The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

Met-ed/A First Energy Company, 2800 Centre Avenue, Nov. 3, Pass. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Prepackaged food is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. Observed wooden handled spatulas, which may prohibit proper cleaning related to cracks/crevices between handles and metal component of spatula. Corrected on inspection and spatulas discarded.

Reading City

Albright College Cafeteria, 1601 N 13th St, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Berks Catholic School, 955 E Wyomissing Blvd, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Jake's Place, 1601 N 13th St, Oct. 13, Pass. No iolations.

Peg’s Place, 1700 N 12th St, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Reading SDA Junior Academy School, 301 Kenhorst Blvd, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Rockland Market, 1940 N 13th St, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Alvernia Courtside Cafe, 400 Bernadine St, Nov. 2, Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University Cafeteria, 400 St. Bernadine St, Nov. 2, Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University Kestrel Cafe, 400 Bernadine St, Nov. 2, Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University The Plex, 400 Saint Bernadine St, Nov. 2, Pass. No violations.

Dynamite Subs, 441 Morgantown Rd, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar, 231 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Yours One Stop, 300 Morgantown Rd, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 413 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Sinking Spring Borough

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 3580 Penn Ave, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Shillington Borough

E-Z Shoppe, 44 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty St, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

La Salle Academy, 440 Holland St, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Thaiwat Restaurant, 1145 Berkshire Blvd, Oct. 29, Pass. No violations.