The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, Oct. 30. No violations.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, Oct. 30. No violations.

Purple Pride Dairy TFS type 2, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 30. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market Inc., 2 W. Grant St., Oct. 30. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 10210, 1950 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 30. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by boxes and a plastic food container. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small cooling unit near the drive-thru window and the reach-in cooler in the back. A working container of surface cleaner was stored with muffins on the counter.

Tobias S Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Oct. 30. A small amount of black and tan residue up inside the ice maker. Ice maker was placed out of service. A bottle of sanitizer stored with food equipment on a small table in the dish room.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., follow-up, Oct. 30. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Oct. 29. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected.

Burger King No.058, 1641 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 29. The floor drain for the three-compartment sink with food and moist debris accumulation; cleaned.

Dough and Co. MFFT3, 46 N. Prince St., Apt. 1, Oct. 29. The inside of the freezer boxes are rusting. The hose from the water source to the hand-wash sink is cracked and leaks.

Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant, 2100 Spring Valley Road, Oct. 29. Raw shell eggs stored above sauce in the walk-in cooler. Raw scallops stored above lettuce in the small cooling unit. Grease build-up under two areas beneath the cook-line up to the fryers. Filth and old mop heads in the mop sink. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by large lids and a jug. Exit door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Food employees eating on the food preparation table as evidenced by partially consumed food (bag of chips) in the food preparation area. Raw shrimp thawing in standing water in a bucket, which is not an approved thawing method.

Griddle & Grind Cafe, 20 W. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 29. In bain-marie, raw cheesesteak meat is situated in back of ready-to-eat food with the potential of cross contamination. An accumulation of dust adhering to grease on hood baffles. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration in either the three-bay sink or low-temperature dishwasher. There is no sign where homemade baked goods are sold indicating that ingredients are available upon request.

Sakura, 33 N. Queen St., Oct. 29. No violations.

Starbucks No. 21890, 840 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 29. Clean syrup pumps stored in close proximity to hand-washing sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Subway No. 25804, 1614 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 29. Broken door hinge on the ice machine door. Dark moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Weaverland Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland, follow-up, Oct. 29. No violations.

Wegmans, 2000 Crossing Blvd, Oct. 29. No violations.

Elva’s Cafe, 50 Durlach Road, Ephrata, Oct. 28. Loose rubber door gaskets on the pretzel hot holding unit. Bottle of hand sanitizer stored in the dry storage area on the same shelf with food.

Evergreen Diner, 325 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Oct. 28. Shelving in the walk-in cooler no longer in good condition, severely rusted with peeling coating. Rubber gasket on stand-up reach -in cooler damaged (torn).

Hot Z Pizza, 3001 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, Oct. 28. Raw beef thawing above cooked lasagna in the small cooling unit. In-use knives stored between the wall and a conduit pipe, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food debris on the floor behind the fryers. Old cheese splatter on the underside of the nacho cheese machine. Bottles of hand sanitizers, hand soap, and stainless-steel polish stored above single-use plates, stirrer straws, and aluminum to-go bowls on the storage rack downstairs.

House of Tacos, 245 W. King St., Oct. 28. Multiple food ingredient storage containers, in the freezer and refrigeration unit, is not labeled with the common name of the food or date of required disposal. Ground beef thawing at room temperature in the warewash sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the freezer and refrigeration unit, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the bain-maire and refrigeration unit, is not being date-marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the bain-marie. Multiple food contact surfaces have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hood above the flat-top cooking surface has a large accumulation of grease and debris, a large pot is being used at the rear of the fla-top to capture fats, oil, and grease from cooked items.

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm, 2101 Kissel Hill, Lititz, complaint, Oct. 28, Facility is selling nonpasteurized apple cider from an unknown source. Also selling root beer and tea from an unapproved source; removed from sale.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Blvd, Oct. 28. No violations.

Landisville Middle School, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Oct. 28. No violations.,

Manheim Township High School, Box 5134, Oct. 28. No violations.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, Oct. 28. No violations.

Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 28. A wooden rolling pin in the bakery area is no longer in good condition with duct tape being used on the handle. Scoops in the bakery area were not clean to sight and touch. Missing shellstock tags for August. Prepackaged cakes and salads is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Hood baffles with an accumulation of heavy grease. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair —three-bay sink leaking at the hot water shut off valve in the seafood department. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the prep area in the kitchen area.

Milano Pizza & Pasta, 149 Oak Ridge Drive, Mountville, Oct. 28. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sliced turkey, deli ham), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, Oct. 28. No violations.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, followup, Oct. 28. No violations.

Slate Cafe, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, follow-up, Oct. 28. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 305, 301 Linden St., Unit No. 7, Columbia, complaint, Oct. 28. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 231, 1199 Prospect Road, Columbia, Oct. 28. No violations.

Valley Education Center, 21 Valley Road, Oct. 28. No violations.

Cartoon Network Hotel, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 27. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the warewash area. Food employee in food prep area, wearing bracelet on arms. Cooked pasta, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use-by date and requires discarding.

Jimmy John’s, 1835 Oregon Pike,Oct. 27. Three bottles of an unknown liquid not labeled.

Mount Joy Township Forest Fire Company, 771 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 27. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in kitchen areas, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Palermo Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 351 W. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 27. Food facility has a person who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Operator has 90 days from this report date for at least one person to successfully complete an approved food safety course. A food employee was cutting up tomatoes — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; voluntarily discarded. Wooden pizza paddle with some fraying and nicks. Encrusted food residue on can opener blade.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, followup, Oct. 27. Lunch meats and cheese prepped, in the walk-in cooler with no date-marking on them. Pan of chicken stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Rosie’s Pizzeria, 827 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Oct. 27. Webbing and dust on the light fixture above the counter at the pizza near the pizza oven. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Meatballs were held at 122 F, in the hot hold unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Plastic wrapped on the handles of the triple-door bain-marie unit, which is not an approved covering. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the certificate has expired. Deli meats not datemarked with the day they were sliced, frozen and thawed. An insect control device (fly strip) located in the dough prep area with the potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils.

Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 27. Clumps of caulking on joints in three-compartment sink. Raw shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in reach-in cooler. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Faucet at three-bay sink hot water will not turn off. Clean in-use knives stored in a dirty container. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Working containers in front counter area, used for storing glass cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 572B Centerville Road, Oct. 27. A residue build-up on the inside and outside of the Vitamix mixers. Condensation dripping from the fan guard in the walk-in cooler. A green scouring pad, a cap and food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Working containers of sanitizer stored with single-service cups on the bottom shelf in the front service area. A knife stored with the handle in the lettuce in the bain-marie. A residue buildup on the shelves inside the walk-in cooler. A brown and black residue build-up in the drain beneath the preparation sink in the front.

Udder Choice Inc, 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Oct. 27. No violations.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 26. No violations.

Darshan International Grocery, 1724 Columbia Ave., Oct. 26. Three quarts of heavy cream, beyond the sell-by date of 10-5-20, being offered for sale.

Dunkin Donuts, 1906 Columbia Ave., Oct. 26. A bag of ice stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. Several gnats near the front hand-wash sink.

El Paisano Mexican Food (MFF TYPE 4), 1725 Columbia Ave., opening, Oct. 26. The side window, where customers will be served, is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, Oct. 26. Bulk ingredient containers of salt and sugar are unlabeled. Pieces of cardboard have been used to close up missing ceiling tile over three-bay sink rather than a smooth, easily cleanable material. Fly strip in kitchen hung over open bags of onions. A heavy accumulation of dust in hood vent over dishwasher.

Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville, Oct. 26. Torn rubber door gaskets on the beverage cooler No. 1 and the walk-in cooler.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., Oct. 26. An extreme amount of grease and grease condensation on the exhaust baffles and on the ansul system risking drip contamination of food and food equipment beneath it.

Target No. 2072, 2385 Covered Bridge Drive, Oct. 26. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the Pizza Hut/Starbuck’s area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.