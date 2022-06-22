The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lebanon City

China Wok, 811 Bowman St, June 17, Pass. Food was held at 51 °F, in the bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. A leak was observed inside of one refrigeration unit.

McDonalds, 757 E Cumberland St, Complaint, June 17, Pass. No violations.

Subway, 813 Bowman St, June 17, Pass. The handwashing sink by the rear prep area was leaking water at the connection of the faucet. One plastic spatula was deteriorated and could no longer be properly cleaned. The spout of the ice dispenser on the soft drink fountain, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink and black residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Myerstown Borough

Myerstown Borough Community Pool, 501 S Railroad St, June 13, Pass. Three compartment sink observed not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

North Lebanon Township

Glenn Lebanon Fire Company, 42 Glenn Lebanon Dr, June 13, Pass. No violations.

South Londonderry Township

Mt Gretna Lake and Beach, 130 Lakeview Dr, June 14, Pass. No violations.