The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Taste Of Puebla / CCHD #1102, 201 N. Church St. West Chester, September 2. Pass. No violations.

Bunha Faun (PC New), 152 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. Food Employee observed eating or tasting food in the kitchen area. During the inspection the employees moved their lunch out to the dinning room. The facility must designated an area for the employees to take their break. Clean and sanitize the deli slicer. On the second floor, there is a room that has a bed and a bathroom. The owner states she was just storing items there. Due to there not being another separate kitchen in the facility a person is not permitted to live upstairs as the kitchen can not be used for personal use. The facility must remove the items immediately.

Chipotle Mexican Grill #1550, 241 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, Complaint, September 1. Fail. Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Re-train staff. Food employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Re-train staff. Food employees observed throughout kitchen not wearing proper beard covers. Obtain beard covers. Unused A/C units must be removed from food facility. PIC stated the units are scheduled to be removed today.

Dunkin Donuts (Abhi Patel), 2321 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. No violations.

Hampton Inn Exton, 4 N Pottstown Pike, Exton, September 1. Fail. Provide a QAC test kit for "new" Quat Sanitizer tabs.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, 575 Lancaster Ave. Berwyn, September 1. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant #6516, 830 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, Opening, September 1. Pass. Label bin for rice. Provide final surface finish to the column next to the sushi bain marie unit.

House Of Biryanis & Kebabs, 309 Lancaster Ave, Suite C#1, Malvern, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. Dry goods stored with loose covers exposing food and container stored with no cover in the 2 door standing cooler. Tightly cover all foods today. Raw chicken was marinating at room temperature and measured at 69°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Raw meats marinating must be held in the refrigerator at 41°F or below. Flies observed in the kitchen. Ensure all doors/windows protect against the entry of insects and do not prop open doors. Contact pest control on control devices if needed. Last pest control service was on 8/24. Report provided to the EHS. Continue professional treatment.

Karen Adams Catering @ Neopolitan Deli, 1022 Lancaster Ave. Berwyn, September 1. Pass. No violations.

Kwality Ice Cream, 490 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, September 1. Pass. Numerous containers of ice cream were observed on the floor in the walk in freezer. Provide dunnage racks or additional shelving within 14 days. This is a repeat violation from last years field reports dated 8/5/22 and 8/11/22. Supply a test kit for to determine sanitizer concentration at the 3 bay sink. Correct within 7 days. Install a round roll paper towel holder for the round rolls of paper towels you are now using in the toilet room. Correct within 7 days. Repair one (1) non-working light fixture in the Back Room. Correct within 7 days.

Las Toluquenas Express Inc, 520 S. Union St. Kennett Square, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. Shield is needed between the deep fryer and the stove. It must be at least 10" high. Install before using deep fryer.

Mckenzie Brew House Inc. / East Whiteland, 240 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Open beverages for employees are not permitted in the kitchen area. The drinks were discarded on site. Raw seafood was stored above ready to eat food products. The seafood was moved to below the ready to eat products. food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all food storage containers are labeled with the common name of the food. Raw chicken was held at 55°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The chicken was discarded on site. Ensure staff members are prepping small amounts of products to ensure that food items stay at proper temperatures. Sauces made in house, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the walk in cooler area, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. Ensure staff is discarding ready to eat TCS food items after 7 days. Product was discarded on site.

Neopolitan Delicatessen, 1022 Lancaster Ave. Berwyn, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. No violations.

Olive Tree Greek Grill, 231 W. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, September 1. Fail. Some containers of foods in refrigerated storage for 24 hours or more (such as cooked salmon, cheese) were not date-labeled. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food prepared and held in the facility for 24 hours or more must be dated with the initial open date and then discarded within seven days. Provide date labels on all applicable foods. Remove the following: - cardboard liners from sheet pans - black milk crates. Clean and sanitize the following: interior of the large ice machine, ice scoops and storage scoop bin of large ice machine. Clean the filters in the mainline hood. Maintain clean. In the front of house, there are two separate 1-bay sinks. Designate 1 sink for hand washing and 1 for dumping. Hand sink must be accessible at all times and no food or food contact equipment may be located in close proximity. No food may be dumped in a designated hand sink.

Organic Life LLC, DBA Nourish Juice Bar, 706 Wollaston Rd. Kennett Square, September 1. Pass. Do not keep employee personal foods stored in the retail refrigerator. These were relocated on-site.

Papa John's Pizza (Eagleview), 185 Eagleview Blvd. Exton, September 1. Fail. Pizza sauce is not being properly time tracked. Must register the time (hour) of placement or discard at unsafe temperatures. Provide proper time tracking. The upper stack of the pizza oven is not working. Have the unit serviced and repaired. Maintain equipment in good repair. The hood ventilation system and associated duct work, bears no marking for a commercial cleaning. Have the hood system professionally cleaned within 30 days. No Chester County Certified Food Manager working at the facility. Within 20 days enroll a full time staff in an ANSI approved Certified Food Manager Course. Complete the course within 60 days.

Penn Street Pizza DBA Domino's / East Whiteland, 490-1 Lancaster Ave. Frazer, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. Employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for the Chester County Health Department Certification.

Piccola Venezia Gelato, Crepes And More, 110 S. Union St. Kennett Square, Opening, September 1. Pass. No violations.

Sheraton Great Valley, 707 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, September 1. Pass. The counter top refrigerator has been removed and a new refrigerator was ordered and is to arrive by then end of next week. In the meantime, a small ice bath is being used for small amounts of dairy products. Please email a picture of the new refrigerator and its holding temperature once installed.

Starbucks Coffee Co. #20630 / Tredyffrin, 125 E. Swedesford Rd. Suite 243, Wayne, September 1. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of debris and grime. Provide cleaning to chemical dolly tray to the left of the three bay sink. Cabinet door, left side to the the right of the turbo chef, observed with a loose/broken upper hinge. Repair/replace hinge as needed. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager and License to Operate in a location conspicuous to the consumer in public view. The food facility does not employ a CCHD certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification.

The Lost Cow Steaks & Taps / CCHD #1192, 189 Pennsylvania Ave. Malvern, September 1. Pass. No violations.

The Lost Cow Steaks & Taps / CCHD #1249, 189 Pennsylvania Ave. Malvern, September 1. Pass. A Sticker on side of trailer shall be provided with the following literature during Chester County Operations: CCHD # 1249.

Aramark @ Greystone Elementary School, 1195 Aram Ave. West Chester, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Burger King #6441/East Pikeland, 363 Schuylkill Rd. Phoenixville, August 31. Fail. Secondary condiment containers stored throughout kitchen lacking common food labels, including a water container. label all secondary containers. Three containers of assorted cheeses and one container of sauce tempted in small reach in cooler at 48°F. Moved to a cooler in proper working order. Do not use unit until it is in proper working order. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all coolers. Small reach in cooler under microwave tempted at 50°F. Repair. Do not use until unit is holding at 41°F or below. Interior top of microwave unclean. Food prep sink surround unclean. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: Hoods above fryers and burger grille; Fryer equipment including wheel castors; 3 tier black food storage cart; Chicken warmer box across from fryers surround; Heavy ice debris build up in fry/onion ring reach in freezer left side of fryers; Upper splash guard of fountain soda machine at drive thru; Self serve beverage area in dining room; Ice machine and frozen drink machine exterior at self serve beverage station in dining room. Trash like debris on floor under and around self serve frozen drink machine in dining room. Floor edges under dry storage room unclean. Food like debris in mop sink. Remove all food, clean sink. Floor under fryers, and including wheel castors unclean with heavy grease like debris build up. Walk in cooler and freezer floor under storage shelves unclean. Spent water pooling on floor under 3 bay sink near floor plumbing lines. Clean all floors with slippery/grease like debris build up. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the public Ladie's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Chemical spray bottle stored on counter at self serve beverage area in dining area. Store all chemicals in a separate designated area. The certified food manager on site Deshaun Littles certification expired 07/2023.

China Palace / West Goshen, 1251 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. While roach activity continues to significantly decrease, it has not yet been fully eliminated. A few dead roaches found within two tin cat glue boards in the kitchen. Facility must continue taking aggressive measures reduce and eliminate vectors, specifically roaches. Complete/continue the following: Certified pest control operator must service 2-4 times per month. Submit copies of reports to CCHD; Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair; Inspect incoming shipments for vectors and remove cardboard; Keep all foods covered in storage; Keep exterior doors and windows closed or tightly screened. Monitor for and remove any roaches (if found) and disinfect the affected area.

Collegium Charter School, 150 Oaklands Blvd. Exton, August 31. Fail. Small True prep top next to the small hot holding cabinet was held at 49°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. No TCS foods were stored inside the unit at the time of inspection. TCS foods cannot be stored in this unit until repaired/adjusted. Repair/adjust to maintain 41°F or below as required. Ceiling tile out of place above small hot holding cabinet next to front handwashing sink. Replace/move ceiling tile into place.

Collegium Charter School, 486 Thomas Jones Way, Exton, August 31. Pass. Observed grease trap in warewashing area missing cap. Tape observed used covering hole. Remove tape and replace cap. Send proof of correction to the Department.

Dunkin Donuts / West Sadsbury, 760 Commons Dr. Parkesburg, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. Shelves in the walk-in refrigerator used to store bottles of milk were observed dirty from milk residue. Clean immediately. Equipment in the front service area is dirty from food splash and food debris. Clean and maintain within 7 days. Toilet in men's restroom was not operational. Repair within 7 days. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the back food prep/storage area. Correct within 7 days. The following floor areas were observed dirty from food debris and need a thorough cleaning: Floor under and around equipment in front service area; Floor in walk-in refrigerator; Floor under the oven in the back prep room. Areas have gotten worse since last inspection. Floors must be cleaned and maintained. Clean floor thoroughly within 3 days. Facility does not have a Certified Food Manager, however facility was given until 10/25/23 to have a full time employee complete a course and become registered with the Chester County Health Department. An employee should be currently enrolled and proof of enrollment must be available at time of inspection.

El Asador Mexican Grill, 800 Commons Dr. Unit 701 Oxford, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Harrison Senior Living Of Coatesville, 300 Strode Ave. Coatesville, August 31. Pass. Shelves in the Power glass door refrigerator are rusty. Shelves must be replaced or resurfaced but may not be hand painted or spray painted. Correct within 21 days. Floor around grease trap has some food residue build-up. Clean within 24 hours.

J&C Fine Meats & Grill @ OFM, 193 Limestone Rd. Oxford, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Brewing Company, 109 S. Broad St. Suite 2, Kennett Square, August 31. Fail. Potato cutter has not been cleaned. Clean today and clean after each use. Clean the following: Deep fryer shields; Floor and wall behind the small bain marie; Floor to between the wall and left side panel of hood. Sanitizer line is leaking at top of dishwasher. Replace/tighten line. Defrost the 2 door freezer. At least one full time kitchen employee must take a Food Manager's class within 60 days.

Lemon Tree Guo LLC, 520 Simpson Dr. Chester Springs, August 31. Fail. Worktop baine marie. Observed numerous containers to be double stacked. Possess a source of contamination form from the bottom of the container and may result in elevated temperatures. Do not double stack containers in the upper portions of a worktop refrigerator. Undercounter refrigerator had an air temperature of 43°F. Lower the unit air temperature. Units must be capable of maintaining TCS foods below 41°F. Provide new shelf thermometers in the walk-in refrigerator and waitress station cooler. Existing thermometers were in disrepair. Observed loose dangling caulk in the hood ventilation system. Remove all loose caulking. Reseal using a high temperature caulk to allow for easy cleaning. Maintain equipment in good repair.

Malvern Buttery, 233 E. King St. Malvern, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer.

Patisserie Lola, 219 E. State St. Kennett Square, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Pizzeria Visco / Chester Springs, 530 Simpson Dr. Chester Springs, August 31. Pass. Observed several containers of expired chicken wings. Items discarded on site. Monitor dates daily. Utilize the maximum storage life of 7 days for all TCS foods held in refrigeration. The true two door freezer door gaskets are ripped. Replace. Maintain in good repair.

Righteous Tap House, 1548 Shadyside Rd. West Chester, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. The screen for the kitchen door was on-site to be installed today. The exterior door must be kept closed until screen is installed and tight-fitting. It was observed at this time that the exterior door is not tight fitting in the frame along the bottom. Make all necessary repairs to ensure the door is tight-fitting and vector proof. The ceiling in the dry storage room is still leaking. The cases of foods stored in this room were relocated. Unused equipment is still stored in it as well as two chest freezers. Relocate the chest freezers. Do not use this room for storage of equipment or foods until repairs have been made to stop the leaking. Submit the application, fee and a copy of the Serv-Safe Food Manager Certificate for at least one full-time employee's Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate.

Split Rail Tavern, 15 N. Walnut St. West Chester, Follow-up, August 31. Fail. Bar dish machine does not have a measurable chlorine residual in the final rinse solution. Repair the machine and use the dish machine in the kitchen or the three compartment sink in bar area until machine is repaired. Previous inspection noted significant multigenerational German cockroaches throughout food preparation and dining areas. At time of this inspection there were six adults and four juveniles observed on walls and floors in various locations. Continue to clean and work with pest control to achieve eradication of pests.

Star Gas & Diesel, 700 W. Cypress St. Kennett Square, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Taqueria La Mixteca, 700 W. Cypress St. Kennett Square, August 31. Fail. Bag of onions stored directly on the floor. Onions must be stored on shelving. Soup observed thawing on the table instead of in a refrigerator or under cool water. Do not thaw foods at room temperature. Soup was still frozen and placed in refrigerator. Rice and beans at the BBQ area outside were 122°F. Foods must be maintained at 135°F or more. Foods were reheated and steam table temp increased. Salsa refrigerator was 43°F. Salsa was relocated. Ice build up on interior of unit is likely the issue. Defrost and monitor temp. It must keep foods at 41°F or less. Salsa was not held in refrigeration at BBQ area. Two containers were observed in side storage room on table. Both were discarded. Prepared foods were not date marked. All foods must be dated and used within 7 days of date made. Foods were dated during inspection. Supply a thermometer to check food temperatures at the BBQ outside. Ensure chicken is cooked to a minimum of 165°F and ribs 145°F. All must be held at 135°F or more after cooking. Paper towels must be supplied to the hand station at the BBQ area outside. Dirty rags were observed on grill table, on fryer on freezer. Store used rags in a bag that closes. Do not keep dirty rags lying around the facility.

Thai Restaurant, Store #730, 700 Nutt Rd. Phoenixville, August 31. Pass. A few secondary condiment containers lacking common food labels. Ice scoop handle touching public service ice in ice machine in kitchen. Keep handle up and away from food. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in cooler is not being date marked. Grease like debris observed dripping from ledge under hoods. Clean.

Tony's Family Restaurant, 623 Schuylkill Rd. Phoenixville, August 31. Pass. Debris observed on green wire racks in walk in cooler. Dish washer surround unclean. Clean floors under equipment in ware wash room.

Windsor Christian Academy, 213 Little Conestoga Rd. Uwchland, August 31. Pass. You must install an air gap on the drain line of the ice machine. Air gap shall be a minimal of 1 inch.

Windy Hill Farm To Table / CCHD #1273, 3150 Ridge Rd. Elverson, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Yummi Sushi @ Acme 192, 39 Leopard Rd. Paoli, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Asian Grocery, 11 Marchwood Rd. Exton, Follow-up, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Bert's Homemade Ice Cream & Italian Ice, LLC, 660 Downingtown Pike, West Chester, Opening, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Botanica Luz De Arcangeles, 739 W. Cypress S.t Suite 12, Kennett Square, Complaint, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Cafe Gourmino @ Trinity, 1022 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, Opening, August 30. Pass. Seal the raw wood surfaces on the interior of the cart. At the cart hand sink, supply the following: hand soap; paper towels; hand wash signage.

Guatemala El Buen Vestir, 54 S. 3rd St. Oxford, Opening, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Issho Berwyn, 402 Swedesford Rd. Berwyn, August 30. Pass. Provide training literature for all staff at their said duty station (Cook line staff, food prep staff, dishwasher, sushi chef). Be sure to include cold hold temperature requirements, internal cooking temperatures, veggie wash location, thawing/cooling/reheating process, sanitizing requirements at the three bay sink and mechanical dishwasher, sushi HACCP requirements, glove and hand washing policy/practices. Forward a copy of all training literature to the Department for facility file.

Jitters, 146 W. Gay St. West Chester, August 30. Pass. Observed chips stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Move the chips. Ensure that food is stored 6 inches off the ground. Observed floor tiles underneath the 3-bay to be in disrepair. Replace tiles.

Lionville Express, 850 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, August 30. Pass. Front counter handwashing sink cold water pressure is low. Repair. Observed one trash dumpster lid to be missing. Haver a new lid or dumpster installed. Dumpsters must be maintained in good repair. Clean the walk-in cooler floor; loose debris and cased beverages. Keep all items on approved shelving. Sweep and mop the floor.

Longhorn Steakhouse #5172/ Exton, 100 Bartlett Ave. Exton, Follow-up, August 30. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Walls in the warewashing room; Walls above and under the 3 compartment sink and prep sink on the same wall. These surfaces have food residue build-up and require deep cleaning to remove.

Octorara Jr./Sr. HS Soccer Booster Club, 228 Highland Rd. Atglen, August 30. Fail. Concession stand workers observed washing hands at the 3-compartment sink instead of the designated handwashing sink. Relocate the hand soap and paper towels from the 3-compartment sink to the handwashing sink and inform/remind of proper handwashing. Prepackaged acai bowls from Oola Bowls are being offered, however, the packages are not properly labeled. Ensure labels are provided including: Distributing facility's name/address; Name of product; Ingredients listing including any "Big 9" allergen ingredients. The exit door by the handwashing sink is not tight-fitting in the frame. Make all necessary repairs to ensure it is tight-fitting and vector-proof. Mouse droppings observed on shelving including under microwave, and the floor under "Soccer" refrigerators. Clean the affected area immediately. Monitor for activity and have facility treated immediately by pest control operator if activity is found. Keep all foods tightly covered. Keep all exterior doors closed to prevent vector entry.

Pizza Villa, 104 W. 1st Ave. Parkesburg, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Sonesta ES Suites Malvern, 20 Morehall Rd. Malvern, August 30. Fail. Container of wing sauce stored in reach in cooler past manufacturer date 05/20/2023. Voluntarily discarded. Food was held in 2 door reach in cooler tempted at 46-49°F. All effected foods moved to reach in coolers at proper cold hold temp. Room 21, 41°F, Room 23, 40°F, Room 33, 39°F, Room 1511, 41°F. Walk in cooler tempted at 50°F at time of inspection. All food requiring proper cold hold were moved to units 41°F or below. Do not use unit until repaired and in proper working order. Food like debris build up on juice machine upper splash guard. Clean. Cases of single use items (Toilet paper, napkins) stored on floor in storage areas. Store 6 inches off floor. Left sink inoperable in public men's. right side sink in proper working order. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Facility must caulk 3 basin sink in ware wash room to wall to a tight seal. Trash like debris observed on floor under sink in food storage area behind front service counter. Clean and organize area. Soap was not available at the handwash sink behind front service counter in food storage area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the warewash area. Chemical spray bottles stored on storage shelf lacking common description label. Chemical spray bottles stored on storage shelves with food, and food contact items. Store all chemicals in a separate designated area, including disinfecting wipes. Container of bug spray stored on shelf with chemicals. Remove immediately.

Turn 5 Cedar Hollow Micro Market, 600 Cedar Hollow Rd. Paoli, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Turn 5 Coffee Shop / Brock & Co., 600 Cedar Hollow Rd. Paoli, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Ugly Mutt Restaurant & Bar, 562 Lincoln St. Oxford, August 30. Pass. Observed paint chipping/peeling from the ceiling in the women's restroom. Observed several broken floor tiles in front of the side kitchen entrance door and in front of the beer cooler door. In addition, the thresholds appear to be worn down and no longer smooth or easily cleanable. Make necessary repairs.

The Whip Tavern, 1383 N. Chatham Rd. Coatesville, Follow-up, August 30. Pass. The walk-in refrigerator floor is in disrepair. This floor must be replaced. The final surface finish must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. It was indicated that repair persons have been contacted and facility is awaiting proposals. Within one week, contact this Department to indicate the final surface finish that will be installed and the time frame for installation. Completion must be done by 9/30/23.

AFC Sushi @ WCU Sykes, 110 W. Rosedale Ave. West Chester, August 29. Pass. Refrigerators #3 & #4 are not being used for cold storage. Plug in and use these refrigerators as intended for cold storage OR remove refrigerators and replace with steel tables. Note: Out-of-use-Refrigerators may not be used for dry storage or as tables. Post Chester County CFM Certificate in public view.

CCIU Learning Center, 1635 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, August 29. Pass. Clean all shelving inside the walk in refrigerator to remove the black mold like substance found on the underside of the shelving. Correct within 10 days. The temperature of the hot water at the 3 bay sink was found at 96F. Maintenance staff was called on site and they did some trouble shooting and found air in the return line. The water was then found at 110°F. Be certain hot water of at least 110°F is available every day. The hand wash sinks located in the employee toilet room and the one in the kitchen do not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. They were found at 75°F. Maintenance staff was called on site and they did some trouble shooting and found air in the return line. The water at each sink was then found at 101°F and 103°F. Be certain hot water of at least 85°F is available every day. Install a new paper towel dispenser in the toilet room-the current one is stripped and will not dispense paper towels properly. Correct within 10 days. Replace one burned out light bulb over the mop sink and replace one burned out light bulb inside the walk in refrigerator. Correct within 7 days.

Collegium Charter School, 500 James Hance Ct. Exton, August 29. Fail. Yogurt was held at 53°F, in the one door standing cooler in the service line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The ambient air temperature was measured at 47°F. TCS foods were removed from this unit during the inspection. Repair/adjust to maintain 41°F or below as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the cover on the large standing lasko fan near the canned goods.

Collegium Charter School, 515 James Hance Ct. Exton, August 29. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the fan covers in the one door cooler at the end of service line. Observed seal at the handwashing sink in the front by the service line in disrepair. Reseal sink to wall.

Collegium Charter School, 535 James Hance Ct. Exton, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard By Marriott Malvern, 280 Old Morehall Rd. Malvern, August 29. Pass. Grease like debris build up on floor edges under cooks line equipment. Clean. Chemical spray bottle stored hanging on hand wash sink behind front service bar. Store all chemicals in a separate designated area.

Daylesford Crossing, 1450 Lancaster Ave. Paoli, Follow-up, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Derasmo Re DBA Country Butcher, 602 E. Cypress St. Kennett Square, Follow-up, August 29. Pass. Butcher block tables in the back meat room are worn and warped. Replace with new NSF listed butcher block tables. Send photos when new tables are in place.

El Rinconsito Restaurante, 345 Scarlet Rd. Suite 15, Kennett Square, Follow-up, August 29. Fail. Foods were cooling but temperatures were not taken as no thermometers are available. Temperatures must be taken to ensure foods are cooled within proper time frames. Foods were 120-135°F and were reportedly cooked 1 hour prior to inspection time. Coke refrigerator is not holding foods at 41°F or less. Door does not close properly. Only whole vegetables may be stored in this refrigerator. No meats, eggs, milk or cheese. Post a sign on the refrigerator door to remind staff of the restrictions on this refrigerator. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Supply several thermometers. A fly strip was located above the food storage table with open food containers cooling on it. Remove immediately. Cannot place fly strips over food tables.

Flik Corporate Dining Victory @ Vanguard, 100 Vanguard Blvd. Malvern, Follow-up, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food Store #6505 / East Goshen, 1375 Boot Rd. West Chester, Complaint, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Kung Fu Tea, 558 Lancaster Ave. Suite 30, Berwyn, August 29. Pass. The upper section of the hot-holding cabinet was at 116°F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Per employees, the upper section is only used to hold orders for immediate service. If this is the case, the upper section must be clearly labeled as for orders that will be served immediately. If not, then the unit must be repaired so the upper section is at 135°F or above. At the steam table, a bottle of cheese sauce was at 126°F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Ensure that sauces are already hot (at or above 135°F) before being placed in hot holding, and keep hot-held foods at 135°F or above at all times. Sauce was discarded on location. The mini fridge by the checkout area was at 52°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. This unit is only for holding commercially prepackaged canned drinks that do not require refrigeration. The unit must either be repaired to hold drinks at 41°F or below, or it must be clearly labeled as for shelf-stable canned drinks only. The honey and wow bubbles are held using time in lieu of temperature, and are used or discarded within 4 hours. Documentation was provided for the honey bubbles indicating when they are placed in the unit and discarded, but there was no documentation for the wow bubbles. Include documentation showing when the wow bubbles are placed out, and when they are discarded. Mops were not being hung to air dry. Mop was moved to hang from the mop hook during the inspection. In the dry storage area, employee personal items were stored on the same shelf as food items for the facility without a clear label, and chemicals were stored above food shelves. Shelves were rearranged so that personal items were on a separate shelf from food items, and chemicals were stored below all foods.

P.J. Whelihan's Of Malvern, 12 General Warren Blvd. Malvern, Follow-up, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Ram's Head Food Court @ Sykes Student Union, 500 W. Rosedale Ave. West Chester, August 29. Fail. In Burger/Sandwich stations, ensure all squeeze bottles of sauces and dressings are labeled with the common food name. At high-temp dishwasher, provide 160°F thermo labels OR an irreversible water-proof thermometer in order to test the final rinse water temperature. Ice accumulation observed in walk-in freezer. Remove ice and have unit serviced to prevent future ice build-up. In Chick-fil-A, Freezer #5 is out of order. Repair and used as intended. In Ecogrounds, Refrigerator #2 is out of order. Repair and used as intended. In refrigerated drawers of Burger Hood Station, pooling water observed on floor under unit. Repair unit to eliminate leak/condensate. Mop excess water. In fountain soda box room, pooling water observed on floor in corner. Determine source of leak/water and make repairs. Mop excess water. Clean and sanitize the following: interior of all ice bins and ice machines; all ice scoops and ice scoop holders; wall-mounted knife block and knives within located in Burger station; "clean" side of the dishtable of the dishwasher. In Chick-fil-A, remove the rag from the leg wheel of the breading refrigerator. Clean the floors under the 3-bay sink and dishwasher. Post the current Chester County License to Operate in public view.

Siete Estrellas Bakery, 123 Rosehill Ave. West Grove, Follow-up, August 29. Fail. See #36 above. Facility is being treated weekly by pest control operator. A reduction in activity observed at this time. Continue having facility treated weekly by pest control operator and forward reports to this Department. Keep all foods tightly covered. A door has been installed in the basement to block off from unused areas. There is a gap along the bottom of the door. Provide door sweep to ensure door is tight-fitting in the frame. Fill in holes in the walls and ceiling throughout the kitchen, warewashing area, mop room, toilet room and basement area. Replace the plastic sheet in the basement.

Starbucks Coffee #22487, 503 Commons Dr. Oxford, August 29. Fail. The food facility is lacking a hard copy of ingredient/allergen information for the baked goods. This information is avaialble online however a hard copy shall be maintained onsite. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. The food facility obtained an irreversible temperarture indicator after last year's inspection and could not locate them during this inspection. Clean floor behind ice machine. The floor behind the front customer service area is showing excessive signs of wear (peeling/cracking/exposed). It appears some areas have been worn down to the raw concrete. Reseal or install a new floor surface by 10/31/23. If a new floor material is proposed to be installed provide the proposed floor surface finish specifications for review prior to installation. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. It was reported that a new employee has applied for a Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate. Display in public view upon receipt.

Tasty Table Catering, 10 Leopard Rd. Berwyn, August 29. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain 2 food probe thermometers for cook line staff as discussed. 1-Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at three bay sink. Obtain QT test strips as discussed. 2-High heat dishwasher is not provided with thermal labels or a maximum temperature waterproof thermometer. Obtain at least one and use daily. Hand washing sink located in front of house room is not operable. This hand sink shall be operable for staff to complete hand washing. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles. About three light fixtures are out in the back of house kitchen. Replace all non-operable light bulbs as needed.

Teapioca Lounge, 215 Lancaster Ave. Unit C-9, Malvern, Follow-up, August 29. Pass. Multiple containers of TCS foods (coffee, condensed milk, brewed green and black teas, cream tea) were left on the counter unrefrigerated, without documentation showing the time they were removed from refrigeration. Facility opened at 11:00, when inspection started, and most items had not been out for longer than the 4-hour time limit. These items were placed back into refrigeration. Brewed black and green tea had been sitting out overnight and were discarded. Keep TCS foods refrigerated at 41°F or below as required, OR begin a time log showing when the foods were placed out of refrigeration, and confirming that the foods were used or discarded within the 4 hour time limit. In the walk in, multiple food items were observed to be past 7 days from the date they were date marked after being prepared or opened. Discard all items that have been kept for longer than 7 days past the day they were date marked. The handwash sink in the kitchen across from the refrigerated prep top was blocked by a chair and not accessible at all times for employee use. Chair was moved on location. Keep handsink unblocked at all times. No paper towels were at the front hand sink. Paper towels were replaced during the inspection. Keep all hand sinks stocked with soap and paper towels at all times.

Walgreens #2536/ East Marlborough, 840 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, August 29. Pass. Clean fixtures in toilet rooms.

Walmart #5795 / Lower Oxford, 800 Commons Dr. Oxford, Follow-up, August 29. Pass. The drain pipe to the food preparation sink in the Produce Department is missing. Install drain pipe.

Bravo Pizza / Lower Oxford, 601 Commons Dr. Oxford, August 28. Fail. An open employee's beverage container was observed stored directly on the back of the deli slicer, a food preparation area. Remind employees that no open beverage containers are permitted in food preparation areas. The deli slicer was cleaned and sanitized during this inspection. Observed in-use knives stored between table edges to the left of the sandwich/salad prep bain marie not easily cleanable & sanitized. Do not store in-use utensils between table edges. Upon initial inspection of the Bison pizza prep bain marie the ambient/air temperature was observed at 56-57°F- inspection started at 11:30am. The unit was reportedly stocked with cold food items (sausage/chip steak/ham) from the walk-in cooler prior to the inspection. These food items were measured at 41-45°F and removed from this unit and placed back into the walk-in cooler-

Chadds Ford Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Follow-up, August 28. Pass. The kitchen currently has a 2 bay sink and a high temp dishwasher. One bay of the sink is currently being used as a hand sink. A hand sink must be installed in the kitchen. The 2 bay sink may be used to wash and sanitize the minimal utensil and trays that would need to be washed if the dishwasher was not working properly. A detergent sanitizer must be purchased and used in the 2 bay sink. The bays would be filled, then the chemical added to both bays. The dishes would be washed in left bay, dipped in right bay for sanitizing, then air dried. Detergent sanitizer info provided on site. Install sink by the beginning of Nov. 2023.

Lenape Pizza, 1410 Lenape Rd. West Chester, Follow-up, August 28. Pass. Storage building was hit by a tree. The building roof is to be replaced. It is currently tarped to prevent water from entering the building. When roof is replaced, food items must be removed or covered in plastic to ensure they are protected from contamination. Construction to begin and be completed in Sept. Contact Dept when it begins.

M & M Dim Sum And HK BBQ Restaurant, 1776 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, August 28. Pass. Observed in-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables on cook line, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Corrected on site. Observed Onion bag food stored directly on the floor in Kitchen, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected on site and placed on shelf in walk in cooler. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Side walls of ovens and fryers 2-2 ceiling vents located in the middle food prep room. 3-Sanitizer pex tube end located in front bubble tea room at three bay sink. Clean/cut and/or replace. Pans and utensils observed in hand sink in middle food prep room. Informed staff to maintain free from equipment and utensils and is for hand washing only. Corrected on site. Fly tape observed in kitchen ceilings and may contaminate food equipment. Staff removed and corrected onsite. Fly tape may be used at back door but not in food prep, warewashing, or cook line area. The light intensity in the mop room area is not at least 10 foot candles and lights are not operable. Replace light fixture/light bulbs. Unused equipment observed in back of house not in use including , mixer, three bay sink system, and fryer. This equipment is anticipated to move to a new store location in the near future.

Piatto Pizza, 1105 West Chester Pike, West Chester, August 28. Pass. A few food items in the bain marie and walk-in refrigerators were observed without date labels. Ensure all perishable foods (sliced deli meat, cheese, cut produce, prepared foods, etc.) in refrigerated storage for 24 hours or more are date labeled with the original open/prep date and then used within 7 days. Provide date labels. The white wall panels above the rear food prep table and above the 3-bay are deteriorating and unclean. Clean and paint panels in good workmanship fashion OR replace panels in these areas. Install new utility hook above the mop sink so wet mops can be hung to dry.

Sutao Café Inc, 81 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, August 28. Fail. Foods in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering and stacked. Bottom of container was observed touching the food below. Foods were covered during the inspection. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Move all foods 6 inches off of the floor as required today. Employee personal food items observed intermingled with food for customers in the walk-in cooler. Create a designated location for employee personal items. The ice machine was observed to have build-up on the inside of it. Clean and sanitize the ice machine. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the wall and service window behind the rice warmer/next to the cook line. Air gap installed does not have an adequate air gap of at least 1 inch between the water supply and flood rim of the drain. Floor drain observed exposed with no grate. Correct air gap and install grate for drain. Observed cap missing on drain from 3 compartment sink. Replace cap and clean pipe. Incorrect air gap installed is leaking. Correct air gap and ensure there are no leaks. Ceiling tiles stained in the kitchen and need replaced. Replace stained ceiling tiles.

Wcu E O Bull Center Pod, 2 E. Rosedale Ave. West Chester, August 28. Pass. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) enlisted at this facility as required. A employee must complete a CCHD-approved food safety course, complete CCHD cfm application process and post CCHD cfm certificate in public view.

Coventry Youth Football Concession (Tax Exempt), 981 Ridge Rd. Pottstown, August 27. Pass. At the 2-door Coke refrigerator, the ambient air temperature was at 50°F, rather than 41°F or below as required, and there was a heavy leak coming from the bottom of the machine. Machine must be repaired before any foods requiring refrigeration may be stored inside. All foods inside the unit were shelf-stable drinks. Hot dogs were placed in the non-operational white refrigerator, which was labeled as out of order. This refrigerator cannot be used for any foods. Hot dogs had been placed in the unit about 30 minutes prior to inspection, and were moved to the working freezer, or to the coolers with ice. Facility was using Chlorox clean-up bleach cleaner spray as the sanitizer, which is not an approved sanitizer. Plain diluted bleach, or the available detergent-sanitizer on location, must be used as the sanitizer for warewashing. The food facility does not have an employee with Chester County Certified Food Manager certification as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Turn in the CFM application, application fee, and a copy of the class certificate within a week.