The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Endo Cafe Lancaster, 237 N. Prince St., nonroutine special event, April 29. Pass. No violations.

Juisibox LLC, 120 N. Duke St., April 29. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 2102, 2081 Fruitville Pike, complaint, April 28. Pass. No violations.

El Taconazo, 146 S. Prince St., April 28. Fail. Tortilla chips stored directly on the floor in food prep area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the food prep area is not being date marked. Bain-marie in food prep area has nonfood contact surfaces — wood, an absorbent and rough material — exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Iris Club, 323 N. Duke St., follow-up, April 28. Pass. Repair/replace floor tiles in kitchen area.

Joe On The Go Coffee Co., 120 N. Duke St., April 28. Pass. No violations.

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, 417 W. Frederick St., April 27. Pass. No violations.

Olewine Dining Commons (Metz Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, complaint, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Pool Forge Dairy LLC, 201 Bridgeville Road, East Earl, April 27. Pass. No violations.

Skyline Cotton Candy, 120 N. Duke St., April 27. Pass. No violations.

Sparky’s Mini Donuts, 120 N. Duke St., April 27. Pass. No violations.

Supernatural Produce 4, 923 S. Duke St., follow-up, April 27. Pass. No violations.

E & L Grocery, 259 W. King St., follow-up, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Fruitville Beef Shack, 780 Fruitville Pike, Manheim, April 26. Pass. No violations.

God Bless America & Subway No. 57263, 2930 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate 13 Central Education Center, 111 S. Penn St., Manheim, April 26. Pass. Single-service articles stored in containers not inverted to avoid contamination.

Lancaster County Council Of Churches, 812 N. Queen St., April 26. Pass. No violations.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, April 26. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food in the walk-in cooler and bain-marie area stored open with no covering. Takeout trays stored on top of rice in rice cooker; food disposed of. Multiple foods, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety foods, in the walk-in cooler area was not compliant with date-marking and requires discarding. Multiple food contact surfaces were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bathroom area. Food facility throughout is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Fan guards and hood filters need cleaning as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Prospect Diner, 4030A Minute Drive, Columbia, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Route 30 Diner, 2575 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Sprout, 58 N. Prince St., complaint, April 26. Fail. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the refrigeration unit is not being date marked. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Subway No. 25804, 1614 Lincoln Highway East, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Three Sisters Park, 119 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 26. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Youth With A Mission Lancaster, 1932 W. Main St., Ephrata, April 26. Pass. No violations.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, April 25. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee eating or tasting food in the front food preparation area. Food employees in the kitchen and front food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility is offering for sale gummies containing THC, an unapproved additive. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The three-compartment sink had mineral residue and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Ice machine inner panel was moldy and not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in freezer floor is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of old food particles. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Hand-wash sink was clogged at the time of inspection.

Christina's Criollo, 2 W. Grant St., April 25. Pass. No violations.

Crossroads Cafe, 1300 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, April 25. Pass. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Prepackaged grab-and-go food items (salads, desserts, wraps, cubed cheese/bologna combo) are not labeled with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement. Interior surfaces of ice machine had a white/gray buildup around ice drop and was not clean to sight and touch.

Mill 72 At Pleasant View Communities, 2100 Town Square, Manheim, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Out Of The Park, 2270 N. Reading Road, Denver, opening, April 25. No violations.

Outback Steakhouse No. 3917, 100 North Point Blvd., April 25. Pass. No violations.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 417, 85 Doe Run Road, Manheim, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid Corp. No. 729, 59 N. Queen St., follow-up, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., follow-up, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Singing Spring Foods, 1300 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, April 25. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 037, 300 Main St., Denver, April 25. Pass. Assorted food was held at 42 F to 50 F in the fresh case rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected foods were from the front edge of the shelves; other foods deeper within the case were at or below 41 F. The back of the display varied from 34 F to 40 F depending on shelf and position. The affected foods were voluntarily discarded.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 069, 2501 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 25. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43 F to 50 F in the fresh case rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected foods were from the front edge of the top three shelves; other foods deeper within the case were at or below 41 F. The affected foods were voluntarily discarded.

Flavor Latino LLC, 120 N. Duke St., April 24. Pass. No violations.

Griddles Malt Shoppe, 315B Locust St., Columbia, opening, April 24. Pass. No violations.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, April 24. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout the facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Lancaster Cupcake, 260 Granite Run Drive, April 24. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a bracelet. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from beneath the bowl of the three-compartment sink. The overhead fixtures in the back food preparation area of the food facility are dusty and in need of cleaning. Black static dust on the ceiling fan blades.

Pier Diem At Hotel Rock Lititz, 50 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, April 24. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. An employee’s beverage container was on kitchen table next to food equipment. Food employee eating/chewing food in the food prep areas. Two containers of raw shell eggs stored above milk and butter in the walk-in cooler. Utensils being used in contact with food were stored on the floor as evidence: brush to clean the grill and pizza paddle. Bar area: chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Clean food equipment and/or utensils stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required prior to specialized process such as reduced oxygen packaging: seven bags of raw red meat and two bags of raw red snapper.

Semper Pie, 2 E. Division Highway, Lititz, opening, April 24. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, follow-up, April 24. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to HACCP plan for sushi and by this noncompliant inspection. Records not maintained by the person in charge to demonstrate that the HACCP plan is properly operated as evidence by: no records for temperatures at receiving.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6883, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, April 24. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Bakery, 11 1/2 W. Main St., Strasburg, April 24. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Pizza, 520 Historic Drive, Strasburg, April 24. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility throughout is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Hood filters needs cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

The Grille, 241 W. Roseville Road, April 24. Pass. No violations.

Your Place Commissary, 2133 Lincoln Way East, April 24. Pass. Beer dispenser is stored in consumer ice container. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility throughout is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Hood filters need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.