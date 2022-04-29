The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., April 22. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown First Church of God, 144 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 22. Pass. Blade of the table-mounted can opener had old food residue, and was not clean to sight and touch.

Fritz Elementary School, 845 Horning Road, April 22. Pass. No violations.

River Rock Academy, 2124 Academy Circle, April 22. Pass. No violations.

School To Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., April 22. Pass. No violations.

Smith's Hotel, 1030 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, complaint, April 22. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1625 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 22. Pass. No violations.

Balan Mini Market, 239 Juniata St., April 21. Pass. No violations.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., April 21. Fail. Repair interior shelving in reach-in refrigeration unit. Food employees in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints; corrected on site. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting board.

Pizza Hut, 633 Main St., New Holland, April 21. Pass. Hood system ventilation located above deep-fryer near dishwasher to have presence of dirt/oil build up. Irreversible temperature indicating strips used to determine adequate heat sanitization on mechanical ware-wash unit were not available to employees at time of inspection. Dirty areas throughout the food facility such as: Yellow biofilm/grease accumulation on pipes under ware-wash unit; Dust buildup in air vent above dish-wash unit; Dirt buildup on walls in rear storage room; Food residue build up on floors/corners adjacent to dishwasher; Black biofilm substance located on dishwasher racks; Accumulation of dust on the fan guards in walk-in cooler and freezer.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, April 21. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, complaint, April 21. Pass. No violations.

St. Leo The Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., April 21. Pass. No violations.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., April 21. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 069, 2501 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 21. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43-53 F, in the fresh case, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected foods were at first five inches in from the front edge of the top three shelves. Other foods deeper within the case were at or below 41 F. The affected foods were temperature checked and voluntarily discarded.

Two Cousins Pizza Family Restaurant, 4207 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, follow-up, April 21. Pass. Onions stored directly on the floor in back closet storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected. Perimeter walls of the back storage closet do not protect from entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Yellow biofilm accumulation on the meat slicer. Ceiling vents in the food facility are dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Casey Jones Restaurant at Red Caboose Motel, 312 Paradise Lane, Ronks, complaint, April 20. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Cook line food employees were touching lettuce, tomatoes, chips, and rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Baked ham thawing at room temperature on the side of the preparation sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Food employee changing tasks, that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Employee handling dirty dishes then handling clean dishes. An open employee's beverage container was on a food preparation table in the back. Dirty, damp, cloths draped on the side of the hand-wash sink in the dishwashing area, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

China One, 427 W. Main St., New Holland, April 20. Pass. Raw fish being stored directly on raw chicken in the freezer with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination; corrected. Onions being stored on the floor in storage closet. Old food debris on food facility can opener blade; corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair pipe leaking at the three-bay sink. Egg rolls, a refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler area, was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days; repeat violation. Mops are not being hung to air-dry; corrected. Ventilation hood dripping condensation and oil over stove. Warped and torn ceiling tiles in the ceiling above three-bay sink.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 20. Pass. Ice scoop stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils is not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of a slimy residue around the ice cream scoops and dip well surfaces. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Litter and debris under and around equipment. The floor/wall juncture in baking area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Mold growing along floor wall juncture. Food employees in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats, that cover all hair. Visors do not cover all hair.

Elizabeth R Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Prison, 625 E. King St., follow-up, April 20. Pass. No violations.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., April 20. Fail. Cooler unit in rear of kitchen has chipping paint. Repair hole in ceiling in food preparation area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in kitchen area but facility does have a pest control program. Kitchen ware stored beneath open hole in kitchen ceiling. Potentially hazardous foods not dated and labeled throughout. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in upright freezer. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Replace damaged floor tiles throughout.

McDonald’s No. 07213, 5328 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, complaint, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis No. 80, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 20. Pass. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Meter to detect pH was not functioning properly at the time of inspection. Person in charge agreed to use time in lieu of temperature for rice until the pH meter is repaired or replaced; corrected.

Subway No. 23207, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, change of owner, April 20. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats, visors do not cover all hair or ponytails. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine at the soda station not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet nesting).

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 037, 300 Main St., Denver, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 080, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Wendy's No. 19233, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Bill's Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Fisher's Produce, 705 Graystone Road, bid 4, midway, Manheim, change of owner, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Good Country Fruit LLC, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2 & 6, front, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 19. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing; repeat violation.

Hess’s Barbeque Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 6, Manheim, April 19. Pass. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets or hat.

Hillside Naturals, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, change of owner, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Knead Bread, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Middle School, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Norm’s Soft Pretzels, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 19. Pass. Exposed food preparation has dusty overhead structures and subject to potential contamination.

Prospect Diner, 4030A Minute Drive, Columbia, April 19. Pass. Static dust on the exhaust fume hood above the flat grill. The quaternary ammonia test strips are faded and no longer reactive.

Rebecca's Food Cottage, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, outside, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Retherford Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Stover’s Produce Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

The Duck Factory, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

The Renegade Winery At Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Adamstown Beverage, 2994 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Adamstown Quick Stop, 2990 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Coffee Co., 1639 Lititz Pike, April 18. Pass. Employees’ open beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were out at the counter and at the cook line area. A slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored with bottles of ketchup out at the counter.

Flik International, 2425 New Holland Pike, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Hilltop Acres Farm Market, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, complaint, April 18. Pass. Freshly made sandwiches were held at 45-51 F, in the deli area, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected sandwiches and supplies were voluntarily removed and the bain-marie will be evaluated for temperature control.

Smiley's Deli & Provisions, 402 N. Duke St., follow-up, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., April 18. Fail. Cardboard, not easily cleanable, being used to line the shelves in the walk-in cooler. A spray bottle of a white liquid and a scouring pad stored inside the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by boxes and dirty pans and not accessible at all times for employee use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Food employee involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler, stored open with no covering. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Toothpaste stored on a shelf above the food preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee involved in food preparation whilst wearing a bracelet. Hemping Live Green, CBD Gummies, South Plainfield, NJ., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.