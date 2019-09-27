The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Akron Fire Company, 1229 Main St., Akron, Sept. 14. Prepackaged, commercially made whoopie pies do not contain any labeling information. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus, 84A S. Groffdale Road, Leola, Sept. 14. Food facility is providing dinner rolls prepared in an unapproved, unregistered, private home.

Esh BBQ MFF3, 1560 Furniss Road, Drumore, Sept. 13. No violations.

Himalayan Curry and Grill, 22 E. Orange St., Sept. 13. No violations.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, Sept. 13. No violations.

Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, Sept. 13. Dumpster does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover, permitting vector entrance. Two pair of tongs lying across a pan of shredded lettuce making contact at self-service buffet table; discarded.

Rooster Street Butcher, 11 S. Cedar St., lower level, Lititz, Sept. 13. Food employee at the cook line donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A food employee at the cook line was touching rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food employee at the cook line eating food at the food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover.

Sheetz Store No. 421, 1180 Manheim Pike, Sept. 13. Food employees in food prep area performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Subway, 217 N. Queen St., Sept. 13. Ceiling vent over bread ovens, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. Floors in all areas of the facility are in need of repair. Holes and cracks in the floors make them unsmooth, nonporous or non-absorbent; repeat violation.

Walmart No. 5200, 2030 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 13. No violations.

Walgreens No. 9876, 1262 Lititz Pike, Sept. 13. Dead leaves, trash and debris on the dumpster pad.

Weis Markets No. 17R, 1700A Fruitville Pike, Sept. 13. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6453, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, Sept. 13. Food facility has a certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Trash found strewn around dumpster pad. Internal temperature of shredded cheddar cheese at chili station and green salads in small refrigerator near drive-up window measured in the 50 F’s; discarded. Ambient temperature in small refrigerator near drive-up window measured 56 F. Until a temperature of 41 F or less can be maintained, do not store any temperature-control-for-safety foods in this unit.

551 West, 551 W. King St., Sept. 12. No violations.

Allergy Orchard, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 303, Willow Street, Sept. 12. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 1201 Park City Center, complaint, Sept. 12. No violations.

Barshinger/Life Science Cafe, 600 College Ave., Sept. 12. No violations.

Blue Line Cafe, 563 Old Main Drive, Building 11, Sept. 12. The person in charge did not display a food safety certification for public view; repeat violation.

Canassatego Rainmaker Association, 700 E. Chestnut St., Sept. 12. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bar area; repeat violation; corrected on-site. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bar area; corrected on-site.

High Library at Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, opening, Sept. 12. No violations.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, Sept. 12. No violations.

Kachin Sushi Bar at Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, follow-up, Sept. 12. No violations.

Kanji Japanese Restaurant, 771 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 12. Old food residue and grease buildup on the side and between the wok area and the fryer. Old food residue on the floor beneath the fryer. The hand-wash sinks located in the front and back food preparation areas do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. The water heater was set at 91 F and was corrected. Flour and tempura used for coating chicken and shrimp, are not being sifted every four hours or refrigerated as required. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, Sept. 12. Dumpster does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover, permitting vector entrance.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, Sept. 12. No violations.

Rite-Aid No. 3610, 1786-1 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Sept. 12. No violations.

Steinman College Center - Pandinis, 600 College Ave., Building 63, Sept. 12. No violations.

The Log Cabin, 11 Lehoy Forest Road, Leola, Sept. 12. Can opener blade is wearing and needs to be replaced to prevent metal fragments. Food handler in kitchen wearing a watch. A food handler cutting up cheeses for cheese board with bare hands; discarded. At baking station, wet wiping cloth kept on counter rather than in sanitizer solution in between. Some hood baffles have gaps and are not securely in place and need to be kept closed to prevent grease from accumulating in ductwork. Deeply scored wood cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of grease noted under and around fryer. In-use food utensils are being kept in sanitizer rather than on a clean surface or in water maintained at 135 F or above.

The Pony Express Jerky Shop, 411 E. Main St., Leola, opening, Sept. 12. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 074, 284 E. Main St., Bareville, Sept. 12. Door must be pushed to go in and out of the back room where hand-wash sink is located; door must be removed or another hand-wash sink must be installed in hot dog area so that hands will not be contaminated when handling food. At self-serve baked goods case, there is no ingredient information for consumers to view. Floor in walk-in cooler is dirty and needs a thorough cleaning.

Villa Pizza, 100 Park City Center, L122, Sept. 12. No violations.

Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., Sept. 12. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with food, equipment (food measuring spoons) in the sandwich making area. Opened bags of bread for sale in the consumer area not protected from contamination from customer hands, coughing and sneezing. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Yuzu Asian Cuisine, 12 E. McGovern Road, Sept. 12. Torn door gaskets on the walk-in cooler door and on the bain-marie door. Grease accumulation on the fire suppression piping, above the cooking equipment, at the grease vent hood.

Alfred & Sam’s, 17 Fairview Ave., Sept. 11. No violations.

Beiler’s Fruit Farm, 383 Springville Road, New Holland, Sept. 11. No violations.

Bless the Children Daycare II, 3 S. Plum St., Sept. 11. No violations.

Brisas del Caribe, 407 E. King St., Sept. 11. Back door located in the warewash area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Commercially processed, read-to-eat food, located in the walk-in refrigerator and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened and the common name. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; repeat violation.

Brown’s Concessions MFF3, 14 Jared Place, Lititz, opening, Sept. 11. There is no thermometer in the small refrigerate to ensure correct ambient temperature in the small refrigerator. Food facility does not have available quat ammonia sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2036 Main St., Rothsville, Sept. 11. Internal temperature of of mozzarella cheese in bain-marie measured 50 F; discarded. Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, contains a residue.

Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St., Sept. 11. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1535 Manheim Pike, Sept. 11. Tape and/or plastic wrapped and tied around a leaking portion of plumbing beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. An opened bottle of oven cleaner stored next to single-service lids and containers in the back. A residue buildup inside the bowl of the hand-wash sink. Grime on the doors of both restrooms. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. The floor grout in the dish washing area is eroding leaving space for standing water and food crumbs to collect. Several cracked, broken and missing floor tiles throughout the facility. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean food equipment on the storage rack in the dish washing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Food employees preparing food not wearing beard covers. A tan, slimy residue inside the water nozzle at each soda station. Old food residue and grease on several metal food containers and cookie sheets all stored as clean on the storage rack. Ceiling tiles are missing exposing insulation and air-ducts over the drying rack, and need to be replaced. The back wall of the dumpster corral is bowed, cracked and broken.

Lititz Area Mennonite School, 1050 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Sept. 11. Food thermometer is not scaled from 0 F to 220 F. A fly strip, located near hand-wash sink has the potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils. Two stored frayed rubber spatulas are no longer smooth, durable and easily cleanable.

Luca, 436 W. James St., Suite 200, complaint, Sept. 11. Food employees in food prep area not wearing beard covers. A food employee was touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

Starbucks No. 28846, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite 3, Sept. 11. No violations.

The Poppin Shop, 693 Gault Road, Narvon, Sept. 11. No violations.

Au-Sams Trolley Stop No. 2 MFF3, 44 Cobblestone Drive, Willow Street, Sept. 10. No violations.

Bury’s French Fries, Corn Dogs, etc. MFF4, 8032 Old Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Bury’s Hamburgers MFF4, 8032 Old Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Shields on lighting in disrepair and do not properly encase tube lights.

Castanedas Mexican Restaurant at Denver Fair, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Denver Lions Club at Denver Fair, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Dough and Co. MFF3, 46 N. Prince St., Apt. 1, Sept. 10. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 3 XW41557, North Reading Road, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Farmersville Auction, 33 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, Sept. 10. Commercially made baked goods have no labeling. Hood baffles are not securely closed allowing for grease to enter ducts.

Fink’s French Fries MFF3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Folklore Coffee, 1 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 10. Door frame for dish washing unit has residue accumulations. The area under grate for counter display unit has residue accumulations. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Basement prep area toilet room does not have a self-closing door. One and a half gallons of skim milk offered for sale past the expiration date; corrected on-site. Basement hand-wash sink does not drain efficiently indicating a maintenance or repair issue.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats, 2088 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 10. Peeling paint on the wall behind the behind the blender and on the wall behind the dust brooms. Food employee personal belongings (purses) on the shelf with food equipment, although lockers are provided. Employee personal foods and drink being stored above food for the business in the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles (dessert cups) stored in the back directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Ignite Ministries, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

JR’s Brisket & Gourmet Sandwiches, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, Sept. 10. Dumpster lids do not close securely permitting vector entrance.

Loch’s Maple Ice Cream TFS3 at Denver Fair, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, Sept. 10. Diced tomatoes, cubed ham and sausage were held at 58 F to 61 F on the counter rather than 41 F or below as required. Pork roll and onion soup, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the small cooler and the walk-in cooler, were datemarked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Cardboard, which is not cleanable, being used to line the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Metal slivers on the gears of the can opener and on the can opener blade, posing possible physical contamination of food. A slimy residue inside the soda nozzles at both stations. A small amount of a black residue up inside the smaller ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the three-compartment sink.

Marco’s Restaurant, 1410 River Road, Marietta, Sept. 10. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sausage, roast beef) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach-in cooler, is not being datemarked. Torn rubber door gaskets on the Avantco reach-in cooler and on the walk-in cooler. A pink and black residue inside the ice maker and soda gun at the bar. Old food residue around the inner rim of the slicer. Old food residue on the blades of the bread slicer in the bakery room. Old food debris and grease buildup inside the fryer cabinets and on the floor beneath the fryers. Static dust on the fan above the sandwich unit and the fan in the pizza making room.

Mount Calvary Christian School, 629 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 10. No violations.

Osteria Avanti, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola, follow-up, Sept. 10. In casa facility, a wire basket was in hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Sept. 10. No violations.

Real Icy Treats, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Reflections, 1390 E. Oregon Road, Leola, Sept. 10. Interior of kitchen microwaves contain food splatter. Interior of bar soda gun holder contains a residue. Dumpster lids cannot be securely closed, enabling vector entrance. Cold cuts removed from freezer and placed in cooler were not datemarked with the use-by date. Quat test strips were expired and need to be replaced. Exterior of cart next to kitchen fryers contains residue and needs a cleaning. Food debris under shelving in dishwashing area, and in walk-in cooler.

Rocky Top Concessions at Denver Fair TFS3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Schoeneck Area Lions Club MFF4, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Subway No. 4333, 1581 Manheim Pike, Sept. 10. No violations.

Tom’s Vegetable Co., Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 10. No violations.

Village Pizza, 201 E. State St., Quarryville, Sept. 10. Food employee in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures due to soap and paper towels not available at hand-wash sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on two bain-marie cooling units. Dried food residue accumulation on the blade of the can opener. Dried food residue on the blade of the food slicer. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the pizza prep area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection; repeat violation. Black, moist residue accumulation on the door gasket of the bain-marie unit. The wall by the kitchen hand-wash sink has pieces of the finished wall missing and is no longer smooth and cleanable.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Sept. 9. No violations.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., Sept. 9. No violations.

Commonwealth on Queen, 301 N. Queen St., complaint, Sept. 9. Person in charge stated that pets were being allowed in the outside food service area, verifying the presence of live nonservice animals on the premise of the food facility.

Country Meadows Restaurant LLC, 81 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 9. Floor areas under sections of cook line equipment have old food and residue accumulations. Flooring paint in the walk in cooler is deteriorating exposing raw concrete surfaces. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in bakery area. Seven fruit fly-like insects near fresh fruit basket.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1668, 630 Centerville Road, Sept. 9. The dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. Trash, debris and glass on the dumpster pad.

Ephrata Beverage, 36 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Sept. 9. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 52 Fulton St., Ephrata, Sept. 9. No violations.

Harvest Moon Bagel Co., 47 N. Queen St., Sept. 9. Need to repair leak at sink area. Need to clean floor in warewash area and maintain. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 9. No violations.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Lampeter, Sept. 9. No violations.

Lancaster Cigar LLC, 25 W. King St., Sept. 9. No violations.

Martin Meylin Middle School, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, Sept. 9. No violations.

Miesse Candy, 118 N. Water St., Suite 102, Sept. 9. No violations.

Plum Street Gourmet, 1831 Oregon Pike, Sept. 9. Employee foods being stored in the same containers with food equipment and on top of food used for the business. Morning glory muffin mix prepared from food ingredients held at ambient temperature was not cooled to 41 F within 4 hours as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (capicola ham, turkey breast), located in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation to remind food employees to wash their hands. Prepackaged soups, pies, salads, and assorted frozen grab-n-go items are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement; repeat violation from 2016, 2017 and 2018. Clean food equipment (pots) stored on the floor rather than on a shelf. The wall beneath the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area and two areas of the floor are broken and no longer smooth and cleanable. These areas were are part of a plumbing problem with a slow-draining sink. Old food residue on the underside of the mixer. Food equipment drying on towels rather than a dish rack or a clean surface that will allow air-drying. Two small propane tanks stored with single-use aluminum pie pans on the shelf.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, complaint, Sept. 9. Food employee wearing a bracelet on arm. Brownish colored moist residue on the soda dispenser nozzle and ice chute. Moist residue on the spouts of the iced tea dispensing units. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food prep and warewash areas of the food facility are extremely dirty and greasy and in need of cleaning. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards. Grease and sticky residue on the doors of cooling units on the food prep line. Moist food residue accumulation under the three compartment sink and in the floor drain. Black, moist residue under and around a laminated instruction sheet located on the lid of the single-door bain-marie.

Senor Hoagie, 47 N. Prince St., Sept. 9. No violations.

Square One Coffee, 145 N. Duke St., Sept. 9. Replace cracked floor tiles. Clean floor in food prep area and maintain.

Thoze Guyz MFF4, 2036 White Oak Road, Strasburg, Sept. 9. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 039, 106 S. Seventh St., Akron, Sept. 9. Two gallons of milk for sale that expired five days previously; removed. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back hand-wash sink. Automatic paper towel dispenser at hand-wash sink not working.