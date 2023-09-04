The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coventry Youth Football Concession (Tax Exempt), 981 Ridge Rd. Pottstown, August 27. Pass. At the 2-door Coke refrigerator, the ambient air temperature was at 50°F, rather than 41°F or below as required, and there was a heavy leak coming from the bottom of the machine. Machine must be repaired before any foods requiring refrigeration may be stored inside. All foods inside the unit were shelf-stable drinks. Hot dogs were placed in the non-operational white refrigerator, which was labeled as out of order. This refrigerator cannot be used for any foods. Hot dogs had been placed in the unit about 30 minutes prior to inspection, and were moved to the working freezer, or to the coolers with ice. Facility was using Chlorox clean-up bleach cleaner spray as the sanitizer, which is not an approved sanitizer. Plain diluted bleach, or the available detergent-sanitizer on location, must be used as the sanitizer for warewashing. The food facility does not have an employee with Chester County Certified Food Manager certification as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Turn in the CFM application, application fee, and a copy of the class certificate within a week.

896 Pie / Landenberg, 1551 New London Rd. Landenberg, August 25. Pass. Observed garlic/oil mixture stored inside the True pizza prep refrigerator at an internal temperature of 69°F-70°F. It appears that the garlic/oil mixture was left out of temperature control for an extended period of time. Garlic/oil mixture was discarded during this inspection. Garlic/oil mixtures are considered a potentially hazardous food that requires time/temperature control for safety. Ensure that garlic/oil mixtures are maintained at 41°F or less or 135°F or more. Time tracking may not exceed 4 hours from preparation/removal from temperature control. Observed "out of order" sign on the women's restroom door. It was reported that the toilet was not working properly as of the night of 8/24. Make necessary repairs. It should be noted that another restroom is available. A wall was removed to expand the footprint of the pizza prep area in the front kitchen area partially extending into the dining area. The wall behind the refrigerator and to the right is comprised of FRP panel. The following items must be completed for compliance: Wall to the left of the refrigerator must be finished to be smooth, easily cleanable and durable (currently raw wood finish); Seal gap in floor between front kitchen tiles and dining room tiles- surface finish must be smooth, easily cleanable and durable; Install base cove at the floor/wall juncture.

Aramark @ Glen Acres Elementary School, 1150 Delancy Place, West Chester, Opening, August 25. Pass. 3-door freezer is broken. Repair and use as intended. Note: temporary chest freezer has be provided for use until this unit is operable. 1 warmer is broken. Repair and use as intended. Plug in novelty ice cream chest and ensure food within unit is maintained solidly frozen. At 3-bay sink, complete install of automatic detergent and sanitizer dispensers. Note: appointment has been scheduled.

Daddy's Kitchen, 1549 New London Rd. Landenberg, Follow-up, August 25. Pass. No violations.

Despensa Guatelinda II, 105 N. Main St. Spring City, Opening, August 25. Pass. No violations.

El Asador Mexican Grill, 800 Commons Dr. Unit 701, Oxford, Follow-up, August 25. Pass. REPEAT VIOLATION: Observed water leaking from drainpipe of ice machine. Make necessary repairs. It was reported that a plumber was scheduled but did not show up. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed.

Neopolitan Delicatessen, 1022 Lancaster Ave. Berwyn, Follow-up, August 25. Fail. Several freezers have an accumulation of ice over 1" and need to be defrosted. Finish defrosting all freezers within a week. Foods throughout the walk in were at 50°F, rather than 41°F or below. Repair walk in to hold foods at 41°F or below. No TCS foods can be stored inside the walk in until it is at 41°F or below. All TCS foods were discarded. Thermometer inside the walk in was not accurate to within +/- 3°F. Replace thermometer.

Pizza Villa, 104 W. 1st Ave. Parkesburg, Opening, August 25. Pass. No violations.

Rize Pizza, 124 E. Market St. Building A, West Chester, August 25. Fail. Observed raw eggs above a ready-to-eat food item. Move the eggs below any ready to eat food. Ensure that food is stored at the temperature at which they are cooked with ready to eat food stored at the top. Sauce/oil bottles are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label the bottles. Ensure food removed from its original container are labeled with the common name of the food. Observed a lidded employee beverage on a prep table. Beverage was moved. Ensure that employee beverages are stored in an area that is not for food preparation or storage. Pizza sauce, was not cooled from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. Pizza sauce was discarded. Ensure that food is cooled from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation and the food is not covered to ensure that the process is completed within parameters. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control, pizza, ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Ensure that the time is being kept for when the pizza is being put out for service and is discarded after 4 hours. Observed test strips to be out of date. Sample packet of test strips were provided. Obtain new test strips. Ensure that test strips are provided at all times. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The sanitizer container was replaced with a full container, but the EHS was unable to obtain the proper concentration. Utilize the 3-compartment sink until the dishwasher can be serviced. Ensure that the sanitizer concentration reads 50-100ppm before using. The following food contact surfaces need to be cleaned: Can opener; Deli slicer. Ensure that food contact surfaces are cleaned and maintained. Soap was not available at the handwash sink at the front hand sink. Soap was provided. Ensure that all hand sinks have soap at all times.

Shine Nutrition West Chester, 127 N. Church St. West Chester, August 25. Pass. Observed raw eggs above ready to eat food. Raw eggs were moved below. Food must be stored at the temperature at which they are cooked with ready to eat food items stored at the top. Observed food dispensing utensil in food observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Scoops were removed. Ensure that the handle of the dispensing utensil is stored above the food or the utensil isn't stored in the food. Observed single-use articles stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Single use articles were moved to a shelf. Ensure that single use articles are stored 6 inches off the floor. Observed a container of cleaner/sanitizer stored above the same shelf with single service articles. Containers were moved below the single service articles. Ensure that cleaners/sanitizers/chemicals are stored below food, utensils and equipment, and single service articles.

Tai Me Up, 301 Bridge St. Phoenixville, Follow-up, August 25. Pass. No violations.

True Blue Bakery, 490 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, August 25. Pass. The facility did not install the correct hood system for the equipment that is currently in the kitchen. The hood system must completely cover the fryers and ovens. The facility cannot use the hood system or the equipment until a new hood has been installed and approved from both CCHD and the township. Facility did not have enough sanitizer for the facility. During the inspection the owner bought chlorine to use for sanitizer. Ensure to read the instructions on all sanitizers. The facility must replace the spray nozzle with a faucet to fill up the compartments in the three compartment sink. A pipe from the three-compartment sink is being held up by a PVC pipe. Fix the plumbing pipe. Facility must obtain dumpsters for the trash that it outside immediately. The floor/wall juncture in the hallway near the restroom area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Install all of the cove bases in the facility. The backdoor located in the back warewashing area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Install a door sweep to prevent insects, rodents and other animals from entering the facility. Floors are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floors throughout the facility needs to be resealed so that it is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable.

Wagontown Volunteer Fire Co, 412 W. Kings Highway, Wagontown, August 25. Pass. No violations.

Aramark @ Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Rd. West Chester, August 24. Fail. Hood over the steamers is not working properly. Steam is not being captured by hood and water droplets were observed on hood canopy. It was reported that storm damage caused power issues at the facility and repairs are planned as soon as parts arrive. Keep Dept. up to date on work schedule. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160°F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. Dishwasher conveyor is not working. Dish trays were being manually pushed through but this did not seem to be triggering the final high temp rinse to turn on. You may use the dish machine to wash the dishes, but you must manually sanitize them in the 3 bay sink. Staff are waiting on a part to fix the conveyor. When conveyor is repaired, notify Dept. The handwash sinks located in the kitchen employee restrooms do not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. Increase water temp to 85-110°F. The floor in the dish machine area is in disrepair. Attempts have been made to re-grout between the quarry tiles, however, the grout is no longer adhering in many areas. Water and food are accumulating between the tiles. This violation has been written up since 2021. Repairs were to have been completed by 2/2023 per the 2022 inspection report. Flor must be re-grouted or re-surface by 12/31/2023. Gnats were observed in the dishwashing area around unused dishwasher racks. The area was cleaned and gnats dissipated. Notify your pest control operator for treatment in this area. Pooling water in the dish machine area may contribute to this issue.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc #2086, 301 Main St. Exton, August 24. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Interior splashguard of ice machine observed with build up of residue. Unit was not in use during the inspection. Clean and sanitize. Maintain in a clean condition; Floors around the mechanical dishwasher; Shelf and drain in the drawers labeled "cleaning sprays"; Display cooler around sliding doors. Working container in the front handwashing area, used for storing a chemical/ cleaner taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Bottle was labeled during the inspection.

The Classic Diner, 352 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, August 24. Fail. In the prep top unit next to the cook line and near the walk in, tortillas were stored below raw dough mix. Tortillas are a ready to eat food and could be contaminated by drippings from the raw dough. Tortillas were moved. Retrain all staff in storing foods so as to prevent cross-contamination. At the four-drawer prep top unit across from the cook line, three of the four drawers (the upper right, lower right, and lower left drawers) all had ambient temperatures above 41°F. Several food items were measured at above 41°F. This unit must be repaired and no foods requiring refrigeration can be stored in these three drawers until it is holding foods at 41°F or below at all times.

Damas Mediterranean Grill, 260 N. Pottstown Pike, Suite 50, Exton, August 24. Fail. Observed an opened metal can being stored in the walk-in cooler. Metal canned foods, once they are initially opened, must have the remaining contents that were not used placed into food grade storage containers. The original packaging must be discarded/recycled, as it is subject to oxidation/rusting once opened. Provide food-grade containers today. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Re-train staff on proper raw animal products storage/organization. Organize raw animal products by cooking temperature. Raw beef stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Re-train staff. Ensure all raw animal products are stored below ready to eat food items. Food ingredient storage containers (squeeze bottles), along the cook line and inside prep tops, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers. Observed wiping cloths throughout kitchen not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure in-use wiping cloths are stored in sanitizer solution. Observed food products being stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and across from the 2 door standing freezers rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Remove food products from the floor immediately. The middle prep top unit temperature was measured 45°F. Foods stored at the top of the unit were measured between 45-60°F. All food products were moved to the walk-in refrigerator or discarded during time of inspection. THE UNIT IS NOT APPROVED FOR COLD STORAGE PURPOSES UNTIL THE UNIT CAN HOLD PROPER TEMPERATURES. Repair unit within 24 HOURS and ensure that all cold holding units are 41°F and below at all times. The right prep top unit temperature was measured 45°F. Foods stored at the top of the unit were measured between 45-59°F. All food products were moved to the walk-in refrigerator or discarded during time of inspection. THE UNIT IS NOT APPROVED FOR COLD STORAGE PURPOSES UNTIL THE UNIT CAN HOLD PROPER TEMPERATURES. Repair unit within 24 HOURS and ensure that all cold holding units are 41°F and below at all times. Facility does not practice proper date marking. No date of preparation or date to discard is present on food containers stored in cold holding units throughout the facility. Provide a date marking system and label all food containers in the cold holding units with the date of preparation or the date to discard. Ensure all food products are discarded seven (7) days or less after being stored with the day of preparation counting as the first day. Comply today and everyday. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all refrigeration equipment. Obtain thermometers for all refrigeration equipment. Single use plastic yogurt and other food product containers are being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation. Discard all containers within 24 HOURS and purchase food grade containers to store food products in. Meat slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize meat slicer blade and exterior before use. The following were observed to be unclean with food residue, dust, and/or debris. Clean the following: Floor and shelves in walk-in cooler; Floors throughout kitchen with a focus on the floors under all equipment and shelves; Walls throughout the kitchen; Deli slicer exteriors; Ceiling fans/vents throughout the facility and surrounding ceiling tiles; Shelves throughout kitchen; Floors and shelves in back kitchen by door; Hood above grill; Condenser unit and fan covers in the walk-in cooler; Door gaskets and strip between doors on the 2 door drink cooler in the front. Observed cardboard boxes used to store utensils in the warewashing area. Remove cardboard. Observed caulking/seal along food prep sink and 3 compartment sink in disrepair. Surface is not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Remove previous seals and reseal. Observed floor tiles missing across from the 3 compartment sink and under the drying racks. Floors are not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Replace tiles. Observed cove base in disrepair across from the finishing prep top and under the prep sink. Repair/replace cove base. Walls above the handwashing sinks in both restrooms are in disrepair. The surfaces are not smooth and easily cleanable. Repair/resurface walls. Ceiling tiles missing in front of the walk-in cooler. Replace. Unused equipment stored throughout kitchen area must be removed from food facility. Observed chemical bottles throughout facility without proper labeling. Label all chemical products within 24 HOURS with the common name of the product. Ensure that all chemical products are labeled throughout the facility at all times. Employee personal medication was observed by hand sink in service area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Ensure all medication/first aid supplies have designated storage areas away from food. This facility does not have a Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager. Facility has not had a valid CCHD CFM since 7/31/2022. PIC completed an accredited course on 12/19/2022. Apply for the CCHD CFM within 5 days. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Retail Food Facility License and Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in public view at all times.

El Rinconcito II, 490 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, August 24. Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. EHS observed employee enter the kitchen from outside without washing their hands and start to food preparation. EHS explained the importance of proper handwashing procedures. Retrain staff. Observed visible evidence, such as ants crawling over the bread in the front area. The bread was not in a protective covering and was exposed to consumers. The bread must be discarded, and the facility must ensure only prepackaged food items are stored in the unit. Shellstock located in the cold holding unit near the dinning room area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Discard any shellstock that does not have their identification tags attached to them. A food employee was observed touching tomato's, onions, and peppers - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. EHS had the food employee throw away the food items. Food in the walk in cooler stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are stored with a covering. Raw chicken was stored above raw fish. Ensure that employees are storing raw animal products properly. The raw chicken must be stored below the raw fish. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Ensure all TCS ready to eat food items are being date marked if stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Cakes, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the front cold holding unit was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. Ensure that all employees are checking dates and discarding food items that are past the 7 days. The facility has an unapproved mini fridge. The mini fridge must be removed from the facility. This is a repeat violation. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain numerous thermometers for ensuring that food items are at the proper temperature. Food facility area needs to install a bigger hood system. The facility has unapproved fryers and ovens that are not under a hood system. The fryer and oven can not be used and must be removed from the facility until a hood system is installed. submit plans of the new hood system to the Department. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the chlorine dishwasher. Sample pouch of 15 test strips provided for sanitizer in use. Obtain appropriate test kit within 10 days. The walk in cooler and the walk in freezer unit is dripping water from the compressor unit. Repair both units so that it is not dripping water. Do not store any food under the compressor unit until it has been fixed. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility must have the dishwasher serviced so that it has a chlorine concentration of 50-100ppm. The facility can NOT use the dishwasher until it has been serviced and has a concentration of 50-100ppm. Facility must clean the walls and ceiling in the kitchen area where the unapproved fryer is at. The facility must repair any damage to the walls/ and ceiling from the unapproved fryer. The facility must have the grease trap professional serviced and send the invoice to hkeenan@chesco.org. The facility has a steam table, warmers, and other equipment that shows that this facility is doing food preparation in an unapproved area. This Department has stated numerous times that all food preparation equipment must be removed from this area. The facility must install a handsink within 30 days in this area. Until the handsink is installed no food preparation is permitted in this area and the equipment must be removed from the facility. The facility must remove all trash and broken equipment from outside the facility. The handsink near the smoothie area, has blenders, sugar, and other items around/in it. The handsink is for handwashing only. Remove all the items from the handsink. Paper towels were not at the handsink in the smoothie area. Ensure paper towels are at handsinks at all times. EHS observed some ants in the bread unit. The facility must have a professional pest control company come and treat the facility. The reports must be submitted to hkeenan@chesco.org. Old unused equipment stored in the facility must be removed from food facility.

Hearth Kitchen, 847 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, August 24. Fail. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Employee was immediately instructed to wash hands. Food Employee observed drinking from an open top cup in the prep area. Employee beverages must be kept covered and stored in areas away from food and food contact surfaces. Shrimp observed thawing in standing water in on the prep counter, which is not an approved thawing method. Foods prepared on site are not labeled as to the contents or dated with either date of prep or date of discard. Potentially hazardous foods prepared on site must be labeled and dated. When pulling from a bulk container of prepared foods, maintain the same prepared on date as the bulk container. Foods must be used or discarded within seven days of prep. This includes slicing, cutting marinating, preparing dressings, etc. If freezing then thawing a food, the date frozen on and date thawed on must be placed on food products. Several utensils and storage containers observed with cracks and/or chips. Remove. Provide test strips for the quat sanitizer at the 3-compartment sink. In the walk-in refrigerator, water observed dripping from the fan unit. Repair. The fry cutter was found mounted on wood that is not easily cleanable. Resurface, or replace. At the pizza bain marie, the lid is in disrepair. The inside of the ice machine was found to be unclean. Clean and sanitize immediately including the lines and ice making parts. The mixer had been used the day before, however, the shield was found to have food residue on it. Clean immediately. Ensure all surfaces are maintained clean to sight and touch. Thoroughly clean the following: Canopy of the cooking exhaust hood; Shelving throughout prep area; Surfaces and equipment throughout the bar. Repair the leak under the 3-compartment sink. Keep dumpster lids closed. Provide grease collection container. Provide lid and empty the grease collection container outside. Fly strips observed hung in areas that risk contamination of food and food-contact surfaces. These were removed on-site. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks to remind food employees to wash their hands including in toilet rooms. Clean the flooring throughout the kitchen and bar areas including under equipment. The grout between the floor tiles by the mechanical dishmachine is worn and causing water and food debris to accumulate between the tiles. Regrout to provide a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Repair cove base under the 3-compartment sink and mechanical dishmachine. Vacuum sealer machine observed on-site. ROP processes require a written HACCP plan. Information regarding the process for plan submittal was left onsite. Submit plan within 30 days. No ROPing permitted until review by this Department is completed. Bryan Sikora's Chester County CFM certificate has expired. Within 30 days at least one full time employee must complete a food manager certification course. Upon successful completion, the application for the Chester County Certified Food Manager certificate must be submitted to this Department.

J&C Fine Meats & Grill @ OFM, 193 Limestone Rd. Oxford, August 24. Pass. Food facility is vacuum sealing meats using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Cease vacuum packaging immediately and remove vacuum sealer equipment from premises. A HACCP Plan must be submitted for review and approval prior to vacuum sealing food. No vacuum packaged foods may be sold to the public. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was <200ppm, rather than 200ppm-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. The sanitizer was drained and a new batch was prepared- observed 200ppm. Ensure proper sanitizing solution concentration. The floor behind the ice machine is in need of cleaning- food debris. Clean today and maintain in a clean and sanitary condition at all times. The electrical wall outlet behind the counter with the meat grinder is missing a cover. Install electrical outlet cover.

Las Martitas LLC, 193 Limestone Rd Oxford, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Octorara Jr./Sr. High School CTE Kitchen Lab, 228 Highland Rd. Atglen, Opening, August 24. Pass. Install the shield between the fryer and stove top prior to operating. The grease trap under the mechanical dishmachine is rusted. It was indicated that it is scheduled to be replaced today or tomorrow. Forward confirmation of replacement to this Department.

Porvenir Tienda Mexicana, 20 S Church St. Coatesville, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Sai Sakthi LLC DBA Usha Food Market, 81 Lancaster Ave. Suite 17, Malvern, Follow-up, August 24. Fail. Clean the entire bathroom, this includes but is not limited to the walls, floors, sink, and toilet. The hot water handle does not turn on and stay on. The facility needs to repair the handsink so that the hot water handle turns on and stays on. The hot water must be at least 85 degrees at all times. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Install a mop sink. Please submit plans and specifications of the mop sink that will be installed. Ceiling tiles are water stained and/or missing throughout the facility and the bathroom. Repair any leaks and replace the stained and missing ceiling tiles.

Shawerma Bites, 7 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Opening, August 24. Pass. The facility must clean the warewashing area. Remove any items that are not being used and declutter the area. Clean the employee bathroom. Clean the interior and exterior of the cold holding units. The ceilings, walls and floors must be repaired so that they are smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. Inspect the facility and repair/replace as needed. Old unused equipment stored in food area, should be removed from food facility. Remove any unused equipment. A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. EHS spoke with the employee of Sunoco and the owner or Shawerma bites and discussed that only a licensed pest control applicator can apply pesticides in the food facility. The bug spray was discarded on site. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Obtain Chester County Food Manager certificate.

Snack Shack/CCHD #1197, 1080 Township Line Rd. Phoenixville, August 24. Pass. No violations.

The Jawnery LLC @ AE/CCHD #1324, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 13b, West Chester, Opening, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Villa St. Martha, 490 Manor Ave. Downingtown, Complaint, August 24. Pass. One gallon of milk and five quarts of half & half observed in the walk-in cooler beyond date on the carton. Discard milk beyond date and review product rotation with staff responsible for stocking in coolers.

A G Devil Fries/Cchd #797, 257 E. State Rd. West Grove, August 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Provide email verification of purchasing test strips.

Arora Estates LLC DBA Exxon, 851 S. High St. West Chester, August 23. Pass. At hand wash sink in kitchen, repair leak at the left-hand hot water faucet. Note: You cannot keep turning hot water valve off from under sink to control leak.

Boscov's Department Store Inc., 100 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, August 23. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the floors and carpets inside the counter. Two (2) working containers in "cold room" area, used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all chemical bottles today. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Apply within 10 days.

Coatesville Country Club, 143 Reservoir Rd. Coatesville, Follow-up, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts (Abhi Patel), 2321 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, Follow-up, August 23. Fail. Multiple foods requiring refrigeration (coconut milk and oatmilk creamers, cold brew coffee) were left open on the counter for long periods of time and were measured at 67°F-70°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. These foods must be kept refrigerated when not in use, OR a time log must be kept showing when each item was taken out of refrigeration and ensuring it is used or discarded within 4 hours. All TCS foods on the counter were discarded. In the milk/creamer fridge, a thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food was not available or readily accessible. A thermometer was placed in the milk/creamer fridge during the inspection. The milk/creamer refrigerator is routinely freezing items inside it, which is leading employees to leave TCS foods (creamers, whipped cream, cold brew coffee) on the counter at room temperature to avoid freezing. Repair this unit to hold foods at refrigeration temperatures, or use this unit as a freezer and designate another refrigerator for creamers and cold brew coffee. Food facility does not have available quaternary ammonia sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Within a week, obtain quat test strips and advise staff to use them daily to ensure sanitizer is between 200-400 ppm. In the bathroom, the caulk around the handwashing sink is degraded. Re-seal the sink to the wall to prevent moisture and grime from collecting behind the sink. Dumpster lid was left open. Advise staff to close dumpster lid when it is not in use. Dumpster lid was closed during inspection. Facility has multiple items of old unused equipment throughout. All unused equipment must be removed from food facility, or be scheduled to be removed, within a week. The food facility does not employ a certified supervisory employee as required. A supervisory employee who works at this location must provide proof of being scheduled to attend an approved training class within 1 week, and must complete the class and obtain full CCHD Certified Food Manager Certification within 60 days. If a supervisory employee working at this location has already taken an approved Food Safety Manager class, then the facility must submit the CCHD Certified Food Manager application, the application fee, and a copy of their Food Safety Manager certificate within a week to obtain CCHD CFM certification.

Farmerjawn Produce & Kitchen, 1225 E. Street Rd. West Chester, August 23. Pass. An accumulation of ice was observed in the 2-door freezer. Remove ice accumulation and make all necessary repairs to prevent ice accumulation. Provide dumpster or trash can totes and contract with a solid waste collector. Provide dispenser for paper towels or single c-fold paper towels. Also provide holder for toilet paper. Post handwashing signage in toilet room.

Gourmet Jerk Shack/CCHD # 1199, 999 Horseshoe Pike, #1335, Downingtown, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Gourmet Jerk Shack Commissary, 999 Horseshoe Pike, #1335, Downingtown, August 23. Pass. No violations.

JB's Web (new owner), 302 W. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, August 23. Pass. Cooked food was observed in refrigeration without dates. All precooked food stored for more than 24 hours must be dated prior to placing into refrigeration. Correct procedures immediately. Clean outside of reach-in refrigerator and chest freezer. Correct within 3 days. Clean floor under prep sink. Correct within 3 days. Tools and other unnecessary were observed in the kitchen. Remove unnecessary items within 3 days.

Kumamon Ramen, 348 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, August 23. Fail. Observed two (2) opened metal cans stored near dry goods. Metal canned foods, once they are initially opened, must have the remaining contents that were not used placed into food grade storage containers. The original packaging must be discarded/recycled, as it is subject to oxidation/rusting once opened. Provide food-grade containers. Raw chicken was stored above raw pork in the walk-in cooler. Chicken was relocated during the inspection. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the prep top at the cook line. Eggs were placed below ready to eat foods during the inspection. Foods in the prep tops and dry storage containers in the storage room stored open with no covering. Cover all foods today. Food ingredient storage containers (squeeze bottles), in the cook line area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers today. Food dispensing utensils in the dry goods stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Remove bowls used as scoops, replace with scoops, and always store with the handle above the food. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice in the front ice drawer. Observed in-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Utensils cannot be stored between table edges. Relocate. Food utensils in rice cooker area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Utensils were sanitized during the inspection. Maintain water at 135°F. Pots and oils stored outside subject to contamination. Relocate. Foods were held at 45-47°F, in the top of the far-left prep top at the cook line, rather than 41°F or below as required. Items were stacked on top of each other and outside of the pans. Re-train staff. Spicy mayo made on-site held at 63°F, in the cook line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Spicy mayo must be maintained at 41°F or below as required. Raw eggs held at 58°F, in the cook line area, rather than 45°F or below as required. Eggs were returned to the prep top during inspection. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not being date marked. Foods must be marked with the date of preparation or the date to discard (7 days after preparation). Re-train staff. Shelves throughout the kitchen exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling, are lined with cardboard, an absorbent material. Remove cardboard. Observed grocery bags used to store foods in the chest freezers in the back storage room. Obtain food grade bags. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cold holding equipment. Ensure all units have thermometers. Observed sanitizer in the rinse sink at the 3 compartment sink. Employees need to be retrained on how to properly wash, rinse and sanitize. The three-compartment sink must be properly set up for equipment washing and the four-step process followed to clean equipment: WASH equipment in hot soapy water in the left-hand compartment; RINSE equipment in the middle compartment; SANITIZE equipment in a sanitizing solution in the right-hand compartment; AIR DRY equipment on the right-hand drain board. Re-train staff. No chlorine for warewashing at the 3 compartment sink was on-site when EHS arrived. PIC obtained approved chlorine during the inspection. Sanitizer must be on-site at all times in order to operate. Interior of ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize today. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Floors under the 3 compartment sink and white pipes along that wall; Interior of microwave at the cook line; Interior corners in the food prep sink. Dishes observed in the handwash sink at the front, indicating uses other than handwashing. Dishes were removed during the inspection. Clean and sanitize this sink. Handwashing sinks are to be used for handwashing only. Observed mold-like growth in the storage room by the office door. Ensure no leaks and repair wall. Wall to the left of the cooler in the front is unfinished and a rough an absorbent surface. Finish wall to be smooth and easily cleanable. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Install a hanger. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified supervisory employees as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Apply within 7 days.

Octorara Volleyball Concessions, 228 Highland Rd. Suite 1, Atglen, Opening, August 23. Pass. Obtain sanitizer prior to opening for the season. Facility has ordered quat steramine tablets and test strips that will be delivered prior to first event. Review of preparation of the recipe was also done. Fix paper towel dispenser or provide a new one. Post handwashing sign (sample emailed).

Oxford Fuels, 203 S. Third St. Oxford, Follow-up, August 23. Pass. Observed additional ice accumulation around the fan unit housing and associated utility piping inside the walk-in refrigerator closest to the entrance. It was reported that parts have been ordered to repair the unit. Provide copy of purcahse order and service invoice upon completion of repairs. It should be noted that no TCS foods were observed for sale at the time of this inspection. No TCS foods may be sold until the unit has been serviced and a uniform temperature of 41°F or less is maintained.

Pizza Hut/Coatesville, 1039 Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, Follow-up, August 23. Pass. A few shelves throughout the kitchen were observed dirty from food residue. Clean shelves within 3 days. Facility floor was observed with some food debris throughout the kitchen under equipment. It was reported that management is aware of the situation and recently purchased a power washer to clean floors thoroughly. Clean floor thoroughly within 3 days. Previous Certified Food Manager did register with Chester County Health however that person is no longer employed at this facility. Brandon Newlin is the new Certified Food Manager and is ServSafe certified but not registered with Chester County Health Department. Subit CFM application with fee within 30 days. CFM application was provided during the inspection.

Wholly Grounds, 47 S. Third St. Oxford, August 23. Fail. REPEAT VIOLATION: The rear dry storage room floor is carpeted and does not meet cleanability standards. In addition, carpet is absorbent, not easily cleanable or smooth. Absorbent surfaces create an environment for mold/mildew that may attract pests. Remove all carpet and install/seal floor to be easily cleanable, smooth, durable and nonabsorbent. Provide proposed floor surface finish type for review prior to sealing or installing a new floor surface finish. Correct by 9/20/23. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Sample pouch of 15 test strips provided for sanitizer in use. Obtain appropriate test kit within 10 days. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in coffee roasting room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Place all boxes containing single service utensils at least 6 inches above the floor. The food facility is conducting food preparation activities in the far back room with no hand sink provided. Additionally, there is no dedicated hand sink for the coffee bean roasting operation therefore all coffee bean roasting must cease immediately. Coffee bean roasting is also being restricted due to the carpeted floor where the coffee bean roasting operation occurs. All food preparation must cease immediately in the far back room until a hand sink is installed. The floor/wall juncture in the far back room is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Cooking of raw proteins (chicken/ground beef) & doughnuts is being conducted in the far back room area with no cooking exhaust hood ventilation system as required. Cooking of Raw Proteins & Doughnuts must cease effective immediately. Remove all cooking equipment from premises.

Asian Halal & Shagun Palace, 4 Tabas Ln. Unit G & H, Exton, August 22. Fail. Food Employee in the butcher area observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. EHS instructed employee to wash their hands. Employee removed gloves and washed hands before donning another pair. Potatoes in the kitchen area observed with mold and are adulterated. Potatoes were discarded during the inspection. One (1) box of frozen fish in the front retail area stored open with no covering. Cover these fish today. Frozen meats in the chest freezer in the butcher section not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all meats in this freezer. Observed wet wiping cloths in butcher and kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Medication and employee personal items observed stored above food prep areas and intermingled with food equipment. Create a designated location for employee personal items. Pastries with vegetables and chicken was held at 125-132°F, in the front area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Foods were reheated to 165°F during the inspection. Adjust/repair the unit to hold foods at 135°F or above as required. Food was held at 47-50°F, in the prep top in the kitchen, rather than 41°F or below as required. Ambient air temperature measured at 50°F. Unit was holding two (2) TCS foods. TCS were return to the walk-in cooler. Repair unit. Do not store TCS foods in this unit until it can maintain 41°F or below as required. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and one door cooler in the front are not being date marked. One (1) container of chicken tikka masala stored in the walk-in cooler was discarded. Several prepared salads in the one door cooler in the front require datemarking. Datemark all salads today. MEAT and POULTRY that is not a READY-TO-EAT FOOD and is in a PACKAGED form when it is offered for sale or otherwise offered for consumption, shall be labeled to include safe handling instructions as specified in LAW, including 9 CFR 317.2(l) and 9 CFR 381.125(b). Obtain safe handling instruction labels. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Label all packaged foods in the butcher area including each individually wrapped meat in large orders OR package large orders together rather than individually. Display case at front measured with an ambient air temperature of 50F. No food was stored in this unit and PIC has a technician scheduled to service the unit. Repair unit to maintain 41F of below. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Walls, pipes, and floors under the 3 compartment sink in the kitchen and butcher area; Floor around the water heater; Interior lid of chest freezer in the butcher area. Observed single-service/single-use articles stored in room labeled "office" directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Move all single-service/single-use articles 6 inches above the floor as required. The floor/wall juncture in the kitchen along the wall with the sinks is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Seals gaps where the floor meet the wall throughout the facility. Install cove base along the wall with the sinks. EHS observed living and dead multigenerational cockroaches on glue boards throughout the facility and most found in the kitchen glue boards. Facility must take measures to control, reduce and eliminate cockroaches. Complete/continue the following: Certified pest control operator must be serviced biweekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service; Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair; Inspect incoming shipments; Keep all foods covered in storage. Facility is receiving regular pest control treatment. Glue boards were dated 8/16. Provide EHS with service report from 8/16 visit. Working containers throughout used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all chemical bottles today.

Bistro 24, 100 Marchwood Rd. Exton, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. Repair/replace the following: Waitress worktop cooler. A new condenser has been ordered. Estimated time for replacement 3 weeks; True reach in freezer. Ice accumulation on interior ceiling. A new door has been ordered; Walk-in refrigerator. Rear condenser drain pan is leaking. A funnel with drain and bucket were located to catch the leak. Have the source of leak repaired. Correct within 30 days. Note: Owner will have a new condensate pan custom made. Numerous rat burrows were observed at/near the dumpster area. Have the area serviced by a Certified Pest Control Officer within 7 days. Fill in burrows to monitor for activity. Keep all garbage contained in the lidded dumpsters. Owner has recently switched extermination companies. The new extermination contract will see treatment/monitoring at a frequency of two weeks for a year. At the time of inspection numerous new rodent bait traps were placed at the dumpster area. Continue with treatment and good waste removal/storage practices until the rodents are exterminated from this area.

Chadds Ford Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Follow-up, August 22. Fail. The kitchen currently has a 2 bay sink and a high temp dishwasher. One bay of the sink is currently being used as a hand sink. A hand sink must be installed in the kitchen in addition to the 2 bay sink. The slushie shack does not have a hand sink. A portable hand washing station must be installed. Station must be capable of producing hot water 85°F or greater. Staff stated that a portable sink is to be installed later this week. Please contact Dept. when it is installed and ready for use.

Dante's Italian Bistro, 550 Kimberton Rd. Unit 12 Phoenixville, August 22. Pass. No violations.

General Warren Inne, 9 Village Way, Malvern, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. No violations.

Gigante International Food Market, 8847 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. Meat Walk in door - metal is pulling away from interior of door. Repair or replace door.

Kennett Square Golf/Country Club, 100 E. Locust Ln. Kennett Square, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. Facility was treated by pest control operator yesterday (8/21). At the time of this inspection, a significant reduction in activity observed. Continue having facility treated by pest control operator and follow recommendations. Keep all bottles and ice bins covered when not in use.

Magerks, 174 Eagleview Blvd. Exton, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. Grouting general. Various levels of grout deterioration observed along the cookline and rear preparation areas. Deteriorated grout areas were "holding" food debris. Within 3 months have all areas of deteriorated grouting serviced and "re-grouted". Pleas e make sure the new grout is properly sealed or is a self sealed (epoxy).

Peter J Camiel Service Plaza, 121 Marsh Rd Po Box 274 Elverson, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. Observed the following improper stocking items: Walk-in freezer was extremely overcrowded. With boxes of product on the floor to the ceiling. Keep all product located on proper shelving a minimal of 6 inches off the floor. As discussed with management, lower your product levels in this freezer or provide additional freezer space; Observed box of Baskin Robbins disposable items on the floor in the front service area. Keep on an approved dunnage rack or shelf at least 6 inches off the floor base. Correct all within 7 days. Coffee tap cooler had a measured temperature of 52°F. The nitro brew coffee was not working properly (not properly pressurized). Have the unit serviced and repaired within 48 hours. Forward a copy of the work invoice to the Department. Ensure the unit is operating at 41°F or below, or provide a scientific study showing your coffee is non-TCS. Repair the following: Rear Dunkin Donuts handwashing sink has a leak in the drain line. Repair; Rinse compartment of the three compartment sink has a missing overflow cap. Replace. Correct both within 10 days. Complete daily temperature tracking. Complete at a minimal a AM/PM temperature tracking log.

Sabatino Mobile 3 DBA Mobile Pizza/CCHD #1039, 901 E. Boot Rd. West Chester, August 22. Fail. Cardboard observed lining the top of the pizza oven. Cardboard is absorbent and not smooth and easily cleanable. Remove cardboard. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible. Supply thermometers for all cold holding units. Food facility's chlorine test strips were discolored, and indicator strip faded. Obtain new chlorine test strips. Food facility was using an approved sanitizer at the 3-compartment sink. Obtain approved chlorine. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Interior prep top; Door gaskets on the prep top; Door gasket on chest freezer; Floors and shelf under the grill. Working containers used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all chemical bottles today. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification.

Sabatino's Mobile Pizza/CCHD #658, 901 E. Boot Rd. West Chester, August 22. Fail. Observed food stored directly on the floor under the 3 compartment sink rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required and subject to splashing. Relocate all food to be 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed sugar and canned goods stored directly on the floor under the grill rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Sugar was discarded. Cans were relocated. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible. Supply thermometers for all cold holding units. Food facility's chlorine test strips were discolored, and indicator strip faded. Obtain new chlorine test strips. Food facility was using an approved sanitizer at the 3-compartment sink. Obtain approved chlorine. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Interior prep top; Door gaskets on the prep top; Floors and shelf under the grill. Observed single-service/single-use articles stored under the 3 compartment sink directly on the floor. Subject to splashing, and not 6 inches above the floor. Move all single-service/single-use articles 6 inches above the floor as required. Cords attached to the wall directly above the chest freezer and next to the cook line with shoestrings. Shoestrings are absorbent and not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Replace. Working containers used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all chemical bottles today. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification.

Salvation Army/Coatesville, 669 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, August 22. Pass. Sliced lunch meat was observed stored in refrigeration without dates. All precooked/ready-to-eat food kept for more than 24 hours must be dated. Correct immediately. Condensation line for walk-in freezer was leaking. Repair within 14 days. This facility does not have a Certified Food Manager as required. An employee must enroll in an approved course within 30 days.

Split Rail Tavern, 15 N. Walnut St. West Chester, August 22. Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Retrain staff on proper hand washing and glove use procedures. Observed a fly in one of the vodka bottles in the bar area. The alcohol was discarded on site. Ensure to keep lids on the bottles when not in use. Severely dented canned items are in the upstairs kitchen area and must be returned or discarded. Ensure to check all canned items for dents. Shellstock located in the walk in cooler and in the bain marie in the main kitchen area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Keep the shellstock identification tags attached to the container at all times, once the shellstock has been used keep the tags onsite for at least 90 days from the date the shellstock was used. Raw eggs were observed stored above sauces. Raw chicken was observed stored above cooked peppers. Raw shrimp stored above lettuce. Ensure all raw animal products are properly stored throughout the facility. Retrain staff on proper storage procedures. Food in the refrigerators throughout the facility are stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are stored with a cover to prevent cross contamination. Squeeze bottles, food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all squeeze bottles throughout the facility. Food utensils in kitchen area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. The food utensils must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. If facility wants to store food utensils in water, the water must be kept at 135 degrees or above at all times. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure all wet wiping cloths are stored in a sanitizer solution when not in use. Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ensure all food items are 6 inches off the floor as required. Chicken was observed sitting at room temperature in the kitchen. An employee stated that the chicken was pulled from the refrigerator in the morning. The chicken had a temperature of 73 degrees rather than 41 degrees or below. The chicken was discarded on site. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerators, is not being date marked. Ensure ready to eat TCS food items are being date marked if being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Sauces made in house, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the walk-in cooler area, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. The dates were 7/29 and 08/01. The facility must go through and check all dates on food items and discard any that are past date marking. Food facility preparing foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. The facility must discard all ROP items in the facility and remove the machine from the facility. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Fix the consumer advisory on the menus. Observed fryer baskets to be in disrepair. Discard fryer baskets in disrepair and replace. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the main level bar cooling unit. Inspect all refrigerators and replace any broken door gaskets. The wash solution temperature in the mechanical warewash equipment sanitizing with chemicals was 110°F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required. The facility must fix the water temperature to ensure that the mechanical dishwasher in the kitchen has a wash temperature of 120 degrees at all times. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher located in the main kitchen, the downstairs bar dishwasher, and the upstairs dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility cannot use any of the dishwashers until they have been serviced and have a chlorine sanitizer of 50-100ppm. Food facility is reusing containers, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Remove any of the fish plastic containers that are being reused in the facility. Some food utensils were observed to have food residue on them in the clean storage area. Wash, rinse and sanitize all food contact surfaces throughout the kitchen and bar area. The upstairs ice machine had a residue on the splash guard. The facility must discard the ice in the ice machine and clean and sanitize the ice machine. The soda nozzles throughout the bar area must be clean and sanitized. The deli slicer in the upstairs kitchen area. The following need a thorough cleaning: Walk In Refrigerator-all shelving and the floor; The basement floors; The walls, floors, and ceilings in the keg walk in coolers in the basement; All handsinks throughout the facility; The interior and exterior of all refrigeration units. The wire shelving above the three compartment sink in the upstairs kitchen area. The floors in the kitchen area, the main bar and the upstairs kitchen, specifically underneath the equipment. Pull all the equipment out and clean underneath. The exhaust fan in the upstairs kitchen area. Inside the oven in the upstairs kitchen area. The walls, specifically near the three compartment sinks and the dishwasher in the main kitchen. The wait station on the second floor must be thoroughly cleaned and organized. The second level bar freezer must be defrosted and cleaned. All of the booths must be pulled apart and cleaned. The handwash sink located in the upstairs wait station area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. Fix the handsink so that it has a hot water temperature of 85 degrees at all times. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed the dishwasher in the main level bar to be leaking. Repair the leak. The facility must inspect all plumbing throughout the facility and repair any leaks observed. Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground. The facility must have the trash company come out more frequently to remove the trash or have more dumpsters. Trash is not permitted to be lying on the ground and it must be in a receptacle with a lid. Remove the trash and clean the outdoor trash area immediately. In the kitchen there is a hole in floor near the three-compartment sink. The facility must repair the hole on the floor near the three-compartment sink. The floor / wall juncture in kitchen area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Repair/replace any missing cove bases throughout the facility. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the upstairs bar area and the upstairs kitchen area. Check all handwashing sinks in the facility and ensure that they are supplied with soap. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the downstairs kitchen area and the upstairs bathroom. Ensure all handsinks are supplied with paper towels. One hood light is burned out in the hood system. Replace the light. The paint is peeling on the ceiling in the upstairs kitchen. Repair the ceiling so that it is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. Throughout the facility there were some holes that were observed in the walls. The facility must inspect the entire facility and repair any holes in the walls or ceilings. Live adult and juvenile cockroaches were found throughout the kitchen area on food preparation tables, on the walls, near the sinks, in between equipment, and in the handsinks. Adult and juvenile cockroaches were found in cracks in the walls and in the booths in the dining room. Facility must take measures to control, reduce and eliminate vectors, specifically cockroaches. Complete/continue the following: Certified pest control operator must continue service Biweekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service; Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair; Inspect incoming shipments for vectors; Keep all foods covered in storage; Remove any/all cockroaches and disinfect the affected area. Old unused equipment stored in bar area, should be removed from food facility. Facility must go through the entire facility and remove any equipment that is not currently being used in the facility. Working containers in the kitchen and bar area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Ensure to label all chemical bottles with the common name of the chemical.

Subway/Auntie Anne's @ Wal-Mart, 800 Commons Dr. Oxford, August 22. Pass. Commercially processed ready to eat food (deli meats), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was opened. Sliced deli meats were dated during this inspection. Ensure that all deli meats are used or discarded within 7 days of opening from the original packaging.

Twin Valley Coffee/WC, 120 N. Church St. West Chester, Opening, August 22. Pass. No violations.

Walmart #5795/Lower Oxford, 800 Commons Dr. Oxford, August 22. Fail. Bakery Department: No detergent supplied to in-use dish machine; Detergent was provided during the inspection. Meat Department: The 3 bay sink and hand sink is in need of cleaning. Deli Department: Observed used paper towels with partially consumed food inside the hand sink located in the salad prep room. Clean and sanitize this hand sink today and use for handwashing only. Observed active water leaks in the following areas: inside dairy cooler near hallway from grocery; at dairy cooler door near hallway from grocery; meat department near 3 bay sink & inside meat cooler; along wall cooler near yogurts- water leaking from pipe near ceiling. It appears that no food is affected by the water leaks. Ensure that all food is protected from active water leaks at all times. It was reported that work tickets have been initiated. In addition, the drain pipe to the food preparation sink in the Produce Department is missing. Install. Front Ladie's Restroom: The first toilet stall on right is closed with yellow tape. Make necessary repairs. Deli Department: Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink to the left of the chicken rotisserie oven and at the handwash sink located to the right of the door to the Deli backroom area. Paper towels were provided at this hand sink during the inspection. Ensure that all hand sinks are properly stocked with soap and paper towels at all times.

Windy Hill Farm To Table/CCHD #1273, 3150 Ridge Rd. Elverson, August 22. Fail. Spring mix was stored above the lip of the cold well and was measured at 43°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. Foods must be stored fully inside the cold well in order to remain cold. Spring mix was moved to the lower section of the prep top. No hot water was available in the facility for handwashing or warewashing. Facility voluntarily shut down for the day. Several spray bottles were kept in the hand sink. Hand sink must always remain unblocked. Bottles were removed. The food facility does not currently have a CCHD certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Apply for the Chester County Certified Food Manager within a week.

Wyebrook Farm Market, 150 Wyebrook Rd. Honey Brook, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. The inside of the smoker and the smoker racks have a heavy buildup of grease & food debris and need to be cleaned before the unit is used next. The food facility does not have a current Chester County Certified Food Manager. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Within a week, turn in the CFM application, application fee, and a copy of the current Servsafe to the Department.

7-Eleven Store #11312n/Phoenixville, 200 Nutt Rd. Phoenixville, Follow-up, August 21. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy #3875/West Whiteland, 1450 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, August 21. Fail. Cream cheese was measured at 45°F and milk was measured at 46°F rather than 41°F or below as required. TCS foods were moved from this cooler. Do not store TCS foods in this unit until it can maintain 41°F or below as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Fan covers in the dairy, juice, water, soda, and tea coolers; Ceiling fan/vent and surrounding ceiling in women's restroom; Interior mop sink; Floors and lower walls in the male and female restrooms; Toilet exteriors in the male and female restrooms. A utility/mop is with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. PIC stated mop sink was clogged and was not serviced. At least 1 service sink equipped with a floor drain must be provided for the cleaning of mops or similar wet floor cleaning tools and for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste. Repair utility/mop. Seal at the bottom of the toilet in the men's restroom observed in disrepair. Reseal. Wall in the men's restroom has holes and in need of repair. Repair wall to be smooth and easily cleanable. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the mop sink. PIC stated the facility is serviced regularly by a pest control professional. Provide department with a copy of the most recent pest control report. Clean and sanitize the mop sink.

Festival Dairy Queen, 416 W. Lincoln Highway, Exton, August 21. Fail. Ice cream cones under the register stored open with no covering. Cover food products today and ensure that all food products are stored with a covering when not in use to prevent contamination. Observed food stored less than 6 inches off of the floor as required in the walk-in cooler. Bottom shelf must be raised so foods are stored 6 inches off of the floor at all times. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in prep top in the front. Supply thermometer for inside this unit. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 150ppm, rather than 200-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. PIC stated that sanitizer dispenser is not dispensing at proper concentration and staff is adjusting to reach proper concentration. Sanitizer was adjusted and measured at 200ppm during the inspection. Service dispenser. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cleaning the following: Fan covers in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; Shelves in the walk-in cooler. Floors under the 3 compartment sink observed with missing tiles. Surface is not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Replace tiles. Observed missing cove base behind the large ice machine and at the back exit door. Replace cove base. Observed seal/caulk in disrepair along the top of the topping counter and the sliding door of the ice chest under the soda machine. Surfaces are not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Reseal. Valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager and Food Facility License are posted however names and dates are covered. Relocate papers covering these documents.

Hampton Inn Great Valley, 635 Lancaster Ave. Frazer, Follow-up, August 21. Pass. No violations.

KFC #k071089 Taco Bell/West Whiteland, 104 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, Follow-up, August 21. Fail. Excess smoke and grease observed in the chicken area. Service hood to ensure adequacy. Chicken fryer on the left observed with pump not working and liquid pooling in the bottom drawer and under/behind the fryer. Repair or replace unit. Floors, walls, and ceilings observed with food splashed onto them or with staining from food and drink spills. Deep clean the following: Walls in drive through window area; Hot holding unit surrounds and interiors; Walls behind 3 bay sink; Cook line equipment wheel castors and sides of fryers in the chicken prep area; Cart in the chicken cook line; Floors behind and under the chicken fryers. Tiles under the chicken dryers are cracked and/or missing. Surface is not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Water is pooling. Ensure no leaks and replace tiles. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink near the registers. Paper towels were supplied during the inspection. Ceiling tiles missing in the basement/dry storage area and need replaced. Replace missing ceiling tiles.

Kismet Bagels @ BFM/CCHD #1353, 511 Old Lancaster Rd. Berwyn, Follow-up, August 21. Fail. Bagels kept in bags that were open. Facility must keep bagel bags closed or purchase containers that the bagels will be stored in. All food products must be stored underneath the tent. Provide a thermometer in the coolers. Paper towels were not supplied with the temporary handsink. The temporary handsink must be set up with warm water, soap, paper towels, and a waste bucket before operating. During the inspection the farmer market coordinator was able to bring paper towels to the handsink.

Nyc Gyro King Dba Punjab Kitchen, 278 Exton Square Mall Unit 2550, Exton, Follow-up, August 21. Fail. Observed a leak at the mop sink. Repair leak. Door to the hallway is being propped open and allowing for the entry of pests. Door to hallway cannot be propped open. No paper towels at the handwash sink in the front. Paper towels were supplied during the inspection. One dead cockroach and flies observed. Facility must take measures to control, reduce, and eliminate cockroaches. Complete/continue the following: Certified pest control operator must be serviced biweekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service; Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair; Inspect incoming shipments for vectors; Keep all foods covered in storage; Remove any cockroaches and disinfect the affected area; Cover drains; Keep door to hallway closed. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

September Farm Cheese, 5287 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, Follow-up, August 21. Pass. No violations.

September Farm Cheese/CCHD #1320, 5287 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, Follow-up, August 21. Pass. No violations.

St Joseph's Church - Spring City, 3640 Schuylkill Rd. Spring City, August 21. Pass. In the indoor kitchenette, the temperature test stickers could not be located. The kitchen needs a way to measure dishwasher sanitizing temperatures to ensure the dishwasher was reaching at least 160°F. Move the temperature test stickers back into the kitchenette. In the outdoor kitchen: The inside of the lower cupboards are collecting some grime and must be cleaned; The dish drying racks were left outside, where they can collect dirt and debris. These must be cleaned and stored somewhere covered. In the outdoor trailer, the hot water handle on the handwash sink will not turn. This handle must be repaired before the next food event so that hot water is easily accessible for handwashing. At the outdoor kitchen, several trays of food to be discarded were left outside uncovered and were attracting a large number of wasps. Trays were discarded during the inspection. Advise all people working in the outdoor kitchen that all leftover foods must be used, stored, or discarded after any event.

Heart Stone Coffee @ BFM/CCHD #1332, 511 Old Lancaster Rd. Berwyn, Opening, August 20. Pass. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Ensure all food products are properly labeled. Facility had hand sanitizer instead of soap at the handsink. During the inspection soap was brought to the handsink. Ensure that soap, paper towels, warm water, and a bin to collect the waste water from the handsink is set up prior to operating.

The Nacho Depot, 418 5th Ave. Parkesburg, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; specifically the area between an enclosed cabinet and the prep area had food debris down between the two items and there was dried food debris in a tote of miscellaneous items.