The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Sushi Bar, 731 Cherry Dr., Oct. 15. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate an adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania food code. Cooked eel is stored directly next to raw fish located inside bain marie cooling unit. Pre-packaged sushi rolls, intended for sale beyond 24-hours, are not labeled with sub-ingredients. Facility unable to provide cooling logs for cooked rice pre-acidification and pH values for batched acidified rice.

Jasmine Asian Cuisine, 777 Middletown Road Unit 761, complaint, Oct. 14. Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Food employee used the manual ware washing sink for food preparation and thawing without sanitizing before use.

Pizza Sorrento Bar & Grill, 16 Briarcrest Square, complaint, Oct. 14. Pass. Condensation droplets on the fire suppression system, which is positioned over the stovetop in the kitchen. A ceiling tile was damaged due to a recent leak.

East Hanover Township

G.N.J. Enterprises Inc., 248 Bow Creek Rd., opening, Oct. 14. Fail. The hand wash sink located in the food preparation and ware washing area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Can of spray insecticide in the food preparation and ware washing area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

Elizabethville Borough

Special Place, 125 East Main St., Oct. 13. Fail. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Refrigerated ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food repackaged by the food facility, was being date marked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer's original date. A food employee stored clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining or air-drying. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Exposed food preparation occurred in the area under dirty ventilation ducts, and was subject to potential contamination. In addition, the floor fan was covered in grease and dust blowing across food prep area. Ice machine had a buildup of black mold. The person in charge does not have an adequate knowledge of food safety. Wooden shelves with exposed wood were used to store cookware.

American Legion Post #404, 7 South Market St. PO Box 15, Oct. 12. Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Black slimy mold on the ice machine.

Gratz Borough

Kountry Essa, 543 East Market St., follow-up, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Fresa Bistro, 15 North 3rd St., Oct. 13. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cleaning needed on shelf and under cooking appliances. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the food prep and ware washing area. There is a leak under the three-bay sink. The wet wiping cloths in the area are not being stored in sanitizer solution. The exhaust system needs to be updated and repaired.

Londonderry Township

River House Bar and Grill, 2495 East Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 14. Pass. The insect control devices located in kitchen area are not designed to retain the insect in the device.

Rothrock Foundation, 2912 River Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Pizza Hut, 5275 Devonshire Rd., complaint, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Cross Point Christian Child Care, 430 Colonial Rd., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Holy Name of Jesus School, 6190 Allentown Boulevard., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg Christian School, 2000 Blue Mountain Highway, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Hong Kong Ruby, 2308 Patton Rd. Suite E., follow-up, Oct. 12. Fail. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in between. Various refrigerated foods were held at ambient temperatures. Time in lieu of temperature used in the food facility to control ready-to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen cook line area are not being stored in sanitizer solution. Wiping cloths were in extremely unclean condition in kitchen cook line area. Bulk dry food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Raw chicken prepared directly on the floor and cardboard floor covering of the kitchen by the cooking unit. Various refrigerated foods in the walk-in cooler and cook line bain marie stored without a covering. Various refrigerated foods stored within re-used cans for soy sauce in the reach-in refrigerator.Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, is not being date marked.

Mount Lou San Bible Camp, 2200 Blue Mountain Parkway, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s, 4151 Linglestown Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

Mother’s Subs at Zeek’s Exxon, 835 South Eisenhower Boulevard, Oct. 14. Pass. Food employees in food prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Sohail’s Store, 835 Eisenhower Boulevard, Oct. 14. Pass. Soda machine ice chute equipment, in the customer service area, have an accumulation of pink slime food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Lykens Township

Aunt B’s, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Bob’s Custom Cuts, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Cherished Treasures, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Smucker’s Soft Pretzels, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 15. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 0 parts per million, rather than 150 ppm as stated on the manufacturer's use directions.

Squirrel Farm, 5415 route 25, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

The Ice Cream Parlor, 5415 Route 25 PO Box 575, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, 10 Adelia St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Schiano’s, 317 Union St., follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Refrigerated ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food repackaged by the food facility, was being date marked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer's original date.

Steelton Borough

New Grace Chinese Restaurant, 377 South Front St., Oct. 15. Pass. An open employee's beverage container and partially eaten food was in a food preparation area. Floor tiles in the ware-washing area are cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floors throughout the food facility and, grease hoods, grease filters and exterior of all refrigeration equipment are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

R&M Variety, 841 North Front St., Oct. 15. Pass. Facility is making and bagging ice, which is not labeled as required.

Swatara Township

Eurest at CVS Health Harrisburg, 3721 Tecport Dr., opening, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Herbert A. Schaffner Youth Center, 911 Gibson St., Oct. 14. Pass. Raw shelled eggs stored above whole fruits and vegetables in the walk-in cooler. The floors and ceiling vents throughout the kitchen as well as the fan guards of the stand-up kitchen refrigerator and freezer unit are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Hand washing sink in the kitchen area was not under pressure.

Susquehanna Township

Bagel Lovers, Inc., 2237 Paxton Church Rd., Oct. 13. Pass. Two-door freezer's condenser has ice formation falling off onto food packages stored inside. Mold growth and crude on the inside of ice machine especially on baffle and side walls. Carbonated beverages and juice flavored drinks stored on refrigerator shelves contained crude, debris and mold growth. Old food residue and crude on bottom shelf of see-through refrigerated display case. Sliding glass door track also contains crude and debris.

C&J Catering at Pennsylvania Agriculture, 2301 Cameron St., opening, Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Covenant Christian Academy, 1982 Locust Lane., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

West Hanover Township

Yellow Breeches Educational Center at Fishing Creek, 1524 Pine Tree Ave., Oct. 13. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Williamstown Borough

American Legion Post #239, 123 West Market St., Oct. 12. Pass. Ice machine, a food contact surface, had black mold and pink slime and was not clean to sight and touch. Cooked bacon, a refrigerated ready-to eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the walk-in, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days.

Dollar General, 9565 U.S. 209, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.