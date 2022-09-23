The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

First Watch Daytime Cafe, 151 Chocolate Ave, Sept. 13, Fail. Food Employees observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Food employee observed with cutting gloves in pocket prior to use. Corrected. Cutting board, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch, including being scored and not easily cleanable. Ice machine has a pink slime and black mold inside the bin and on the deflector plate. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Baking equipment not being cleaned every 24 hrs, observed cheese melting unit to have an excessive accumulation of old food residue.Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Observed saute pans being wiped with a paper towel in between raw egg usage then stacked back on shelf with no formal washing. Fully cooked bacon sitting on the counter was held at 75 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Lower Paxton Township

Sweet Cordelia’s Cake & Bake Shoppe, 6130 Jonestown Rd, Sept. 14, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Golden Chopsticks, 4412 Oakhurst Blvd, Sept. 15, Pass. Upright freezer with chicken has a soiled bottom shelf. Frozen bloody water on the bottom shelf must be removed and sanitized. Overall condition of the kitchen area is messy and cluttered. Facility needs to systematically reorganize, clean and sanitize the kitchen area. There is an excessive grease buildup and grease droplets on the exhaust filters. Grease buildup may cross-contaminate the food on the stove and is a fire hazard. A list of hood cleaners will be sent to the manager. ServSafe Certification has expired on July 24, 2022. PA Food Code requires at least one person to have a current food safety certification. Facility has 90 days to obtain an active certification. Rear screen door has a hole in the screen and a large cut-out for the door hinge. The torn screen needs repaired and the cut-out area needs to be minimized with duct tape. When the screened door is used, there should be no opening to allow flying insects into the building.

Little Learners, 2323 Linglestown Rd, Sept. 15, Pass. No violations.

Thomas Holtzman Elementary School, 1910 Linglestown Rd, Sept. 15, Pass. No violations.