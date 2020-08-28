The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Breakaway Farms, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 14. No violations.

Hempfield Fire Department, 19 Main St., Salunga, Aug. 14. No violations.

Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., follow-up, Aug. 14. No violations.

Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St., Aug. 14. No violations.

Bee Bee's All Naturals, 342 N. Queen St., Aug. 13. No violations.

Boothys BBQ, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 13. Drinking water quality obtained from a nonpublic water system does not meet Department of Environmental Protection water quality standards.

Boothys BBQ MFF3, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 13. No violations.

Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., Aug. 13. No violations.

Burger King No. 817, 2370 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 13. Food in walk-in freezer with ice buildup on the outside of the box. Equipment (fryers) with grease and debris buildup on the interior and around wheels. Ceiling vents by hand-wash sink have residue accumulations. Walls and floors and hard to reach areas have residue accumulations. Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Three buckets of quat sanitizer at 50 ppm and 0 ppm rather than 150-300 ppm as required. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 50 ppm rather than 150-300 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Missing coving in the downstairs storage area. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Melissa's Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Aug. 13. Food debris accumulation in the seams of the two bain-marie door gaskets.

Solanco Market, 1844 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Aug. 13. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 049, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, complaint, Aug. 13. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 7985, 1627 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 12. Eight cans of tuna fish severely dented for sale on the sales floor in the facility. Wall board, corners and cove molding in dry storage stock room are damaged and have significant holes. Rear loading ramp doors have large gap at bottom and are not sealed tightly. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Gene Wengers Meats, 935 Groff Ave., Elizabethtown, Aug. 12. No violations.

Long Community at Highland, 600 E. Roseville Road, Aug. 12. A grease buildup inside the fryer cabinets. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5589, 2310 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 12. Missing floor tile under the hand wash sink in the food prep area and stagnant water in the area; repeat.

Weis Markets No. 098, 1786J Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, Aug. 12. No violations.

Absolute Organics, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Christmas Tree Shops No. 7064, 2350 Lincoln Highway Suite 200, Aug. 11. No violations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Corner Butcher, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 1406, 584A Centerville Road, Aug. 11. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The hot water at the three-compartment sink does not turn off.

Hughes Farm Fresh Meats, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Hummer's Meats at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Knepp's Caramel Corn, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. Cups with no handle stored in two containers of cotton candy mix used to scoop out product. Bucket of cleaning solution sitting inside hand-wash sink.

Living Foods, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Murphy's Grocery Outlet, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Pasta Plus at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Piersol's Nuts, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

Ross Dress for Less No. 1431, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 400, Aug. 11. No violations.

Smith's Candies at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. No violations.

The BBQ Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 11. Hot wings holding at 107 F rather than the 135 F or above as required.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, opening, Aug. 11. No violations.

Bouncing Bodega MMF2, 415 Elmshire Drive, opening, Aug. 11. No violations.

Comfort Suites Manheim, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, Aug. 10. Raw chicken and eggs stored above ready to eat foods in the upright cooler in the prep area. Excessive sticky residue on the underside of the juice machine. Ceiling vent above prep table with excessive static dust.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 10. The mechanical dishwasher drainboard does not allow for self-draining as evidenced by pooling water. The lids of the outside dumpster open at the time of this inspection. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the sushi preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw chicken stored above sauce in the small cooling unit. Raw oysters stored above cantaloupe in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above fish in the walk-in cooler. Old hardened food residue on the can opener blade. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Cinder block wall in the storage area has a hole and is in need of repair. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area and need to be replaced. Working container on a shelf with food, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 5 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Employees were unable to wash their hands properly, due to the hot water being turned off at the hand-wash sink near the wok area. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink across from the wok area. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky and attracting insects and rodents. The screen door in the back is not connected to the frame of the door and does not protect against insects. A bottle of sanitizer stored on the same shelf and above food across from the cook line. Hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf with cooked chicken.

Francesco’s Pizza, 30 S. Main St., Manheim, Aug. 10. Two vents on the cook line above a three-door reach-in freezer with heavy grease and dust accumulation. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The floor/wall juncture in dish area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Employee drinks with twist-off caps stored above food prep table. Ledge under the oven with accumulation of grease and crumbs. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with black matter accumulation. Low and missing floor grout under the three-compartment sink, making the floor not easily cleanable. Excessive fly activity in the dish area under the three-compartment sink.

Lancaster Inn & Suites, 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Aug. 10. A yellow liquid in a bottle under three-bay sink with no label or common name of what the product is.

McDonald's Restaurant, 866 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 10. No violations.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, complaint, Aug. 10. Food employee in the meat department not wearing or beard cover.

Tabarek International Foods, 798C New Holland Ave., complaint, Aug. 10. No violations.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5956, 149 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, Aug. 10. Interior of two microwaves with encrusted debris on the inside.