The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Mandros Imported Foods Co., 351 N. Charlotte St., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

The Pressroom, 26 W. King St., opening, Aug. 12. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (specifically bar top, gaskets, shelving, interior of identified equipment). Shelving that is chipping/rusting needs to be repaired.

Whistlin’ Cup and Commissary, mobile food facility Type 3, 50 Third St., Akron, opening, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 11. Pass. Fan guards with an accumulation of dust in freezer and walk-in cooler. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; previous violation. Employee not changing gloves between tasks. Throughout the food facility is dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, Aug. 11. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Concessions Tent, 100 Park City Center, opening, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Aug. 11. Fail. Four in-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Food can opener in the food preparation area with old food residue. Light bulbs over a bain-marie in food preparation area in the kitchen that are not shielded or shatter proof over. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Two food employees in the kitchen area preparing deli meat and green salads — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Four buckets of chicken corn soup and one bucket of beef gravy placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than four inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Beef gravy and sausage gravy, a ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date marked by the facility with Aug. 1 and 2, which was beyond the seven day use-by- or sell-by-date and requires discarding. Wall mount fan and wall above the three-compartment sink with an accumulation of static dust. Ice cream mixed, in dessert area, with an accumulation of old food residue. Wall mount fan above pots and pans in the steamer area, with an accumulation of static dust. Wall mount fan, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of static dust. A food employee’s drink with ice above the three-compartment sink area. A food employee’s soda bottle in the kitchen area, above a food preparation area. A half gallon of milk, used for consumption by the glass beyond the sell-by date of Aug. 3. The Hobart mixer equipment, bearing is leaking lubricant onto the food contact surface. Deeply scored cutting boards (colors: tan, light blue, and red) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Mildew, static dust and a hole on the wall and exhaust in the food employee restroom. The door located near kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

New Holland Exxon, 312 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 11. Pass. Pipe leaking in walk-in cooler at the cooling fans. Raw chicken thawing at room temperature on the counter, which is not an approved thawing method. The meat slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Raw food stored over ready-to-eat foods. Prepackaged foods in the cold holding unit is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; previous violation. Food utensils with tape still attached after washing.

Penguin Hotel, 55 E. Church Road, Stevens, Aug. 11. Pass. Several metal containers on storage shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Rad-Ish , mobile food facility Type 4, 73 Reagan Drive, Ephrata, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery, & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. The flooring in the high-traffic area near the entrance to the kitchen is breaking and tearing and no longer smooth or easily cleanable. Raw shell eggs stored above tomatoes in the reach-in cooler in the back.

Crossroads Cafe, 1300 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, Aug. 10. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, pulled pork, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the double-door refrigerator, is not being date marked. The hot water side of the faucet on the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area,not in good working order; corrected.

Eagle Cafe, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing beard covers.

Lancaster BBQ Supply, 1920A Lincoln Highway East, opening, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Nino’s Ristorante And Pizzeria, 361 Comet Drive, Millersville, Aug. 10. Pass. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Employee pain type medicine stored on the shelf above the bain-marie unit; removed.

Potato Express, 705 Graystone Road, rear midway, Manheim, change of owner, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Trellis Marketplace, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Village Cafe, 3741 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, complaint, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

7-Eleven Store, 2009 State Road, change of owner, Aug. 9. Pass. Four, one pint containers of 2% reduced-fat milk. One quart of fat-free milk. three, half gallons of low-fat chocolate milk. All were beyond the sell-by date and being offered for sale. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by a red chair and not accessible at all times for employee use. Maple-flavored taco-and-cheese taquitos and steak-and-cheese taquitos were held at 102 F and 115 F, on the roller grill, rather than 135 F or above as required. Working containers of cleaners stored on front table with single-use forks and containers. Boxes of food (rolls, chicken strips, dough) stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. A list of ingredients for pastries is not available. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the storage area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.

Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, follow-up, Aug. 9. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control read-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. An extreme amount of grease, food debris, and trash behind the cook-line and beneath both flat grills.

Brooklyn Pizza Grill And Pasta LLC, 241 N. Queen St., opening, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Country Smoke House BBQ and Catering, 631 Narvon Road, Gap, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen At Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0190, 1962 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 9. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the storage area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. An active leak from the drain pipe beneath the “sanitizing” bowl of the three-compartment sink.

Free From Kitchen LLC, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 14, Aug. 9. Pass. Prepackaged guacamole, salsa, tomatillos, and pineapples are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed-by statement. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a wristwatch. The facility’s temporary hand-wash station (used at farmers markets) being stored in the employee restroom, a prohibited area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a bottle of detergent stored inside in addition to a mop and broom, and not accessible at all times for employee use. Toilet tissue is not provided in the employee restroom. The intake air duct needs to be cleaned or filters changed in the back storage area as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Hampton Inn & Suites Ephrata - Mt. Springs, 380 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 9. Pass. Food containers being used to catch water from roof leak in food storage area. Roof is leaking water in food storage area, and is in need of repair. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with single articles in the kitchen area.

Intercourse Community Park Concession Stand, 14 N. Hollander Road, Gordonville, Aug. 9. Pass. The plastic protective light covers on two florescent light fixtures are missing and need replaced.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., Aug. 9. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in grocery and storage area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Some prepackaged food are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. The grocery area, has nonfood contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling, made of cardboard, an absorbent and rough material. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in two freezer equipment. Ceiling in grocery area is chipping and needs to be repaired.

Pop, 136 N. Prince St., Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

S & S Bulk Foods, 400 W. Main St., Suite 8, Ephrata, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Beer Mart Inc., 500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, opening, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Teck’s News, 19 W. Chestnut St., Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Ab Barn, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, mobile food facility Type 3, 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Cupcakes By Casey, mobile food facility Type 3, 211 Princess Ave., Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express, 105 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 8. Pass. Paint chipping on nonfood contact surface such as countertop near the pizza preparation area that does not facilitate cleaning and maintenance. Raw wood exposed on non a nonfood contact surface such as countertop near the pizza preparation area that does not facilitate cleaning and maintenance. The floor/wall juncture under three-compartment sink area not coved and closed to 1/32 of an inch. One working container of hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf with food ingredients at the storage area; corrected. Two working containers of hand sanitizer and Lysol stored on same shelf of single-service articles in the kitchen area; corrected. Accumulation of dust on nonfood contact surfaces; such as fan, chains on the hot holding unit, and ropes at the kitchen area.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, follow-up, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut No. 36852, 777 Manor St., Aug. 8. Fail. Floors in the food prep area is made of tile and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility. (storage shelves, walls, ceiling, floors, exterior of equipment). Ceiling tiles extremely dirty and dusty in the food prep area, and need replaced. Rusting storage shelving in facility and should be repaired/replaced.

Plough, 25 S. Queen St., Aug. 8. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil around bar area and behind kitchen equipment.

Railside Produce, 25 W. Main St., Reinholds, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Samuel And Ruth Lapp, 5341 White Oak Road, Paradise, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Savoy Truffle Cakes LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 250, opening, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee, 441 Park City Center, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ted’s Deli, 853 E. Orange St., Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ziggy’s Grocery And Take Out, 739 Manor St., Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.