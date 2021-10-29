The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Your Place, 1077 West Governor Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. Several food storage containers, located throughout the food preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Refrigerated ready-to-eat foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours are not being date marked. Accumulation of static dust on the fan guards of the refrigeration unit. Formation of ice and icicles in the downstairs walk-in freezer. Food employees in the food preparation area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Blade of the table-mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Area around doors to the combination freezer and preparation table, located next to the fryers, had an accumulation of food residue and debris.

Englewood, 1219 Research Boulevard, Oct. 20. Pass. Nozzles of two of the soda guns, located at the downstairs bar, had biofilm-like residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The blade of the deli slicer, located at the brick oven pizza station downstairs, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The hand wash sinks, located at both the upstairs and downstairs bars, do not have single use towels. Old food residue on the splash guard and surfaces directly above the mixing bowl on the stand mixer. Several food storage containers throughout the facility are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Subway, 901 West Governor Rd. Build 18, Oct. 20. Pass. The ware washing sink faucet is leaking while dispensing sanitizer.

Cocoa Cabana at the Hershey Lodge, 325 University Dr., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Fire and Grain at the Hershey Lodge, 325 University Dr., Oct. 19. Pass. Pink biofilm-like residue on the deflector plate of the large ice machine located in the receiving area. Small puddle of soda syrup on the floor at the boxed soda mixes in the receiving area. An accumulation of static dust on the fan guards of the produce walk-in cooler in the receiving area.

Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, 325 University Dr., Oct. 19. Pass. Old food residue on the splash guards and surfaces above the mixing bowls on the stand mixers. Racks of clean dishes stored next to a handwashing sink, located in the main ware washing area, where the dishes may be subject to splash. The guards on the fan above the smaller ware washing station are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

Hummelstown Field and Stream Association, 975 Stoverdale Rd., Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

East Hanover Township

Popeyes, 4601 Jonestown Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. Clean food equipment and or utensils in the ware washing area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Frozen biscuit food, in the kitchen prep area, is a packaged food possibly subject to water entry and is stored or displayed in direct contact with ice. There is backsplash on the walls behind the chicken thawing area. The walls, floors and food storage racks of the walk-in cooler and floors throughout the kitchen facility are dirty and dusty. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles. Used grease covered cardboard, which is not cleanable, is being used in the cooking area for placement of cooking utensils.There was food residue and cold pasta, that was served, on the three-compartment sink. Ceiling tiles missing in the women's restroom area. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Kerosene heater is in the middle of the kitchen with fuel in it. Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Mail and literature were stacked up in the food prep area. Various unknown foods in the kitchen reach-in and walk-in area were open with no covering. Cheese, meats and unknown food ingredient storage containers, in the reach-in area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Various types of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in and dry storage area. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat food is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Bow Creek Inn, 9554 Jonestown Rd., Oct. 20. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate an adequate knowledge of PA food code. Wet wiping cloths are not being stored in sanitizer solution and are laying across ware washing sink.

Thoroughbreds, 10104 Jonestown Rd., Oct. 20. Pass. The fans in the walk-in area have an accumulation of dust, residue and debris. Ceiling tile cracked and partially missing above food cooking area in kitchen with an apparent water-type leak.

Sheetz, 9916 Allentown Boulevard, Oct. 19. Pass. Fans in the food service cooler area are dusty.

The International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers Local No. 23, 8926 Jonestown Rd., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Tru by Hilton, 248 Bow Creek Rd., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

H Lounge at the Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Oct. 18. Pass. No approved sanitizer in buckets to wash surfaces.

Manada Golf Club, 609 Golf Ln., Oct. 18. Pass. There was mold on the main ice machine and it was not clean to sight and touch.

Service Bars at the Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Oct. 18. Pass. Ice machine in service bars three and four had pink slime and black mold.

Take Five Employee Cafeteria at the Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

The Final Cut at the Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Oct. 18. Pass. Hand wash sink in prep area was blocked by a prep table. Facility did not obtain a variance before canning and processing fruit puree, which is a specialized processing method. Hoods and ventilation system equipment in cooking area had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and debris on non-food contact surfaces, including dripping grease. -Refrigerated ready-to-eat food located in the walk in and reach-in refrigerators, is not being date marked. Macerator, floor drains, and sink drains, not clean to prevent excessive fly population from congregating in dish room area.

Elizabethville Borough

Special Place, 125 East Main St., follow-up, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Little Amps Coffee, 133 State St., Oct. 19. Pass. Ice scoop scored in ice with handle in contact with ice. Food safety training certificate not posted for person in charge.

Little Amps Coffee, 320 Market St., Oct. 19. Pass. Food safety training certificate not posted for person in charge.

Heritage Bakery at the Open Air Market, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Highspire Borough

Champions, 300 South 2nd St., Oct. 22. Pass. Various frozen foods in the walk-in freezer are packaged foods possibly subject to water entry and are stored or displayed in direct contact with ice. There is mold and dust buildup on the fan guards of the walk-in beer cooler. The exterior of all equipment at the cook line in the kitchen area and the grease hood and filters above the cook line area are dirty, dusty and have a buildup of food debris and grease. Evidence of fruit fly activity in lower bar areas and mice activity in the kitchen cook line areas. Interior of bain marie equipment in the kitchen prep areas and reach-in refrigerators of both bar areas has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the upper bar area was 0 parts per million. An insect control device located in the cook line area is not designed to retain the insect in the device.

Dr. K’s Food Mart, 602 2nd St., opening, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Londonderry Township

Ary’s Mart, 2826 East Harrisburg Pike, change of owner, Oct. 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Lower Paxton Township

M-Mart Neighborhood Store, 4600 Jonestown Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

McDonalds, 4605 Jonestown Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. Fryer and grill equipment, in the cook-line area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. Multiple employee beverage containers were in the cookline area. Exterior of all refrigeration equipment was not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, 4342 Linglestown Rd., complaint, Oct. 19. Fail. All refrigeration and cooking equipment has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink. Water leaking at the hot water heater, being collected into a large drink cup and overflowing onto the floor. Rear door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Floors throughout the front and back prep areas of the food facility are extremely dirty and dusty. Black mold buildup on the interior of the ice machine. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand wash sink in the front counter area. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility. Drain under the ovens in the back prep area is covered with duct tape. An open employee's beverage container was in a food preparation area. Partially consumed food in the front service and prep area indicated that employees were eating there. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers in the front service and preparation area. Cheese slices and bacon were not date marked. Drains under the oven units in the back prep area have a hose attachment that hangs below the flood rim of the sink without an appropriate air gap. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Hong Kong Ruby, 2308 Potton Rd. Suite E, follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. Various foods in both the cook line bain marie and the walk-in freezer area are stored open with no covering. Cut and whole broccoli food is stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Lower Swatara Township

CVS, 1565 West Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

McDonalds, 2270 West Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 20. Pass. The floors and exterior of the grease trap in the basement area and the exterior and interior of all refrigeration and cooking equipment in the kitchen area are extremely dirty and dusty. Food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility. Floor tiles at the walk-in cooler area are cracked, roughened and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Sheetz, 1401 West Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Karn’s Quality Foods, 101 South Union St., Oct. 20. Pass. Leak and ceiling tile peeling at the tea cooler display area. Various frozen foods, in the back storage walk-in freezer and the bakery walk-in freezer area, are packaged foods possibly subject to water entry and are stored or displayed in direct contact with ice. Shrimp steamer equipment, in the meat department area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris.

Roberto’s Pizza, 23 South Union St., Oct. 20. Pass. The insect control device located in the back prep area is not designed to retain the insect in the device. Floors throughout the facility and back storage rooms and fan guards of the walk-in cooler are dirty and dusty.

Millersburg Borough

China Star, 232 North Market St., follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Rush Township

Bob’s Custom Cuts, 9143 Clarks Valley Rd., Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Steelton Borough

One Love BBQ, 2443 South Front St., opening, Oct. 22. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the ammonia based tablets.

Turkey Hill, 12 North Harrisburg St., Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill, 50 North Front St., Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Big Lots, 3850 Union Deposit Rd., Oct. 18. Pass. External door located in the rear storage area has an air gap at the threshold plate that does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Milk, carbonated beverages and juice flavored drinks stored on separate refrigerator shelves that contained crude, debris and dead insects.

La Oaxaquena, 3 North Progress Ave., complaint, Oct. 18. Pass. Insulation fibers from overhead duct work is not covered and is exposed to environment. External door located in the rear of the food prep area has an air gap at the threshold plate that does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Large divot in kitchen floor tile that is greater than 1/4 inches deep.

Swatara Township

Club Med Billiards, Inc., 101 South 38th St., Oct. 18. Pass. Hole in the wall of the men’s bathroom.

Rutherford Home Association of Reliance Hose Company, 6690 Derry St., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Franco’s Pizzeria, 4810 Derry St., Oct. 18. Pass. Various cans of condiments stored within the open can and not in additional, proper food storage containers. Time in lieu of temperature is used to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Pizza Hut, 4401 Derry St., Oct. 18. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets on the proofing boxes unit. The exterior and interior of all refrigeration equipment and proofing boxes and the ceiling vents throughout the facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Pizza Hut, 3273 Paxton St., Oct. 18. Pass. Fryer equipment in the kitchen area has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. Interior and exterior of all refrigeration equipment in the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The lean food equipment an utensils in the ware washing area are stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Saru Grocery, 7400 Derry St., Oct. 18. Pass. Whole produce food is stored directly on the floor in receiving area and the walk-in cooler area. A gallon of milk was for sale to customers past the manufacturer's sell-by date.

7-11, 4811 Derry St., Oct. 18. Pass. Soda machine nozzles and ice chute, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Speedway, 6821 Paxton St., Oct. 18. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Various frozen foods such as pizzas, and ice cream pints were completely thawed and warm to the touch in the stand up freezer in the customer area.

Turkey Hill Market, 6300 Derry St., Oct. 18. Pass. Three containers of milk in various sizes and flavors that were for sale to consumers were past manufacturers' sell-by date.