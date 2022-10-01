The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Carroll Township

Northern El, 657 Baltimore St, Sept. 19, Pass. Taco Meat and Refried beans food observed thawing at room temperature on the counter by handwashing sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Corrected. Observed handwashing sink in facility being used for another purpose (food prep) as evidence with a metal strainer and food debris inside the sink.

Northern Ms, 650 S Baltimore St, Sept. 19, Pass. Food contact surface of Rubber spatulas is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Edges of (5) spatulas with broken and chipped edges. Corrected. Food facility is using Chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Corrected.

Dover Township

Leib El School, 2925 Oakland Rd, Sept. 23, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink close to the front line. Corrected.

Weigelstown El School, 3205 Carlisle Rd, Sept. 23, Pass. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 79°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required. The hand wash sinks located in the kitchen and warewashing has a temperature of 74°f rather than temperature 100°F. Corrected. Observed accumulation of black-matter on fan guards in the walk-in cooler.

Hellam Township

Capt. Crab, 6436 Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 20, Pass. Raw foods (shell eggs) were stored over ready to eat foods in the refrigerator. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by food utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Cool Creek Golf Club, 300 Cool Creek Rd, Sept. 22, Pass. Observed Raw Shelled eggs stored above RTE Lunch Meats in reach-in refrigerator. Corrected. Deflector shield of ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a pinkish matter accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed a a small leak under the handsink in the prep and cooking area.

Penn Township

Dutch Country Restaurant, 946 Baltimore St, Sept. 19, Pass. No violations.

Arby’s, 1340 S Baltimore St, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations.

Springettsbury Township

Canteen Dining at Harley Davidson, 1425 Eden Rd, Sept. 20, Pass.

Spring Garden Township

Superior Meat Market, 1700 S Queen St, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations. Observed the interior of the oven both top and bottom with heavy char build-up and in need of cleaning. Observed multiple holes in a wall in the prep area behind metal shelving. Observed ceiling tiles in back prep room and front counter with an accumulation of static dust.Observed hood system with an accumulation of grease and in need of cleaning. Cleaning is scheduled for Oct.

Valley View Elementary School, 850 Southern Rd, Sept. 20, Pass. Food employee observed in food serving and production area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms. The Toilet Room door was propped open, and not kept closed as required.

Wrightsville Borough

The Wild Batch Bistro, 120 N 4th St, Sept. 22, Pass. Food employee observed in prep and counter area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms. Cream puffs held at 47°f rather than 41°f in a cold holding unit. Product was discarded due to length of time in the temperature danger zone. Observed cold holding unit running at 55°f rather than 41°f or below. Unit needs to be repaired, replaced or defrosted. Observed handwashing sink in the dish area and in the kitchen area used for another purpose (dumping of sanitizer and filling bowl with water). Observed bucket of sanitizer sitting next to and behind bagel cutting area. Buckets should be stored below and away from food and food contact surfaces. Corrected.

York Township

Pizza by Alberto, 2736 S Queen St, Sept. 20, Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated(Deli meat/sliced vegetables), ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food and held for more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.Corrected. Materials used for repair. Observed gorilla tape being used to repair the gasket and lid liner inside the chest freezer. Observed torn/loose rubber door gaskets on numerous front and back area cooling units. Observed soda nozzles and both soda machines with accumulation of brownish-matter. Corrected. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The floor / wall juncture in the back storage area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. Exhaust hood filters above deep fat fryers have a heavy accumulation of grease and dust.