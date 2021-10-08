The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cabrera Grocery LLC, 100 W. Strawberry St., complaint, Oct. 1. Fail. Open sourced hemolytic rat bait was present in the basement, along with the remains of four dead rats. Bait is to be removed and all areas of the facility will be cleaned and sanitized. The basement food storage area has multiple pieces of equipment that are nonfunctional, such as unused water heater and multiple equipment motors in various stages of disassembly. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent/insect activity in all areas, but facility does not have a pest control program. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the consumer area is made of linoleum and is damaged by rat chewing and is not smooth, easily cleanable surface. Strong odor of sewer gas is present in the basement, no visible sewage was noted at time of inspection. Wastewater line shall be inspected by professional plumber.

King St. Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., complaint, Oct. 1. Fail. Multiple canned food items, displayed on shelf for retail, were out of date with some items with a use-by date of 2018. Operator is voluntarily disposing of all out-of-date goods. No evidence of contamination or distress were noted at time of inspection in the canned goods.

Walmart Supercenter No. 2340, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Oct. 1. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

What’s For Supper MFT, 315 E. Marion St., Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2036 Main St., complaint Sept. 30. Pass. Three fry baskets with loose hanging wires; no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the back prep and above the dish area. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Dunkin’, 3929 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, Sept. 30. Pass. Food employees preparing food in the back not wearing beard covers.

Firehouse Subs, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 8A, complaint, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Gracie’s on West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, Sept.30. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evident by this noncompliant inspection. Hoagie area: A scouring pad in the designated hand-wash sink in the “new area” where prepping food was taking place. No sign poster or posted at the hand-wash sink in the “new area” to remind food employees to wash their hands. Barista area: Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers stored hanging above bags of coffee. Small wait station: Detergents and hand sanitizer stored on the shelf with pitchers. Barista area and new area: Food employee behind the bar preparing food wearing bracelets. Baking: Food employee eating as evidenced by whoopie pie on plate. An employee’s open beverage container was observed on a shelf above a food preparation area. Raw shell eggs stored above moussie in the refrigerator. Food employee personal belongings, keys and clothing, on a shelf above the preparation table, although lockers are provided. New area: Food employee not wearing a beard cover. Chili placed hot in the walk-in cooler in a container greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Baking, raw shell eggs stored above moussie in the refrigerator. Back processing room: Peeling paint and loose paper on certain areas of the ceiling.

Lititz Springs Inn and Spa (Bulls Head), 14 E. Main St., Lititz, follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Nice Size Fries MFF, 564 E. Jackson St., New Holland, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Rose City at Lancaster, 425 N. Duke St., follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Slate Cafe, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, Sept. 30. Pass. Interior of ice machine with speckles of black matter accumulation on sides. Food employee in food handling area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hand or arms. Food employee in food handling area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or beard covers; repeat violation. Hood system is noncommercial grade and is not adequate to remove heat/grease from collecting on walls, ceilings and fixtures; repeat violation. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area stored uncovered or not inverted. Wall in kitchen under air conditioning unit and wall above mop sink with holes making them not smooth and easily cleanable.

Slugger’s Pizzeria, 701 N. Queen St., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

State of Affairs Catering, 221 E. Frederick St., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Taylor Chip, 1573 Manheim Pike, Sep. 30. Pass. Cleaning powder for the espresso machine stored on a shelf next to single-use lids and straws. Scoops being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Pink and black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker; unit was shut down. No sign or poster or posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind employees to wash their hands.

The Poppin’ Shop MFF3, 693 Gault Road, Narvon, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza of Lititz, 18 Cooperfield Circle Lititz, opening, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

V & Y Mini Market II, 705 High St., type 2 follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Active Social, 764 Crystal St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Boy Scout Troop / New Holland 48 TFS4, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Danny’s Fine Foods / Lemonade, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No sign or poster posted at hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Danny’s Foods Chicken Tenders, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No sign or poster posted at hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Danny’s Fine Foods Lemonade / Oreo Stand, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Danny’s Fine Foods Root Beer, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Danny’s Fine Foods / Smoothie, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Garden Spot Post No. 1690, 343 New Dorwart St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

JR’s London Broil No. 2, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or beard covers.

Lancaster House North, 335 N. Prince St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Leiby’s Soft Serve 2, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Little Greek House, 101 W. Franklin St., New Holland, opening, Sept. 29. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

New Holland Lions Club, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Sa La Thi, 337-339 N. Queen St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox- Weis No. 17, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Splits and Giggles, 500 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

St. Mary’s Church, 32 W. Vine St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Stone’s Popcorn, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 039, 106 S. Seventh St., Akron, Sept. 29. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Weis Markets, 1700A Fruitville Pike, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

551 West, 551 W. King St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

AJ’s, 50 W. Grant St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Alfred & Sams, 17 Fairview Ave., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Annie Bailey’s Pub, 28 E. King St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Best China Wok, 829 E. Chestnut St., Sept. 28. Fail. Walk-in cooler located in the prep area is not functioning, repair crew on-site at time of inspection; all food items are to be moved and cooled to proper time and temp controls or be disposed of.

Bowmansville Travel Plaza, 1350 Reading Turnpike Bowmansville Road, Bowmansville, change of owner, Sept. 28. Pass. Assorted containers and storage items for food contact items were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food employees in prep areas not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair. Visors do not cover all hair.

Brendee’s Cafe, 449 W. Lemon St., Sept. 28. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Air conditioning unit in the dry storage room has a condensation leak which is near electrical components on the floor.

Burger King No. 4546, 2464 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 28. Pass. Dried food residue and grease accumulation on the underside of the french fry holding unit. Dried residue buildup in the hand-wash sink; cleaned. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink.

Chellas, 1830 Hempstead Road, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Farnum Street East, 33 E. Farnum St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Food for Thought Catering, 241 E. Roseville Road, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

International Restaurant, 356 ½ S. Prince St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Olive Garden No. 1742, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Sept. 28. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Food employees in food prep area not wearing beard covers. Twelve half-gallons of milk being used for consumer consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded. Sauce, which was cooled, was only reheated to 116F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required.

Pepperidge Farm, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Rutter’s Store No. 91, 5267 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, Sept. 28. Pass. Three quart bottles of white milk and five pints of pumpkin milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items discarded.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Sept. 28. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Facility will use disposables and will use the three-compartment sink for washing utensils and food prep items.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Souvlaki Boys Grill, 1 W. James St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Stauffer’s Fruit Farm, 430 Panorama Drive, Denver, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

The Grille, 241 W. Roseville Road, Sept. 28. Pass. Fryer baskets with loose broken wires; replaced on-site. Piping under three-compartment sink has duct tape used as a fix, which is not an approved material to fix an issue.

Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 W. Grant St., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

A Plus, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 27. Pass. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food manager course. Observed a pint of 2% reduced-fat milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Working containers of cleaners stored next to containers of food near the flat grill. A container of detergent stored above clean food equipment above the three-compartment sink. A residue buildup on the exhaust above the flat grill. Static dust on the air-intake grids in the customer area. A black residue on the ceiling near the air vents.

Auntie Anne’s No. 213, 2034 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 27. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the double-door refrigerator. Dark, moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Bountiful Harvest, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Cafe 1832, 301 Gap Road, Strasburg, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Sept. 27. Pass. Ice accumulation on the walk-in freezer condensing unit piping and on the food storage shelves.

Hippo Bubble Tea, 2050 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 27. Pass. The wall covering in the back has warped due to heat and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. An accumulation of syrup splatter on the floor from the drain beneath the sink. Food debris, crumbs and syrup spillage on the floor beneath the table and the shelves in the back room. Paper towel dispenser not operating. Paper towels had fallen off of the holders in the dispenser.

Long Community at Highland, 600 E. Roseville Road, Sept. 27. Pass. Old food splatter on splash guard of the mixer. An accumulation of burnt food debris on the catch-tray of the stoves in the kitchen in the back. A residue buildup in the drain beneath the three compartment sink. A black residue inside the spray-wand near the mechanical dishwasher. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the sanitizer bowl of the three-compartment sink. Old food residue on four ladles and scoop. A small amount of pink residue on the deflector of the ice marker. Gnats beneath the three-compartment sink.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, change of owner, Sept. 27. Pass. Food employee involved in the preparation of food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or beard covers. Water at the hand-wash sink at the bar is not under pressure during inspection. Raw beef stored above a bag of mayonnaise in the reach-in cooler. Black and pink residue up inside the ice machine. Several metal food inserts, with old food residue, stored as clean. An extreme amount of food debris and grease on the floor beneath and behind the fryers. Water leaking profusely from the faucets of two hand-wash sinks on the cook line and one at the bar. Cinder blocks from another building dumped in the receptacle area for this facility. Grease spillage from overflow inside the dumpster area. The floor grout is eroded away in the dish-washing area and is causing standing water and food debris to collect there.

Taco Bell No. 26255, 2040 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 27. Pass. The floor in the walk-in freezer covered with ice.