The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

East Caln Township

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1215 Lancaster Ave, July 22, Pass. Contamination concern: * Observed water formation and droplets on several ceiling air vent registers throughout the kitchen and dishwashing areas. Clean/Repair the following: * Several hood baffle vent filters were missing; install within 14 days. * Cardboard lining the dry storage shelving. Cardboard is not easily cleanable or approved as shelf liners. Remove. * Grill line under counter cooler; water in base cabinet. Repair and clean. * Dishwasher; scale build-up. Clean the following: * Ceiling Return Air Vent Registers; dust * Rear door air curtain; dust Clean both within 24 hours.

East Coventry Township

Frank Spera Custom Butcher, 1160 Bethel Church Rd, July 18, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Observed several boxes of meats stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Kolb’s Farm Store, 151 Kolb Rd, July 21, Fail. Cardboard, an absorbent material that is not easily cleanable, was used to line shelves in the dairy walk-in cooler. Fly strips were hung over the dry storage area and the 3-compartment sink, where they could potentially drip and contaminate food or food-contact surfaces. At the coffee station, a pitcher of creamer was at 66°F and had been sitting out of temperature for over 4 hours. In the white McCray reach-in refrigerated produce display case, food was being held at 44°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. The only TCS foods (foods requiring refrigeration) in the display case were 4 boxes of cut leafy greens. In the dry storage area, at the wall directly behind the walk-in freezer, there is significant condensation dripping from the walk-in freezer, soaking into the wood of the wall, and gathering on the floor. The mop sink faucet and hose does not have a backflow prevention device installed. In the dry storage area, the floor needs a thorough cleaning, especially under shelving and along the floor/wall junction.

Easttown Township

Circle K Rehoboth Petroleum, 201 W Lancaster Ave, July 18, Fail. Observed bottled drinks stored directly on the floor in a walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. The facility must keep documentation of the hot dog tongs being washed every four hours and provide this documentation to the department upon request. Ceiling tile over the soda machine has a rip in it and needs to be replaced. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Food items were held at 115-120 °F, in the hot holding equipment, rather than 135°F or above as required. The open air beverage refrigerator was observed to be off and not in use during the inspection. Clean and sanitize the customer bathroom. Caulk the three compartment sink to the wall.

Papa John’s Pizza, 555 E Lancaster Ave, July 18, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust & debris. 1- Clean exterior of type two (2) hood located above the pizza oven.

East Goshen Township

Canteen Vending of Phoenixville, 1303 Goshen Pkwy, July 19, Pass. No violations.

East Marlborough Township

Grain Craft Bar and Kitchen, 108 W Street Rd, July 20, Pass. Basement Prep - floor surface has deteriorated.

East Nantmeal Township

French Creek Golf Links, 4500 Conestoga Rd, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Kimberton Fire Company, 61 Firehouse Ln, July 22, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Zoe’s Kitchen, 50 National Ave, July 18, Pass. Clean the floors and walls near the cookline. EHS observed some stained ceiling tiles in the kitchen area near the hood system. Clean the ceiling tiles, if the stains cannot be removed the facility must replace the ceiling tiles. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required.

Evelyn Pizza, 557 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 19,Pass. No violations.

Penn Street Pizza, 1 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. Clean the wallboard at the warewashing sink; splatter. Maintain clean to the sight and touch. No Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Royal India Grocery and Restaurant, 122 Lancaster Ave, July 21, Pass. The Food Facility has packaged food which is not labeled as required. Observed onions being stored directly near the bathroom, blocking the bathroom doors. The onions need to be moved away from the warewashing area immediately. Do not store any food items in the warewashing area. EHS Observed food stored directly on the floor in boxes in the facility and on the ground outside of the facility in boxes. Motichoor Ladoo was found at room temperature and must be discarded. Facility needs to ensure that they are reading the labels on food items and any food items that stated it must be refrigerated must be kept at a temperature of 41 degrees or below at all times. -Peeled garlic, Bagged spinach, and cut carrots were all in the front open air cold holding unit with a temperature of 60 degrees. All items must be discarded. Yogurts were found in the cold holding unit that had a temperature of 44 degrees. Cardboard lining dry storage shelves, and interior cooling unit shelves throughout the facility. Remove immediately, ensure the surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Repair or replace the chest freezer in the back storage room. All interior and exterior cold holding units need to be washed and sanitized. Clean all floors throughout the facility. Observed a leak at the cold water handle at the three compartment sink. EHS observed some ceiling tiles throughout the store with rips in them. Caulk the hand sink in the warewashing area to the wall. Observed an abundance of flies throughout the facility.

Kennett Township

Fairfield Inn and Suites, 719 E Baltimore Pike, July 19, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

Lunha, 12o W South St, July 19, Pass. No violations.

Produce Place, 606 E Cypress St, July 19, Fail. Chlorine test strips must be supplied to check Cl level in the dishwasher daily. Level must be 50-100ppm. Island cabinet (with trash can)- surface has deteriorated. Resurface to be non-porous, durable and cleanable. Countertop is also worn and edges are deteriorating at the trash bin - this will need to be replaced soon as well. Rusty shelving above 3 bay must be replaced. Both black refrigerators were 48-50F. Juice machine must be cleaned every 4 hours after initial use.

Malvern Borough

J Scott Catering, Wiz Wit Catering, Common Good Pizza, 189 Pennsylvania Ave, July 21, Pass. Four dented canned items were observed on the dry storage shelf. Food facility preparing foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Food facility preparing foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in cardboard boxes directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The floors in the dry storage area need to be repaired so that they are smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Some cove bases in the kitchen need to be repaired so that they are sealed to the wall. Replace two hood lights that are burned out. Facility needs to come up with a designated area away from the kitchen area for employees to keep their personal belongings.

Queen of Hearts Catering, 193 Pennsylvania Ave, July 21, Pass. -Four dented canned items were observed on the dry storage shelf. Food facility preparing foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Stop using reduced oxygen packaging immediately and submit a HACCP Plan to the Department for approval. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in cardboard boxes directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Some cove bases in the kitchen need to be repaired so that they are sealed to the wall. Replace two hood lights that are burned out. Facility needs to come up with a designated area away from the kitchen area for employees to keep their personal belongings.

New Garden Township

Hartefeld National Golf Club, 1 Hartefeld Rd, July 21, Pass. Floor at hostess station is water damaged and gives when walked on.

Landenberg Village Store, 100 Landenberg Rd, Follow Up, July 21, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Dunkin Donuts, 321 N Third St, Follow Up, July 22, Pass. Observed small amount of fly activity. There has been a noticeable reduction in the amount of fly activity. Continue with weekly pest control services until the fly activity is effectively controlled and eliminated.

Penn Township

Crazy Deli Crepes Cafe, 494 W Baltimore Pike, Complaint, July 19, Pass. Observed small amounts of dust from spackle work on pans/utensils. Observed small amounts of dust from spackle work on packaged food items and non-food contact surfaces. Observed newly applied drywall spackle on the rear kitchen wall to the left of the wire shelves.

Phoenixville Borough

7-Eleven Store, 200 Nutt Rd, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. No violations.

Vesta Kitchen at Franklin Commons, 400 Franklin Ave, July 19, Pass. No violations.

PJ Ryan’s Pub, 231 Bridge St, July 22, Fail. Food employees observed in the kitchen prepping food and not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. 2-scrappers stored between wall and dishwasher table in ware wash room. Observed wet wiping cloths in sanitizer buckets throughout the facility, not being stored in the sanitizer solution. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration, Facility contacted ECHOLAB to drop off sanitizer test strips. -Debris build up on table top can opener blade in kitchen. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Water pooling on the interior of the beverage cooler behind the front main bar. * Floor under soda box storage area in basement. * Floor edges surrounding grease trap under sinks in ware wash room. * surfaces, shelves and exterior of equipment behind bars. * main bar wooden bar top. COS * Top of dishwasher in ware wash room. Several uncovered single use items stored in the basement dry storage room with contact surfaces exposed. Invert the containers and keep all affected items covered. Faucet base loose from sink at 2 bay sink in kitchen. Floor edges behind the main bar are unclean. -Fruit flies observed in and around sinks at the basement bar.

Schuylkill Township

CVS Pharmacy, 130 Schuylkill Rd, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Bob’s Haven Deli, 1442 Charlestown Rd, July 20, Pass. In the sandwich prep top/bain marie, cheeses and other items were stacked above the lip of the cold wells in the top. The cold wells are designed to only cold-hold foods that are completely inside the well. A styrofoam container was being used to scoop frozen french fries.

Phoenixville Country Club, 355 Country Club Rd, July 22, Fail. Employees at the bar were adding cut fruit garnishes to drinks with their bare hands. At the steam table, cold soups were put directly into the table to be reheated, and were not heated to 165°F for 15 seconds prior to hot-holding as required. At the Fogel glass-front refrigerator, foods close to the door of the unit were being held at 44-45°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. At the prep top/bain marie, several containers of TCS dressings were stacked above the rim of the cold wells. In the walk-in cooler, commercially processed ready to eat foods (deli meats and cheeses) that were held for more than 24 hours were not being marked with the date it was opened. An irreversible registering temperature indicator, thermometer, or temperature-measuring stickers for measuring the dish surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. The bar area does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. In the upstairs bar, no sanitizer was initially present. The sanitizer bottle was replaced and the machine was primed, but no sanitizer was detected after testing. The inside of the ice machine, particularly the metal piece coming from the top, has some grime building up and needs to be cleaned and sanitized. No paper towels were available at the hand sink at the bar. Working spray bottles of cleaning chemicals in the kitchen were not marked with the common name of the chemical. In the bar, bottles of drinks and drink mixes were stored in the floor in the same area as bottles of cleaners.

South Coventry Township

Flowing Springs Inn, 4000 Pottstown Pike, July 22, Pass. No chlorine test strips were available at the bar to test the sanitizer concentration in the dishwasher.

Stone Barn Cellars, 3050 Pottstown Pike, July 22, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Township

Schwartz and Sprinkles Cakes, 5 Riverside Dr, July 22, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Highgate at Paoli Pointe Assisted Living, 600 Paoli Pointe Dr, Follow Up, July 18, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - 1-Provide pex line drain at soda dispenser gun holder. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Ceiling vent and adjacent tiles on cook line. 2-Ceiling vent and wall prior to dish room entrance. 3-Floors under steam well and make a line. 4-Top of cook line reach in cooler double door unit. 5-Inside of upper convection oven and top of door jambs. 6-Floor / wall juncture under food prep tables and food prep sink.

Planted Kitchens, 312 W Swedesford Rd, July 19, Pass. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1-Ansul and fire tags dated May 2021- Obtain current tags dated within one calendar year. Provide a time and space control letter to the Department, since Veggie Licious is currently operating in the facility for wholesale productions. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Maureen Sharaf, submit CCHD CFM application to the Department within 10 days.

Wawa, 52 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. Food employees observed in the kitchen, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Church of the Savior Building F, 651 N Wayne Ave, July 20, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Complete a thorough cleaning of the entire kitchen floor under all equipment, refrigeration, freezers, and under the three bay sink and mechanical dishwasher. 2-Wall behind the ice machine. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1- Ice machine not working - Tech visited on site and indicated the upper portion is to be replaced and may take anywhere between 6-12 weeks. 2-Far left 1L freezer observed with missing fan guard. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Craig Tanis, valid through June 2027. Submit the attached CCHD CFM to the Department within 10 days.

Spatola’s Pizza, 32 W Lancaster Ave, July 21, Pass. Soap was not available at the back handwash sink in the prep area.

Sage Atwater Senior Living, 900 Atwater Dr, July 22, Pass. The following surface finishes observed chipped, cracked, roughened and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1-Walls in the 2nd floor independent living cafe are observed chipped to the left of the grill line on the wall and above the assembly table by the counter. The main kitchen high heat warewashing machine observed with the wash temperature gauge not working. Clean the following areas; 1-Gas lines behind the cook line in main kitchen. 2-Ceiling vent in main kitchen warewashing area.

Uwchlan Township

Fresh Meat Products, 15 Marchwood Rd, Complaint, July 19, Fail. The wallboard and office window next to the food preparation table had food splatter. Warewashing sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing manual warewashing. Cutting board and food containers do not fit in the undersized sink. Observed a soiled cutting board on a food preparation table. According to staff no cutting had been completed this morning. The wrap station table had areas of soiling.

Lionville Uni-Mart, 100 E Uwchlan Ave, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. The pizza preparation table was observed to be soiled with food debris. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. This is a repeat violation. Observed large accumulations of ice build-up on the walk-in freezer interior wall surface and around the walk-in freezer middle door.

Asian Grocery, 11 Marchwood Rd, July 22, Fail. Unapproved products: * Observed chicken legs observed in a cooler of the walk-in freezer. Staff stated these are personal items. These items were picked up by a family member and removed at the time of inspection. * A check freezer was located in the dry storage room. The unit was filled with unmarked meats. Staff stated this is personal foods located on site due to a house remodel. Remove the cooler and meats within 7 days. Peanuts and beans are portioned and packaged onsite. Repackaged bags bear no package labels. Basement Utility Room. Observed what appears to be water dripping from a condensate line onto the floor. The basement dry storage area has a large section of ceiling with black mold.

Warwick Township

Paola’s Pizza, 2650 Ridge Rd, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. No violations.

St Peter’s Bakery, 3441 St Peter’s Rd, July 21, Fail. The front refrigerated display case was holding foods at 43-55°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was initially dispensing at around 150 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as required. In the bathroom, half of a ceiling tile has broken off and is missing. The food facility does not employ a Chester County Certified Food Manager as required.

West Chester Borough

El Limon, 348 W Gay St, July 19, Pass. Observed in-use knives stored between a food prep table and a stainless steel table, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Prepackaged containers of Flan and Tres Leches are not labeled properly with all of the ingredients from most to least, net weight, your facility name and address, and/or nutritional facts.

Gryphon Cafe, 111 W Gay St, July 19, Pass. Gallons of milk and cartons of Almond Milk etc., were observed iced improperly-just resting on top of the ice instead of buried in the ice and surrounded on all sides in the counter ice bin.

Insomnia Cookies, 142 W Gay St, July 19, Pass. Chest Freezers-one side of each of the lids to the freezers are missing their end caps and the insulation is exposed.

Roots Cafe, 133 E Gay St, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. No violations.

Turk’s Head Tavern Jitters Sports Bar, 146 W Gay St, July 19, Pass. No violations.

Spaz Beverage Company, 1015 West Chester Pike, July 20, Pass. No violations.

Amore Pizza and Restaurant, 316 S High St, July 22, Pass. Hamburgers are served undercooked to the customer's request; and a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Clean the following non-food contact surfaces: 1. Shelving under the stainless steel table. 2. Cart racks-if no longer used-remove from premises. 3. Exterior of the dough mixer. Clean the floor around and behind the dough mixer. A food employee was observed cutting cabbage for coleslaw with his bare hands

Mas Mexicali Cantina, 102 E Market St, July 22, Pass. Cantina Bar: The hand sink faucet has been connected to an air cooled portable Air Conditioner due to the Air Conditioning Unit for the facility being down. You must immediately remove the water line from this hand sink. This hand sink must always be accessible. Replace all missing ceiling tiles over the ice machine in the Kitchen and in the Cantina Bar. Repair/replace the soap dispenser in the Employee Men's Toilet Room-only a small amount of soap could be obtained from it. Supply a QT 10 test kit and a Chlorine Test Kit to the Cantina Bar. The can opener holder needs cleaned today and if uncleanable needs to be replaced within 7 days.

West Goshen Township

Arbour Square at West Chester, 1201 Ward Ave, Follow Up, July 18, Pass. In the 2nd floor satellite kitchen, repair leak from the mechanical dishwasher. The food facility does not have a Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) as required.

CVS Pharmacy, 1040 West Chester Pike, July 19, Pass. Sweep/clean the floor in the rear storage room, especially at floor/wall junctures and under racks.

Tommy’s Original Pizza, 929 S High St, July 22, Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 700 E Gay St, Follow Up, July 22, Pass. Post the valid Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) Certificate in public view.

West Whiteland Township

Big Lots, 201 W Lincoln Ave, July 18, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Chophouse Grille, 301 N Pottstown Pike, July 18, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Lukoil Garuda Petro, 1457 S Pottstown Pike, July 18, Pass. No violations.

Zwei Restaurant, 163 W Lincoln Hwy, July 18, Fail. Clean the following areas: 1. Walls and floor around the 3 bay sink - throw away any unnecessary items. 2. Clean refrigeration doors 3. Clean floor under woks. Facility does its own parasite destruction. Salmon must be stored in a freezer that holds -4F or less. Do not store other foods in the freezer with the salmon. Salmon must be labeled with the date it was placed in the freezer to ensure it is held for at least 7 days before use. Meats and shrimp in the upper portion of the left bain marie were 50F. No Cl was detected during the final rinse of the dishwasher. Rat droppings were observed in the corner near the water heater.

Produce Junction Inc, 260 N Pottstown Pike, July 21, Pass. No violations.

The Pour House, 116 N Pottstown Pike, July 21, Fail. Food staff may not wear wrist or hand jewelry/bracelets/watches with the exception of a plain wedding band. Packages of short rib observed thawing in bins was warm water in the food prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method. In the kitchen, the chlorine sanitizer residual detected in the final rinse cycle of the low temperature dishwasher was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Clean and sanitize the following: * oyster utensils * black bins containing "clean" food contact equipment on shelves by 3-bay * food prep sink and adjacent area/equipment. Clean the following: * exterior of kitchen dishwasher * ceiling hung signage in oyster bar * interior of keg refrigerator in bar * hand sink in an oyster bar. Install new door sweeps/weather stripping on the following doors to prevent vector entry: - main exterior door by mop sink - exterior door to beer walk-in unit. Repair/repaint ceiling damage above the hostess stand. Clean the following surfaces: * floors throughout kitchen and bar * soiled ceiling vents/tiles/light shields in kitchen * walls around the kitchen dishwasher. Damaged and missing quarry floor tiles observed near threshold of walk-in freezer.

Willistown Township

Arbor Terrace Willistown, 1713 West Chester Pike, Follow Up, July 19, Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 220 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 22, Pass. No violations.