The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bright Beginners Daycare and Learning Center LLC, 250 W. King St., March 11. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, March 11. Pass. No violations.

Hot Box BBQ MFF4, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, complaint, March 11. Pass. Food employee preparing food while wearing bracelets. Food employees preparing food while not wearing a beard cover.

Lancaster Brewing Tap Room, 2323 Lincoln Highway East, March 11. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Drain pipe leaking at the food-prep sink. The person in charge has a food employee certificate posted but the certificate has expired. In-use utensils stored in a container of sanitizer which is not an approved method. Grease accumulation under cooking equipment (flat top grill and fryers). Food facility has an employee who held certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, March 11. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, March 11. Pass. No violations.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., follow-up, March 11. Pass. No violations.

The Bread Pedaler LLC, 116 W. Orange St., March 11. Pass. No violations.

Andy's Market Inc., 310 N. 11th St., Columbia, March 10. Pass. Bags of chipped chicken lacking safe-handling instructions. Prepackaged chipped beef and chipped chicken, beef patties, and candies, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.

Cedar Creek Farm Market, 5066 Division Highway, East Earl, March 10. Fail. Meat slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (lunchmeats and cheese) in the deli case and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Eggs stored in a grab-and-go case stored above milk. A grill and oven cleaner was used instead of sanitizer in the three-compartment sink. This was corrected by emptying sink and replacing water and sanitizer.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 3 MFF3, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, March 10. Pass. A food employee was rolling and twisting pretzels, a ready-to-eat food, while wearing nail polish. A diverter valve is used to direct hand-wash sink waste to a portable pail instead of the approved waste tank. The valve was directed to the waste tank, but the valve must also be removed. Mobile food facility is not removing sewage at an approved waste servicing area. The wastewater is being diverted from the waste tank and dumped into a storm drain.

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, March 10. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels not available for monitoring rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. The unit was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer, and the temperature achieved by the mechanical dishwasher was 100 F. The facility set up the three-compartment sink and checked the sanitizing solution. Food facility is using single-use plastic cups in bulk ingredients rather than a scoop with a handle. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing room. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the wait-station. Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Dumpster lids open when not in use. Several open employee beverage containers were on preparation tables, on shelves above preparation tables and in a reach-in cooler above food for the business. Wet wiping cloths throughout the facility not being stored in sanitizer solution. Raw chicken thawing in standing water in a bowl in a dirty three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. The facility is using non-food-grade buckets to store food. Old food residue in four colanders, on can opener blade and on a cleaver, all stored as clean. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the first food-preparation area and in the employee restroom. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Coats and jackets stored on top of food and food equipment. Employee personal items (vitamins, Lemovita pills, nasal spray, Vicks vapo rub, toothpaste) were on food-preparation tables, on top of bain-maries and on a pan in the dish-washing cart, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. Pork thawing on top of thawing chicken in the walk-in cooler. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Spring roll wrappers stored directly on the floor in the storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw shell eggs were held at 68 F on the food-preparation table for an unknown amount of time, rather than 41 F or below as required. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (cooked beef, soups, fried tofu) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date marked. Cardboard, which is not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, lining the entire floor at the cook line. Pre-wrapped silverware with the eating ends exposed.

Maria’s Daycare II, 729 New Holland Ave., follow-up, March 10. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., March 10. Fail. Broken shield at beverage cup dispenser area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the ware-wash area. Repair leak at ware-wash area.

Carini Pizza, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, March 9. Fail. A food employee was touching a ready-to-eat food with bare hands. No gloves were available for employee use. Main outside refuse lid open. A working container of chemical was stored on the same shelf with food single-service articles in the kitchen area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area on counter not being stored in sanitizer solution; corrected. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Chili’s No. 1179, 1525 Manheim Pike, follow-up, March 9. Pass. No violations.

Espino’s Pizzas and Pastas, 323 W. Lemon St., follow-up, March 9. Pass. No violations.

Froots Smoothie, 2046 Fruitville Pike, March 9. Pass. Employee food and drinks intermingled with food for the business, rather than being stored in a designated area. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, storage containers) stored in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Prepackaged sushi and sashimi are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Prepackaged sushi and sashimi is not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and the allergen warning statement. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A scrub brush in the hand-wash sink in the back, and rags drying on the side of the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back. Food utensils in the front area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F.

Homestead Groceries, 1044A Georgetown Road, Paradise, March 9. Pass. No violations.

Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Road, Quarryville, March 9. Pass. Dark residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Living Stones Vineyard Church, 2292 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, March 9. Pass. No violations.

New E-Yaun LLC, 39 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, March 9. Pass. No violations.

R J Venture Inc. (Sunoco), 1204 Lititz Pike, March 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Three pints of 2% reduced fat milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Dumpster lids open when not in use. An extreme amount of clutter in the back room. Trash, debris and old equipment in back of the facility. The three-compartment sink is filthy.

Rogue Wood Fired Pizza Co. MFF3, 107 Carol Drive, Washington Boro, opening, March 9. Pass. No violations.

Buckwheats Coffee MFF3, 325 N. Bridge St., Christiana, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Cypress and Thyme Events, 6211 Ross Road, Gap, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Golden Triangle, 433 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 8. Pass. A container of vitamins was stored above or on the same shelf with food across from the sushi area; corrected. Ice machine, a food contact surface, had pink and yellow residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Plastic to-go bowls being used as scoops instead of actual scoops with handles. Ice accumulation on the outside of food packaging. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with black and green speckles. Sides of stove and fryers with an accumulation of grease. Floor in kitchen covered with food debris. Floor in walk-in cooler peeling and not secure to floor. Wall in the food bar area has a hole in the wall. Wall in the food storage area, has a missing tile.

House Of Gains, 878 Plaza Blvd., opening, March 8. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 06636, 1434 Manheim Pike, March 8. Pass. Black residue inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Food employee (manager) preparing food, wearing a wristwatch. Food employee (manager) preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Dumpster lids open while not in use. Old food residue inside the lemon slicer. Old food residue inside the large, plastic trays. Soda and ice in the hand-wash sink near the office.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, March 8. Pass. No violations.

Randazzo’s Pizza & Pasta, 1981 State Road, March 8. Pass. Old food residue on two knives stored on the magnetic strip in the kitchen. Raw wood, not easily cleanable, being used to support totes of cheese in the walk-in cooler. Cardboard, not cleanable, being used to line shelves in the dressing cooler. Food employees making pizza not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Riverside Camping Association, 730 E. Strawberry St., March 8. Fail. Paint ceiling in ware-wash area. Clean floor underneath fryer and stove.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., March 8. Fail. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity at ware-wash area but does have a pest control program. Clean floors in food-prep area.

Wok & Roll Ephrata, 363 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, March 8. Pass. In Walk-in cooler and refrigerators, food stored open with no covering. In walk-in cooler, flats of raw shell eggs and raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods; corrected. In walk-in cooler, ready-to-eat foods and raw foods being stored in non-food-grade bags; corrected. Grease dripping from hood above the stove area, where foods are subject to dripping grease. Food employee eating or tasting food in the cooking area; corrected. Debris and trash outside surrounding grease trap.

Commissary Lancaster Bakery, 1703 E. King St., March 7. Fail. Repair cracked floor tile at hand-washing area. Clean perimeter of floors in prep area and around ware-wash area. Paint wall at food-prep area. Repair dishwasher leak.

Dollar General No. 10481, 35 W. Main St., Leola, March 7. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 366 W. Main St., Leola, March 7. Pass. The hand-wash sink for employees in the dish-washing area was not convenient and easily accessible. Door was held open by rope, and it blocked the hand-wash sink.

Ephrata Elks Lodge No. 1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, March 7. Fail. A maximum irreversible indicating thermometer or thermo labels are not available to ensure correct operating temperature of hot water sanitizing dishwasher. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility preparing raw hamburger to store in the freezer using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1533 Columbia Ave., March 7. Pass. An accumulation of black residue up inside the ice maker. Old food splatter on the underside of the pass-through above the hot-holding area. Hardened food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Static dust (flour) on the fan guards of the walk-in chicken cooler. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food employees preparing food while wearing bracelets and a wristwatch. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water from drain-release lever beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. Broken tiles on the top and inside of the mop sink.

Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, March 7. Pass. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of over 200 ppm, not approved in the code of federal regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 ppm to 100 ppm as required. Facility will use three-bay sink until dishwasher is fixed.

Lititz Springs Inn and Spa (Bulls Head), 14 E. Main St., Lititz, complaint, March 7. Pass. Under equipment with food debris accumulation (hot holding) area and under fryers. Board behind dishwasher is pulled away and unsealed.

Omni Grocery & Deli, 45 New Dorwart St., March 7. Fail. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. Provide sanitizer.

Oriental Chinese Restaurant, 1372 Columbia Ave., March 7. Pass. Raw shell eggs were held at 68 F on the food-preparation table for an unknown amount of time, rather than 41 F or below as required. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food-preparation table.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Type 2 follow-up, March 7. Pass. No violations.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, March 7. Pass. No violations.