The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Hershey Italian Lodge, 128 Hillcrest Rd, Oct. 24, Fail. Raw eggs stored above meats in the walk-in. Various raw and RTE Foods in the walk-in's area are stored open with no covering. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk in's and reach-in's, are held more than 24 hours, and are not marked with the date it was opened. Observed window fan is covered in dust and debris and is blowing across food prep areas. The handwash sink located in the main kitchen line area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.Hot water doesn't work at all. Hand wash sink near the dry storeroom has no paper towels. Gray hamburger patties dated 9/28/2022, previously frozen pulled supposedly 10-17-22. Raw meat observed in the walk in area, slimy to the touch / spoiled / moldy and is adulterated. Floors and walls under and on sides of equipment in the kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and has an excessive buildup of grease and food debris and is in need of cleaning. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. open cup of coffee. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ice machine has visible pink slime and mold along with the deflector plate is still rusted and in contact with ice. Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in kitchen area. In addition, additional wiping cloths lay around the kitchen. Observed stoves and oven equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Just Juice Pa, 121 Towne Square Dr, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.

MIW Ventures Inc, 121 Towne Square Dr, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc, 121 Towne Square Dr, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 121 Towne Square Dr, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.

East Hanover Township

Fabios’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, 108 Kelly Ct, Oct. 24, Fail. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wiping cloths being used for multiple tasks, wiping food spills, working with raw animal foods, etc. In addition wiping towels are not being stored in sanitizer solutions. RTE cooked chicken, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the walk-in area, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding. Observed various other items with no labeling or dating. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. 1 gallon of galliker's whole milk dated October 19, 2022, disposed of by the owner. RTE meat sauces were held at 90 °F, in the kitchen line area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in addition no correct usable sanitizer for 3 bay sink. An insect control device/snap trap is located in the dough prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Vents in the kitchen area of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

G.N.J Enterprises Inc. DBA:Tru by Hilton, 248 Bow Creek Rd, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 9916 Allentown Blvd, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

TEP’s Fresh Seafood, 1233 North 3rd St, Oct. 27, Pass. Food employees observe with dirty apron. Ice machines & vents need cleaning, clean fan, clean chest freezer. clean display cases. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed cardboard being utilized as a floor covering

Ward of Health, 1233 N 3rd St, Oct. 27, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing improperly installed by food prep / warewashing sink. Manual warewashing hot water immersion compartment used for sanitizing is not reaching and holding 171°F. Detergent bulk container supplying detergent to the wash compartment of the mechanical warewashing equipment was empty. Drain problem near front of stand emits a sewer smell.

Halifax Township

Armstrong Valley Vineyard and Winery, 212 Rutter Rd, Oct. 28, Pass. No violations.

Mifflin Township

Hoovers Discount Grocery LLC, 585 St. Johns Rd, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.

South Hanover Township

Dunkin Donuts, 233 Hershey Rd, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 233 Hersey Rd, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Artisan Pizza, 2300 Linglestown Rd, Oct. 25, Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Inside Giant Food Store, 2300 Linglestown Rd, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Indian Trail Country Market, 4944 State Route 209, Oct. 27, Pass. No violations.