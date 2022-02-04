The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Almigo's, 2309 Columbia Ave., type 2 follow-up, Jan. 28. Pass. Beans placed hot in containers greater than four inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method.

Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, 250 N. Seventh St., Columbia, Jan. 28. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above cheeses in the walk-in cooler. Pink and black residue in the "fins" of the icemaker. Unit was being cleaned and sanitized during the inspection. Soap was not available at the two hand-wash sinks in the bar area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the two hand-wash sinks in the bar area.

Chubby Bunny Candy, 955 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, type 2 follow-up, Jan. 28. Pass. No violations.

Giant No. 6566, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Jan. 28. Pass. Bakery department: Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored in the back hallway, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Deli department; Hand sanitizer stored on a shelf next to a food processor. Hand soap stored on a shelf next to soup cups. Seafood department: A working container of sanitizer stored on a shelf with spices. Bakery department: Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Deli department: A box of food (returns), stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Laura The Cookie Lady, 30 E. Main St., Ephrata, Jan. 28. Pass. No violations.

Rosa Rosa Cafe, 1040 Harrisburg Pike, Jan. 28. Pass. Food employees preparing food whilst not wearing a beard covers. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Machine was primed and dispensing the correct amount of sanitizer. Raw shell eggs stored above sliced onions in the walk-in cooler. Two open employee's beverage containers (one twist-cap variety) were in the food preparation area; one on a rack above food and the other on a preparation table.

Bleu Bubble Tea, 2060 Bennett Ave., Jan. 27. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the preparation area was blocked by a chair and not accessible at all times for employee use; repeat violation. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, being used to support the icemaker.

Bron's Deli, 34 W. Market St., Marietta, Jan. 27. Pass. Lunchmeats, cheese, beef barbecue and cole slaw were held at 44 F, in the deli case area, rather than 41F or below as required. Products were discard and temperature of case was adjusted. Pipe below sink in kitchen area with a leak, with water being caught in a bucket. Top of hot water heater, which is next to stove top, with dust and dirt debris on top. Prepackaged food, grab-n-go meals, chicken Alfredo and frozen soups are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement.

Cabalar Meat Co, 325 N. Queen St., follow-up, Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Chen's House, 320 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Jan. 27. Pass. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by plastic containers and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Chili Tasty Garden, 2060 Bennett Ave., Jan. 27. Pass. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw pork stored in a container with cooked shrimp, in the reach-in cooler. Drips of condensation on the Ansul system above the wok area, subjecting cooking food to possible drip contamination. Onions and potatoes stored directly on the floor in the back, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. An open employee's beverage container (twist-cap variety) was stored in a box with food for the business. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a chair and not accessible at all times for employee use. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Coats and jackets hanging on food racks, making contact with food for the business.

Dollar General, 1256 River Road, Marietta, Jan. 27. Pass. Back receiving door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. At the floor wall junction by the women's bathroom and the back exit door on the sales floor the coving is off or falling off. Air fresheners stored above candy in the Valentine’s Day candy section.

Guckenheimer @ Mars Wrigley Confectionary, 295 Brown St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 27. Pass. Raw shelled eggs were stored above cooked hard-boiled eggs in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Facility using third compartment of manual ware-washing sink as a mop sink. Discussed proper mop sink areas with person in charge. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Person in charge noted this will be cleaned at the end of business today (1.27.22).

Hamilton Park Church, 1210 Maple Ave., Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Immergut Soft Pretzels, 3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Jan. 27. Pass. Bags of flour stored directly on the floor, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

McCleary's Public House, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, Jan. 27. Fail. Shelves in walk-in cooler with white matter accumulation, Shelves above prep area where Cambro pans are stored with an accumulation of grease and debris. Bottom of prep table in kitchen and table under flat grill with accumulation of grease and debris. Salmon and tuna in reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) that was being thawed without opening the packaging or immediately cooking once thawed found on the cook-line and in the walk-in cooler. Soup in walk-in cooler, made the day before, holding at 46 F. Soup was made in 10-pound batch and then separated into five-pound buckets and placed in walk in cooler. Soup should be cooled in pans no deeper than four inches deep and temperature monitored for proper cooling. Soup being cooled in large five-gallon buckets in walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/ware-washing area. Working spray bottles of chemicals in multiple areas of the facility with no common name. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. In the kitchen area trash can with an excessive amount of dirt and soil accumulation.

Rere's Café, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, follow-up, Jan. 27. Pass. Mop sink splashguard is damaged. Replace splashguard within seven days. Clean facility floor thoroughly under equipment. Correct within three days. Marie Stoltzfus is ServSafe certified but not registered with Chester County Health Department. Submit Certified Food Managers application and fee within 10 days. Table under grill is greasy. needs to be cleaned within three days. Cooking exhaust hood is due for cleaning. It was reported that service company canceled several times. This facility should consider calling different exhaust hood cleaning company. Schedule hood to be cleaned within 14 days.

The Olive Basin@Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Jan. 27. Pass. No violations.

Amvets Post No. 153, 401 2nd St., Columbia, Jan. 26. Pass. A grease build-up on the floor beneath the stove and the fryer. Meatballs and chili sauce, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use or sell by date and requires discarding.

Brewers Outlet, 111 Butler Ave., Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, Jan. 26. Fail. Personal food, ingredients and leftovers in the refrigerator of the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as personal living quarters. Bedding in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters. Walls in restroom extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Person in charge failed to control the facility as a food service operation only due to the evidence of sleeping and living quarters in the facility.

Hudson Botanical Cafe and Catering, 2433A Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, Jan. 26. Pass. Food employee not wearing a beard cover. A food employee was cutting vegetables for salads, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands; corrected

Punta Cana Restaurant, 350 E. Main St., Mountville, follow-up, Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

Sun Hing Restaurant, 3055 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Jan. 26. Pass. No violations.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 25. Fail. Food employee (dish washer) washing dishes, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A food employee was touching Italian bread, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher and the sanitizer buckets. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection; repeat violation from 2021. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not controlling contamination by employee hands and protecting food from contamination from the premises. A tube of ground beef stored on a tray with whole-muscle beef in the walk-in cooler, both items were in blood. A raw egg mix stored above vegetables and mashed potatoes in the double-door cooler. Food tongs hanging from the oven handle. Condensation dripping from an area of the fume hood, directly above a food preparation table, subjecting food and food contact surfaces to possible drip contamination. A gray, slimy residue inside the soda nozzles. Old milk residue on the spindle of the milkshake mixer. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the bread station and over the dishwashing room. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the men's room. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Flour and panko used for dredging raw chicken are not be sifted every four hours or covered and refrigerated as required. Raw shell eggs were held at 67 F, at the cook-line, rather than 41 F or below as required. Sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, shredded cheese and cabbage rolls were held at 65 F, in the Avantco triple-door cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The Certified Food Manager stated they were having problems with the cooling unit for a couple days and were using ice to keep items cold. Only a bucket of ice was in the bottom part of the cooler. This unit has an ambient temperature of 60 F. Time and temperature control for safety (TCS) foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A panel of the exhaust hood missing subjecting food to drip contamination from old grease build-up within the fume hood. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 5-10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility is using single-use to-go bags to store food inside, rather than food-grade bags. Food Employee (dishwasher) eating food in the dishwashing area. An open employee's beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a shelf with clean food equipment in the dish room. Not all refrigerated ready-to-eat, time and temperature control for safety food (cooked chicken, roast beef) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not being date marked.

An accumulation of grease build-up on the underside of the salamander over the flat grill, risking drip contamination of food being prepared. A working container of glass cleaner was stored above and on the same shelf with equipment in the dish room.

Chellas Arepa Kitchen Food Truck, 1830 Hempstead Road, Jan. 25. Pass. No violations.

Family Fare Restaurant Inc, 5921 Main St., East Petersburg, Jan. 25. Pass. No violations.

Juicy Crab, 1306 Lititz Pike, Jan. 25. Fail. Raw fish stored above macaroni and cheese in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above raw shrimp in the small cooling unit. Food utensils for the rice stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of dried food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Customer plastic-ware (spoons, forks) stored with the food contact surface exposed. Food Employee eating in the food preparation area evidenced by open bags of snacks on the food preparation table. An open employee's beverage container was on a shelf above the food preparation area. A black and tan residue up inside the icemaker. Colanders which were greasy, tacky and not clean to sight and touch. Food residue inside the grinder, on the chopper blade and inside the neck. Old food residue on the peeler. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a large trashcan and not accessible at all times for employee use. Back door to the outside, located in the back of the food facility, is self-closing and is being propped open. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

McDonalds No. 6790, 1284 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 25. Pass. Underside of milkshake machine with excessive dried on food residue. Pipe at hand-wash sink by office leaking. Dumpster doors open when not in active use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the cook-line, and front counter area. Food employee in cook-line and drink making area wearing bracelet/watch. Foods in reach-in freezer open and exposed instead of covered. Two spatulas that are damaged and no longer in good condition.

Milano Pizza & Pasta, 149 Oak Ridge Drive, Mountville, Jan. 25. Pass. Old dough residue on the back of the mixer.

My Place, 95 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, follow-up, Jan. 25. Pass. No violations.

Papa John's, 250 S. Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown, Jan. 25. Pass. A ceiling tile above the cut table damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Facility has testing strips, but are they are water damaged and need to be replaced.

Strasburg Pizza, 520 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Jan. 25. Pass. Torn rubber door gasket on the bain marie unit. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the certificate has expired. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three compartment sink. Deli meat, a refrigerated, ready to eat time and temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use by date; discarded. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate, however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Columbia Mart, 890 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, follow-up, Jan. 24. Pass. A mop head in the hand-wash sink in the back.

Lorah's Handmade Chocolates, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, change of owner, Jan. 24. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 5253 Main St., P.O. Box 115, East Petersburg, Jan. 24. Pass. Raw chicken displayed between raw beef and sausage in common equipment with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Mildew on the fan guard covers and on the ceiling of the C-2 Swiss Cooler.

Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, complaint, Jan. 24. Fail. The hand-wash sink located in the women's bathroom on both sides of the building area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Women's room on left side of building at 56 F and the women's room on the right side of building is at 93 F.

Subs And 6 Packs, 2645 Columbia Ave., Jan. 24. Pass. Tuna salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food in the sandwich unit, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use or sell by date. Item requires discarding. A small amount of pink residue on the deflector plate of the icemaker. A grease build-up on the side of the fryer, on the floor beneath the fryer and beneath the flat grill.

Tabarek Al-Hana, 798C New Holland Ave., follow-up, Jan. 24. Pass. Dried food residue on the meat saw; cleaned. Ceiling tiles missing in the hallway above the rear entrance door and need replaced.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 284, 600 N. Oak St., Lititz, Jan. 24. Pass. Wall behind up-right freezer damaged and unfinished. Wall needs to be repaired and sealed. Wall and ceiling above the turbo chef with accumulation of static dust. Coving under three-compartment sink falling off and no longer in good condition. Foods held at 44-49 F, in the walk-in cooler area, rather than 41 F or below as required. All products will be discarded. Tongs with peeling and chipping coating.