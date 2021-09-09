The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

China Fun, 3611 Pottsville Pike, Aug. 30. Pass. Multiple foods (chicken, shrimp, beef) were held at 53.1, 53.2, 52.9 degrees F, in the bain marie, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Food dispensing utensil in bulk dry food bins stored in the food. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Table shelves in sink area are soiled.

Giant Food Store, 4320 North Fifth Street Highway, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Big Saving Grocery, 1058 Green St., Sept. 2. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sealin Grocery and Deli, 1168 Green St., Sept. 2. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The hand wash sink in the food prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Hood system is missing filter.

Sinking Spring Borough

Manuel Class at Willow Glenn, 94 Park Ave., Aug. 29. Pass. Facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification. Temporary stand did not have the overhead protection set up.

Mayra’s Latin Cuisine, 94 Park Ave., Aug. 29. Pass. Facility does not have a certified food manager. Temporary hand wash set up was not set up for start of operation.

Olucuilta at Willow Glen, 94 Park Ave., Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.