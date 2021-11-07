The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

The Craft House, 300 North Bailey Rd., Oct. 29. Fail. The floor drain is backing up on the floor at the mechanical dishwasher. Stained ceiling tiles. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Acme Markets, 3951 Lincoln Highway, Oct. 28. Pass. Stained ceiling tiles in the deli department and above freezers.

Coatesville City

Scott Middle School, 800 Olive St., Oct. 26. Pass. Chicken nuggets stored in the warming cabinet were held at 110 degrees F. Sprinkler head for fire suppression in the walk-in freezer had ice buildup. The Victory refrigerator was empty and not working.

Alquisiras Mexican Store, 735 East Lincoln Highway Suite B, follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Mi Gualupita, 340 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 25. Pass. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours,is not being date marked.

Downingtown Borough

Brandywine Grace Church Kitchen, 40 West Pennsylvania Ave., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, 751 West Lancaster Ave., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

East Bradford Township

CVS Pharmacy, 760 Miles Rd., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

East Brandywine Township

7-Eleven, 1205 Horseshoe Pike, follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

East Caln Township

Wawa, 1083 East Lancaster Ave., Oct. 26. Pass. Ceiling air vent above the coffee station has dust on it. Retail walk-in black debris on wall panel above customer doors. Trash bin areas throughout the store have excessive loose debris. Flooring near the soda fountain has spill on it and is discolored. Flooring underneath of equipment in the food preparation area has excessive soiled debris buildup.

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant, 853 East Lancaster Ave., Oct. 25. Fail. Exterior bar refrigerator was at 50 degrees F. Another exterior bar refrigerator unit was at room temperature. The beer walk-in refrigerator was between 45 and 48 degrees F. Ice buildup on the condensate pan. Main bar refrigerator was at room temperature. Unit's electrical GFCI was tripped. Prep area hand washing sink access obstructed by a step up and hand truck. Lower shelving of the chicken wing preparation table was broken and disconnected from legging support. Numerous door gaskets were ripped or improperly seated. Leaks in the ice maker. The Coca Cola ice bin was corroded and leaking onto the floor. The two compartment preparation sink has constant drip that does not shut off. Silver ware wash dispenser did not shut off. The plate surface temperature of the high temperature dishwasher was measured at 150 degrees F. Small flies in the kitchen, interior and exterior bars and mop sink area. The exterior bar has not been used for some time. Numerous kitchen equipment (refrigerators interiors, deep fryer lower compartments, warming wells, door handles and sinks) were soiled. areas of puddling water and soiling in the entire kitchen area. Cracked tile base coving in the dry storage room and utility room. There’s a missing corner bead and separation in the rear exterior doorway. Sealant on the cook line floor drains was deteriorated.

East Coventry Township

Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Rd., Oct. 27. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. In the refrigerator, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility is not being date marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the refrigerators. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

East Goshen Township

The Red Sombrero, 1528 Paoli Pike, opening, Oct. 26. Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Construction materials and debris throughout the facility. The hot water temperature at the hand wash sink located in the employee restroom was at 67 degrees F. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the customer and employee restrooms prior to operation. Provide thermometers to all cold holding units. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks throughout the facility to remind food employees to wash their hands. No soap and paper towels in the employee and customer restrooms. The wooden front area requires another seal coat to ensure that this surface is smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Purchase test strips for the chlorine and Quat sanitizer prior to operation.

East Marlborough Township

Charles F. Patton Middle School, 760 Unionville Rd., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 815 East Baltimore Pike, Oct. 26. Fail. At the bar, provide chlorine test strips for monitoring concentration of sanitizer at the three compartment sink. At the ice bin in the wait station, reseal around the edge to prevent water from leaking. Reattach the metal paneling in the walk-in refrigerator along the floor and wall juncture to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. The fans in the walk-in refrigerator, floor of walk-in freezer and the floor under the soda machine at the wait station need to be cleaned. Coleslaw was in an ice bin at 50 degrees F and had been out for more than four hours. The hand washing sink across from the dish machine is not working properly when activated.

East Nantmeal Township

Nantmeal United Methodist Church, 359 Nantmeal Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. Test kit on location was for testing chlorine in pools, not for testing food-contact surface sanitizing.

East Nottingham Township

Bigfoot’s Express, 2223 Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Oct. 29. Pass. Two outside waste handling units had drain plugs removed.

Easttown Township

Phil’s Famous Pizza & Steaks, 521 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Old mouse droppings under the cabinet at the soda machine in the lobby.

East Whiteland Township

Avola, 625 Morehall Rd., Oct. 28. Fail. Food handlers not washing hands in between separate tasks. The tabletop can opener blade and holder need further cleaning and sanitizing. Mold-like growth on ice machine interior splash guard. Raw chicken intermixed on sheet pans with thawing raw beef. Open can of pumpkin puree with mold-like growth stored in reach in cooler at main bar. Open cans of beverages stored in the bar cooler. Bulk dry good bins lacking content labels. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, are not being date marked. Soiled card board lining storage shelves in kitchen near back door. The shelves, storage sheet pan racks, sinks and sink surroundings throughout the kitchen and bar need further cleaning. The bar speed racks, exterior surface ledges behind bar, exterior of bulk dry good containers, hood’s interior surfaces, top of mechanical dishwasher and drawers at pasta prep table need further cleaning. Dust-like debris on ceiling vent cover in ware wash area. Chemical storage shelves under the hand wash sink at bar and reach-in storage shelves throughout the kitchen need further cleaning. Mop head stored in bucket. Floor at entrance area and in walk in cooler, and walk-in freezer unclean. Kitchen floor edges and under equipment and ware wash area unclean. Floor under equipment at bar unclean. One of two food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Facility using bowls and single use containers as scoops in bulk dry good bins. Cases of food stored on floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 degrees F. Fruit flies were in the ware wash area near sinks and dirty linen holder. Several flies were in the kitchen. Back screen door was not closing to a tight seal. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Carton of milk stored in main bar reach-in cooler past date Oct. 27. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the pizza oven area. Two lights out in the hood above the cook line in the kitchen.

Villa Maria House of Studies, 1140 King Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. A quarter of fat free milk stored in the cooler was past its expiration date of Oct. 27. Several clean knives stored in between the butcher block table and the stainless steel drying surface table. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. The interior of the microwave was unclean. The ice machine interior splash guard was unclean.

Canteen Avenue C at IFM Prover, 420 Lapp Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Three hummus cups, one fruit cup, and a tortellini bowl with bacon was expired.

Canteen Avenue C at Janssen Malvern, 90 Great Valley Parkway, Oct. 26. Pass. Two BLT sandwiches had an expiration date of Oct. 15, 2021 and one chicken salad sandwich had an expiration date of Oct. 22, 2021. One avocado toast package, and numerous cheese sticks had an expiration date of Oct. 12 and Sept. 16, 2021 were in the refrigerator.

One Source Micro Market at Fujirebio Diagnostics, 201 Great Valley Parkway, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 25. Fail. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Numerous Biryanis were placed hot in the refrigerator in containers greater than four inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method.

One Source Micro Market at Cerner Corporation, 51 Valley Stream Parkway, Oct. 25. Pass. One milk and four sandwiches were date marked with Oct. 24, 2021.

Elverson Borough

Twin Valley Elementary School, 50 Mast Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. An employee working at this facility has attended an approved food safety manager training class, but has not applied for Chester County Certified Food Manager Certification.

Franklin Township

The Road Rancher, 1677 New London Rd., Oct. 27. Pass. no violations.

Honey Brook Township

Eby’s Store of Honey Brook, 3801 Horseshoe Pike, follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. Ceiling tiles in several areas are stained and damaged. Clean walls in deli walk-in refrigerator. Floor and wall juncture in meat prep room was missing floor coving.

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 3170 Horseshoe Pike, follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. Floor throughout kitchen needs thorough cleaning including under and behind equipment. Floor in dry storage area was cleaned. Wall in kitchen near prep tables was missing floor coving, creating a large gap between floor and wall. Cooling fan support has not been replaced. An employee is scheduled for a certified food manager course.

Kennett Square Borough

Fran Keller’s Eatery, 119 West State St., Oct. 28. Fail. Supply chlorine test strips to check the dishwasher chlorine levels daily. The walk-in shelving, fountain soda and behind the cook line needs to be cleaned. Remove the aluminum foil and duct tape from the table across from the three-bay sink.

Kennett Township

Chartwells at Greenwood Elementary School, 420 Greenwood Rd., Oct. 26. Fail. Dishwasher booster heater is not working properly. Walk-in freezer is not working.

Taqueria Moroleon Restaurant, 9173 Gap Newport Pike, follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

London Grove Township

Acme Markets, 851 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 27. Fail. The ice machine and steamer are no longer used. The ceiling above the handicap-accessible toilet room is in disrepair. Plastic scrapers used for the meats were found hanging from the faucet at the wash compartment of the three compartment sink. Drawer under the stand mixer, perimeter of floor in department in the deli, the floor under deli display cases, floor under seafood display cases need to be cleaned. The exhaust fan cover in the women’s bathroom, the herb display unit (cilantro, parsley, etc), shelving and grates need to be cleaned. A roll-off dumpster was temporarily placed behind the store while the compactor was fixed. A roll of paper towels observed stored on the diaper changing station. Hand washing sink by the rotisserie oven is leaking at the drain. The food facility does not employ a Chester County certified food manager as required.

Lower Oxford Township

La Latina International Market, 309 Limestone Rd., follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. Rear receiving door and front door were open.

La Latina Market, 309 Limestone Rd., follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Malvern Borough

Anthony’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 127 West King St., complaint, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

Tacos Quetzaly Morelos, 835 West Cypress St., Oct. 28. Fail. Beans in the steam table were 104 degrees F. No labels were provided for the pre-packaged Flan from El Jalisco Bakery.

Oxford Borough

El Nayarit Mexican Store, 4 South Third St., Oct. 27. Pass. Food debris on the flood around the self-service baked good case.

Boston Market, 66 South Third St., Oct. 25. Fail. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Mold-like growth on the inside top of the ice machine. Missing faucet at the three-bay sink. Drain line for the ice machine is not positioned over the floor drain therefore water is leaking onto the floor behind the unit. Rethermalizer and soda fountain machine is not in use. The two countertop steam tables and metro C5 hot hold unit are not in use. There is a broken mixer on the floor. Seal gaps around utility piping to the right of the three-bay sink. Food facility lost its certified supervisory employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified employee as required. A light is needed inside the mop room and office. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk-in refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. All floor drains, the stand mixer, trays and inside of tray rack across from ovens are unclean. The door gaskets on small bain marie have a mold ceiling. The vent in front of the service area is unclean.

Penn Township

Two Stones Pub, 49 Jenners Village Center, Oct. 26. Pass. The caulk between the hand sink and the adjacent wall across from the ice cream freezer is missing creating a hard to clean area. Loose door gasket on the right door of the under counter continental refrigerator.

Phoenixville Borough

Van Horn’s, 108 Bridge St., Oct. 29. Pass. Facility is in the process of getting a certified food manager. The three-basin sink was tempted at 111 degrees F. No sign or poster posted at the han dwash sink in the kitchen to remind food employees to wash their hands.Hand wash sink in kitchen not sealed to back wall. Grease trap top and surroundings unclean.

7-Eleven, 200 Nutt Rd., follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Phoenixville Middle School, 1000 Purple Pride Parkway, Oct. 26. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee ladies locker room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Floor under mechanical dish washer in ware wash room was unclean.

Aramark at Phoenixville High School, 1200 Gay St., Oct. 25. Pass. Food-like splatter on the interior top of microwave oven. Container of uncovered tooth picks stored in dry storage room. One water stained ceiling tile in food service area above the taco station. Final rinse temperature not reaching proper sanitizing temperature of 180 degrees F. Hot water at 100 degrees F not available at the hand wash sink in the cafeteria seating area, and hand wash sink next to three-bay sink in the kitchen. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the ware wash area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Final rinse gauge on outside of mechanical dish washer not properly working.

Schuylkill Township

Aramark at Manavon Elementary School and Phoenixville Early Learning Center, 1-2 Phantom Way, Oct. 26. Fail. The three continental cold-hold units were holding foods at above 41 degrees F. There were initially no thermometers placed inside the continental cold-hold units.

Aramark at Schuylkill Elementary School, 290 South White Horse Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

Old Philadelphia Public House, 1701 Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. One of the glass-chilling cabinets in the bar had absorbent towels lining the shelves.

Tredyffrin Township

Sal’s Pizzeria, 221 East Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. Chicken wings observed thawing at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method. Remove loose caulk under the cooking exhaust hood.

Tredyffrin-Easttown Middle School, 801 Conestoga Rd., Oct. 28. Dryer vent bucket did not have water filled at least halfway. Three light bulbs are in the dry food storage area.

Cup of Dreams Coffee & Tea, 5 Paoli Plaza, Oct. 27. Pass. Provide a bottle of soap and post hand washing sign at the front under counter hand washing station. Prepackaged food on retail shelves is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement or nutritional facts.

Ebo’s Fresh Food, 436 West Swedesford Rd., opening, Oct. 27. Pass. Provide a splash guard on both sides of the food prep sink. A drying rack is required for equipment after wash, rinse and sanitizing. The back of house ware washing food prep room ceiling tile is perforated, porous and is not durable, smooth, non-porous or non-absorbent. Obtain Chlorine and QT test strips to ensure adequate sanitizing concentrations at the three-bay sink. The facility needs to submit its certified food manager application. Provide a mop hanger to ensure mops are air dried after use.

Our Deli & Meats, 41 East Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Valley Forge Middle School, 105 West Walker Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. The black floor mat in front of dishwasher observed ripped and torn. A Line has chipped wall paint to the right of the fire pull.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Carmine’s Parkside Pizza, 180 Little Conestoga Rd. #8, Oct. 27. Fail. No sanitizer test kits available. The Lower air temperatures of the cookline bain maries were between 42 and 43 degrees F. Several product temperatures were measured all in the 43-44 degree range. Inside walk-in air temperature was at 43 degrees F. Loose caulk on the hood wall joint. Dust on the inside walk-in cooler fan guards and feed lines. Remove all cardboard from food shelving.

Happy House, 160 Little Conestoga Rd., Oct. 27. Fail. Steam dumplings were measured to have an internal temperature of 120 degrees F. Staff washed and rinsed a food container without pooling water or utilizing a sanitizer. Dirty knives stored in a clean knife rack. Walmart merchandiser bags being used for direct food storage. Refrigeration handles were soiled. The Pepsi door frame was soiled. The stainless steel table worktop cooler was soiled.

Uwchlan Township

Fresh Meat Products, 15 Marchwood Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. The white chest freezer is broken and not in use. The scale was dirty. The facility does not have a certified food manager.

Valley Township

Animated Brewing Company, 255 South Mount Air Rd., follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 100 Airport Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. Clean shelves located next to the three-compartment sink. French fry warmer had an accumulation of grease. Wall located between the drive through service window and three compartment sink was dirty from the food splash. Floor throughout the facility was observed dirty under equipment from food debris and residue. Walk-in freezer door has a buildup of ice. Shelves located to the left of ice machine were starting to rust.

Warwick Township

Inn at St. Peters Village, 3471 St. Peters Road. PO Box 154, Oct. 28. Fail. The lower section of the Continental salad and dressing prep top had a large puddle of water that could potentially contaminate food. Cardboard was being used to line the floor of the cook line. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in the bar area was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. There are wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on the cook line. A heavy accumulation of grease was found on the filters, walls and fire suppression lines of the ventilation hood. No consumer advisory has been placed on the menu for any potentially hazardous food items which are not cooked thoroughly, such as less-than-well-done burgers. The outside of all kitchen equipment (refrigerators, prep tops, microwaves) is getting greasy, especially the handles. The floors underneath and behind all kitchen equipment, especially under the three-compartment sink and around the fryer and the inside of the microwave on the cook line needs to be cleaned. The entire inside of the walk-in cooler has a buildup of mildew-like grime and needs to be cleaned. The floor of the server area, especially under tables and at the floor and wall junction, the soda gun holster in the bar and the floor in the bar, especially under the bar itself, needs to be cleaned. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. In the cook line prep top, raw hamburger was stored on top of cheese, risking potential cross-contamination. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment. The hand wash sink in the bar area was blocked by a large trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. The waste oil barrels were being stored on wood, which is absorbent.

West Chester Borough

Avalon Restaurant, 116 East Gay St., Oct. 27. Fail. Clean the mold and dust from the fan covers and housing. Defrost the chest freezers Shelf, wall above the charbroiler and the entire wall behind the equipment under the hood not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Replace the broken light shield in the kitchen. Server refrigerator operating at 50 degrees F. Sliced grape tomatoes were at 59°F and the caesar dressing was at 60 degrees F. Shrimp at 50 degrees F. Several quarts of Half N Half on the shelf inside the walk-in refrigerator with an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2021 and the containers were bulging. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The wash solution temperature in the mechanical dishwasher sanitizing with chemicals was 109 degrees F. Remove all grease buildup from the cement blocks that hold up the grease trap and the floor under the grease trap. Wooden fencing next to the grease trap absorbed oil. Clean the ceiling tiles and the HVAC registers.

El Nevado, 229 West Chestnut St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 601 West Strasburg Rd., follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Pizza West Chester, 136 East Market St., opening, Oct. 26. Pass. Certified food manager is listed for another facility.

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell, 519 East Market St., Oct. 25. Fail. The thermometer in the walk-in cooler was broken and was not providing an accurate temperature reading. Sheet trays were found in poor condition with buildup on the sides. The sides and bottom sections of the fryer units had a grease buildup. The external side door (dumpster side) was found propped open and not self-closing to protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Quat sanitizing agent in the three-compartment sink was measured at 100 parts per million. Facility does not maintain a Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager certificate. A thermometer was not available in the front beverage cooler. Area in the dining room has a reoccurring floor leak. Water is coming up through floor. The ceiling above the three-compartment sink was in disrepair and was missing a ceiling tile. The floor near the fryers and food prep area was unclean with food and grease buildup.

West Goshen Township

Country Bagel Bakery, 929 South High St. #21, Oct. 29. Fail. Butcher block table is cracked and deeply etched. In customer self service area, prepackaged cookies and yogurt parfaits were without proper labeling. Shelving is rusted in the green rack in the walk-in refrigerator, white racks above the mixers and the racks above the three-bay sink. The baker’s racks and shelving in the walk-in refrigerator and the steel prep table in the bagel dough prep station need to be cleaned. The floors throughout the food service area, the floors, walks and ceiling in the walk-in refrigerator and the ceiling vents lights and tiles above the sandwich stations need to be cleaned.

Artisan Exchange Kitchen, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 13-8, follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Olive and Meadow, 208 Carter Dr. Unit 13B, opening, Oct. 28. Pass. Post Chester County certified food manager certificate in public view.

Timothy’s West Chester, 929 South High St., Oct. 28. Fail. At the mainline bain marie, ambient air and food (such as chicken wings, steak & cut produce) was at 60 degrees F. Mops are not hung to dry. Exterior of dishwasher, conveyor belt of pizza oven, filter above pizza oven and interior of all bar refrigerators need to be cleaned. At exterior refuse area, keep the lids to the dumpster and grease drum closed at all times. There is no Chester County certified food manager enlisted at the facility. Along the mainline, there was an in-use knife stored between table and bain marie, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Facility has changed its menu since last inspection. Several damaged floor areas. Steel floor in walk-in refrigerator (primary food storage) and the walk-in freezer is rusting. Clean the floors (especially at floor and wall juncture and under equipment), main kitchen and rear storage room, bar and server station. Clean all floor drains and air gaps in the food service area. One can of whipped cream with a May 5, 2021 expiration date and a carton of creamer with an Oct. 24, 2021 expiration date were in the bar refrigerators. In one tabletop warmer, shredded chicken and beef crumbles were at 120 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. Interior bin of large ice machine, ice scoop, table-mounted can openers, red knife rack and knives need to be cleaned and sanitized.

7-Eleven, 1165 West Chester, change of owner, Oct. 27. Fail. The facility does not have a certified food manager. In the rear warewashing room, thoroughly clean the floor and move all boxes up off the floor onto storage shelving. Numerous dead ants on the floor below fountain soda boxes.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1107 West Chester Pike, Oct. 27. Pass. Clean the floors in the bar area, especially under equipment. Clean inside of the beer refrigerators in the bar area.

Great China, 929 South High St., Oct. 27. Fail. There are a few bulk dry storage containers which have lids that are chipped and stained. Paper may not be used to line and cover food containers. Clean bottom shelf of steel prep table. Remove all peeling caulk from the interior of the hood canopy. Provide light shield over the exposed bulb in hood canopy or provide a shatter-proof light bulb.

Sallamin Foods International at the Artisan Exchange, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 13B, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dragonfly Catering at the Artisan Exchange, 208 Carter Dr., Oct. 25. Pass. Prepackaged food such as macaroni and cheese is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 9" allergen ingredients.

West Grove Borough

West Grove Presbyterian Church, 139 West Evergreen Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. The restrooms are lacking hot water at least 100 degrees F at the hand sinks.

West Sadsbury Township

Dunkin Donuts, 760 Commons Dr., follow-up, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 100 Commons Dr., Oct. 27. Pass. Milk in the grab and go case was past expiration dates of Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, 2021.

Westtown Township

Asuka, 1502 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 28. Fail. Raw shrimp and meats were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Foods prepared in the facility were not date-marked. Plastic containers were stored at the handwashing sink next to the three-compartment sink. A dented can was on the shelf in the dry storage room.

Burger King, 1502 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 28. Fail. Floor and wall surfaces around the ice maker, HVAC vents and ceiling throughout and floor and walls in the drive thru area need to be cleaned. Employee personal belongings including a backpack and jacket hanging by the pan storage rack.

Saints Simon and Jude School, 8 Cavanaugh Court, Oct. 26. Pass. Seal around the pipes extending through the wall. A can of Raid ant and roach spray was in the cabinet under the sink in the kitchen and in cabinet in toilet room.

West Whiteland Township

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 117 East Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Oct. 28. Pass. Accumulation of water along the bottom of the front cold holding unit.

Frida’s Mexican Grill, 260 Exton Square Parkway, change of owner, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Williamson Hospitality at Camilla Hall Nursing Home, 1145 King Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. Grease-like debris buildup on left side hoods above cooking equipment. Two water stained ceiling tiles in the main kitchen near prep tables at windows. Floor drain under mechanical dishwasher was unclean. Light out above ovens in main kitchen, and in ware wash area near the dishwasher.

Ichika Asian Cuisine, 348 North Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Mary C. Howse Elementary School, 641 East Boot Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Giant, 153 East Swedesford, follow-up, Oct. 25. Pass. No violations