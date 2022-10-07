The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Dunkin Donuts, 605 Park Ave, Sept. 26, Fail. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water is not used. No employees washed their hands during the time of this inspection. A food employee was observed touching bagels - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink slime and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed an employee drop a cup onto the floor then proceed to fill the cup and hand it to the customer. Frozen food, in the freezer area, is a packaged food possibly subject to water entry and is stored or displayed in direct contact with ice. observed dripping water and frozen ice on top of cases saturating cases of product. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue, ice, and other food products observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The hand wash sink in the front line area area was blocked by cup carriers and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Susquehanna Township

Big Lots, 3850 Union Deposit Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Great Wall Restaurant, 3852 Union Deposit Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. TerraCotta floor tiles in the food prep area have missing grout between tiles creating a possible harborage site for curd and microorganisms. Screen door in the rear external door has air gaps along sides and bottom. All external doors and windows must be sealed to prevent pest entrance into the building. Large food storage bins not labeled with a common name. Food bins must be labeled to prevent accidently using the wrong ingredient in food preparation.

Susquehanna Township Middle School, 801 Wood St, Sept. 27, Pass. No violations.

Beijing Chinese Restaurant, 47 N Progress Ave, Sept. 28, Fail. Observed food utensils lying across the white rice in the rice cooker. Utensil handle was touching the rice which causes cross-contamination of hand material onto the rice. Observed crud and old food reside on the outside to the seasoning containers. The containers should be routinely cleaned to prevent crud build-up. Observed crud on the exterior including the handle of the upright refrigerator that contains egg rolls. The handwash sink located in the kitchen and employee restrooms doesn't have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Owner claims they are waiting on a thermostat. Screen door on the rear external door does not seal off the opening. Hinges appear to be bent causing the screen door to droop. External doors and windows must be sealed off to prevent pest entrance into the facility. Exhaust filters have an excessive build-up of grease with visible grease droplets above the stove area. Grease droplets may cross contaminate food on the stove and excessive grease build up is a fire hazard.

Brookfield Bible Church, 3601 Brookfield St, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Gabriella’s Italian Restaurant, 3907 Jonestown Rd, Sept. 28, Pass. Observed excessive dust and particles on ceiling ventilation grill which was located directly over the automatic dishwashing system. Manager corrected the nonconformance by cleaning the vent cover.

The Greater Zion Missionary Baptist, 212 N Progress Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets, 3885 Union Deposit Rd, Sept. 28, Pass. Observed scoop for ice machine stored on top of ice maker and not in a protective container to prevent cross-contamination with dust and particles.

Bagel Lovers, 2237 Paxton Church Rd, Sept. 30, Pass. Observed old food residue on handle and external areas of measuring cups while stored on drying rack above 3-bay sink. Also observed old food residue on drying rack shelves. Owner corrected part of this non-compliant element by discarding measuring containers.

Giant Food Store, 2300 Linglestown Rd, Sept. 30, Compliant, Pass. Several consumers have witnessed the presence of live animals (dogs on leases) on the premise of the food facility. Only medical service dogs are permitted in retail food establishments. Giant's policy does not allow non-medical service dogs but several complaints testify that it is not being actively enforced.

Harrisburg First Assembly of God, 4100 N Progress Ave, Sept. 30, Pass. Observed slight slime growth on the ice machine's upper baffle plate. Scoop was stored correctly.

Sister’s International, 2209 Paxton Church Rd, Sept. 30, Pass. Rear external door has an air gap at the bottom threshold plate which may allow pests into the building. All external doors must be sealed and secure.

Word of Grace Ministries, 3814 N Progress Ave, Sept. 30, Pass. Rear external door has an air gap at the bottom threshold plate that may allow pests entrance into the building.

Washington Township

Dunkin Donuts, 4612 Route 209, Sept. 27, Fail. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Food employee in food prep area, observed wearing cloth gloves in contact with ready-to-eat foods.Corrected. Hash browns/ fully cooked food were held at 94 °F, in the food warmer area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Product disposed of by staff. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in and reach in drawer, is not being date marked. A working container of cleaner was stored directly beside an open bag of cinnamon sugar. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Drains need to be cleaned especially under 3 bay sink, observed with a build up of dirt and mold. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floors under equipment especially under the front line area have an excessive accumulation of dirt and food debris. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food employees observed in the food assembly area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats. Wiping cloths are not being stored in sanitizer buckets, or proper cleaning of food contact areas. Observed ventilation equipment, in the food area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, directly over top of food assembly area. Additionally the air unit in the walk in has an accumulation of dust and debris.