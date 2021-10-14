The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bern Township

St. Joseph Medical Center, 2500 Bernville Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. Clean food equipment or utensils in ware washing areas are stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Water filter in the sandwich and coffee station is expired. Containers stored on clean dish rack had old labels still intact. Visible accumulations of pink mold-like substance on interior surfaces of the ice machine. Vacuum-packed salmon thawing under refrigeration in vacuum-packing, which is not an approved method. Pre-wash hose handle and nozzle in manual ware washing area had buildup of filth and food residue.

Cumru Township

Good Life Organics, 2395 Lancaster Pike, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Maidencreek Township

Domino’s Pizza, 8537 Allentown Pike, Oct. 5. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Excessive dust accumulation on pizza oven filters. Label residue still intact on dishes in clean storage area. Tub of pizza sauce not time stamped. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Nice Garden, 850 Golden Dr. Suite 8, Oct. 5. Pass. Ceilings and vent areas in the kitchen are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in walk-in cooler.

Subway, 850 Golden Dr. Suite 7, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Lorah Family Poultry, 2934 North 5th St., Oct. 2. Pass. No violations.

V & S Sandwich Shop North Inc., 4447 5th Street Highway, Oct. 2. Pass. The floor fan guard is dusty.

Ontelaunee Township

Redner’s Quick Shoppe, Routes 73 and 222, Oct. 5. Pass. Food contact surface of the knife by the sandwich prep station has a coating which is deteriorating.

Reading City

Mimmo’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, 290 Morgantown Rd., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Oakbrook Relief Association, 630 Park Ave., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Trooper Thorns, 451 Morgantown Rd., Oct. 8. Pass. Accumulation of dust, dirt, residue and debris on equipment in the bar area.

Afghan Chicken and Gyro, 440 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. Kitchen hand wash sink doesn’t have single use towels, continuous towels or an air-drying device.

Dynamite Subs, 441 Morgantown Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

McDonalds, 400 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Paulino’s Deli & Grocery, 555 North 9th St., opening, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Time, 640 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Romano’s Pizza, 501 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Yours One Stop, 300 Morgantown, Oct. 7. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Maria’s Restaurant and Lounge, 404 Penn St., Oct. 6. Fail. Bathrooms are extremely dirty and unsanitary. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area.Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the men’s room area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Prepackaged desserts in the front cooler area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Walls and ceilings throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Indoor storage area in the basement for refuse is very dirty, greasy and unsanitary. Floor in several areas is made of wood and is not durable, smooth, non-porous and non-absorbent. Ceiling tiles are missing and damaged in several areas of the facility. Floor in several areas of the facility is cracked, roughened and is missing floor tiles, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.Broken light covers in the food storage area need to be replaced. Rear door located in the rear basement area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

4th Penn Restaurant, 400 Penn St., Oct. 5. Pass. Kitchen walls and floor in need of a good general cleaning due to grease buildup. Floor in the rear kitchen area is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Family Dollar, 231 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Mi Casa Su Case, 320 Penn St., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Pike Cafe, 930 Pike St., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 418 Penn St., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Screpesi’s Sandwich Shop, 500 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Speedway, 200 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Decarlo’s Bar & Grill, 240 Penn St., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Declaro’s Food Market Corporation, 226 Penn St., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 310 Penn St., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Marvel Ranch, 359 Penn St., Oct. 4. Pass. Extreme floor damage in the dishwasher area.

New Hunan, 334 Penn St., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Penn Street Tavern, 220 Penn St., Oct. 4. Pass. Urinal in the men’s room is clogged and creating a sewage backup.

Shillington Borough

Tracy Hood House, 340 West Walnut St., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

South Heidelberg Township

Salute Ristorante Italiano, 4718 Penn Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Floor drain in the ware-washing room has dirt, food residue and debris inside due to lack of cover. Interior surfaces of the ice machine had buildup of mold-like substance and was not clean to sight & touch. Metal basket was rusted with chipped and peeling portions.

Topton Borough

Jack’s Downtown Diner, 9 Centre Ave., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

The Market Cafe & Catering, 28 East Centre Ave., Oct. 6. Pass. Cold salads are held at 53.6 degrees F in the front counter fridge by the cash register, rather than 41°F or below as required. Eggs are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.