

Be-M-Mart, 2920 Herr St, June 2, Pass. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front prep area. Cleaning agents / sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. he food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Penbrook Grocery, 2526 Walnut St, June 2, Pass. Various sizes and containers of white milk food were held at 55°F, in the cooler area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected by voluntary disposal-repeat violations. Observed 6 containers of 12.4 oz Similac Baby Formula for sale to consumers as part of an ongoing company recall.

Susquehanna Township

Nittany Scoops, 2547 Brindle Drive, June 1, Pass. No violations.

Quality Food Market, 3906 N 6th St, Pass. Walk-in freezer contains expired food items stored directly on the floor. Observed numerous flying insects throughout the retail area. Manager removed the hanging fly strip upon request of the inspector. Facility needs to purchase "Insect Light Traps" with glue boards to control flying insects in the retail area. Front door has an air gap at the bottom threshold plate that may allow pest access into the building. Numerous tree limbs touching building with several limbs arched over the roof create pest access to roof and building. Area at the southeast side of the building has excessive debris and old equipment creating a pest harborage site.

Subway, 2257 Paxton Church Rd, June 1, Pass. Dirty mop water & mop were still in the bucket from the previous day's use. Mop not rinsed and hung to dry.