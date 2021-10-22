The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Simply From Scratch Catering, 555 S. Water St., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Stoltzfus Farm, 3718 E. Newport Road, Intercourse, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Stoltzfus Meats, 14 Center St., Intercourse, Oct. 5. Pass. Cases of crackers stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Moist residue accumulation on the deli walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Trio Bar and Grill, 3707 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, Oct. 5. Pass. An open employee beverage container was on a table in the food preparation area. Tubes of ground beef stored above whole-muscle pork in the walk-in cooler. Shrimp thawing in standing water in a gray tub, which is not an approved thawing method. Food facility did not submit an HACCP plan for approval by the department as required prior to beginning a specialized process (sous vide); facility ceased specialized processing. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar and in the kitchen was 15 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required; a call for repair was made at the time of the inspection. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover.

Baron Stiegel Lions Club (MMF4), 25 James Drive, Denver, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, Denver, Oct. 4. Pass. The hot-water foot valve for the hand-wash sink in the dishroom area is not in working condition and needs repairing.

Chiques Church, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. No sign or poster at the hand-wash sink outside to remind food employees to wash their hands. Prepackaged whoopie pies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight or distributed-by statement.

Community Natural Foods, 128 E. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 4. Fail. An open employee beverage was on a shelf above the bain marie, a food preparation area. An extreme amount of grease buildup on the baffles of the ansul system. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by a box and bowl of mushrooms and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by a large lid and not accessible at all times for employee use. Outdoor storage area for refuse in not nonabsorbent flooring, such as concrete or asphalt. The dumpsters have been pushed back onto the grass area. The floor grout is eroded in several areas of the kitchen, especially in the ware-washing area, creating standing water and food crumbs. Exit door in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. A torn screen in one of the back exit doors. The screen of the other back exit door is not attached to the door and does not protect against insects. Food employee’s cellphone stored on a shelf in a box with food for the business, rather than in a designated area. Small pork bites and a type of meat wonton were held at 120 F and 130 F on the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. The mechanism that closes the walk-in cooler door is not working, and the doors remain cracked causing a rise in the temperature of the walk-in cooler. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50 to 100ppm as required; a call for repair was placed during the inspection. Buckets (trash) lying on the grass near the grease receptacle rather than being stored in the dumpster. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A bowl of clean mushrooms stored within splash proximity of the hand-wash sink. A black and pink slimy residue up inside two ice makers. The underside of two self-service soda machines have mold and sticky residue buildup. The ice chute of said machine has a pink slimy residue in back and on the outside. Outside waste handling unit had a drain plug removed. The handle used for dispensing paper towels at the hand-wash sink is inoperable. The mechanism sticks, and the paper towels cannot be dispensed. Food employee washing dishes, wearing a wrist watch. Dumpster lids were not open while not in use.

East Petersburg Lions, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Hernley Mennonite Church, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Livestock Club, Manheim Farm Show, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central Ice Hockey Club, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4 Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central Republicans, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct.r 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Community Farm Show french fry stand, Adele Avenue, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Grace Brethren Youth, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Lions Club, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Sertoma, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Sportsmen’s Association, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

RU Chicken, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Ruhl’s UM Team Fellowship, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 201 Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

The Crazy Train, 507 Lavender Lane, New Holland, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

The New Main, 124 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Women’s Club of Manheim, Adele Avenue, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Brickers Famous French Fries, 120 N. Duke St., Oct. 16. Pass. No violations.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., complaint, Oct. 16. Pass. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned (Shops of Tower Village), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 15. Pass. Food contact surface of cutting board is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

Chubby Bunny Candy, of 955 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 15. Fail. Facility hand sink is not in operation.Three-compartment sink was not operational at time of inspection.

Creekside Cafe, 1519 Habecker Road, Columbia, complaint, Oct. 15. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the restroom cabinet.

Dominion Pizza, 938 Columbia Ave., Oct. 15. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels were not available for monitoring the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Raw shell eggs stored above sauce in the walk-in cooler. A box of eggs stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required, and boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor.

Grocery Outlet, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct.15. Pass. No violations.

La Abuela Mexican Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 15. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by plastic containers and other dishes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Fly glue trap installed above food prep area. Under equipment and prep tables dust and dirt, not clean to sight and touch. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the kitchen prep area.

Lapp Valley Farm Stand 2, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 15. Fail. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that the apple cider is from an approved source. Prepackaged unpasteurized apple cider being used or offered for sale by the food facility; removed from sale.

Meadow Brook Farm Market, 1919 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, Suite 150, Mountville, follow-up, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Parma Pizza and Grill, of 232 Locust St., Columbia, opening, Oct. 15. Pass. The ceiling in the back storage area has exposed insulation and is not smooth and cleanable. Back door in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Old unused equipment stored in storage area, should be removed from food facility.

Smokestack BBQ, 15 W. Main St., Strasburg, Oct. 15. Pass. A cup used to dispense food; need to use a utensil with a handle. Plastic coving along the wall by the three-compartment sink is not secured to the wall.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary School, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Oct. 15. Pass. No violations.

Brewer’s Outlet, 1948 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Calamus Run Farm, of 672 Georgetown Road, Ronks, Oct. 14. Fail. Five, 1-pound containers of raw butter from Gap View Farm, which is not an approved product under the Milk Sanitation Law. Product has been pulled from the shelf.

Chesterbrook Academy, 132 North Pointe Blvd., Oct. 14. Pass. Old food residue on tongs and the can opener blade.

Chesterbrook Academy, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 14. Pass. Latex gloves stored on the floor beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink, rather than 6 inches off the floor.

Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 2102, 2081 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 14. Pass. Rice cooker on a table under a dirty ventilation duct, and subject to potential contamination when lid is removed from cooker. Food employee’s long ponytail is not effectively restrained. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go trays) stored opposite the office, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Dinner Belle Luncheonette, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Fertile Valley Farms Soft Serve Truck No. 1, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Giada Pizza by Francescos, 2141 RIver Road, Bainbridge, opening, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Gracie’s on Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Helen’s Corner Bar and Restaurant, 131 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 14. Pass. An accumulation of grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryer and on the shelf next to the fryer.

Northern Lancaster County Game and Fish, 180 Forest Road, Denver, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

One Stop One Store, 309 Chestnut St., Bainbridge, Oct. 14. Pass. Pre-made sandwiches, yogurt and cheese in an open air case with temperatures held at 57 F rather than 41 F as required; products were discarded due to an unknown length of time in the danger zone. Toilet rooms do not have self-closing doors.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6885, 1614 Lincoln Highway East, opening, Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 25804, 1614 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 14. Pass. Broken hinge on the ice machine door.

Upohar, 798E New Holland Ave., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Venice Pizza & Pasta, 3079 Columbia Ave., Oct. 14. Pass. Hand soap and spray polish stored with food in the cabinet. Burnt food crumbs on the catch-tray of the stove.

Applebees’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 13. Pass. Utensils and pans stored clean with old dried food debris. Facility doesn’t have a temperature-measuring device to measure the final rinse cycle in a high-temperature dishwasher. Interior of the fryer, wheels and door handles of fryers with heavy grease accumulation. Fan guards in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of static dust. Floor behind equipment in prep area with buildup of food and other debris. Throughout the facility there is damaged or missing tile (coving), in the dish area, hallways and corners of kitchen area.

Auntie Anne’s No. 221, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., Oct. 13. Fail. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the ice cream walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged, assorted vegetables, fruit, flour and dried squid are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Several flies in the warehouse. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee at the meat counter not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Outside waste receptacle lids left open when not in use. Food facility receiving egg shells which are not labeled property and do not contain safe handling instructions. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Two 40-pound bags of live clams, without shellstock tags, in the walk-in cooler. Shellstock in the customer area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Product disposed of and denatured on site. Food facility is removing shellfish from original container for display at the seafood counter, but does not have a recordkeeping procedure to correlate original labeling information with dates of sale. Filth and grime on all cooler doors. Static dust on the fan guards of the fruit cooler and the vegetable cooler. A putrid odor in the fish and meat walk-in cooler. Debris and blood on the floor of the walk-in. The walk-in has ice for fresh items continuously melting causing standing water and odor. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the meat department.

Neato Burrito, 1917 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 13. Pass. Water leaking from behind the three-compartment sink. Some areas of the floor near the two stoves are peeling, leaving cement exposed.

Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, Oct. 13. Pass. Underside of mixer with old food debris. Clean food equipment or utensils in the kitchen area stored uncovered or not inverted.

Baldys Blends, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gamby St., Manheim, Oct. 12. Pass. Dish detergent and Ajax stored above the sanitized drying area at the three-compartment sink.

Brendee’s Cafe, 449 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 798D New Holland Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. The food facility does not have original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair with drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Oct. 12. Fail. Food employee eating at the wok line. Two open employee beverage containers on a shelf above cooked food in the back and on a shelf above the bain marie. Two employees drinking beverages in the kitchen and dishwashing area.The mechanism that closes the walk-in cooler door is not working, and the door remains cracked causing a rise in the temperature of the walk-in cooler. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler. A black and pink slimy residue up inside two ice makers. A gross amount of old, blackened food residue on the can opener blade. The underside of two self-service soda machines have mold and sticky residue buildup. The ice chutes of said machine have a pink slimy residue in back and on the outside. Cooked rice in the hand-wash sink near the double-bowl sink. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by a box, a bowl of mushrooms and a cart, and not accessible at all times for employee use. Food employee preparing food wearing a wristwatch. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100ppm as required. Buckets (trash) lying on the grass near the grease receptacle rather than being stored in the dumpster. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not being present to ensure employees are not eating and drinking in the kitchen. An extreme amount of grease buildup on the baffles of the Ansul system. Outdoor storage area for refuse in not nonabsorbent flooring, such as concrete or asphalt. The dumpsters have been pushed back on the grass area. Dumpster lids were left open while not in use. The floor grout is eroded in several areas of the kitchen, especially in the ware-washing area, creating standing water and food crumbs. The back door to the outside of the food facility was left wide open at the time of inspection. Exit door in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. A torn screen in one back exit door. The screen on the other back exit door is not attached and does not protect against insects. Food employee cellphone stored on a shelf in a box for the business, rather than in a designated area. A bowl of clean mushrooms stored within splash proximity of the hand-wash sink. Fish thawing in standing water in the three-component sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, Oct. 12. Pass. Old food residue splatter on the underside of two small mixers. Old burnt food residue on the catch-tray of the stove. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue inside the bowl of the small mixer.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Oct. 12. Pass. Black-matter accumulation in one nozzle of slushie machine. Old sticker residue on outside of metal pans.

Far East Cafe, 4 S. Prince St., Millersville, Oct. 12. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, in the glass sliding door cooler, is not being date marked. Several food storage containers with cracked lids need to be discarded. Three 1-gallon plastic jugs were in the hand-wash sink and not accessible for hand-washing; corrected.

Farmdale Elementary School, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 12. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels were not available for monitoring the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 180 F. The facility will use the three-compartment sink until the mechanical dishwasher is repaired.

Gabe’s, 2090 Lincoln Highway, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Steaks-n-Stuff, 720 Graystone Road, Manheim, Oct. 12. Pass. Cut tomatoes held at 57 F rather than required 41 F. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify deposition of food. Raw eggs stored above drinks in refrigerator. Vents above grills have an accumulation of grease and need to be cleaned or replaced.

Stoltzfus Bakery at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Stubby’s Bar and Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Oct. 12. Pass. Tongs stored in sanitizer, rather than on a clean, hard surface or water that is maintained at 135 F. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required. The serviceman was returning back to the facility to repair. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in customer area at the bar. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, containers) stored in the kitchen and the back area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Clean-dish racks stored on the floor at the dishwashing machine. A working container of sanitizer, at the bar, stored hanging on a small shelf above drinking glasses.

The Coffee Company, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 12. Pass. Static dust and whitish residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers and on the wire shelves in the cooler. Food employee in food prep area wearing bracelets and watches. Food employees not wearing beard nets. Dark moist residue on the interior surfaces of the ice machine bin; ice removed and cleaned.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 008, 806 New Holland Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

Upohar, of 798E New Holland Ave., Oct. 12.Pass. The screens are torn on the rear entrance doors and don’t prevent the entry of insects.

Zook’s Gourmet Meats and Poultry at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Oct. 12. Pass. Food facility preparing chicken, turkey using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HAACP plan; pulled from sale, can use for personal use. Fans above deli case with accumulation of static dust.